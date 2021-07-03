Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 8: Tadej Pogačar dominates in the Alps as Dylan Teuns scores stage win

Pogačar attacked from the GC group at 30km to go to mop up the breakaway and scoop the yellow jersey after Teuns wins from the break.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) stomped on his opposition in the Alps on Saturday.

The defending Tour de France champion accelerated twice to drop all the GC favorites and then shake Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) from his wheel on 30km to go. Pogačar went on to mop up the scattered remnants of the peloton and catch all the breakaway riders bar Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), who scored a sizzling stage win.

Teuns had countered an attack from the breakaway by Michael Woods (Israel Start Up Nation) before catching the Canadian and holding off a chase by Woods, Pogačar and Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) to land his second Tour stage victory.

“It’s super amazing. I had a difficult year this year, aiming for goals but never came close. Finally now I can celebrate,” Teuns said.

“This was an honor to my grandad who died just before the Tour. That’s why I pointed to the sky,” he continued tears in his eyes. “We had the funeral a few days before the Tour so it was quite emotional this last 10km.”

Izagirre finished second on the stage with Woods third. Pogačar finished in fourth and takes a 1:48 GC lead into Sunday’s second stage of this Alpine weekender.

Mathieu van der Poel hung tough through to the penultimate climb of the multi-mountain test before losing the wheels and relinquishing his yellow jersey. Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglic also lost their hopes at a GC bid. Both of the injured former-favorites were dropped early in the stage and lost bucketloads of time.

Pogačar had attacked out of the GC group at 30km to go to leave closest rival Richard Carapaz for dead.

The defending champ plowed through the remnants of the 20-strong breakaway of the stage, chewing into a gap of well over four minutes. Pogačar was able to catch all the break but never caught a flying Teuns on the descent into Le Grand-Bornand, instead opting to descend the rain-soaked roads in safety rather than push for his second stage win of the race.

Stage 8 marks the start of an Alpine weekender.

Thomas, Roglič pop in early action

Geraint Thomas was one of the first casualties of a red-hot start to the race. The Welshman lost contact in the opening kilometers of the uphill start and joined the grupetto with a number of sprinters and UAE Emirates riders.

Primož Roglič was next to go, losing ground on an uncategorized bump after 30km of racing. After losing handfuls of time Friday, Roglič crumbled back to the last group on the road to join his former GC rival Thomas, 10 minutes back off the pace. After starting the race as top contenders for yellow, Thomas and Roglič’s Tours are definitively done.

Breakaway goes as UAE Emirates forced to chase

After some 40km of frantic attacks, counter-attacks and splits in the bunch, Wout Poels hit out off the front on the Copponex climb. The Dutchman rode alone out front for around 10km before a large group including Sepp Kuss, Dylan Teuns, Michael Woods, Simon Yates, Jonathan Castroviejo and Nairo Quintana bridged across to form a 20-strong lead group.

The peloton of favorites only settled after around 80km of frenetic racing in which Wout van Aert was repeatedly on the offense.

Despite being low on numbers after losing two riders early in the stage, UAE Emirates was forced to chase as Ineos sat on with the excuse of having a teammate in the escape. After the team’s weakness on Friday’s stage, Davide Formolo put the hammer down on the Romme for UAE Emirates to set up Pogačar for the rocketship attack that dropped Carapaz and caught all of the break.

Woods and Teuns hit out

Soren Kragh Andersen had hit out from the break at around 40km to go as he hunted after the GC lead.

Woods chased him down and motored past the Dane before flying straight past him to cross the summit of the Romme climb solo. Teuns managed to bridge across to Woods on the top of the Colombiere climb before dropping the ISN captain and descending toward the finishline alone.

The Belgian looked at risk of being caught by the flying Pogačar, but the Slovenain eased off the gas slightly on the long wet descent to leave Teuns to win another memorable stage of this year’s Tour.

Elastic snaps for van der Poel, van Aert on penultimate climb

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert survived through to the penultimate climb of the day, lasting through many more mountains than many would have assumed.

However the elastic finally snapped on the 10 percent pitches of the Romme and the two classics hitters out of the bunch as the yellow jersey slid off his broad shoulders. Van Aert continued to push as he looked to hold onto his GC position. However, with Pogačar flying, van Aert now sits 1:48 down, second overall.

