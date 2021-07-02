Tour de France stage 7: Matej Mohorič wins longest Tour stage in 21 years
Mathieu van der Poel defended the yellow jersey from the front of the race, riding in the breakaway group.
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 7 of the 2021 Tour de France.
The road cycling champion of Slovenia also scooped up the lead of the climbing competition, the polka dot jersey, along the way to the finish.
Mohorič has now won stages in all three grand tours — and all were the longest stages for the respective races.
“It hasn’t sunk in,” said Mohorič. “This completes my set as I won [stages] at the Giro and the Vuelta. But this is something else — this is the biggest race in the world.”
The second half of the 249.1km stage 7 route — the longest Tour stage since 2000 — from Vierzon to Le Creusot, went through the Morvan forest and featured five climbs with almost no respite between them.
How it happened
Stage 7 was a race in two parts with the first half of the day mostly flat and the second half quite lumpy.
A 28-man break which included the yellow and green jerseys took advantage of this; Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in green scored additional points in the sprint competition before retiring to the main bunch, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in yellow wanted to put time into his competition and defend his overall for an additional day.
Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) were also in the front of the race to improve their overall standings, while Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and his compatriot and GC hopeful Primoz Roglic were left in the main bunch, behind.
Mohorič and Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) attacked the large break on the ascent of Côte de Château-Chinon.
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Victor Capenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash) chased after and connected with the two on the front to share the work and hunt for a stage victory, with 200km already behind them.
Shattered to bits
Just 5km later, Capenaerts was dropped, and the three left at the front pressed on while a touch of wheels brought down Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the polka dot jersey in the peloton.
As the race traversed the lumpy final 25km, just 13 riders remained from the initial 28. From this reduced group, Patrick Conrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) chased after the three at the front of the race. As the race shattered into several chase groups riders showed the strain of the long stage.
Nibali tried to escape and pursue Conrad, but Van der Poel and van Aert marked the “Shark of Messina” seeing him as a GC threat.
At the front, Mohorič dropped Stuyven and van Moer, and rode into the KOM jersey with the additional points gained at 18km remaining.
Some six-and-a-half minutes behind, defending Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citröen) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) were put into distress and dropped from the main peloton, their legs and their race breaking apart.
Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), 11th overall, attacked the ‘cross kings van der Poel and van Aert, the top two in the general classification on a descent.
With the news that Roglič was in trouble, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) launched a move to gain time in the overall standings while Pogačar remained unfazed.
At 12km to go, American Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) went off the road on a descent that wound to the right. He quickly remounted his bike, unharmed, and re-joined the chase to the line.
Mohorič continued his raid and came across the finish line to take his first Tour stage win while several minutes behind, Carapaz strengthened his GC position.
“I knew I had a good shot, today and stage 18 were most suited to my characteristics. I also knew van der Poel was there to keep the jersey. I got myself in the first group, it was hard because I was the only one from my team in the group,” said Mohorič. “At 1km I realized I’d won a stage in the Tour and that makes me very proud.”
🏆 🇸🇮 @matmohoric wins in Le Creusot !
🏆 🇸🇮 @matmohoric s’impose en solitaire !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/98ro7Iw9bO
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 2, 2021
Stuyven held the chasing bunch and came through for second on the stage, while van der Poel took over the lead from van Aert in the final kilometer.
The yellow jersey even launched a sprint for third on the stage to take valuable time-bonus seconds but came up just a meter shy of Magnus Cort Nielson (EF Education-Nippo).
“It’s obvious that I will not have the yellow jersey tomorrow. I am not here for the GC. I just wanted to keep it one more day. I was following the wheels and risking all day. I’m really happy with the result and I could keep the jersey. It was just a brutal day. I just wanted to keep the jersey one more day. I may never have it again.”
What’s to come
Saturday’s stage 8 from Oyonnax to Grand Bornand is the first Alpine stage of the 2021 Tour de France.
The 150.8-kilometer route takes on five categorized climbs, the final three all being cat 1 ascents, before a steep and fast 14km descent to the line.
