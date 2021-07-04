Tour de France stage 9: Ben O’Connor solos to searing stage win, Tadej Pogačar retains yellow
O'Connor storms into GC contention with long-range solo move, Pogačar attacks GC group in final kilometers with assertion of authority.
Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) took a huge win at the Tour de France on Sunday.
The young Aussie rode his breakaway companion Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) off his wheel to win atop the monster climb to Tignes and vault up the GC in his first-ever Tour.
Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) hit out from the break in the final five kilometers to come past Higuita and claim second place. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) defied his billing as a classics sprinter to finish third.
“Just to be here was a dream, but to be here today is testament to everyone who put faith in my through the years … it’s been a wild ride, it’s mind-blowing,” O’Connor said after an emotional celebration with his team.
“This is what you dream of, it’s so fulfilling and brings so much joy. I’m loving every moment, and i’m so happy for the team, they had so much faith in me.”
Tadej Pogačar retained his yellow jersey after riding away from the GC group in the final kilometers of the tough multi-mountain stage in the Alps.
O’Connor and Higuita had taken on the 21km climb to Tignes as a pair after dropping fellow escapee Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) at the start of the marathon ascent.
O’Connor was relentless on the long grind to the ski resort, distancing Higuita at 17km to go and plowing on alone to win by over five minutes.
“I wasn’t meant to be in the break today, but a big group went away, and I wanted to be there,” he said. “I knew that in a long hard stage like today I would have a chance to win. It’s amazing to have won.”
With O’Connor a threat to Pogačar’s yellow jersey with his long lead over the peloton, UAE Emirates had cranked the pace through the summit finish with three riders shepherding their team leader.
Ineos Grenadiers only attempted to take control at the front with around 8km to go. Carapaz briefly accelerated in a bid to regain time only for Pogačar to mark the Ecuadorian challenger and blast away from the small GC group in a crushing statement of intent.
Roglič, van der Poel do not start
Two of the peloton’s biggest names did not start the stage Sunday. Primož Roglič abandoned, succumbing to the injuries he sustained on stage 3. Mathieu van der Poel also quit the race to rest and rebuild for a charge at the Tokyo Olympic MTB race.
Red-hot racing in the cool wet mountains
The bunch was met with another cool, sodden day in the Alps after also suffering gritty conditions Saturday.
A frantic opening 50km of the race saw Colbrelli and Michael Matthews contest a controversial intermediate sprint that where the Aussie took a wild and wayward line en route to second in the small bunch kick.
After suffering on Saturday’s stage, Geraint Thomas was struggling early in the day but rallied to hang tough in the peloton and the work on the front in the road to Tignes.
O’Connor, Quintana, Higuita Wout Poels, Michael Woods, and Lucas Hamilton attacked out of the day’s early 40-strong breakaway and Quintana, Poels, and Woods scrapped among themselves for mountains points.
Quintana pressured the break up the tough climb of the Pré and eventually clipped away with Higuita, and O’Connor bridged across shortly afterward. O’Connor had started the day at 8:13 back on Pogačar and the Aussie was motivated to push the pace as the lead trio worked up an eight-minute gap on the peloton.
O’Connor was briefly dropped by Quintana and Higuita on the long, rain-soaked descent off the Cormet de Roseland but was able to bridge back ahead of the huge haul to Tignes to set up his standout solo victory.
UAE-Team Emirates in control, Pogačar stamps authority
UAE-Team Emirates dominated the ever-reducing peloton through the Cols du Pré and Roseland with Marc Hirschi and Mikkel Bjerg taking long turns that saw Wout van Aert struggle to hold the wheels.
The team kept control through the first half of the massive climb to Tignes before Ineos Grenadiers took over at 8km to go. All of a sudden Pogačar’s teammates melted away, leaving the yellow jersey isolated – but that wasn’t enough to stop Pogačar with his searing late move.
A rest day comes Monday. After an opening week of crashes, cruel weather, and aggressive racing, the peloton will breathe a sigh of relief Sunday night.
