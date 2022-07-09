Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 8: Wout van Aert launches to victory in Lausanne hilltop sprint

Pogačar crosses line third and extends GC lead.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) kicked past Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for an imperious Tour de France victory on the Cote du Stade Olympique.

Matthews lunged for second after opening up the final sprint on the grinding uphill finish, while yellow jersey Pogačar came across third on stage 8 of the race.

Pogačar’s closest rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished eighth and on the same time but lost a handful of GC seconds as a result of the Slovenian’s bonus haul at the line. Pogačar now holds a 39-second lead over Vingegaard in the GC.

Victory in Lausanne continues an incredible start to the Tour for Van Aert. The Belgian ace now has five trips to the stage podium in his haul from this Tour and a huge lead in the points classification.

“I’m super happy,” Van Aert said. “Today was a big chance to take a lot of points from my competitors. My team put everything in it to chase down the breakaway and then you have to finish it off.”

“It was a pretty tough climb- 4.5k at 4.5% with the flat part in between so when it was going uphill it was really steep so I had to fight to stay in the wheel. I had to fight to stay on the wheel of Pogacar, but I knew if I could stay on the wheel, I knew the finish was a little flatter, and I could do my sprint.

“I didn’t think about it [winning at the venue of the Lausanne Olympics] but winning anywhere in the Tour de France is nice.”

Tough lumpy terrain and punchy finish on tap for stage 8.

COVID sinks claws into the peloton

The peloton started two riders smaller after Pogačar’s teammate Vegard Stake Laengen and AG2R’s top climber Geoffrey Bouchard tested positive for COVID before the stage.

> Read more about it here

Break goes easy as crash holds up the bunch, forces Vermaerke out

The break went away early for one of the first times in the Tour. Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Fredrik Frisson (Lotto Soudal) kicked away and got a gap before a huge crash in the bunch allowed them more time.

The incident in the middle of the bunch at around 175km to go – just 10km into the race – brought down or delayed scores of riders, including Pogačar, Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

American rookie Kevin Vermaerke hit the deck in the pileup and was forced to abandon. Team DSM is yet to provide an update on the 21-year-old’s condition.

The trio got three minutes but was never allowed much more of a gap as UAE Emirates, Jumbo-Visma and BikeExchange Jayco kept things on a leash.

Frisson was first to drop out of the bunch as Cattaneo and Wright pushed the pace in the final 60km. The final two kept pushing hard but never had a chance as BikeExchange pulled hard on the front for Matthews.

Cattaneo popped at 8km to go leaving Wright 30 seconds to defend against a full-gas peloton looking to set up the hilltop sprint.

Pogačar poised but doesn’t pull it off

Pogačar sat poised in the first wheels as the bunch barreled into the first kilometer of the climb and finally reeled in Wright.

Bora-Hansgrohe tried to set the tone into the final three kilometers but couldn’t force a decisive split as UAE Emirates and Jumbo-Visma held the wheels.

Bora-Hansgrohe burned out of riders and UAE Emirates massed on the front of a peloton of two dozen riders at 1.5km to go.

Rafal Majka did the final turn as Pogačar, Matthews, Vingegaard and Van Aert all rode shoulder-to-shoulder, with Vlasov, Matthews, Thomas and Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech) just behind.

The sprint finally burst into life 250m from the finish when Matthews exploded out of the bunch. Van Aert breezed out of his wheel at 50m to go in a devastating turn of speed that took him around Matthews and Pogačar. The yellow jersey tried to follow in the draft but couldn’t match Van Aert’s kick, leaving Matthews to lunge for his second second-place of the race.

Pinot bashed in face by feedbag in freak incident

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took the full weight of a loaded musette in the face at 47km to go as BikeExchange was motoring on the front.

Pinot was struck when he made contact with a bag held up by a Trek- Segafredo staffer standing at the roadside.

The Frenchman pulled up to the side of the road as he scrambled to keep his sunglasses and retain composure, looking in obvious shock and discomfort. He had also crashed only a few kilometers before.

He was then forced into a long chase back through the cars before regaining contact ahead of the Lausanne final.

