2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 7: Wout van Aert takes another stage from the sprinters

Adam Yates rode safely and smartly surrounded by Mitchelton-Scott to retain the yellow jersey in a stage blown apart by winds and Bora-Hansgrohe.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

From a small select group at the front of the race, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France.

The strongman from Belgium bested the remains of a select group, including Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) that rode through devastating winds, at blistering pace all day.

After his second stage win, the Belgian said, “I’m really proud of this one. Straight from the gun, it was all-out, actually. I have to say impressive stage from Bora-Hansgrohe. They went flat out on the first KOM and made sure that a lot of sprinters were dropped. Afterward, it was always hectic and everybody feared the crosswinds, and in the final, we saw it was worth it to put a lot of energy in the position.”

Sagan reasserted his authority over the green jersey, despite a mechanical issue in the final 100m of the race which cost him precious additional points

Taking second in the intermediate sprint and then winning the day, the seven-times green jersey champion seemed to be back in his form of years past.

From the gun, Bora-Hansgrohe attacked, fracturing the peloton.

And this was just the start of the troubles for so much of the peloton, when Bora’s attack and relentless paced was aided by devastating winds.

Today’s stage 7 of the 2020 Tour de France was reminiscent of the 2019 Tour de France stage 10 when five of the top GC riders were caught out in the crosswinds.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the current wearer of the yellow jersey Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) made the initial split with Bora-Hansgrohe driving the front.

The green jersey of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the polka dots jersey of Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were put in serious jeopardy before the stage hit the halfway mark.

Further behind the KOM and points jersey group with 120km to go was the winner of stage 3, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal).

By 100km of racing left, Bora-Hansgrohe had put 71 riders in jeopardy of not making the time cut.

At the intermediate sprint, Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) nudged out Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) for the maximum intermediate sprint points.  However, Sagan retook the lead of the points competition with this positioning.

Seeing an opportunity for a break, Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) attacked the yellow jersey group which was still being driven by the Bora-Hansgrohe train, and got a maximum advantage of 45 seconds.

B&B Hotels came to the front to help Bora-Hansgrohe keep the break-neck pace.

De Gendt played keep-away for 60km until Dylan Van Baarle, Michael Kwiatkowski, and Jonothan Castroviejo (all Team Ineos Grenadiers) went to the front to pull back this break, and they then upped the pace into the crosswinds section, blowing up the front of the race.

This move split the bunch — Alaphilippe and Yates found themselves on the right side of this, while Tadej Pogačar (UAE – Team Emirates) Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) found himself on the wrong end of this split at 35km to go.

This left the front of the race in tatters, with just 38 riders, with Astana and Jumbo Visma having the best numbers in the final 10km.

Taking advantage of these numbers — and a wind that was shredding the peloton — van Aert made his way to the front with fresher legs, and timed a late-launched dash to the line.

“I was with Primož [Roglič] the whole stage in the front. It was a good day for the team, and a few favorites in the GC lost some time. And a good finish as well, so incredible. wow.”

Peter Sagan, who looked to be in perfect position for a stage win, and who was protected by his team all day long, suffered mechanical misfortune, costing him precious green-jersey points.

“I’m disappointed. We controlled the race today, with my teammates doing a super job. Everything seemed very good and then I had bad luck in the final. My chain just dropped and I didn’t earn as many points as I wanted… but that’s cycling. I’m proud of all my teammates. They fought very hard from the beginning until the end. I can win the green jersey on stages like today, although with a different finale. Everything was very nice but the end was… f*cking cycling.”

