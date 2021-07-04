Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 9: Ben O'Connor solos to searing stage win, Tadej Pogačar retains yellow

O'Connor storms into GC contention with long-range solo move, Pogačar attacks GC group in final kilometers with assertion of authority.

Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) took a huge win at the Tour de France on Sunday.

The young Aussie rode his breakaway companion Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) off his wheel to win atop the monster climb to Tignes and vault up the GC in his first-ever Tour.

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) hit out from the break in the final five kilometers to come past Higuita and claim second place. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) defied his billing as a classics sprinter to finish third.

“Just to be here was a dream, but to be here today is testament to everyone who put faith in my through the years … it’s been a wild ride, it’s mind-blowing,” O’Connor said after an emotional celebration with his team.

“This is what you dream of, it’s so fulfilling and brings so much joy. I’m loving every moment, and i’m so happy for the team, they had so much faith in me.”

Tadej Pogačar retained his yellow jersey after riding away from the GC group in the final kilometers of the tough multi-mountain stage in the Alps.

O’Connor and Higuita had taken on the 21km climb to Tignes as a pair after dropping fellow escapee Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) at the start of the marathon ascent.

O’Connor was relentless on the long grind to the ski resort, distancing Higuita at 17km to go and plowing on alone to win by over five minutes.

“I wasn’t meant to be in the break today, but a big group went away, and I wanted to be there,” he said. “I knew that in a long hard stage like today I would have a chance to win. It’s amazing to have won.”

With O’Connor a threat to Pogačar’s yellow jersey with his long lead over the peloton, UAE Emirates had cranked the pace through the summit finish with three riders shepherding their team leader.

Ineos Grenadiers only attempted to take control at the front with around 8km to go. Carapaz briefly accelerated in a bid to regain time only for Pogačar to mark the Ecuadorian challenger and blast away from the small GC group in a crushing statement of intent.

Roglič, van der Poel do not start

Two of the peloton’s biggest names did not start the stage Sunday. Primož Roglič abandoned, succumbing to the injuries he sustained on stage 3. Mathieu van der Poel also quit the race to rest and rebuild for a charge at the Tokyo Olympic MTB race.

Red-hot racing in the cool wet mountains

The bunch was met with another cool, sodden day in the Alps after also suffering gritty conditions Saturday.

A frantic opening 50km of the race saw Colbrelli and Michael Matthews contest a controversial intermediate sprint that where the Aussie took a wild and wayward line en route to second in the small bunch kick.

After suffering on Saturday’s stage, Geraint Thomas was struggling early in the day but rallied to hang tough in the peloton and the work on the front in the road to Tignes.

O’Connor, Quintana, Higuita Wout Poels, Michael Woods, and Lucas Hamilton attacked out of the day’s early 40-strong breakaway and Quintana, Poels, and Woods scrapped among themselves for mountains points.

Quintana pressured the break up the tough climb of the Pré and eventually clipped away with Higuita, and O’Connor bridged across shortly afterward. O’Connor had started the day at 8:13 back on Pogačar and the Aussie was motivated to push the pace as the lead trio worked up an eight-minute gap on the peloton.

O’Connor was briefly dropped by Quintana and Higuita on the long, rain-soaked descent off the Cormet de Roseland but was able to bridge back ahead of the huge haul to Tignes to set up his standout solo victory.

UAE-Team Emirates in control, Pogačar stamps authority

UAE-Team Emirates dominated the ever-reducing peloton through the Cols du Pré and Roseland with Marc Hirschi and Mikkel Bjerg taking long turns that saw Wout van Aert struggle to hold the wheels.

The team kept control through the first half of the massive climb to Tignes before Ineos Grenadiers took over at 8km to go. All of a sudden Pogačar’s teammates melted away, leaving the yellow jersey isolated – but that wasn’t enough to stop Pogačar with his searing late move.

A rest day comes Monday. After an opening week of crashes, cruel weather, and aggressive racing, the peloton will breathe a sigh of relief Sunday night.

