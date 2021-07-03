Tour de France stage 8: Tadej Pogačar dominates in the Alps as Dylan Teuns scores stage win
Pogačar attacked from the GC group at 30km to go to mop up the breakaway and scoop the yellow jersey after Teuns wins from the break.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) stomped on his opposition in the Alps on Saturday.
The defending Tour de France champion accelerated twice to drop all the GC favorites and then shake Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) from his wheel on 30km to go. Pogačar went on to mop up the scattered remnants of the peloton and catch all the breakaway riders bar Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), who scored a sizzling stage win.
Teuns had countered an attack from the breakaway by Michael Woods (Israel Start Up Nation) before catching the Canadian and holding off a chase by Woods, Pogačar and Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) to land his second Tour stage victory.
“It’s super amazing. I had a difficult year this year, aiming for goals but never came close. Finally now I can celebrate,” Teuns said.
“This was an honor to my grandad who died just before the Tour. That’s why I pointed to the sky,” he continued tears in his eyes. “We had the funeral a few days before the Tour so it was quite emotional this last 10km.”
Izagirre finished second on the stage with Woods third. Pogačar finished in fourth and takes a 1:48 GC lead into Sunday’s second stage of this Alpine weekender.
👊Riders are still coming in as the podium begins after a tough, tough stage.
👊 Les coureurs arrivent encore alors que le podium a commencé.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/FXSQxGTD9Y
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2021
Mathieu van der Poel hung tough through to the penultimate climb of the multi-mountain test before losing the wheels and relinquishing his yellow jersey. Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglic also lost their hopes at a GC bid. Both of the injured former-favorites were dropped early in the stage and lost bucketloads of time.
Pogačar had attacked out of the GC group at 30km to go to leave closest rival Richard Carapaz for dead.
The defending champ plowed through the remnants of the 20-strong breakaway of the stage, chewing into a gap of well over four minutes. Pogačar was able to catch all the break but never caught a flying Teuns on the descent into Le Grand-Bornand, instead opting to descend the rain-soaked roads in safety rather than push for his second stage win of the race.
Thomas, Roglič pop in early action
Geraint Thomas was one of the first casualties of a red-hot start to the race. The Welshman lost contact in the opening kilometers of the uphill start and joined the grupetto with a number of sprinters and UAE Emirates riders.
🌧 A difficult start for 🏴 @GeraintThomas86 who struggles at the back of the peloton.
🌧 Départ difficile pour 🏴 @GeraintThomas86 qui est en difficulté à l'arrière du groupe des favoris.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/LSfYzfKEqh
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2021
Primož Roglič was next to go, losing ground on an uncategorized bump after 30km of racing. After losing handfuls of time Friday, Roglič crumbled back to the last group on the road to join his former GC rival Thomas, 10 minutes back off the pace. After starting the race as top contenders for yellow, Thomas and Roglič’s Tours are definitively done.
🇸🇮@rogla has been dropped from the main group.
🇸🇮@rogla est lâché par le peloton. #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/fCo1ODpqhx
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2021
Breakaway goes as UAE Emirates forced to chase
After some 40km of frantic attacks, counter-attacks and splits in the bunch, Wout Poels hit out off the front on the Copponex climb. The Dutchman rode alone out front for around 10km before a large group including Sepp Kuss, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods, Simon Yates, Jonathan Castroviejo and Nairo Quintana bridged across to form a 20-strong lead group.
The peloton of favorites only settled after around 80km of frenetic racing in which Wout van Aert was repeatedly on the offense.
Despite being low on numbers after losing two riders early in the stage, UAE Emirates was forced to chase as Ineos sat on with the excuse of having a teammate in the escape. After the team’s weakness on Friday’s stage, Davide Formolo put the hammer down on the Romme for UAE Emirates to set up Pogačar for the rocketship attack that dropped Carapaz and caught all of the break.
Woods and Teuns hit out
Soren Kragh Andersen had hit out from the break at around 40km to go as he hunted after the GC lead.
Woods chased him down and motored past the Dane before flying straight past him to cross the summit of the Romme climb solo. Teuns managed to bridge across to Woods on the top of the Colombiere climb before dropping the ISN captain and descending toward the finishline alone.
The Belgian looked at risk of being caught by the flying Pogačar, but the Slovenain eased off the gas slightly on the long wet descent to leave Teuns to win another memorable stage of this year’s Tour.
Elastic snaps for van der Poel, van Aert on penultimate climb
Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert survived through to the penultimate climb of the day, lasting through many more mountains than many would have assumed.
