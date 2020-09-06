2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 9: Pogačar wins from five-up sprint, Roglič takes yellow jersey

Yates loses contact with GC rivals during flurry of attacks on final climb, Roglič now leads the GC by 21 seconds.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took stage 9 of the Tour de France from a five-man sprint Sunday.

The 21-year-old Slovenian bettered countryman Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the kick to the line in Pyrénéan town Laruns, with young Swiss rider Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) snatching third. Pogačar’s victory comes in his debut Tour de France, and just his second-ever grand tour.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) completed the group that had made the last gasp sprint after another fierce day of racing in the Pyrénées.

“After that hard day to win the stage is really incredible,” Pogačar said after the race. “I wanted to gain as much time as I could in GC. In the last 800 meters I knew [I could gain] a few seconds, and a stage win is 10 seconds also, so I was focusing too for the sprint”

The bonus seconds available to the stage-winner, along with the 39 seconds he gained in stage 8 Saturday, sees Pogačar steadily chipping away at the time he lost in the crosswinds of stage 7.  He is now seventh overall, 44 seconds behind Roglic.

“I am thinking about GC, that’s why I am here,” Pogačar said. “I lost some time [on Friday], but that doesn’t mean anything. The GC game has just started.”

Hirschi had come to within two kilometers of a remarkable solo breakaway win having gone clear with 100km of racing to go, only to be caught by the chase group of Roglič, Pogačar, Bernal and Landa in the final uphill drag to the line.

Overnight race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) lost nearly one minute on the stage and slips to eighth overall at 1:02. Roglič now leads the GC, 21 seconds ahead of Bernal.

“I did my best,” Yates said. “I came into the race knowing I wasn’t 100 percent and I did everything I could to hang on, I think we can be proud of what we did. I can freshen up now in the rest day [Monday] and go on and hunt for some stages.”

Tour de France stage 9
Stage 9 was the second of the Tour’s two stages in the Pyréneées. Photo: ASO

The Tour’s second day of racing in the Pyrénées got off to a ferocious start as riders battled to get into a breakaway, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and riders from Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and EF Pro Cycling all unsuccessfully trying their luck.

The race only settled as it hit the early slopes of Col de la Hourcere, the first major climb of the day.

Having launched several attempts to get into a break through the opening hour of the race, Hirschi made a move stick and by the summit, was alone with a sizeable gap over a group of eight chasing behind.

Seven of Jumbo-Visma’s eight riders controlled a group of around 40 in the bunch behind, with Mitchelton-Scott, UAE-Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers all outnumbered by the Dutch team.

Hirschi continued to grow his gap through the damp, mist-enshrouded descent off the Soudet, and going into the valleys heading toward the final climb of the day, had managed to build nearly five minutes of a gap.

As the peloton swelled to around 60 in the valley and swallowed up the chase group of eight, the 22-year-old escapee continued his long lonely time trial up the steep slopes the Col de Marie Blanque, the final climb of the day, still nursing around three minutes’ advantage.

After Jumbo-Visma had continued to set the pace through to the middle of the steep Col, the race began to splinter. Entering onto the fierce 12 percent gradients midway through the climb, support riders for Yates and Bernal began to fall of the back as Kuss and Dumoulin cranked up the tempo, with all the top-10 GC contenders all lurking close behind.

Pogačar again went on the attack after his long-range move over the Peyresourde on Saturday. The Slovenian’s first move dropped Yates and made the selection, with just Bernal, Roglič, Landa and Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) able to hang on as he launched several further accelerations.

Behind them, a second group of GC riders chased around 20 seconds back, with Yates shedding seconds in a group further down the road.

With bonus seconds available at the summit of the climb, Roglič managed to outsprint Bernal and Pogačar to scoop up some valuable space in the tight GC battle.

Marc Hirschi
Marc Hirschi came to within two kilometers of a remarkable victory. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Up ahead of them, Hirschi had railed the descent as he looked to cling on to his ever diminishing advantage.

It looked all-so promising for the young Sunweb rider as he continued to hold 20 seconds over the chase group of Roglic, Landa, Pogacar and Bernal as they entered the final 10km drag up to the finish in Laruns. However, with the quartet of yellow jersey riders looking to grab bonus seconds available to the stage winner, he was hoovered up just 1500 meters from the line.

Nonetheless, the Hirschi was able to hang in the wheels of the group as Roglič led them toward the line.

The Jumbo-Visma rider accelerated first in the bid for stage honors, with Hirschi coming up fast from the back of the group. The Sunweb rider looked like he was coming close to snatching the stage, but Pogačar had the kick to come around him in the final 50 meters.

Having taken second on the stage, Roglič now takes the GC lead going into the race’s first rest day Monday.

“It is beautiful,” Roglic said of his yellow leader’s jersey. “It is the first time that I hold it. Everyone I think is dreaming about when to wear it. Also, for the guys [in the team], they did an amazing job, it is awesome for them. I will wear it with pride.”

