Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 9 video highlights

Watch the best of the action on an epic day for the breakaway.

Bob Jungels (AG2R-Citroën) took a victory for the ages with a 65km long-range solo attack from the breakaway on stage 9 of the Tour de France.

He held off a late charge from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the final climb, although the result was in the balance during a gripping last 20 kilometers.

In the overall battle behind the breakaway, the yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) once again picked up valuable seconds as his blistering sprint to the line distanced all his GC rivals except second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

The Tour now heads into a rest day in preparation for the second week and the mountains still to come.

You can watch the best of the race highlights below:

 

