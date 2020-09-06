Tour de France stage 9: Pogačar wins from five-up sprint, Roglič takes yellow jersey
Yates loses contact with GC rivals during flurry of attacks on final climb, Roglič now leads the GC by 21 seconds.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took stage 9 of the Tour de France from a five-man sprint Sunday.
The 21-year-old Slovenian bettered countryman Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the kick to the line in Pyrénéan town Laruns, with young Swiss rider Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) snatching third. Pogačar’s victory comes in his debut Tour de France, and just his second-ever grand tour.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) completed the group that had made the last gasp sprint after another fierce day of racing in the Pyrénées.
“After that hard day to win the stage is really incredible,” Pogačar said after the race. “I wanted to gain as much time as I could in GC. In the last 800 meters I knew [I could gain] a few seconds, and a stage win is 10 seconds also, so I was focusing too for the sprint”
The bonus seconds available to the stage-winner, along with the 39 seconds he gained in stage 8 Saturday, sees Pogačar steadily chipping away at the time he lost in the crosswinds of stage 7. He is now seventh overall, 44 seconds behind Roglic.
“I am thinking about GC, that’s why I am here,” Pogačar said. “I lost some time [on Friday], but that doesn’t mean anything. The GC game has just started.”
Hirschi had come to within two kilometers of a remarkable solo breakaway win having gone clear with 100km of racing to go, only to be caught by the chase group of Roglič, Pogačar, Bernal and Landa in the final uphill drag to the line.
Overnight race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) lost nearly one minute on the stage and slips to eighth overall at 1:02. Roglič now leads the GC, 21 seconds ahead of Bernal.
“I did my best,” Yates said. “I came into the race knowing I wasn’t 100 percent and I did everything I could to hang on, I think we can be proud of what we did. I can freshen up now in the rest day [Monday] and go on and hunt for some stages.”
The Tour’s second day of racing in the Pyrénées got off to a ferocious start as riders battled to get into a breakaway, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and riders from Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and EF Pro Cycling all unsuccessfully trying their luck.
The race only settled as it hit the early slopes of Col de la Hourcere, the first major climb of the day.
Having launched several attempts to get into a break through the opening hour of the race, Hirschi made a move stick and by the summit, was alone with a sizeable gap over a group of eight chasing behind.
Seven of Jumbo-Visma’s eight riders controlled a group of around 40 in the bunch behind, with Mitchelton-Scott, UAE-Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers all outnumbered by the Dutch team.
Hirschi continued to grow his gap through the damp, mist-enshrouded descent off the Soudet, and going into the valleys heading toward the final climb of the day, had managed to build nearly five minutes of a gap.
As the peloton swelled to around 60 in the valley and swallowed up the chase group of eight, the 22-year-old escapee continued his long lonely time trial up the steep slopes the Col de Marie Blanque, the final climb of the day, still nursing around three minutes’ advantage.
After Jumbo-Visma had continued to set the pace through to the middle of the steep Col, the race began to splinter. Entering onto the fierce 12 percent gradients midway through the climb, support riders for Yates and Bernal began to fall of the back as Kuss and Dumoulin cranked up the tempo, with all the top-10 GC contenders all lurking close behind.
Pogačar again went on the attack after his long-range move over the Peyresourde on Saturday. The Slovenian’s first move dropped Yates and made the selection, with just Bernal, Roglič, Landa and Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) able to hang on as he launched several further accelerations.
Behind them, a second group of GC riders chased around 20 seconds back, with Yates shedding seconds in a group further down the road.
With bonus seconds available at the summit of the climb, Roglič managed to outsprint Bernal and Pogačar to scoop up some valuable space in the tight GC battle.
Up ahead of them, Hirschi had railed the descent as he looked to cling on to his ever diminishing advantage.
It looked all-so promising for the young Sunweb rider as he continued to hold 20 seconds over the chase group of Roglic, Landa, Pogacar and Bernal as they entered the final 10km drag up to the finish in Laruns. However, with the quartet of yellow jersey riders looking to grab bonus seconds available to the stage winner, he was hoovered up just 1500 meters from the line.
Nonetheless, the Hirschi was able to hang in the wheels of the group as Roglič led them toward the line.
The Jumbo-Visma rider accelerated first in the bid for stage honors, with Hirschi coming up fast from the back of the group. The Sunweb rider looked like he was coming close to snatching the stage, but Pogačar had the kick to come around him in the final 50 meters.
