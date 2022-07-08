Tour de France stage 7: Tadej Pogačar storms to second win on Super Planches des Belles Filles

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Clawing back his rival right before the line, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) nipped past Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) for victory on the Super Planches des Belles Filles summit of the Tour de France.

Vingegaard had looked poised for victory after a lighting attack close to the line, overhauling breakaway rider Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) with 100 meters to go and initially gapping Pogačar.

The defending champion dug deep and managed to reel in the Dane, then darted through on his right to claim his second victory in two days.

“It was a really difficult race today, especially on the last climb,” he said. “Jonas [Vingegaard]’s attack was so strong. But I told myself that, after my guys had been working all day, I had to push all the way to the finish line. Also, Urska [his fiancé Urska Zigart – ed.] was at the finish line, and my family was at the bottom of the climb. Furthermore, we have launched our cancer research foundation today – hence I was wearing some special shoes. All those were reasons to win today.”

UAE Team Emirates had driven the pace on the Tour’s first summit finish to hew back the break’s advantage and soften up the other GC riders. Rafal Majka led towards the concluding gravel section, dramatically waving Pogačar through to take over, and while the Slovenian initially appeared unable to distance Vingegaard and his teammate Primož Roglič, the two-time Tour champion had the last laugh.

Maximum time bonus collected, he ended the stage 35 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the reshuffled overall standings. Geraint Thomas conceded 14 seconds in finishing fifth but moved up to third overall, one minute 10 seconds back. His Ineos Grenadiers teammate Adam Yates is a further eight seconds back in fourth.

They will be demoralized, though, by the race leader’s display, two years after he triumphed on the same summit in the race-winning uphill time trial.

“It’s been a long time since my 2020 success on this climb,” he said. “It was a big goal for me to win today. Of course Jonas is a big rival for me. I think he is one of the strongest climbers of the world right now, probably the best, and he has a very strong team.

“I’m doing well too… but this is cycling, and things can change from one second to the next.”

Relentless attacking as stage hunters seek early buffer

Stage 7 of the Tour de France was the big showdown for the climbers, being as it was the first summit finish of the race. The 176.3 kilometer race from Tomblaine to La Super Planche Des Belles Filles crossed two climbs before the concluder, with the third category Col de Grosse Pierre topping out at km 107.7 and the identically-ranked Col des Croix summiting at km 136.1. The final climb was ranked as a category one and was 9.7 kilometers in length.

Mikkel Honoré (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) sparked off the day’s break after approximately six kilometers and was soon joined by several others, including Trek-Segafredo pair Mads Pedersen and Giulio Giccone, but this group was dragged back after several kilometers. Several other unsuccessful moves went clear, including one containing multiple green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies), trying to improve on his distant fifth place tally in the points competition.

Former stage winner Simon Geschke (Cofidis) then made a surge after approximately 40 kilometers and was joined for a while by Filippo Ganna. The Ineos Grenadiers rider added some heft and helped pad the lead, but with others trying hard to bridge and the gap slow to go out further, he sat up and went back to the bunch.

The day’s break takes shape

Geschke was then reinforced by 10 others, namely Pedersen and Ciccone, Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Bora-hansgrohe duo Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) plus Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious). The latter had won atop the same climb in 2019 and was determined to try again three years later.

The gap was two and a half minutes after 70 kilometers of racing but the UAE Team Emirates squad of race leader Tadej Pogačar accelerated to pare it back to two minutes. Stake Laengen sat up and went back to the peloton, while the other ten continued on to the intermediate sprint, where Pedersen led Geschke and Barthe over the line.

The peloton crossed the same line two minute later, with Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in front of green jersey wearer Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Van Aert finished two places in front of Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to boost his lead in that competition by the same number of points.

Thinning out the competition

The Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann put the pressure on the break prior to the first of those categorized climbs, the cat 3 Col de Grosse Pierre, and were joined by Durbridge and, just before the summit, by Geschke and Teuns. Geschke and Kämna snagged the available points.

The peloton was two minutes and 40 seconds back at that point, and then three minutes 10 seconds behind with 50 kilometers to go.

The leading quintet was rejoined by Barthe and Erviti and they raced onto the Col des Croix, where Geschke was again first to the summit, beating Teuns. They were two minutes 1 second ahead with 20 kilometers remaining, making it theoretically possible for someone from the break to prevail to the finish. Much would depend on what happened between there and the start of the final climb, but with UAE Team Emirates chasing hard it made things difficult.

The break raced over the top of the uncategorized Col de la Chevestraye and hit the base of the La Super Planche Des Belles Filles with an advantage of 1 minute 43. The bunch had stalled after UAE’s chasing and while Ineos Grenadiers then took things up, this gap in pacesetting had helped the break’s chances.

Going for gold

Erviti was dropped, leaving six riders out front. Kämna upped the pace with 7.5 kilometers left, and only Teuns, Durbridge and Geschke were able to follow. The latter then attacked with 6.8 km left and got a slight gap, with Teuns and Kämna leaving Durbridge and trying to get across.

Kämna gapped Teuns and bridged to Geschke, then kicked clear with five kilometers to go. He still had 45 seconds over the GC group with two km left, handing him a solid chance.