Tour de France Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:28:20
|2
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20
|3
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:40
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40
|5
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:40
|6
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:40
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40
|9
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44
|10
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:45
|11
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:45
|12
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:57
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:57
|14
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:57
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:22
|16
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:22
|17
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:25
|18
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|4:32
|19
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:15
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:15
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:15
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:15
|23
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:15
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:15
|25
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:15
|26
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:15
|27
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:15
|28
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:15
|29
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:15
|30
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|5:15
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:15
|32
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:15
|33
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:15
|34
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:15
|35
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:15
|36
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:15
|37
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:15
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:15
|39
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:15
|40
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:15
|41
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:15
|42
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:15
|43
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:15
|44
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:15
|45
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:15
|46
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|5:15
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:15
|48
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:15
|49
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|5:15
|50
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:15
|51
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:26
|52
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:44
|53
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|6:22
|54
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:00
|55
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:00
|56
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|7:02
|57
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:31
|58
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:57
|59
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:02
|60
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:02
|61
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:02
|62
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:02
|63
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:03
|64
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:03
|65
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:03
|66
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:42
|67
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:53
|68
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10:53
|69
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:53
|70
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:53
|71
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:35
|72
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:35
|73
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:35
|74
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:35
|75
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:19
|76
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:19
|77
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:19
|78
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:19
|79
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:19
|80
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:19
|81
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:19
|82
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:19
|83
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:19
|84
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:19
|85
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:32
|86
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:32
|87
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:32
|88
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:32
|89
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:32
|90
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:32
|91
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:32
|92
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:32
|93
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:32
|94
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:32
|95
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:32
|96
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:32
|97
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|16:43
|98
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:34
|99
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|17:34
|100
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:34
|101
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:34
|102
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:05
|103
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:05
|104
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|18:37
|105
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|18:37
|106
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:37
|107
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:37
|108
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:37
|109
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:37
|110
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:37
|111
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:37
|112
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:37
|113
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|18:37
|114
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:37
|115
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:37
|116
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:37
|117
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|18:37
|118
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|18:37
|119
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:37
|120
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:37
|121
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:37
|122
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|18:37
|123
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:37
|124
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:37
|125
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:37
|126
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|18:37
|127
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:37
|128
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:37
|129
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:37
|130
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:37
|131
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|18:37
|132
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:37
|133
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:37
|134
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:37
|135
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:37
|136
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:37
|137
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:37
|138
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|18:37
|139
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:37
|140
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:37
|141
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|18:37
|142
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:37
|143
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:37
|144
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:37
|145
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:37
|146
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:37
|147
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:37
|148
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:37
|149
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:37
|150
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:37
|151
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:37
|152
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:37
|153
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:13
|154
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:47
|155
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|23:47
|156
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:47
|157
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:47
|158
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:47
|159
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:47
|160
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:47
|161
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:47
|162
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:47
|163
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:47
|164
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:47
|165
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:47
|166
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|23:47
|167
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|23:47
|168
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:47
|169
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:47
|170
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:47
|171
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:47
|172
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:47
|173
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:47
|174
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:47
|175
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|23:47
|176
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:47
|177
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|25:03
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:39:17
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49
|4
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:01
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:43
|6
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:12
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:23
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:56
|9
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:03
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:04
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:18
|12
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:19
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:29
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:31
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:43
|17
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:51
|18
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:54
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:10
|20
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6:30
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:41
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:59
|23
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6:59
|24
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:30
|25
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:33
|26
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|7:34
|27
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:06
|28
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:14
|29
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:31
|30
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:52
|31
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|8:55
|32
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:57
|33
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:11
|34
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:15
|35
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:02
|36
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:39
|37
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:45
|38
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:30
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:35
|40
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:17
|41
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:57
|42
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:59
|43
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:47
|44
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|13:48
|45
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13:57
|46
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:34
|47
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:27
|48
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|15:43
|49
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:54
|50
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|16:29
|51
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:45
|52
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:52
|53
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|16:53
|54
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:20
|55
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:53
|56
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:12
|57
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:15
|58
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:34
|59
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:36
|60
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:38
|61
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:42
|62
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:45
|63
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:03
|64
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:09
|65
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:19
|66
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:53
|67
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:56
|68
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:00
|69
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:44
|70
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:55
|71