Tour de France Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:26:43
|2
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:07
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:34
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:36
|5
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:02
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:02
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:34
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:34
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6:34
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:34
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:38
|12
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:47
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:47
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:32
|15
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:36
|16
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:36
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:59
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7:59
|19
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:41
|20
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:23
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:23
|22
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:23
|23
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:23
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:23
|25
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:15
|26
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:50
|27
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:50
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:54
|29
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:17
|30
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:21
|31
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:27
|32
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:33
|33
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:33
|34
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15:33
|35
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:12
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:49
|37
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:49
|38
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|21:14
|39
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:14
|40
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|23:10
|41
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:10
|42
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:10
|43
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:10
|44
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:27
|45
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:27
|46
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|25:55
|47
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:55
|48
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:55
|49
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|25:55
|50
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:55
|51
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:55
|52
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:55
|53
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:12
|54
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:12
|55
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:12
|56
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:09
|57
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:09
|58
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:25
|59
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:22
|60
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:27
|61
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:27
|62
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:37
|63
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:37
|64
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|31:37
|65
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|31:37
|66
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:37
|67
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|31:37
|68
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:37
|69
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:37
|70
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|31:37
|71
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|31:37
|72
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:37
|73
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:37
|74
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:37
|75
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:37
|76
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:37
|77
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:37
|78
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:37
|79
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:37
|80
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|31:37
|81
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:37
|82
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:37
|83
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:37
|84
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|31:37
|85
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:37
|86
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:37
|87
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:37
|88
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:37
|89
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:37
|90
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:37
|91
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|31:37
|92
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|31:37
|93
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|31:37
|94
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|31:37
|95
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:37
|96
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:37
|97
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:37
|98
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|31:37
|99
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:37
|100
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31:37
|101
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:37
|102
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:37
|103
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:37
|104
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|31:37
|105
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:37
|106
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:37
|107
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:37
|108
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:37
|109
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|31:37
|110
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:37
|111
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:37
|112
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:37
|113
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:37
|114
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|31:37
|115
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|31:37
|116
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:37
|117
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:37
|118
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:37
|119
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:37
|120
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:37
|121
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|31:37
|122
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:37
|123
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:37
|124
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|31:37
|125
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:37
|126
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:37
|127
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:37
|128
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:21
|129
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|32:21
|130
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:21
|131
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|32:21
|132
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|32:21
|133
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:21
|134
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|32:21
|135
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|32:21
|136
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:21
|137
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|32:21
|138
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|32:21
|139
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:21
|140
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|33:06
|141
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:21
|142
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|33:21
|143
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:54
|144
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:11
|145
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:11
|146
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:13
|147
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:13
|148
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|34:13
|149
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|34:13
|150
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|34:39
|151
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:03
|152
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:03
|153
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|35:33
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:11:10
|2
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01
|3
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:47
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:58
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:12
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:02
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|168
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|130
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|121
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|99
|6
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|99
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|89
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|9
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|62
|10
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|51
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50
|12
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|14
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|15
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|38
|16
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|18
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32
|20
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|31
|22
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|28
|23
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|24
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|25
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|26
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25
|27
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|28
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|29
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|30
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|31
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|21
|32
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|33
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|34
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|35
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|36
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|37
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|38
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|39
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18
|40
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|41
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|42
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|43
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|44
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|45
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|46
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|17
|47
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|48
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|49
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16
|50
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|51
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|52
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|53
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|54
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|55
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|56
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|57
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|58
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|59
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|60
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|11
|61
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|62
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|63
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|11
|64
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|66
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|67
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|68
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|69
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|70
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|71
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|72
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|73
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|74
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|7
|75
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|76
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|77
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7
|78
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|79
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|80
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|81
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|82
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|83
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|84
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|85
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|86
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|87
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|88
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|89
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|90
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|91
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|92
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|93
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|94
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|95
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|96
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|97
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|98
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|99
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:11:10
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50
|2
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42
|3
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|7
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|10
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|9
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|5
|14
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|15
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|16
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|17
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|18
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|19
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|20
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|23
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|24
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|25
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|26
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|27
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|29
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|30
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|31
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