Having taken second on the stage, Roglič now takes the GC lead going into the race’s first rest day Monday.
“It is beautiful,” Roglic said of his yellow leader’s jersey. “It is the first time that I hold it. Everyone I think is dreaming about when to wear it. Also, for the guys [in the team], they did an amazing job, it is awesome for them. I will wear it with pride.”
Tour de France Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:55:17
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|7
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11
|8
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11
|9
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:11
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:11
|12
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:54
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|15
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54
|17
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|19
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:12
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:12
|22
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:12
|23
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:12
|24
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:12
|25
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|4:12
|26
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:44
|27
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:49
|28
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:02
|29
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:41
|30
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:47
|31
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:28
|32
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:28
|33
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:28
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:53
|35
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|10:23
|36
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|10:23
|37
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:23
|38
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:23
|39
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:23
|40
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|10:23
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|10:23
|42
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|10:23
|43
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:23
|44
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:23
|45
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:23
|46
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:23
|47
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|11:01
|48
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:04
|49
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:04
|50
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:04
|51
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:04
|52
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|12:04
|53
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:04
|54
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:04
|55
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:04
|56
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|12:04
|57
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:04
|58
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|12:04
|59
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|14:44
|60
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:22
|61
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|16:22
|62
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:13
|63
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:13
|64
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:13
|65
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|19:13
|66
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:13
|67
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:13
|68
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:49
|69
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:49
|70
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:34
|71
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:34
|72
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|22:42
|73
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|22:42
|74
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|22:42
|75
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:42
|76
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:42
|77
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|22:42
|78
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:42
|79
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|22:42
|80
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:42
|81
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|22:42
|82
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:42
|83
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:42
|84
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|22:42
|85
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|22:42
|86
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:42
|87
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:42
|88
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:42
|89
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:37
|90
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:03
|91
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|26:52
|92
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:52
|93
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:52
|94
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|29:27
|95
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:27
|96
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|29:27
|97
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:27
|98
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:27
|99
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|29:27
|100
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:27
|101
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:27
|102
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|29:27
|103
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|29:27
|104
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|29:27
|105
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|29:27
|106
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|29:27
|107
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|29:27
|108
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:27
|109
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:27
|110
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|29:27
|111
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|29:27
|112
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:27
|113
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|29:27
|114
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|29:27
|115
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29:27
|116
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:27
|117
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:27
|118
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:27
|119
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:27
|120
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|29:27
|121
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:27
|122
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|29:27
|123
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:27
|124
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|29:27
|125
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:27
|126
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|29:27
|127
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|29:27
|128
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29:27
|129
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|29:27
|130
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|29:27
|131
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|132
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:27
|133
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:27
|134
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:27
|135
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:27
|136
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:27
|137
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:27
|138
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|139
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:27
|140
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:27
|141
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:27
|142
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:27
|143
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:27
|144
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|29:27
|145
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|146
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|147
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|29:27
|148
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:27
|149
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|29:27
|150
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:27
|151
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:27
|152
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:27
|153
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|154
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:27
|155
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:27
|156
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:27
|157
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:27
|158
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:27
|159
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|160
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:27
|161
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:27
|162
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:27
|163
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:27
|164
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:27
|165
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:27
|166
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|32:13
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:40:01
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|4
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|6
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:32
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|8
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:42
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|13
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|14
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:42
|16
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:42
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:43
|18
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:45
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:08
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:13
|21
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|15:21
|22
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:26
|23
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:04
|24
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:32
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|28:51
|26
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:55
|27
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:15
|28
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|33:53
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:15
|30
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|36:04
|31
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|37:19
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|38:47
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|39:05
|34
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|39:58
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|40:38
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|40:50
|37
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:01
|38
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:17
|39
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:05
|40
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|45:45
|41
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:16
|42
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47:25
|43
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:50
|44
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:18
|45
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|48:22
|46
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|49:30
|47
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:40
|48
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:13
|49
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|52:12
|50
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|52:38
|51
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:05
|52
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:02
|53
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:20
|54
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:26
|55
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:04
|56
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|59:25
|57
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59:31
|58
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:01:24
|59
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01:38
|60
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:02:57
|61
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:47
|62
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05:48
|63
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05:56
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:27
|65
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:23
|66
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:07:35
|67
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07:39
|68
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:08
|69
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:59
|70
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:14:56
|71
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:18
|72
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15:29
|73
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:11
|74
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:17:11
|75
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:19:38
|76
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:20:04
|77
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:21:56
|78
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:14
|79
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:23:52
|80
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27:31
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:29:13
|82
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:29:40
|83
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:49
|84
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32:29
|85
