Tour de France stage 7: Tadej Pogačar storms to second win on Super Planches des Belles Filles
UAE-Team Emirates dominates extra steep summit to launch Pogačar to second stage win in two days.
Clawing back his rival right before the line, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) nipped past Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) for victory on the Super Planches des Belles Filles summit of the Tour de France.
Vingegaard had looked poised for victory after a lighting attack close to the line, overhauling breakaway rider Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) with 100 meters to go and initially gapping Pogačar.
The defending champion dug deep and managed to reel in the Dane, then darted through on his right to claim his second victory in two days.
“It was a really difficult race today, especially on the last climb,” he said. “Jonas [Vingegaard]’s attack was so strong. But I told myself that, after my guys had been working all day, I had to push all the way to the finish line. Also, Urska [his fiancé Urska Zigart – ed.] was at the finish line, and my family was at the bottom of the climb. Furthermore, we have launched our cancer research foundation today – hence I was wearing some special shoes. All those were reasons to win today.”
UAE Team Emirates had driven the pace on the Tour’s first summit finish to hew back the break’s advantage and soften up the other GC riders. Rafal Majka led towards the concluding gravel section, dramatically waving Pogačar through to take over, and while the Slovenian initially appeared unable to distance Vingegaard and his teammate Primož Roglič, the two-time Tour champion had the last laugh.
Maximum time bonus collected, he ended the stage 35 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the reshuffled overall standings. Geraint Thomas conceded 14 seconds in finishing fifth but moved up to third overall, one minute 10 seconds back. His Ineos Grenadiers teammate Adam Yates is a further eight seconds back in fourth.
They will be demoralized, though, by the race leader’s display, two years after he triumphed on the same summit in the race-winning uphill time trial.
“It’s been a long time since my 2020 success on this climb,” he said. “It was a big goal for me to win today. Of course Jonas is a big rival for me. I think he is one of the strongest climbers of the world right now, probably the best, and he has a very strong team.
“I’m doing well too… but this is cycling, and things can change from one second to the next.”
Relentless attacking as stage hunters seek early buffer
Stage 7 of the Tour de France was the big showdown for the climbers, being as it was the first summit finish of the race. The 176.3 kilometer race from Tomblaine to La Super Planche Des Belles Filles crossed two climbs before the concluder, with the third category Col de Grosse Pierre topping out at km 107.7 and the identically-ranked Col des Croix summiting at km 136.1. The final climb was ranked as a category one and was 9.7 kilometers in length.
Mikkel Honoré (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) sparked off the day’s break after approximately six kilometers and was soon joined by several others, including Trek-Segafredo pair Mads Pedersen and Giulio Giccone, but this group was dragged back after several kilometers. Several other unsuccessful moves went clear, including one containing multiple green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies), trying to improve on his distant fifth place tally in the points competition.
Former stage winner Simon Geschke (Cofidis) then made a surge after approximately 40 kilometers and was joined for a while by Filippo Ganna. The Ineos Grenadiers rider added some heft and helped pad the lead, but with others trying hard to bridge and the gap slow to go out further, he sat up and went back to the bunch.
The day’s break takes shape
Geschke was then reinforced by 10 others, namely Pedersen and Ciccone, Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Bora-hansgrohe duo Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) plus Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious). The latter had won atop the same climb in 2019 and was determined to try again three years later.
The gap was two and a half minutes after 70 kilometers of racing but the UAE Team Emirates squad of race leader Tadej Pogačar accelerated to pare it back to two minutes. Stake Laengen sat up and went back to the peloton, while the other ten continued on to the intermediate sprint, where Pedersen led Geschke and Barthe over the line.
The peloton crossed the same line two minute later, with Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in front of green jersey wearer Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Van Aert finished two places in front of Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to boost his lead in that competition by the same number of points.
Thinning out the competition
The Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann put the pressure on the break prior to the first of those categorized climbs, the cat 3 Col de Grosse Pierre, and were joined by Durbridge and, just before the summit, by Geschke and Teuns. Geschke and Kämna snagged the available points.
The peloton was two minutes and 40 seconds back at that point, and then three minutes 10 seconds behind with 50 kilometers to go.
The leading quintet was rejoined by Barthe and Erviti and they raced onto the Col des Croix, where Geschke was again first to the summit, beating Teuns. They were two minutes 1 second ahead with 20 kilometers remaining, making it theoretically possible for someone from the break to prevail to the finish. Much would depend on what happened between there and the start of the final climb, but with UAE Team Emirates chasing hard it made things difficult.