However the elastic finally snapped on the 10 percent pitches of the Romme and the two classics hitters out of the bunch as the yellow jersey slid off his broad shoulders. Van Aert continued to push as he looked to hold onto his GC position. However, with Pogačar flying, van Aert now sits 1:48 down, second overall.
Tour de France Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:54:41
|2
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|3
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:49
|5
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:33
|6
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:43
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:03
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:03
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:07
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:09
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:09
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4:09
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:09
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:09
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:09
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:09
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:09
|18
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:09
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:13
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:18
|21
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:45
|22
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:34
|23
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:34
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|10:19
|25
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:19
|26
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:21
|27
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:23
|28
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:14
|29
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:50
|30
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:50
|31
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:01
|32
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|17:00
|33
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|17:00
|34
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:22
|35
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:55
|36
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:55
|37
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:55
|38
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:55
|39
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:55
|40
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|21:15
|41
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:47
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|21:47
|43
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:47
|44
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:47
|45
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:19
|46
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|23:18
|47
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:18
|48
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:30
|49
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:56
|50
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|27:56
|51
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:26
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|28:41
|53
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:41
|54
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:41
|55
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:41
|56
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:41
|57
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:41
|58
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|28:41
|59
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:41
|60
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:41
|61
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:41
|62
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:41
|63
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:41
|64
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:41
|65
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|66
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28:41
|67
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|68
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|28:41
|69
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:41
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|28:41
|71
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:41
|72
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:41
|73
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:41
|74
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:41
|75
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:41
|76
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:52
|77
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|30:21
|78
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|30:21
|79
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:21
|80
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:25
|81
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:41
|82
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|34:04
|83
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|34:06
|84
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:06
|85
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:34
|86
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:46
|87
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:55
|88
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:55
|89
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:01
|90
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:01
|91
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|35:01
|92
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|35:01
|93
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:01
|94
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|95
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|35:01
|96
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|35:01
|97
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|35:01
|98
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:01
|99
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|35:01
|100
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:01
|101
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|35:01
|102
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|35:01
|103
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:01
|104
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:01
|105
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:01
|106
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:01
|107
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:01
|108
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|35:01
|109
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:01
|110
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:01
|111
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:01
|112
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:01
|113
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|35:01
|114
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:01
|115
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:01
|116
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:01
|117
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:01
|118
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:01
|119
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|35:01
|120
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:01
|121
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:01
|122
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|35:01
|123
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:01
|124
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:01
|125
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|35:01
|126
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|35:01
|127
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:01
|128
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:01
|129
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:01
|130
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|35:01
|131
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:01
|132
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|35:01
|133
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:01
|134
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:01
|135
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:01
|136
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:01
|137
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|35:01
|138
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:01
|139
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:01
|140
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:01
|141
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:01
|142
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:01
|143
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:01
|144
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:01
|145
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:01
|146
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:01
|147
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:01
|148
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|35:01
|149
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:01
|150
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:01
|151
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:01
|152
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:01
|153
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|35:01
|154
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|155
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:01
|156
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:01
|157
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:01
|158
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|35:01
|159
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|160
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|161
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:01
|162
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|35:01
|163
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|164
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:01
|165
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:01
|166
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:01
|167
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:01
|168
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|35:01
|169
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|35:01
|170
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|171
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:01
|172
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:01
|173
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|35:01
|174
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:01
|175
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:01
|176
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:01
|177
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:34
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:38:25
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48
|3
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|4
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:46
|5
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:00
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:01
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:13
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:15
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:52
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:41
|11
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:16
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:28
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:33
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:13
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:51
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:35
|17
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|12:13
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:35
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:39
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|12:51
|21
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:09
|22
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:14
|23
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:20
|24
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:51
|25
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|19:03
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:32
|27
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:01
|28
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:09
|29
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:49
|30
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|25:07
|31
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:18
|32
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|26:15
|33
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:01
|34
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:15
|35
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:02
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:19
|37
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:18
|38
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|29:45
|39
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:05
|40
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|30:57
|41
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|31:48
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:20
|43
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|35:20
|44
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:49
|45
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:03
|46
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:12
|47
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:28
|48
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:09
|49
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|38:01
|50
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:41
|51
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39:45
|52
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|40:36
|53
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:02
|54
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:12
|55
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|41:13
|56
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:55
|57
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|42:04
|58
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:29
|59
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:48
|60
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|42:51
|61
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:50
|62
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:52
|63
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:59
|64
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:17
|65
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|44:22
|66
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|44:33
|67
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:50
|68
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:08
|69
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|46:10
|70
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|46:17
|71
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:25
|72
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|46:28
|73
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:26
|74
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|47:27
|75
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|48:15
|76
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:27
|77