Tour de France Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4:13:06
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
4KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
5BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
7THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
8VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
9JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
10PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:00
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
14ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
16MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
17WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
18YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
20BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
21BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:00
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
23POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
24MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
25BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:00
26BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
27MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:07
28MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:08
29URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:11
30SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:11
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:13
32PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:18
33ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:24
34MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:30
35TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:34
36MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:42
37KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:42
38HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
39VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:58
40KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:58
41PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:11
42SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM1:21
43WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:21
44JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:21
45GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:00
46KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma2:05
47BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:05
48BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates2:07
49VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team2:18
50SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:18
51PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:18
52SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:18
53GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo2:18
54DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:18
55PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
56FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:18
57MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:18
58GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:18
59SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:18
60HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech2:18
61BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM2:18
62IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team2:38
63CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:38
64POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:54
65STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:59
66KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3:10
67GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:10
68VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:29
69TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM3:29
70HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:33
71KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3:33
72PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:33
73GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:33
74LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:47
75CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team3:52
76VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:59
77WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:59
78RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team3:59
79KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:59
80BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:59
81BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies4:02
82SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:03
83DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ4:09
84TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious4:17
85OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic4:37
86CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic4:37
87DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck4:53
88FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech4:53
89LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic4:53
90SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:53
91ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4:53
92VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:53
93OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4:53
94PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4:53
95IZAGIRRE IonCofidis4:53
96MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:53
97MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:58
98MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4:58
99GESCHKE SimonCofidis5:03
100HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5:05
101LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM5:42
102ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:42
103NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech5:42
104DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost6:10
105CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost6:10
106SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates6:10
107HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates6:10
108DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team6:16
109VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6:16
110JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:16
111LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:16
112CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:16
113LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ6:16
114FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6:16
115WALSCHEID MaxCofidis6:16
116GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM6:16
117COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team6:16
118NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team6:16
119KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck6:16
120BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech6:16
121LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM6:16
122GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:16
123CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech6:16
124DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM6:16
125LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma6:30
126BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost7:07
127RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost7:07
128VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck7:07
129PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck7:07
130SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies7:07
131VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck7:07
132BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies7:07
133EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM7:07
134VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:07
135JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal7:32
136BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:35
137DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM7:35
138GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious7:42
139MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM7:42
140GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7:42
141ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers7:42
142HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic8:10
143EWAN CalebLotto Soudal8:16
144PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:16
145GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:09
146PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo9:11
147CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9:11
148O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team9:11
149TORRES AlbertMovistar Team9:11
150SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo9:22
151VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma9:36
152DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:36
153NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech9:36
154GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:34
155STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ10:42
156TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies11:31
157LAFAY VictorCofidis11:31
158ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM11:31
159LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies11:31
160BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates11:56
161JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:48
162BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:06
163BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM14:10
164FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal14:37
165MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:52
166ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:52
167VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe14:52
168JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:54
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 28:56:16
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:39
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:14
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:22
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:35
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:36
7PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:39
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:41
9MAS EnricMovistar Team1:47
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:59
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:10
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe2:45
13ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:49
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3:02
15PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:08
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3:24
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious3:37
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious4:27
19SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:32
20LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:49
21BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:10
22MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:16
23MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ6:28
24JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team6:52
25KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6:55
26MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates7:02
27KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe7:03
28GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo7:35
29TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious7:50
30WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech7:56
31SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8:13
32KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma9:34
33PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ10:09
34CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:18
35THOMAS BenjaminCofidis11:23
36FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech11:40
37KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma13:36
38MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:19
39SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM14:45
40LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM14:50
41PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:15
42BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies15:31
43BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma15:56
44VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies15:56
45HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech15:56
46GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal16:12
47KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ16:51
48JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team16:55
49BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost17:14
50FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech17:16
51VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma18:25
52OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18:35
53BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates18:45
54OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic19:28
55MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates19:42
56PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck19:53
57IZAGIRRE IonCofidis20:27
58GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ21:24
59LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:49
60IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team22:53
61MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:56
62O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team23:12
63BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic23:16
64POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe23:29
65WELLENS TimLotto Soudal23:40
66MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious24:31
67SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck24:39
68SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates24:55
69GESCHKE SimonCofidis25:09
70ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:18
71VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team25:22
72DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:36
73DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck25:44
74WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious26:14
75STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo26:48
76BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM26:53
77GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe27:04
78GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost27:28
79LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies27:44
80DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM28:04
81MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:12
82SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:40
83HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic28:48
84VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers28:48
85KRON AndreasLotto Soudal29:17
86VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck29:20
87LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma29:34
88SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:13
89CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team30:52
90ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team30:57
91NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team31:12
92LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM31:23
93CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic32:11
94ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM32:22
95PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:56
96COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team33:11
97TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM33:15
98KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck33:23
99NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech33:27
100VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal33:49
101HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM33:51
102LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic33:57
103ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team34:09
104GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:49
105MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM35:01
106VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal35:10
107GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM35:14
108BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:47
109HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:48
110DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team36:37
111BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM37:10
112BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies37:16
113TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious37:19
114DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team37:19
115KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:37
116PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis37:49
117BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:00
118MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team38:11
119JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:16
120SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic38:34
121FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team38:39
122BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost39:06
123HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe39:07
124VERONA CarlosMovistar Team39:38
125VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39:55
126DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost39:59
127DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ40:07
128WALSCHEID MaxCofidis40:11
129PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck40:12
130CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers40:20
131BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech40:46
132PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo40:56
133CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech41:05
134NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech41:17
135SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies41:34
136VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma41:36
137VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck41:41
138GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:16
139RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost43:04
140LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ43:58
141JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal44:15
142GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious44:24
143FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal44:43
144GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team45:23
145BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies45:32
146RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team46:04
147STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ46:08
148CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost48:06
149ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers48:28
150CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo48:36
151SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo49:55
152DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM51:48
153LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM52:06
154BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team52:24
155GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco52:43
156EWAN CalebLotto Soudal53:27
157MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:42
158PEREZ AnthonyCofidis53:44
159VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe54:46
160JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco55:17
161EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM57:23
162TORRES AlbertMovistar Team58:20
163JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00:33
164ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:01:43
165LAFAY VictorCofidis1:02:10
166HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:13:23
167BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:15:43
168TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:28:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma264
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team149
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates128
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck102
5LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma97
6CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost86
7SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies86
8MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco68
9CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech67
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
11PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo60
12VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma56
13VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
14MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team46
15EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
16BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies41
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ39
18ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma38
19VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
20POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost31
21KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
22PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers29
23TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious29
24MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29
25KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
26HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
27THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers25
28BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
29LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
30DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM24
31LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
32WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious22
33QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic21
34STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21
35PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20
36THOMAS BenjaminCofidis19
37MAS EnricMovistar Team19
38KRON AndreasLotto Soudal18
39BARDET RomainTeam DSM18
40GESCHKE SimonCofidis17
41FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17
42FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech17
43YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers17
44BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost16
45MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers16
46CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
47BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
48VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe14
49ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
50GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
51GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM13
52JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team12
53KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma12
54BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates12
55WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
56DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
57SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
58VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
59CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10
60POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe10
61SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates10
62PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
63JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
64MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
65VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma7
66VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7
67KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma7
68KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
69ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
70PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
71RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
72VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
73JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
74LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies6
75VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck5
76URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost5
77HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
78MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4
79WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
80TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
81DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
82GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
83KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
84KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2
85BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
86HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
87MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
88SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
89BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates-8
90BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-10
91SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-25
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 28:56:16
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:39
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates7:02
4LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM14:50
5JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team16:55
6PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck19:53
7GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ21:24
8ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:18
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious26:14
10KRON AndreasLotto Soudal29:17
11VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal33:49
12LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic33:57
13MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM35:01
14VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal35:10
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:48
16DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team36:37
17BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies37:16
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost39:06
19RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost43:04
20STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ46:08
21SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo49:55
22DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM51:48
23BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team52:24
24EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM57:23
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:13:23
26BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:15:43
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates10
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma8
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe5
6GESCHKE SimonCofidis4
7VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4
8CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
9VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies2
10FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2
13SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1
14MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
15FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1
17BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates-1
18BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 86:52:43
2Jumbo-Visma0:26
3EF Education-EasyPost6:06
4UAE Team Emirates9:00
5Bahrain - Victorious9:32
6BORA - hansgrohe9:36
7Groupama - FDJ10:38
8Team Arkéa Samsic16:00
9Trek - Segafredo17:22
10Israel - Premier Tech20:34
11Cofidis21:05
12AG2R Citroën Team21:16
13Team DSM21:28
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:15
15Movistar Team26:56
16B&B Hotels - KTM35:18
17TotalEnergies39:31
18Lotto Soudal40:35
19Alpecin-Deceuninck45:37
20Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team48:55
21Team BikeExchange - Jayco49:39
22Astana Qazaqstan Team50:09

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