Rafal Majka stretched things out in the bunch, Pogačar poised on his wheel. Majka waved him through as the gravel began and Pogačar seemed to quicken but was marked by Roglič and Vingegaard.

Undeterred, the race leader continued to drive the pace and then Vingegaad attacked, catching and passing Kämna with 100 metres to go and initially gapping Pogačar. The UAE Team Emirates rider came back to him, though, and then slipped past to land his second consecutive stage win and pad his overall lead.

Tour de France Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates3:58:40
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:12
4KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:14
5THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:14
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:19
7MAS EnricMovistar Team0:21
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:21
9YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:29
10KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:41
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:45
12URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:45
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:45
14PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:45
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:51
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:51
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:12
18PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:15
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:23
20MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:24
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:26
22STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:26
23MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:31
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34
25JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:39
26VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe1:39
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:46
28WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2:05
29GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo2:09
30GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost2:16
31PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:26
32CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:36
33SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:36
34BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:47
35LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies3:13
36MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:19
37BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates3:19
38SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:34
39KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:34
40GESCHKE SimonCofidis3:36
41FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:48
42TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:52
43CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:09
44VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:16
45SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM4:28
46ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM4:50
47FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech5:17
48GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ5:17
49HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:22
50DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:59
51MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:13
52TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6:17
53VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM6:20
54ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:20
55LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM6:25
56BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic6:33
57O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team6:45
58BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost7:01
59MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious7:01
60GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:32
61DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck7:32
62VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team7:38
63NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech7:38
64KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7:38
65IZAGIRRE IonCofidis7:38
66JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team7:38
67VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies7:38
68HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech7:38
69OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team7:38
70GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:38
71BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM7:46
72TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious7:50
73OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic7:50
74DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team7:50
75CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team8:17
76POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe8:17
77VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck8:22
78VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers8:25
79DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team8:31
80WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8:35
81THOMAS BenjaminCofidis9:02
82LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic9:02
83BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies9:29
84PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:47
85MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9:47
86SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck10:12
87GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM10:40
88BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma10:48
89PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:48
90VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10:48
91ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team10:48
92IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team10:48
93DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost10:48
94SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates10:48
95SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:55
96BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM10:55
97NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team10:55
98WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious10:55
99BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team11:02
100VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma11:02
101BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies11:11
102GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:41
103ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:51
104DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ12:41
105CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic12:47
106DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM12:49
107RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost12:49
108FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team13:12
109RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team13:12
110GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe13:12
111HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe13:12
112BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost13:12
113LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:12
114KRON AndreasLotto Soudal13:12
115CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost13:12
116JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:12
117SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:12
118BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:12
119COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team13:12
120KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:12
121BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:29
122HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic13:33
123GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13:33
124PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis13:38
125SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo13:44
126CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech13:53
127MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:53
128ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers14:58
129BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech15:09
130STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo15:15
131LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma15:55
132VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck15:59
133PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck15:59
134HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:00
135NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech16:10
136LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ16:18
137KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck16:18
138SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies16:24
139PEREZ AnthonyCofidis16:28
140PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck16:30
141BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies16:30
142GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious16:30
143CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16:30
144TORRES AlbertMovistar Team16:30
145LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM16:43
146SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic16:45
147MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM16:47
148JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal16:52
149BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:56
150MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:59
151VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe16:59
152GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:02
153EWAN CalebLotto Soudal17:13
154VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal17:13
155VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:13
156FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17:15
157LAFAY VictorCofidis17:20
158JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:26
159VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma17:31
160WALSCHEID MaxCofidis17:34
161MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team17:38
162LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM17:59
163TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies18:08
164PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo19:36
165DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM20:10
166ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:13
167JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:40
168MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:40
169EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM22:40
170BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates22:40
171LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates22:40
172HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates22:54
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 24:43:14
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:35
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:10
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:18
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:31
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:32
7PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:35
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:37
9MAS EnricMovistar Team1:43
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:55
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:06
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe2:41
13ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:45
14PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:46
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:58
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3:09
17KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3:26
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious3:33
19CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:58
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious4:10
21SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:17
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:45
23GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo5:13
24MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:42
25SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe5:51
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:53
27MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:05
28BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:06
29MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates6:28
30FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech6:43
31JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team6:48
32TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious7:12
33KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7:25
34PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ7:47
35WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech7:52
36LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10:59
37THOMAS BenjaminCofidis11:19
38BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies11:25
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo11:57
40KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma12:50
41PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:53
42SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM13:20
43HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech13:34
44KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ13:37
45OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team13:38
46O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team13:57
47GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal14:08
48OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic14:47
49VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies14:54
50FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech14:54
51JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team15:30
52IZAGIRRE IonCofidis15:30
53LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:32
54BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma15:52
55DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:56
56LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies16:09
57BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates16:34
58BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost17:10
59GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ18:10
60VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma18:31
61PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck18:38
62SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates18:46
63MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious19:29
64MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates19:30
65GESCHKE SimonCofidis20:02
66IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team20:11
67POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe20:33
68HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic20:34
69DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck20:47
70ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM20:47
71BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic21:07
72DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21:44
73VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck22:09
74WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious22:11
75WELLENS TimLotto Soudal22:15
76SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck22:17
77BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM22:56
78MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:58
79LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma23:00
80VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team23:00
81MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:10
82GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe23:27
83STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo23:45
84GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:11
85BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM24:31
86PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:36
87VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers24:45
88ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:50
89NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team24:52
90GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost25:06
91LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM25:37
92ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team26:00
93SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:11
94SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:18
95COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team26:56
96CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team26:56
97KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck27:03
98MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM27:15
99VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal27:29
100CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic27:30
101NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech27:41
102BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:08
103ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team28:23
104GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM28:54
105LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic29:00
106KRON AndreasLotto Soudal29:16
107TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM29:42
108FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal30:02
109HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM30:14
110DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team30:17
111BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team30:44
112VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal31:37
113NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech31:37
114PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo31:41
115JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team31:56
116VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma31:56
117BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost31:58
118FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team32:19
119VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:44
120PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis32:52
121TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious32:58
122PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck33:01
123MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team33:14
124SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic33:37
125KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:39
126DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost33:45
127WALSCHEID MaxCofidis33:51
128HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe33:58
129BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:02
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco34:19
131SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies34:23
132BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech34:26
133VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck34:30
134GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers34:30
135VERONA CarlosMovistar Team34:41
136CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech34:45
137HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34:46
138DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team34:57
139STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ35:22
140RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost35:53
141DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ35:54
142GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious36:38
143JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal36:39
144BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies37:12
145LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ37:38
146CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers37:38
147BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:14
148BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies38:21
149MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:46
150GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team39:03
151CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo39:21
152VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe39:50
153SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo40:29
154ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers40:42
155CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost41:57
156RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team42:01
157VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM43:06
158GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco43:30
159DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM44:09
160EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:07
161LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM45:46
162ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team46:47
163JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco47:46
164TORRES AlbertMovistar Team49:05
165PEREZ AnthonyCofidis50:07
166EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM50:12
167LAFAY VictorCofidis50:35
168LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates1:03:23
169BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:03:43
170MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:25
171HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:07:09
172TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:17:07
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma203
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team140
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates108
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck89
5LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma87
6CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost86
7SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies86
8CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech67
9GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
10PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo60
11VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
12VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma46
13EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
14BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies41
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ39
16ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma38
17MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco38
18MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38
19VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
20POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost31
21KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
22MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29
23TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious29
24KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
25HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
26BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
27LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
28DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM24
29LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
30PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers22
31STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21
32QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic21
33PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20
34MAS EnricMovistar Team19
35THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers19
36BARDET RomainTeam DSM18
37GESCHKE SimonCofidis17
38FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech17
39YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers17
40MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers16
41BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
42GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM13
43ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
44GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
45WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
46DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
47SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
48VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
49POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe10
50CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10
51JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
52BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates8
53PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
54LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates8
55VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7
56KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
57THOMAS BenjaminCofidis7
58SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates7
59KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma7
60MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
61LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies6
62RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
63PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
64ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
65VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
66HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
67VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck5
68URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost5
69KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma5
70TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
71MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4
72WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
73JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4
74DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
75GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
76WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2
77VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
78BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
79KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
80KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2
81SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
82MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
83BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-10
84BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates-10
85SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-25
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 24:43:14
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:35
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates6:28
4LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10:59
5JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team15:30
6GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ18:10
7PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck18:38
8WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious22:11
9ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:50
10MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM27:15
11VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal27:29
12LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic29:00
13KRON AndreasLotto Soudal29:16
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team30:17
15VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal31:37
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost31:58
17HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34:46
18STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ35:22
19RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost35:53
20BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies37:12
21BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:14
22SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo40:29
23VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM43:06
24DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM44:09
25EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM50:12
26BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:03:43
27HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:07:09
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates10
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma8
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe5
6GESCHKE SimonCofidis4
7VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies2
8VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma2
9SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1
10TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1
12FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1
13BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates-1
14BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 74:13:25
2Jumbo-Visma0:26
3EF Education-EasyPost5:55
4BORA - hansgrohe6:20
5Groupama - FDJ7:38
6UAE Team Emirates8:22
7Bahrain - Victorious8:45
8Trek - Segafredo12:35
9Team Arkéa Samsic13:55
10Team DSM14:26
11Israel - Premier Tech15:58
12AG2R Citroën Team17:06
13Cofidis17:32
14Movistar Team22:57
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:26
16B&B Hotels - KTM25:57
17TotalEnergies34:31
18Lotto Soudal37:14
19Alpecin-Deceuninck37:15
20Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team37:46
21Team BikeExchange - Jayco42:28
22Astana Qazaqstan Team45:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