Tour de France Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:55:17
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:00
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:00
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:11
7MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11
8BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:11
9PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:11
10URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:11
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:11
12CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:54
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:54
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:54
15YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:54
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:54
17DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:54
19IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:14
20HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling3:12
21KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:12
22MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe4:12
23BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:12
24VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale4:12
25TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team4:12
26JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4:44
27VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:49
28CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale5:02
29NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott5:41
30MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation5:47
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers9:28
32CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott9:28
33PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ9:28
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma9:53
35BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling10:23
36FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team10:23
37GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10:23
38KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ10:23
39NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale10:23
40ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team10:23
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team10:23
42IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team10:23
43VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:23
44BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic10:23
45VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma10:23
46REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ10:23
47KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb11:01
48VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12:04
49SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo12:04
50MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12:04
51GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ12:04
52HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team12:04
53BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott12:04
54POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling12:04
55MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling12:04
56ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM12:04
57CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling12:04
58LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team12:04
59SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team14:44
60GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma16:22
61HIRT JanCCC Team16:22
62PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:13
63COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren19:13
64KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers19:13
65TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team19:13
66SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie19:13
67QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic19:13
68SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic19:49
69KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe19:49
70DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates21:34
71LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates21:34
72BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren22:42
73ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team22:42
74GESCHKE SimonCCC Team22:42
75ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic22:42
76LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ22:42
77DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal22:42
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo22:42
79CATALDO DarioMovistar Team22:42
80FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates22:42
81OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team22:42
82PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe22:42
83MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott22:42
84GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM22:42
85VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling22:42
86MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ22:42
87HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:42
88JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott22:42
89LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic24:37
90NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation26:03
91COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM26:52
92AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers26:52
93SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers26:52
94DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal29:27
95STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo29:27
96BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM29:27
97POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation29:27
98THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo29:27
99CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM29:27
100VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation29:27
101RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic29:27
102FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal29:27
103BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb29:27
104ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb29:27
105ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team29:27
106SOLER MarcMovistar Team29:27
107NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb29:27
108MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma29:27
109SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie29:27
110HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren29:27
111VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team29:27
112HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation29:27
113MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren29:27
114KOCH JonasCCC Team29:27
115IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott29:27
116ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo29:27
117GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling29:27
118POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates29:27
119OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe29:27
120POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling29:27
121BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling29:27
122KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling29:27
123KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates29:27
124POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren29:27
125ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers29:27
126EWAN CalebLotto Soudal29:27
127REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM29:27
128BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott29:27
129PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb29:27
130DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM29:27
131DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
132VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale29:27
133LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale29:27
134PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:27
135JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma29:27
136KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling29:27
137SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe29:27
138CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
139PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29:27
140TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie29:27
141NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation29:27
142VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:27
143MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates29:27
144DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team29:27
145ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
146MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
147ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb29:27
148PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo29:27
149BOL CeesTeam Sunweb29:27
150BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie29:27
151HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation29:27
152LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:27
153BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
154GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie29:27
155COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale29:27
156GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling29:27
157BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie29:27
158WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling29:27
159DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
160ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step29:27
161EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:27
162COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie29:27
163GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation29:27
164SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe29:27
165CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:27
166KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal32:13
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 38:40:01
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:21
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
4BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:30
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
6URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:32
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:44
8YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:02
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:15
10LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:42
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:53
12MAS EnricMovistar Team2:02
13MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:31
14DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:22
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:42
16CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren3:42
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:43
18BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe5:45
19HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling6:08
20CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12:13
21ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM15:21
22BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic18:26
23CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling20:04
24PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ28:32
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team28:51
26KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma29:55
27CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale32:15
28ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team33:53
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma35:15
30IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team36:04
31SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie37:19
32BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren38:47
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team39:05
34TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team39:58
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team40:38
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team40:50
37REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ41:01
38ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step41:17
39CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers43:05
40MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling45:45
41MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ47:16
42VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale47:25
43VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma47:50
44SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo48:18
45POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling48:22
46VERONA CarlosMovistar Team49:30
47MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe50:40
48KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers51:13
49VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team52:12
50GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma52:38
51NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott53:05
52ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo54:02
53JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step54:20
54MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ58:26
55SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe59:04
56HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits59:25
57FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates59:31
58POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:01:24
59POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:01:38
60HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:02:57
61GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:05:47
62MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05:48
63GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:05:56
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:06:27
65KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:07:23
66OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:07:35
67HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07:39
68KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:09:08
69KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:09:59
70BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling1:14:56
71ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15:18
72HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:15:29
73ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:16:11
74ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:17:11
75CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:19:38
76PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:20:04
77GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:21:56
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:23:14
79VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:23:52
80EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27:31
81FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:29:13
82GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:29:40
83LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale1:29:49
84DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32:29
