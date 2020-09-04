Tour de France stage 7: Wout van Aert takes another stage from the sprinters
Adam Yates rode safely and smartly surrounded by Mitchelton-Scott to retain the yellow jersey in a stage blown apart by winds and Bora-Hansgrohe.
From a small select group at the front of the race, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France.
The strongman from Belgium bested the remains of a select group, including Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) that rode through devastating winds, at blistering pace all day.
After his second stage win, the Belgian said, “I’m really proud of this one. Straight from the gun, it was all-out, actually. I have to say impressive stage from Bora-Hansgrohe. They went flat out on the first KOM and made sure that a lot of sprinters were dropped. Afterward, it was always hectic and everybody feared the crosswinds, and in the final, we saw it was worth it to put a lot of energy in the position.”
Sagan reasserted his authority over the green jersey, despite a mechanical issue in the final 100m of the race which cost him precious additional points
Taking second in the intermediate sprint and then winning the day, the seven-times green jersey champion seemed to be back in his form of years past.
From the gun, Bora-Hansgrohe attacked, fracturing the peloton.
And this was just the start of the troubles for so much of the peloton, when Bora’s attack and relentless paced was aided by devastating winds.
Today’s stage 7 of the 2020 Tour de France was reminiscent of the 2019 Tour de France stage 10 when five of the top GC riders were caught out in the crosswinds.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the current wearer of the yellow jersey Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) made the initial split with Bora-Hansgrohe driving the front.
The green jersey of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the polka dots jersey of Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were put in serious jeopardy before the stage hit the halfway mark.
Further behind the KOM and points jersey group with 120km to go was the winner of stage 3, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal).
By 100km of racing left, Bora-Hansgrohe had put 71 riders in jeopardy of not making the time cut.
At the intermediate sprint, Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) nudged out Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) for the maximum intermediate sprint points. However, Sagan retook the lead of the points competition with this positioning.
Seeing an opportunity for a break, Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) attacked the yellow jersey group which was still being driven by the Bora-Hansgrohe train, and got a maximum advantage of 45 seconds.
B&B Hotels came to the front to help Bora-Hansgrohe keep the break-neck pace.
De Gendt played keep-away for 60km until Dylan Van Baarle, Michael Kwiatkowski, and Jonothan Castroviejo (all Team Ineos Grenadiers) went to the front to pull back this break, and they then upped the pace into the crosswinds section, blowing up the front of the race.
This move split the bunch — Alaphilippe and Yates found themselves on the right side of this, while Tadej Pogačar (UAE – Team Emirates) Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) found himself on the wrong end of this split at 35km to go.
This left the front of the race in tatters, with just 38 riders, with Astana and Jumbo Visma having the best numbers in the final 10km.
Taking advantage of these numbers — and a wind that was shredding the peloton — van Aert made his way to the front with fresher legs, and timed a late-launched dash to the line.
“I was with Primož [Roglič] the whole stage in the front. It was a good day for the team, and a few favorites in the GC lost some time. And a good finish as well, so incredible. wow.”
Peter Sagan, who looked to be in perfect position for a stage win, and who was protected by his team all day long, suffered mechanical misfortune, costing him precious green-jersey points.
“I’m disappointed. We controlled the race today, with my teammates doing a super job. Everything seemed very good and then I had bad luck in the final. My chain just dropped and I didn’t earn as many points as I wanted… but that’s cycling. I’m proud of all my teammates. They fought very hard from the beginning until the end. I can win the green jersey on stages like today, although with a different finale. Everything was very nice but the end was… f*cking cycling.”
Tour de France Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:32:03
|2
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|3
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|4
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|5
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|7
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|8
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|9
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|11
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|12
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|13
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|14
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|15
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|16
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|17
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|18
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|21
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|22
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|25
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|26
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|27
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|29
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|30
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|31
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|32
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|33
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|34
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|35
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|36
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|38
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|39
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|42
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|43
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|44
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:21
|45
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|1:21
|46
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:21
|47
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|48
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|49
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|50
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|51
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|52
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|1:21
|53
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|54
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:21
|55
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|56
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:21
|57
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21
|58
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21
|59
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|60
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:21
|61
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|62
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|63
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|64
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:21
|65
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21
|66
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21
|67
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|68
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21
|69
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|70
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|71
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|72
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21
|73
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21
|74
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21
|75
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:21
|76
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:21
|77
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|78
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:31
|79
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:37
|80
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:21
|81
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:58
|82
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:00
|83
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:12
|84
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:21
|85
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:26
|86
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:44
|87
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04
|88
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:04
|89
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|3:43
|90
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:16
|91
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:19
|92
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|12:36
|93
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:32
|94
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:32
|95
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32
|96
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|14:32
|97
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:32
|98
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:32
|99
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:32
|100
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:32
|101
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:32
|102
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:32
|103
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:32
|104
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:32
|105
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:32
|106
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:32
|107
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:32
|108
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:32
|109
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:32
|110
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:32
|111
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:32
|112
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|14:32
|113
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32
|114
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:32
|115
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:32
|116
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32
|117
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|14:32
|118
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|14:32
|119
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:32
|120
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32
|121
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:32
|122
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:32
|123
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:32
|124
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|14:32
|125
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|14:32
|126
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32
|127
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:32
|128
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:32
|129
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:32
|130
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:32
|131
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|132
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|15:54
|133
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:54
|134
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|135
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|136
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:54
|137
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|138
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:54
|139
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:54
|140
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:54
|141
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:54
|142
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:54
|143
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|15:54
|144
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|145
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|15:54
|146
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|15:54
|147
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:54
|148
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:54
|149
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|15:54
|150
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|15:54
|151
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|15:54
|152
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:54
|153
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:54
|154
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|155
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:54
|156
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:54
|157
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:54
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|15:54
|159
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|160
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:54
|161
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:54
|162
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:54
|163
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|15:54
|164
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:54
|165
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:54
|166
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:54
|167
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:54
|168
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:54
|169
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:54
|170
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:54
|171
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|15:54
|172
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|15:54
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:36:00
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03
|3
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|5
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:13
|7
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13
|9
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:13
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:13
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|12
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|15
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:41
|16
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:28
|17
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:34
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34
|19
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:34
|20
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:02
|23
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:31
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39
|25
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:40
|26
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|3:54
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:30
|28
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:06
|29
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:25
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|31
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:48
|32
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:48
|33
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:52
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|8:46
|35
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|9:51
|36
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:07
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:42
|38
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:46
|39
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:47
|40
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:09
|41
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|13:24
|42
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:56
|43
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:47