Tour de France Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma3:32:03
2BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling0:00
3COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
4LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
5STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
6VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:00
7HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
8BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
9YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:00
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
11HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:00
12ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
13SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
14BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
15CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:00
16BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:00
17HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:00
18PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
21BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:00
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:00
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:00
25DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
26GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:00
27ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
29MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
30SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
31URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
32GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
33MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
34MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
35IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team0:00
36BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
37IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:00
38FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:00
39LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:00
40KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
41KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
42KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:15
43POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:21
44COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1:21
45TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team1:21
46LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:21
47ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:21
48VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:21
49OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:21
50CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:21
51CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:21
52VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team1:21
53ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates1:21
54CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren1:21
55GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:21
56KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling1:21
57MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott1:21
58CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:21
59MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:21
60ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:21
61OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:21
62PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:21
63MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:21
64CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1:21
65NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21
66POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21
67SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:21
68DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:21
69POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:21
70KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:21
71GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
72MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21
73GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:21
74REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:21
75VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:21
76SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:21
77VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:21
78MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:31
79FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:37
80SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:21
81BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren1:58
82LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:00
83PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:12
84DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:21
85MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren2:26
86JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:44
87SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:04
88CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:04
89ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team3:43
90LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic4:16
91AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers10:19
92PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM12:36
93VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation14:32
94THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo14:32
95NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale14:32
96ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team14:32
97JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step14:32
98DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step14:32
99NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation14:32
100HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation14:32
101MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma14:32
102POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling14:32
103HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:32
104EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:32
105ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic14:32
106POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling14:32
107GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie14:32
108TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie14:32
109IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott14:32
110ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers14:32
111ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step14:32
112GESCHKE SimonCCC Team14:32
113VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale14:32
114BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step14:32
115PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe14:32
116LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale14:32
117CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM14:32
118BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM14:32
119BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott14:32
120PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale14:32
121EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo14:32
122VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling14:32
123MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling14:32
124TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team14:32
125DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team14:32
126COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale14:32
127NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott14:32
128BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie14:32
129DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates14:32
130QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic14:32
131HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb15:54
132DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal15:54
133GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation15:54
134NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb15:54
135PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb15:54
136JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma15:54
137BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb15:54
138GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling15:54
139BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott15:54
140ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic15:54
141SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers15:54
142HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren15:54
143KOCH JonasCCC Team15:54
144ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb15:54
145DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM15:54
146REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM15:54
147WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling15:54
148BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ15:54
149SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team15:54
150CRAS SteffLotto Soudal15:54
151FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal15:54
152KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates15:54
153SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie15:54
154ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb15:54
155ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo15:54
156BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie15:54
157POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren15:54
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal15:54
159BOL CeesTeam Sunweb15:54
160COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie15:54
161CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie15:54
162RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:54
163EWAN CalebLotto Soudal15:54
164NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling15:54
165VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:54
166CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step15:54
167KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling15:54
168CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:54
169MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15:54
170PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo15:54
171HIRT JanCCC Team15:54
172KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb15:54
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott 30:36:00
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:03
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:13
5DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:13
7BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:13
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:13
9PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:13
10URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:13
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
12BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:22
13MAS EnricMovistar Team0:22
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:34
15HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:41
16POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:28
17CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:34
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:34
19LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:34
20PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:34
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:02
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren2:02
23ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:31
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:39
25SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:40
26VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team3:54
27BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren4:30
28ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates5:06
29CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling5:25
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:43
31BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5:48
32SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie7:48
33KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma7:52
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team8:46
35SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team9:51
36BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10:07
37FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10:42
38SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10:46
39REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11:47
40KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers13:09
41IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team13:24
42CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale14:56
43POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates15:47
44ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team16:39
45POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling17:14
46HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:36
47MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling18:57
48GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma19:52
49CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers22:02
50VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma22:12
51ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo22:20
52OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team26:46
53MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ27:31
54ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb27:53
55NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott28:33
56TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team30:27
57JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step30:45
58VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale30:56
59MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe31:13
60GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM33:07
61LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale34:15
62ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic34:29
63GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ34:52
64KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe36:32
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe36:42
66POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling36:48
67HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team37:18
68CATALDO DarioMovistar Team38:05
69BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling38:26
70KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ39:54
71HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation41:02
72MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation41:10
73EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:40
74SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo42:07
75VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers42:52
76HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb43:58
77STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo44:03
78DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step44:11
79EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo45:17
80ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team47:57
81GESCHKE SimonCCC Team48:07
82NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation48:57
83BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling49:57
84VERONA CarlosMovistar Team50:30
85ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic50:45
86FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team52:43
87VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling52:57
88VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale53:38
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe54:00
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal54:30
91LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ57:33
92MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren57:58
93SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe57:59
94KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb58:50
95GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling59:56
96SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:01:14
97DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team1:02:24
98COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1:03:27
99PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:03:41
100VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:04:29
101KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling1:05:04
102HIRT JanCCC Team1:05:40
103VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation1:06:01
104LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1:06:35
105MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:08:28
106KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling1:09:42
107PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10:37
108JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:10:37
109TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team1:10:43
110POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:11:06
111PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:11:29
112AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:11:38
113NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:12:05
114HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:12:33
115SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12:36
116ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13:24
117ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:13:38
118BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:14:24
119BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:16:47
120MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott1:16:51
121BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb1:16:59
122COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:17:31
123LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:12
124KOCH JonasCCC Team1:18:15
125DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:25
126THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:19:27
127QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19:33
128CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:33
129IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:19:50
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20:04
131PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:21:22
132NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb1:22:08
133MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:22:24
134LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:23:07
135PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:24:43
136TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:27:23
137BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie1:29:28
138NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:29:54
139VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:45
140CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:30:52
141COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:30:58
142KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:32:39
143GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling1:32:54
144GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:33:39
145BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:33:40
146NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling1:33:42
147BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:33:47
148RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:33:57
149REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:33:59
150EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:34:03
151DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:34:05
152DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:34:13
153MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:34:14
154CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:34:18
155ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:34:42
156PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:34:44
157WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling1:34:59
158CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:35:14
159GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:36:35
160SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie1:36:46
161HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren1:36:56
162BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott1:38:19
163DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:39:47
164FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:40:08
165ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:40:29
166KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:40:36
167BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:41:09
168POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren1:42:36
169BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:44:20
170CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:50:02
171COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie1:54:34
172SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:55:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe138
2BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step129
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma106
4COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM105
5KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates93
6TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team91
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step82
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal75
9VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team64
10BOL CeesTeam Sunweb62
11NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling61
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
13BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling50
14OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe48
15YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott44
16POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates42
17STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo41
18MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step41
19HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation37
20BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie36
21BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers34
22MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo34
23ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma33
24HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits33
25MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott30
26PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
28POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling28
29LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
30VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale26
31HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb25
32QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic23
33VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
34SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team20
35POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
36COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie20
37SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20
38HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
39GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
40THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
41BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie17
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team15
43CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
44SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo15
45BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb15
46GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie15
47PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
48KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14
49GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13
50PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
51CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
52ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
53VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
54ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
55VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team10
56GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10
57HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team10
58NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
59LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren9
60CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9
61MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe9
62COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale9
63DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma8
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
65PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
66TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
67KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
68CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren7
69BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
70WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling7
71JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
72NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
73VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
74KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe4
75EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
76KOCH JonasCCC Team4
77PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4
78SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
79PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3
80BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3
81BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
82URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling2
83CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
84LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2
85BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
86DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
87COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1
88GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale25
2GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
3ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma10
5LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
6HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8
8PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM7
9VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
10MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
11SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
12ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling4
15DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
16COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie3
17GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
18NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
19SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
20GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2
21ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
22GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
23HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2
24POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
25PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
26LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
27ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates1
28VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
29MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1
30GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 30:36:13
2MAS EnricMovistar Team0:09
3HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:28
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:15
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling18:44
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ27:18
7TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team30:14
8GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ34:39
9KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe36:19
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling36:35
11HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb43:45
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo45:04
13SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12:23
14ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13:11
15BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:14:11
16CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:20
17PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:21:09
18NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb1:21:55
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie1:29:15
20CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:30:39
21COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:30:45
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:33:34
23RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:33:44
24PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:34:31
25CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:49:49
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:55:41
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Pro Cycling 91:48:46
2Team Jumbo-Visma1:29
3Astana Pro Team2:16
4Movistar Team2:50
5Trek - Segafredo3:58
6Groupama - FDJ5:36
7Bahrain - McLaren6:43
8AG2R La Mondiale7:14
9INEOS Grenadiers7:59
10UAE-Team Emirates8:44
11Mitchelton-Scott11:32
12Team Arkéa Samsic19:05
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits23:22
14BORA - hansgrohe33:07
15CCC Team48:21
16Deceuninck - Quick Step59:28
17B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:21:07
18Israel Start-Up Nation1:32:09
19NTT Pro Cycling1:37:15
20Team Sunweb1:58:39
21Team Total Direct Energie2:38:39
22Lotto Soudal3:48:17

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Related Teams:

Stay On Topic