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33:51
|86
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:06
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:06
|88
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:34:49
|89
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:37
|90
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:40:53
|91
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:19
|92
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:45:31
|93
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:46:02
|94
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46:22
|95
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:48:47
|96
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:12
|97
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:34
|98
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:53:32
|99
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:33
|100
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:54:16
|101
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:54:58
|102
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:55:30
|103
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|1:56:03
|104
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|1:57:58
|105
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:58:32
|106
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:59:26
|107
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:00:38
|108
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:01:35
|109
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:01:56
|110
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:04:02
|111
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04:37
|112
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:04:53
|113
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:05:16
|114
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:05:21
|115
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:05:40
|116
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:06:11
|117
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:06:40
|118
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07:45
|119
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:08:07
|120
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:08:58
|121
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:09:40
|122
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09:58
|123
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:10:30
|124
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:30
|125
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:10:42
|126
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|2:12:33
|127
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13:32
|128
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13:46
|129
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|2:13:49
|130
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:13:51
|131
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13:59
|132
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:15:07
|133
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:15:24
|134
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:15:38
|135
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:15:58
|136
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:17:42
|137
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19:39
|138
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:22:57
|139
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23:02
|140
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:25:02
|141
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:25:04
|142
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:25:28
|143
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:19
|144
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:26:26
|145
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:28:04
|146
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:28:13
|147
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:28:28
|148
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:29:14
|149
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:29:21
|150
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:29:31
|151
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:37
|152
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:29:39
|153
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:47
|154
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:30:16
|155
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:30:33
|156
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:30:48
|157
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:30:54
|158
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:32:09
|159
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:32:30
|160
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:33:53
|161
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:42
|162
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:36:03
|163
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:56
|164
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:39:16
|165
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:39:54
|166
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|138
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|131
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|106
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|98
|6
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|93
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|82
|8
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|75
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|69
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|64
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|62
|12
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|60
|13
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|15
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|16
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|50
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|18
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|49
|20
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48
|21
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|22
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|23
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|24
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|40
|25
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|26
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37
|27
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|36
|28
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33
|29
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|30
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|31
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|33
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|34
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|27
|35
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|36
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|37
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|22
|38
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|21
|39
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|40
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|41
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|42
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|43
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|44
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18
|45
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|46
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|17
|47
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|48
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|49
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|50
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|51
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17
|52
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|53
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|16
|54
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|55
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|56
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|57
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|15
|58
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|59
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|60
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|61
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|13
|62
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|63
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|64
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|65
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|66
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|67
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|68
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11
|69
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|70
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|71
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|72
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|73
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|74
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|75
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|76
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|77
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|78
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|79
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|8
|80
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|81
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|82
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|83
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|84
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|85
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|86
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|87
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|88
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|89
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|90
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|91
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4
|92
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|93
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|94
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|95
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|96
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|97
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|98
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|99
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|100
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1
|101
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|102
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|-13
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|26
|4
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|25
|5
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|6
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|9
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14
|11
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|13
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|15
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|17
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|19
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|21
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|23
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|25
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|28
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|29
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|30
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|32
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|33
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|34
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|35
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|36
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|37
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|40
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|42
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:40:22
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:23
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:41
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:47
|5
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|39:37
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|45:24
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:05
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:01:03
|9
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:02:36
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:26
|11
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:38
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22:53
|13
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:58:11
|14
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:08:37
|15
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:09:19
|16
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09:37
|17
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:09
|18
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:14:46
|19
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:17:21
|20
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22:41
|21
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:24:41
|22
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:26:05
|23
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:29:00
|24
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:29:10
|25
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:41:16
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|116:07:32
|2
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:35
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:35
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:30
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|19:37
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:07
|8
|Bahrain - McLaren
|32:36
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|41:02
|10
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:39
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:13
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:15
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:40
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:43:38
|15
|CCC Team
|2:04:16
|16
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:30:57
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:06
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:01:35
|19
|Team Sunweb
|3:07:38
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:28:09
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:17:51
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|6:05:02
