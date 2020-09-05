Tour de France stage 8: Peters wins from break, Yates hangs tough to retain yellow

Nans Peters (Ag2r-La Mondiale) won Tour de France stage 8 Saturday as Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) hung on to his yellow jersey in the first major mountain test of the race.

The French Ag2r-La Mondiale rider got himself into the early breakaway of the day and rode clear over the summit of the second climb of the stage, holding off a chase from Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) over the final climb of the Peyresourde and descending to victory in Loudenvielle.

Behind Peters, the GC battle roared into life on the Peyresourde as Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) attacked on the higher slopes and held a gap through to the finish to regain some of the time he had lost in the crosswinds Friday.

All the main yellow jersey contenders crossed the line together behind Pogacar save for Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who grabbed a handful of seconds with a late move. Yates finished in the group of favorites having repeatedly been attacked and put under pressure, but did enough to hold onto his GC lead.

Though a Frenchman won the stage, it was a bad day for the nation’s riders as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) lost contact with the lead group on the second climb of the day and lost several minutes on his rivals, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) blew up after a speculative attack and lost time on the final climb of the stage.

Stage 8 Saturday was the first of two mountain stages in the Pyrénées. Photo: ASO

Full report, results and reaction to follow shortly