Tour de France Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:26:43
2CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step5:07
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious5:34
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:36
5BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:02
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates6:02
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers6:34
8VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma6:34
9MAS EnricMovistar Team6:34
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo6:34
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6:38
12GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo6:47
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:47
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ7:32
15LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech7:36
16KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7:36
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious7:59
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7:59
19THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers9:41
20COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team10:23
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team10:23
22ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:23
23MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ10:23
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:23
25STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo11:15
26RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo12:50
27IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12:50
28HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12:54
29BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic13:17
30TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious14:21
31POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe15:27
32ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:33
33MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:33
34CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15:33
35MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates17:12
36FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates17:49
37COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates17:49
38DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies21:14
39PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:14
40ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team23:10
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious23:10
42KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ23:10
43VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo23:10
44MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation25:27
45WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation25:27
46DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies25:55
47DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix25:55
48FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech25:55
49ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team25:55
50BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:55
51NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo25:55
52HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech25:55
53ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27:12
54PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo27:12
55BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo27:12
56BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates28:09
57CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo28:09
58VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers28:25
59DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal29:22
60KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma30:27
61MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo30:27
62ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation31:37
63BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:37
64RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies31:37
65GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal31:37
66KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma31:37
67NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM31:37
68MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix31:37
69PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:37
70BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash31:37
71VERONA CarlosMovistar Team31:37
72BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation31:37
73CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:37
74FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:37
75RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:37
76SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix31:37
77GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team31:37
78SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team31:37
79ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers31:37
80CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash31:37
81WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious31:37
82KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers31:37
83LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:37
84LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies31:37
85GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation31:37
86VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma31:37
87BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step31:37
88BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo31:37
89ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step31:37
90RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix31:37
91HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash31:37
92DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM31:37
93SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal31:37
94HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange31:37
95VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:37
96GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic31:37
97BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe31:37
98VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal31:37
99THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo31:37
100GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM31:37
101TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma31:37
102NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team31:37
103PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe31:37
104DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange31:37
105PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers31:37
106ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ31:37
107VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix31:37
108SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic31:37
109MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange31:37
110MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious31:37
111SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe31:37
112MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma31:37
113PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix31:37
114MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange31:37
115YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange31:37
116PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:37
117HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates31:37
118GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31:37
119POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo31:37
120OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe31:37
121JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange31:37
122GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech31:37
123FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech31:37
124GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team31:37
125SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31:37
126GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:37
127KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:37
128FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation32:21
129BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM32:21
130HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation32:21
131KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM32:21
132TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies32:21
133MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates32:21
134BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies32:21
135WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash32:21
136HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:21
137BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash32:21
138BOL CeesTeam DSM32:21
139ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech32:21
140VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal33:06
141HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious33:21
142GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash33:21
143ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:54
144MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic34:11
145LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates34:11
146ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step34:13
147SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ34:13
148PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM34:13
149LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team34:13
150EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM34:39
151VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:03
152SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo35:03
153KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal35:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 34:11:10
2O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:01
3URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
6MAS EnricMovistar Team5:47
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:58
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:12
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:02
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ7:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step168
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange130
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious121
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix102
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step99
6BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic99
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates89
8SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe72
9MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious62
10DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ51
11ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step50
12VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma47
13VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma45
14MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step41
15BOL CeesTeam DSM38
16KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe37
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious33
18VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal32
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step32
20SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo31
22KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ28
23BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
24CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26
25HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo26
26VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
27STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25
28PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
29CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers21
30MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits21
31MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange21
32PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21
33WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation21
34O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team20
35BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20
36VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
37THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
38BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18
39LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech18
40COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM18
41GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18
42PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
43CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
44KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
45KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
46MAS EnricMovistar Team17
47SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
48IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17
49POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious16
50GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation16
51CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
52WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
53KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe15
54SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14
55YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
56WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
57DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal12
58MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix12
59LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
60URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo11
61WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
62SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic11
63KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM11
64CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10
66LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
67OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe9
68GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
69ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech9
70PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
71TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies8
72GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8
73QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8
74HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange7
75VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
76THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
77CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash7
78PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
79BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7
80GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7
81CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
82GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5
83BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
84HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5
85SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
86ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
87NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
88BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
89BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
90GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
91EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
93RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
94MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
95FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3
96GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic3
97HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
98TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
99MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 34:11:10
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic50
2WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation42
3POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious39
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo22
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
7MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
8TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates10
10CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
11HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange9
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
13LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies5
14SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
15COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
17IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
18STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
19YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
20SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
21VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
23THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
24BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
26WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
27VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
28CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
29VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
30KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
31MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

