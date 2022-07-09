Tour de France stage 8: Wout van Aert launches to victory in Lausanne hilltop sprint
Pogačar crosses line third and extends GC lead.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) kicked past Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for an imperious Tour de France victory on the Cote du Stade Olympique.
Matthews lunged for second after opening up the final sprint on the grinding uphill finish, while yellow jersey Pogačar came across third on stage 8 of the race.
Pogačar’s closest rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished eighth and on the same time but lost a handful of GC seconds as a result of the Slovenian’s bonus haul at the line. Pogačar now holds a 39-second lead over Vingegaard in the GC.
Victory in Lausanne continues an incredible start to the Tour for Van Aert. The Belgian ace now has five trips to the stage podium in his haul from this Tour and a huge lead in the points classification.
“I’m super happy,” Van Aert said. “Today was a big chance to take a lot of points from my competitors. My team put everything in it to chase down the breakaway and then you have to finish it off.”
“It was a pretty tough climb- 4.5k at 4.5% with the flat part in between so when it was going uphill it was really steep so I had to fight to stay in the wheel. I had to fight to stay on the wheel of Pogacar, but I knew if I could stay on the wheel, I knew the finish was a little flatter, and I could do my sprint.
“I didn’t think about it [winning at the venue of the Lausanne Olympics] but winning anywhere in the Tour de France is nice.”
COVID sinks claws into the peloton
The peloton started two riders smaller after Pogačar’s teammate Vegard Stake Laengen and AG2R’s top climber Geoffrey Bouchard tested positive for COVID before the stage.
Break goes easy as crash holds up the bunch, forces Vermaerke out
The break went away early for one of the first times in the Tour. Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Fredrik Frisson (Lotto Soudal) kicked away and got a gap before a huge crash in the bunch allowed them more time.
The incident in the middle of the bunch at around 175km to go – just 10km into the race – brought down or delayed scores of riders, including Pogačar, Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).
American rookie Kevin Vermaerke hit the deck in the pileup and was forced to abandon. Team DSM is yet to provide an update on the 21-year-old’s condition.
The trio got three minutes but was never allowed much more of a gap as UAE Emirates, Jumbo-Visma and BikeExchange Jayco kept things on a leash.
Frisson was first to drop out of the bunch as Cattaneo and Wright pushed the pace in the final 60km. The final two kept pushing hard but never had a chance as BikeExchange pulled hard on the front for Matthews.
Cattaneo popped at 8km to go leaving Wright 30 seconds to defend against a full-gas peloton looking to set up the hilltop sprint.
Pogačar poised but doesn’t pull it off
Pogačar sat poised in the first wheels as the bunch barreled into the first kilometer of the climb and finally reeled in Wright.
Bora-Hansgrohe tried to set the tone into the final three kilometers but couldn’t force a decisive split as UAE Emirates and Jumbo-Visma held the wheels.
Bora-Hansgrohe burned out of riders and UAE Emirates massed on the front of a peloton of two dozen riders at 1.5km to go.
Rafal Majka did the final turn as Pogačar, Matthews, Vingegaard and Van Aert all rode shoulder-to-shoulder, with Vlasov, Matthews, Thomas and Michael Woods (Israel-PremierTech) just behind.
The sprint finally burst into life 250m from the finish when Matthews exploded out of the bunch. Van Aert breezed out of his wheel at 50m to go in a devastating turn of speed that took him around Matthews and Pogačar. The yellow jersey tried to follow in the draft but couldn’t match Van Aert’s kick, leaving Matthews to lunge for his second second-place of the race.
Pinot bashed in face by feedbag in freak incident
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took the full weight of a loaded musette in the face at 47km to go as BikeExchange was motoring on the front.
Pinot was struck when he made contact with a bag held up by a Trek- Segafredo staffer standing at the roadside.
The Frenchman pulled up to the side of the road as he scrambled to keep his sunglasses and retain composure, looking in obvious shock and discomfort. He had also crashed only a few kilometers before.
He was then forced into a long chase back through the cars before regaining contact ahead of the Lausanne final.