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|22:21
|72
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:52
|73
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:15
|74
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|23:25
|75
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:55
|76
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|24:09
|77
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:00
|78
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|25:06
|79
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:16
|80
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:00
|81
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:07
|82
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:29
|83
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:52
|84
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|27:19
|85
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|27:26
|86
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:28
|87
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|28:40
|88
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:46
|89
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:51
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:09
|91
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|29:35
|92
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:39
|93
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:51
|94
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:07
|95
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:14
|96
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:27
|97
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:47
|98
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|31:01
|99
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|31:15
|100
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|31:35
|101
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:37
|102
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:59
|103
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|33:07
|104
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|33:14
|105
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:23
|106
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:29
|107
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|33:54
|108
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:59
|109
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|34:09
|110
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:00
|111
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:03
|112
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|35:20
|113
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|35:40
|114
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:42
|115
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|36:32
|116
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:17
|117
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:32
|118
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:32
|119
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:17
|120
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:48
|121
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39:24
|122
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:39
|123
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|39:40
|124
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39:52
|125
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|39:58
|126
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:59
|127
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:01
|128
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:20
|129
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|40:39
|130
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:39
|131
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:58
|132
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|41:03
|133
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:05
|134
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:07
|135
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:36
|136
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|41:49
|137
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:09
|138
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|42:17
|139
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|42:38
|140
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|42:55
|141
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:10
|142
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|43:14
|143
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:14
|144
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:27
|145
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|43:43
|146
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|43:50
|147
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|43:52
|148
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:29
|149
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|45:53
|150
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|46:02
|151
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:05
|152
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:09
|153
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:46
|154
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:51
|155
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|47:28
|156
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:08
|157
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|49:18
|158
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:29
|159
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|49:42
|160
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|49:56
|161
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|50:02
|162
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:04
|163
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:15
|164
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|50:35
|165
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|50:38
|166
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|51:37
|167
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|51:47
|168
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:59
|169
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|52:07
|170
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|54:46
|171
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|57:23
|172
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:26
|173
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:14
|174
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59:27
|175
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:01:13
|176
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:05
|177
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:05
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|168
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|103
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|4
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|99
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|96
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|84
|7
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|8
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|66
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|64
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|11
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51
|12
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|51
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|14
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|15
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|17
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|38
|18
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|19
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|20
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|21
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|22
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|23
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|24
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25
|25
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|26
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|27
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|28
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|29
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|30
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|31
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|32
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|33
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|34
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|35
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|36
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|37
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|38
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|39
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|40
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|41
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|42
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|43
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|44
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|45
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|46
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|47
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|48
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|49
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|50
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|51
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|52
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|53
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|54
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|55
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|56
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|57
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|58
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|59
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|60
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|61
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|62
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|63
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7
|64
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|65
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|66
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|67
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|68
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|69
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|70
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|71
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|72
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|73
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|74
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|75
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|76
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|77
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|78
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|79
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|80
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|3
|81
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|82
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|83
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|84
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|85
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|86
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:43:00
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:58
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|3:51
|6
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:14
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:51
|8
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|12:11
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|12:46
|10
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:09
|11
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:12
|12
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:32
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|21:23
|14
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|27:18
|15
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|29:31
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:17
|17
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|32:49
|18
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:41
|19
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|36:15
|20
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:56
|21
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:20
|22
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:22
|23
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:31
|24
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:45
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:25
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:13
|27
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|48:04
|28
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:31
|29
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55:44
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|2
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|4
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|5
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|6
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|8
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|11
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|12
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|13
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|14
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|15
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|77:09:12
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|3
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:25
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:07
|5
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:40
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:12
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:00
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|7:18
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:50
|10
|Movistar Team
|12:16
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:35
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|19:44
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:35
|14
|Team TotalEnergies
|26:35
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:28
|16
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:25
|17
|Team DSM
|31:10
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:23
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:06
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|37:19
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|38:13
|22
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|43:38
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:37