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:33:51
86PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:34:06
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:34:06
88SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:34:49
89STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:39:37
90HIRT JanCCC Team1:40:53
91NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:41:19
92BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling1:45:31
93VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:46:02
94LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:46:22
95COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1:48:47
96VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:49:12
97OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:49:34
98MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren1:53:32
99SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:53:33
100LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1:54:16
101BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:54:58
102GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:55:30
103TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team1:56:03
104DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team1:57:58
105SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:58:32
106JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:59:26
107KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling2:00:38
108VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation2:01:35
109ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:01:56
110MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:04:02
111AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:04:37
112QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:04:53
113KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling2:05:16
114GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:05:21
115MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:05:40
116PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:06:11
117POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2:06:40
118THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:07:45
119HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:08:07
120ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08:58
121PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:09:40
122BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09:58
123COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:10:30
124COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:10:30
125MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:10:42
126BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb2:12:33
127PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:13:32
128LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13:46
129KOCH JonasCCC Team2:13:49
130LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:13:51
131DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:13:59
132CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:15:07
133IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:15:24
134JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:15:38
135MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:15:58
136NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:17:42
137DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:19:39
138TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:22:57
139PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:23:02
140BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2:25:02
141SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie2:25:04
142NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:25:28
143VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:19
144CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:26:26
145REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:28:04
146KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:28:13
147GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling2:28:28
148BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step2:29:14
149BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:29:21
150RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:29:31
151EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:29:37
152DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:29:39
153DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2:29:47
154ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:30:16
155WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling2:30:33
156CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:30:48
157POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2:30:54
158GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:32:09
159HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren2:32:30
160BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott2:33:53
161FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:35:42
162ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:36:03
163KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:38:56
164COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie2:39:16
165BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:39:54
166SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:39:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe138
2BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step131
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma111
4COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM106
5TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team98
6KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates93
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step82
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal75
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates69
10VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team64
11BOL CeesTeam Sunweb62
12HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb60
13MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step58
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
15ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma50
16BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling50
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers50
18YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott49
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling49
20OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe48
21SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
22MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo44
23STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo41
24COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie40
25MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
26HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation37
27BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie36
28HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits33
29MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott30
30PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
31PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29
32QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28
33LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
34PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM27
35VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale26
36VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
37LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren22
38SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team21
39GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21
40POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
41LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team20
42SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20
43COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20
44VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18
45HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
46ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team17
47HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation17
48GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
49FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17
50THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
51BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie17
52GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe16
53KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb16
54CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
55GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
56KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe15
57BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb15
58BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale14
59PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
60KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14
61VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team13
62CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers13
63GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13
64REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
65CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
66DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11
67CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers11
68CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren11
69BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic11
70VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
71ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
72ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
73PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo10
74FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10
75HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team10
76NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
77MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling9
78MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe9
79URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling8
80OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
81PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
82TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
83KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
84BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
85WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling7
86NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
87JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
88VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
89GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
90EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
91PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4
92KOCH JonasCCC Team4
93SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
94BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
95KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
96CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
97LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2
98BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
99DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
100COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1
101GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
102CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling-13
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale31
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb26
4ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team25
5SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo24
6PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma18
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates14
9VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling14
11GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
12ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
14COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie9
15HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ8
17FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8
18VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
21KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb6
22ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
23QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
24LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren4
25BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
27GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
28NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
29SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
30BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
32CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2
33HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
34GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
35POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
36PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
37BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1
38LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
39MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1
40VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
41MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1
42CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1
43GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 38:40:22
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:23
3MAS EnricMovistar Team1:41
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling5:47
5TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team39:37
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling45:24
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ58:05
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:01:03
9HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:02:36
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:05:26
11KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:09:38
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:22:53
13SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:58:11
14ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08:37
15PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:09:19
16BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09:37
17COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:10:09
18CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:14:46
19NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:17:21
20PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:22:41
21BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2:24:41
22CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:26:05
23BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:29:00
24RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:29:10
25SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:41:16
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 116:07:32
2EF Pro Cycling4:35
3Trek - Segafredo4:50
4AG2R La Mondiale13:35
5Team Jumbo-Visma16:30
6Astana Pro Team19:37
7INEOS Grenadiers24:07
8Bahrain - McLaren32:36
9Mitchelton-Scott41:02
10Team Arkéa Samsic1:02:39
11UAE-Team Emirates1:14:13
12BORA - hansgrohe1:15:15
13Groupama - FDJ1:25:40
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:43:38
15CCC Team2:04:16
16B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:30:57
17Deceuninck - Quick Step2:39:06
18Israel Start-Up Nation3:01:35
19Team Sunweb3:07:38
20NTT Pro Cycling3:28:09
21Team Total Direct Energie4:17:51
22Lotto Soudal6:05:02

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