Tour de France Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:54:41
2IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:44
3WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:49
5POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:33
6YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:43
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:03
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:03
9CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:07
10VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4:09
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4:09
12MAS EnricMovistar Team4:09
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:09
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo4:09
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:09
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious4:09
17KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe4:09
18O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:09
19HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:13
20FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:18
21VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma5:45
22QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8:34
23CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:34
24CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange10:19
25MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo10:19
26MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:21
27ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ12:23
28PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team14:14
29FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech15:50
30FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15:50
31ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo16:01
32KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM17:00
33BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM17:00
34KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma18:22
35GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers18:55
36BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:55
37ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step18:55
38GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo18:55
39PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers18:55
40PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM21:15
41NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo21:47
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team21:47
43KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma21:47
44VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix21:47
45SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe22:19
46DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM23:18
47DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies23:18
48GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:30
49ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step27:56
50DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies27:56
51MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates28:26
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal28:41
53BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step28:41
54MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix28:41
55POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe28:41
56MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation28:41
57BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe28:41
58RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies28:41
59ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:41
60GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic28:41
61SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic28:41
62KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ28:41
63HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech28:41
64VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo28:41
65WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:41
66CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM28:41
67COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious28:41
68HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange28:41
69MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious28:41
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange28:41
71PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:41
72KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe28:41
73PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:41
74BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo28:41
75HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:41
76VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers29:52
77TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies30:21
78LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies30:21
79ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech30:21
80DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech31:25
81FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:41
82DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange34:04
83MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange34:06
84OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe34:06
85DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:34
86COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates34:46
87KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers34:55
88HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo34:55
89BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation35:01
90ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers35:01
91VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team35:01
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team35:01
93BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:01
94BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
95BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM35:01
96SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal35:01
97ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team35:01
98BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic35:01
99ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM35:01
100SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix35:01
101VERONA CarlosMovistar Team35:01
102GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal35:01
103NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team35:01
104HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates35:01
105ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation35:01
106GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation35:01
107LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates35:01
108NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM35:01
109RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo35:01
110PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix35:01
111VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix35:01
112GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team35:01
113GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM35:01
114LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits35:01
115DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix35:01
116COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team35:01
117TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma35:01
118BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo35:01
119EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM35:01
120CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo35:01
121RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix35:01
122COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM35:01
123MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ35:01
124SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe35:01
125VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal35:01
126VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal35:01
127SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ35:01
128THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35:01
129STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo35:01
130DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal35:01
131VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:01
132ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team35:01
133HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation35:01
134WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits35:01
135MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic35:01
136GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech35:01
137MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange35:01
138SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team35:01
139DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35:01
140RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic35:01
141ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:01
142GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ35:01
143VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team35:01
144VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:01
145HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious35:01
146MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix35:01
147KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:01
148JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange35:01
149MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma35:01
150MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step35:01
151CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step35:01
152DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step35:01
153BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies35:01
154WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
155VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:01
156FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation35:01
157GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation35:01
158SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies35:01
159DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
160CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
161BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates35:01
162PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM35:01
163BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
164PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe35:01
165SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo35:01
166PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo35:01
167MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates35:01
168BOL CeesTeam DSM35:01
169KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal35:01
170GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
171BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic35:01
172CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:01
173CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies35:01
174THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers35:01
175ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma35:01
176POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo35:01
177DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ35:34
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 29:38:25
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48
3LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4:38
4URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo4:46
5VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:00
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:01
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:13
8MAS EnricMovistar Team5:15
9GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5:52
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious6:41
11HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:16
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:28
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team7:33
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:13
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious8:51
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo11:35
17YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange12:13
18TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious12:35
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step12:39
20CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange12:51
21MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:09
22FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech17:14
23VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix17:20
24ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step18:51
25KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM19:03
26NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo21:32
27PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers22:01
28KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma22:09
29QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic23:49
30BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM25:07
31ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step25:18
32LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team26:15
33WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation27:01
34MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious27:15
35CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers28:02
36ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo28:19
37IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech29:18
38PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM29:45
39FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates30:05
40LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies30:57
41HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange31:48
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe32:20
43DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM35:20
44MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix35:49
45THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers36:03
46GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo36:12
47SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo36:28
48HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo37:09
49HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech38:01
50BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo39:41
51ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma39:45
52BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux40:36
53FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech41:02
54GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:12
55BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM41:13
56ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ41:55
57CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo42:04
58COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious42:29
59KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe42:48
60ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM42:51
61VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo43:50
62KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ43:52
63GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic43:59
64MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation44:17
65VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team44:22
66RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies44:33
67PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team44:50
68POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo45:08
69DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies46:10
70GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team46:17
71VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers46:25
72VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal46:28
73GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team47:26
74GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal47:27
75TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies48:15
76STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo48:27
77ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech48:46
78VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team48:46
79DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech50:13
80KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers51:24
81MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates51:27
82GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers51:45
83MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ52:29
84MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange53:04
85DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53:23
86FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits54:21
87SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic54:41
88ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team54:43
89BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic55:34
90BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM55:40
91DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic55:50
92DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step56:07
93BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation57:03
94KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma57:21
95DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies57:23
96VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57:26
97CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash58:00
98RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix58:02
99SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe59:20
100SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team59:25
101MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:00:09
102NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:00:25
103COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:00:41
104EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:01:35
105BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:46
106GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:01:49
107BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies1:02:09
108VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02:11
109HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02:31
110LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:33
111COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:03:48
112NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:03:48
113DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:03:57
114CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:04:12
115POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:04:13
116GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:04:43
117MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:05:04
118BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:05:34
119VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:05:54
120SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies1:06:14
121ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06:16
122PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:23
123SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:07:06
124PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:24
125WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:07:28
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:08:06
127SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:09:22
128PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:09:58
129JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:10:07
130SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:10:13
131BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:10:14
132TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10:26
133GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech1:10:54
134RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:11:13
135PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:11:13
136DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:11:26
137LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1:11:32
138BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:11:37
139KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:11:41
140VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12:10
141DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:12:51
142ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:13:12
143VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:13:29
144DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13:48
145WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:01
146ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:14:10
147MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:14:17
148VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:14:24
149CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:14:26
150OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:15:48
151MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:16:03
152SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:16:06
153BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16:36
154ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:16:39
155CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17:20
156GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:17:25
157GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:18:02
158BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:19:42
159DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:19:52
160BOL CeesTeam DSM1:20:16
161COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:20:36
162DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:20:36
163GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:20:38
164THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:20:49
165ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:09
166FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:12
167CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies1:22:11
168PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:22:21
169MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:22:33
170HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious1:22:41
171HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:25:20
172JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1:27:57
173PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:28:00
174HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:30:01
175RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:31:47
176MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:32:39
177KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:33:33
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step168
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange113
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix103
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix102
5BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic99
6COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious86
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step84
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates79
9SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe72
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious62
11MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix62
12DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ51
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step50
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
15VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma47
16MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step41
17BOL CeesTeam DSM38
18VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma37
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
20VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal32
21SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
22CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26
23STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25
24VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
25PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo22
27WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation21
28MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange21
29TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious20
30VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
31BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20
32THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
33HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20
34BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18
35COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM18
36PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech17
38IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17
39KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ17
40SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
41CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
42KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
43KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
44GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ16
45GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation16
46CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step15
47BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM15
48WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
49CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
50SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14
51YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
52KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13
53PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
54WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
55CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers12
56MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix12
57LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
58DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal12
59POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11
60KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM11
61SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic11
62WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
63MAS EnricMovistar Team10
64CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
65PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
66LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
67GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
68ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech9
69OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe9
70MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
71TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies8
72PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
73THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
74BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7
75GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7
76CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash7
77VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
78CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
79URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5
80BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
81NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
82HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5
83BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
84SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
85BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
86GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5
87ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
88GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
89GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
90EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
91FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3
92RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
93MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
94QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
95TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
96HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
97MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates8
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 29:38:25
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:00
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5:52
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team7:33
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange31:48
6DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM35:20
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo37:09
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo45:08
9VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal46:28
10GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team47:26
11DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech50:13
12MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ52:29
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM55:40
14EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:01:35
15NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:03:48
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:04:12
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:05:04
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:05:34
19SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:07:06
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:07:28
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:09:58
22RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:11:13
23BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:11:37
24ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:14:10
25SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:16:06
26GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:18:02
27BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:19:42
28PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:22:21
29HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:30:01
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious23
2WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation16
3TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious12
4MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates10
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team8
8QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma6
10SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
11VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
12IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
13STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
14PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
15YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
16VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
17ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
19ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
20VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
21CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
22VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
23WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
24CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
25KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
26MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 89:03:04
2Astana - Premier Tech15:34
3Team Jumbo-Visma18:27
4AG2R Citroën Team25:12
5INEOS Grenadiers28:49
6Trek - Segafredo38:31
7Team BikeExchange39:12
8EF Education - Nippo44:21
9Deceuninck - Quick Step47:21
10UAE-Team Emirates53:09
11BORA - hansgrohe55:10
12Groupama - FDJ1:02:52
13Movistar Team1:03:24
14Team DSM1:18:39
15B&B Hotels p/b KTM1:18:46
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:22:31
17Team Arkéa Samsic1:33:26
18Team TotalEnergies1:36:41
19Alpecin-Fenix1:37:15
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:37:37
21Team Qhubeka NextHash1:48:04
22Israel Start-Up Nation1:58:17
23Lotto Soudal2:07:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

