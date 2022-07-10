Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 8 video highlights

Watch the best of the action as Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews go head-to-head.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) edged out Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the Cote du Stade Olympique to win stage 8 of the race.

The win was Van Aert’s second stage victory of the race and saw him move even further ahead in the green jersey competition after all the pure sprinters were dropped before the finish.

Pogačar’s performance may not have netted him his third straight victory of the race but it was enough to give him another four seconds over his main rivals in the GC after he picked up a valuable time bonus on the line.

You can watch the best of the race highlights below.

Stay On Topic

promo logo