The break raced over the top of the uncategorized Col de la Chevestraye and hit the base of the La Super Planche Des Belles Filles with an advantage of 1 minute 43. The bunch had stalled after UAE’s chasing and while Ineos Grenadiers then took things up, this gap in pacesetting had helped the break’s chances.
Going for gold
Erviti was dropped, leaving six riders out front. Kämna upped the pace with 7.5 kilometers left, and only Teuns, Durbridge and Geschke were able to follow. The latter then attacked with 6.8 km left and got a slight gap, with Teuns and Kämna leaving Durbridge and trying to get across.
Kämna gapped Teuns and bridged to Geschke, then kicked clear with five kilometers to go. He still had 45 seconds over the GC group with two km left, handing him a solid chance.
Rafal Majka stretched things out in the bunch, Pogačar poised on his wheel. Majka waved him through as the gravel began and Pogačar seemed to quicken but was marked by Roglič and Vingegaard.
Undeterred, the race leader continued to drive the pace and then Vingegaad attacked, catching and passing Kämna with 100 metres to go and initially gapping Pogačar. The UAE Team Emirates rider came back to him, though, and then slipped past to land his second consecutive stage win and pad his overall lead.
Tour de France Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:58:40
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|4
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:19
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:21
|8
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:21
|9
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|10
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:41
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|12
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:45
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:45
|14
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:51
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:51
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|18
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:23
|20
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:24
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:26
|22
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26
|23
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34
|25
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:39
|26
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:46
|28
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:05
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:09
|30
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:16
|31
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:26
|32
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:36
|33
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|34
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:47
|35
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|3:13
|36
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:19
|37
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:19
|38
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34
|39
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34
|40
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|3:36
|41
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:48
|42
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:52
|43
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:09
|44
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:16
|45
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:28
|46
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:50
|47
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:17
|48
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:17
|49
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5:22
|50
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:59
|51
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:13
|52
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6:17
|53
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|6:20
|54
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:20
|55
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|6:25
|56
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:33
|57
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:45
|58
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:01
|59
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:01
|60
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:32
|61
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:32
|62
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:38
|63
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:38
|64
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:38
|65
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|7:38
|66
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|7:38
|67
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|7:38
|68
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:38
|69
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|7:38
|70
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:38
|71
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:46
|72
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:50
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:50
|74
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:50
|75
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:17
|76
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:17
|77
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|8:22
|78
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:25
|79
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:31
|80
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8:35
|81
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|9:02
|82
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:02
|83
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|9:29
|84
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:47
|85
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9:47
|86
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|10:12
|87
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|10:40
|88
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:48
|89
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:48
|90
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|10:48
|91
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|10:48
|92
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|10:48
|93
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:48
|94
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:48
|95
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:55
|96
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|10:55
|97
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:55
|98
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:55
|99
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:02
|100
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:02
|101
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|11:11
|102
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:41
|103
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:51
|104
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:41
|105
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:47
|106
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|12:49
|107
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:49
|108
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:12
|109
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:12
|110
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:12
|111
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:12
|112
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:12
|113
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:12
|114
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:12
|115
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:12
|116
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:12
|117
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:12
|118
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:12
|119
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:12
|120
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:12
|121
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:29
|122
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:33
|123
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:33
|124
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|13:38
|125
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:44
|126
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:53
|127
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:53
|128
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:58
|129
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:09
|130
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:15
|131
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:55
|132
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:59
|133
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:59
|134
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:00
|135
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:10
|136
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:18
|137
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:18
|138
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|16:24
|139
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|16:28
|140
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:30
|141
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|16:30
|142
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:30
|143
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:30
|144
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|16:30
|145
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|16:43
|146
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:45
|147
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|16:47
|148
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|16:52
|149
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:56
|150
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:59
|151
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:59
|152
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:02
|153
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|17:13
|154
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|17:13
|155
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:13
|156
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17:15
|157
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|17:20
|158
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:26
|159
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:31
|160
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|17:34
|161
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17:38
|162
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:59
|163
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|18:08
|164
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:36
|165
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|20:10
|166
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:13
|167
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:40
|168
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:40
|169
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|22:40
|170
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:40
|171
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:40
|172
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:54
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:43:14
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:32
|7
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:37
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:43
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:06
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:41
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:45
|14
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:58
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:09
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:26
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:33
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:58
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:10
|21
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:17
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:45
|23
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:13
|24
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:42
|25
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:51
|26
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:53
|27
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:05
|28
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:06
|29
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:28
|30
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:43
|31
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:48
|32
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:12
|33
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:25
|34
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:47
|35
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:52
|36
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|10:59
|37
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|11:19
|38
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|11:25
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:57
|40
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:50
|41
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:53
|42
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13:20
|43
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:34
|44
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:37
|45
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|13:38
|46
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:57
|47
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:08
|48
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:47
|49
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|14:54
|50
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:54
|51
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|15:30
|52
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|15:30
|53
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:32
|54
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:52
|55
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:56
|56
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|16:09
|57
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:34
|58
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:10
|59
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:10
|60
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:31
|61
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:38
|62
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:46
|63
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:29
|64
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:30