|44
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|16:39
|45
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:14
|46
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:36
|47
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:57
|48
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:52
|49
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:02
|50
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:12
|51
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:20
|52
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|26:46
|53
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:31
|54
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|27:53
|55
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:33
|56
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|30:27
|57
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:45
|58
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:56
|59
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:13
|60
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|33:07
|61
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:15
|62
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:29
|63
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:52
|64
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:32
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:42
|66
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|36:48
|67
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|37:18
|68
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|38:05
|69
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|38:26
|70
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:54
|71
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:02
|72
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:10
|73
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:40
|74
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:07
|75
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:52
|76
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|43:58
|77
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:03
|78
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:11
|79
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:17
|80
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|47:57
|81
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|48:07
|82
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|48:57
|83
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|49:57
|84
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|50:30
|85
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50:45
|86
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|52:43
|87
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|52:57
|88
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:38
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:00
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|54:30
|91
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|57:33
|92
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|57:58
|93
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:59
|94
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|58:50
|95
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|59:56
|96
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:01:14
|97
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|1:02:24
|98
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:03:27
|99
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:03:41
|100
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:04:29
|101
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:05:04
|102
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:05:40
|103
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:06:01
|104
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:35
|105
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08:28
|106
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:09:42
|107
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10:37
|108
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10:37
|109
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|1:10:43
|110
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:11:06
|111
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:29
|112
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11:38
|113
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:05
|114
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:12:33
|115
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12:36
|116
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13:24
|117
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:13:38
|118
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:14:24
|119
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:47
|120
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:51
|121
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:59
|122
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:17:31
|123
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:12
|124
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|1:18:15
|125
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:25
|126
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:27
|127
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19:33
|128
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:33
|129
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:50
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20:04
|131
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:21:22
|132
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|1:22:08
|133
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:22:24
|134
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:23:07
|135
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:43
|136
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:27:23
|137
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:29:28
|138
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:29:54
|139
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:45
|140
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:30:52
|141
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:58
|142
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32:39
|143
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:32:54
|144
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:33:39
|145
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:33:40
|146
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33:42
|147
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:33:47
|148
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:57
|149
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:33:59
|150
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:03
|151
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:34:05
|152
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:13
|153
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:34:14
|154
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:34:18
|155
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34:42
|156
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:44
|157
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:34:59
|158
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:35:14
|159
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:36:35
|160
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:36:46
|161
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:36:56
|162
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:19
|163
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39:47
|164
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:08
|165
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:40:29
|166
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:36
|167
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41:09
|168
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:42:36
|169
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:44:20
|170
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:02
|171
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:54:34
|172
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|138
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|129
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|105
|5
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|93
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|91
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|82
|8
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|75
|9
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|64
|10
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|62
|11
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|61
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|13
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|50
|14
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48
|15
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|16
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|17
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|18
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|19
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37
|20
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|36
|21
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|22
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|23
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|24
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33
|25
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|26
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|28
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|28
|29
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|30
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|31
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|25
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23
|33
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|34
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|20
|35
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|36
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|37
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|38
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|39
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|40
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|41
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|44
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|45
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|15
|46
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|47
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|48
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|49
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|50
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|52
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|53
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|54
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|55
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|10
|56
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|57
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|58
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|59
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9
|60
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|61
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|62
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|63
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|65
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|66
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|67
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|68
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7
|69
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|70
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|71
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|72
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|73
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|74
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|75
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|76
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|77
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4
|78
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|79
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|80
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|81
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|82
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|83
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|84
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|86
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|87
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1
|88
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|2
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|5
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|8
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|7
|9
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|10
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|11
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|16
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|17
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|18
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|19
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|20
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|21
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|22
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|23
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2
|24
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|25
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|26
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|27
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|28
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|29
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|30
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:36:13
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:09
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:28
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:18
|7
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|30:14
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:39
|9
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:19
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|36:35
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|43:45
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:04
|13
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12:23
|14
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13:11
|15
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:14:11
|16
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:20
|17
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:21:09
|18
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|1:21:55
|19
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:29:15
|20
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:30:39
|21
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:45
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:33:34
|23
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:44
|24
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:31
|25
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49:49
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55:41
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|91:48:46
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|2:16
|4
|Movistar Team
|2:50
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:36
|7
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6:43
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:14
|9
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:59
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:44
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:32
|12
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:05
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:22
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:07
|15
|CCC Team
|48:21
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:28
|17
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:21:07
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32:09
|19
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:37:15
|20
|Team Sunweb
|1:58:39
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:38:39
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:48:17
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.