Tour de France: Stage 8 video highlights

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) edged out Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the Cote du Stade Olympique to win stage 8 of the race.

The win was Van Aert’s second stage victory of the race and saw him move even further ahead in the green jersey competition after all the pure sprinters were dropped before the finish.

Pogačar’s performance may not have netted him his third straight victory of the race but it was enough to give him another four seconds over his main rivals in the GC after he picked up a valuable time bonus on the line.