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|48:46
|78
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:46
|79
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|50:13
|80
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:24
|81
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|51:27
|82
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:45
|83
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:29
|84
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|53:04
|85
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53:23
|86
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54:21
|87
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:41
|88
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|54:43
|89
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:34
|90
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55:40
|91
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:50
|92
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|56:07
|93
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:03
|94
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:21
|95
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|57:23
|96
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57:26
|97
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|58:00
|98
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|58:02
|99
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:20
|100
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:25
|101
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:00:09
|102
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00:25
|103
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00:41
|104
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:01:35
|105
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:46
|106
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:01:49
|107
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:02:09
|108
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02:11
|109
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02:31
|110
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:33
|111
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:03:48
|112
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:03:48
|113
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:57
|114
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:12
|115
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:13
|116
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:43
|117
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:05:04
|118
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:05:34
|119
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:05:54
|120
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:06:14
|121
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06:16
|122
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:23
|123
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:06
|124
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:24
|125
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07:28
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:08:06
|127
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09:22
|128
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09:58
|129
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:10:07
|130
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10:13
|131
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:10:14
|132
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:26
|133
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:10:54
|134
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:13
|135
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:13
|136
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:11:26
|137
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:32
|138
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:11:37
|139
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:11:41
|140
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12:10
|141
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:12:51
|142
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:13:12
|143
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:29
|144
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13:48
|145
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:01
|146
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:10
|147
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:14:17
|148
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:14:24
|149
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:14:26
|150
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:48
|151
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:16:03
|152
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:06
|153
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16:36
|154
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:16:39
|155
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17:20
|156
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:17:25
|157
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:18:02
|158
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19:42
|159
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:52
|160
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:20:16
|161
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:20:36
|162
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:36
|163
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:38
|164
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:49
|165
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:09
|166
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:12
|167
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:22:11
|168
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:22:21
|169
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:22:33
|170
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22:41
|171
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:25:20
|172
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:57
|173
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:00
|174
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:30:01
|175
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:31:47
|176
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:32:39
|177
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33:33
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|168
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|113
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|103
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|5
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|99
|6
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|86
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|84
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|79
|9
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|62
|11
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|12
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|51
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|15
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|16
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|17
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|38
|18
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|20
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|21
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|22
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|23
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|24
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25
|25
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|26
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|27
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|28
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|21
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|30
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|31
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|32
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|33
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|34
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|35
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|36
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|37
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|38
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|39
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|40
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|41
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|42
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|43
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|44
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|45
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|46
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15
|47
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|48
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|49
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|50
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|51
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|52
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|53
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|54
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|55
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|56
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|57
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|58
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|59
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|60
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|11
|61
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|62
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|63
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|10
|64
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|65
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|66
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|67
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|68
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|69
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|70
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|71
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|72
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|73
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|74
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|75
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|76
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7
|77
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|78
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|79
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5
|80
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|81
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|82
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|83
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|84
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|85
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|86
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|87
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|88
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|89
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|90
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|91
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|92
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|93
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|94
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|95
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|96
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|97
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:38:25
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:00
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:52
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:33
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|31:48
|6
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|35:20
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:09
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:08
|9
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|46:28
|10
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:26
|11
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|50:13
|12
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:29
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55:40
|14
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:01:35
|15
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:03:48
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:12
|17
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:05:04
|18
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:05:34
|19
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:06
|20
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07:28
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09:58
|22
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:13
|23
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:11:37
|24
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:10
|25
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:06
|26
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:18:02
|27
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19:42
|28
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:22:21
|29
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:30:01
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23
|2
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|3
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|4
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|10
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|11
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|12
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|13
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|14
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|15
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|16
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|19
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|20
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|21
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|22
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|23
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|25
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|26
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|89:03:04
|2
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:34
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:27
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:12
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:49
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:31
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|39:12
|8
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:21
|9
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:21
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53:09
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:10
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:52
|13
|Movistar Team
|1:03:24
|14
|Team DSM
|1:18:39
|15
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:18:46
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:22:31
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:26
|18
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:36:41
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:37:15
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:37:37
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:48:04
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:58:17
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:07
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.