|65
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|20:02
|66
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|20:11
|67
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:33
|68
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:34
|69
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20:47
|70
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|20:47
|71
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:07
|72
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21:44
|73
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|22:09
|74
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:11
|75
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|22:15
|76
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|22:17
|77
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|22:56
|78
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:58
|79
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:00
|80
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:00
|81
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:10
|82
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:27
|83
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:45
|84
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:11
|85
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24:31
|86
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:36
|87
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:45
|88
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:50
|89
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:52
|90
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|25:06
|91
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|25:37
|92
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|26:00
|93
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:11
|94
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:18
|95
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:56
|96
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:56
|97
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|27:03
|98
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:15
|99
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|27:29
|100
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:30
|101
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:41
|102
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|28:08
|103
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|28:23
|104
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|28:54
|105
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:00
|106
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:16
|107
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|29:42
|108
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|30:02
|109
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|30:14
|110
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:17
|111
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:44
|112
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|31:37
|113
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:37
|114
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:41
|115
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|31:56
|116
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:56
|117
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31:58
|118
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32:19
|119
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:44
|120
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|32:52
|121
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:58
|122
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|33:01
|123
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|33:14
|124
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:37
|125
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:39
|126
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|33:45
|127
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|33:51
|128
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:58
|129
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:02
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|34:19
|131
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|34:23
|132
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:26
|133
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34:30
|134
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:30
|135
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|34:41
|136
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:45
|137
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:46
|138
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|34:57
|139
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:22
|140
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|35:53
|141
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:54
|142
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:38
|143
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|36:39
|144
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|37:12
|145
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:38
|146
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:38
|147
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:14
|148
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|38:21
|149
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:46
|150
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|39:03
|151
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:21
|152
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:50
|153
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:29
|154
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:42
|155
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|41:57
|156
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|42:01
|157
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|43:06
|158
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|43:30
|159
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|44:09
|160
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:07
|161
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|45:46
|162
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|46:47
|163
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|47:46
|164
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|49:05
|165
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|50:07
|166
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|50:12
|167
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|50:35
|168
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:23
|169
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:43
|170
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06:25
|171
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:09
|172
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:17:07
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|203
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|140
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|108
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|89
|5
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|87
|6
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|86
|7
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|86
|8
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|67
|9
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|10
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|11
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|12
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|46
|13
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|14
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|41
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|39
|16
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|38
|17
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|38
|18
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38
|19
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|20
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31
|21
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|22
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29
|23
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|24
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|25
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|26
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|27
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|28
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|24
|29
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|30
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|31
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21
|33
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20
|34
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|19
|35
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19
|36
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|18
|37
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|17
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|39
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|40
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|41
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|42
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|43
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13
|44
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|45
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|12
|46
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|47
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|48
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|49
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|50
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|51
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|52
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|53
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|54
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|55
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|56
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|57
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|7
|58
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|59
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|60
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|61
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|6
|62
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|63
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|64
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|65
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|66
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|67
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|68
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5
|69
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|70
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|71
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|4
|72
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|73
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|74
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|75
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|76
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|77
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|78
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|79
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|80
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|81
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|82
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|83
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-10
|84
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|-10
|85
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-25
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:43:14
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:28
|4
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|10:59
|5
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|15:30
|6
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:10
|7
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:38
|8
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:11
|9
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:50
|10
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:15
|11
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|27:29
|12
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:00
|13
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:16
|14
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:17
|15
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|31:37
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31:58
|17
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:46
|18
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:22
|19
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|35:53
|20
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|37:12
|21
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:14
|22
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:29
|23
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|43:06
|24
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|44:09
|25
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|50:12
|26
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:43
|27
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:09
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|5
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|6
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|4
|7
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|2
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|9
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|13
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|-1
|14
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|74:13:25
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|3
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:55
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:20
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:38
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:22
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:45
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:35
|9
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:55
|10
|Team DSM
|14:26
|11
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:58
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:06
|13
|Cofidis
|17:32
|14
|Movistar Team
|22:57
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:26
|16
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|25:57
|17
|TotalEnergies
|34:31
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|37:14
|19
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37:15
|20
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|37:46
|21
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|42:28
|22
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|45:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.