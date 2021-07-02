Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 7: Matej Mohorič wins longest Tour stage in 21 years

Mathieu van der Poel defended the yellow jersey from the front of the race, riding in the breakaway group.

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 7 of the 2021 Tour de France.

The road cycling champion of Slovenia also scooped up the lead of the climbing competition, the polka dot jersey, along the way to the finish.

Mohorič has now won stages in all three grand tours — and all were the longest stages for the respective races.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” said Mohorič. “This completes my set as I won [stages] at the Giro and the Vuelta. But this is something else — this is the biggest race in the world.”

The second half of the 249.1km stage 7 route — the longest Tour stage since 2000 — from Vierzon to Le Creusot, went through the Morvan forest and featured five climbs with almost no respite between them.

How it happened

Stage 7 was a race in two parts with the first half of the day mostly flat and the second half quite lumpy.

A 28-man break which included the yellow and green jerseys took advantage of this; Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in green scored additional points in the sprint competition before retiring to the main bunch, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in yellow wanted to put time into his competition and defend his overall for an additional day.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) were also in the front of the race to improve their overall standings, while Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and his compatriot and GC hopeful Primoz Roglic were left in the main bunch, behind.

Mohorič and Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal) attacked the large break on the ascent of Côte de Château-Chinon.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Victor Capenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash) chased after and connected with the two on the front to share the work and hunt for a stage victory, with 200km already behind them.

Shattered to bits

Just 5km later, Capenaerts was dropped, and the three left at the front pressed on while a touch of wheels brought down Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the polka dot jersey in the peloton.

As the race traversed the lumpy final 25km, just 13 riders remained from the initial 28. From this reduced group, Patrick Conrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) chased after the three at the front of the race. As the race shattered into several chase groups riders showed the strain of the long stage.

Nibali tried to escape and pursue Conrad, but Van der Poel and van Aert marked the “Shark of Messina” seeing him as a GC threat.

At the front, Mohorič dropped Stuyven and van Moer, and rode into the KOM jersey with the additional points gained at 18km remaining.

Some six-and-a-half minutes behind, defending Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citröen) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) were put into distress and dropped from the main peloton, their legs and their race breaking apart.

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), 11th overall, attacked the ‘cross kings van der Poel and van Aert, the top two in the general classification on a descent.

With the news that Roglič was in trouble, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) launched a move to gain time in the overall standings while Pogačar remained unfazed.

At 12km to go, American Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) went off the road on a descent that wound to the right. He quickly remounted his bike, unharmed, and re-joined the chase to the line.

Mohorič continued his raid and came across the finish line to take his first Tour stage win while several minutes behind, Carapaz strengthened his GC position.

“I knew I had a good shot, today and stage 18 were most suited to my characteristics. I also knew van der Poel was there to keep the jersey. I got myself in the first group, it was hard because I was the only one from my team in the group,” said Mohorič. “At 1km I realized I’d won a stage in the Tour and that makes me very proud.”

Stuyven held the chasing bunch and came through for second on the stage, while van der Poel took over the lead from van Aert in the final kilometer.

The yellow jersey even launched a sprint for third on the stage to take valuable time-bonus seconds but came up just a meter shy of Magnus Cort Nielson (EF Education-Nippo).

“It’s obvious that I will not have the yellow jersey tomorrow. I am not here for the GC. I just wanted to keep it one more day. I was following the wheels and risking all day. I’m really happy with the result and I could keep the jersey. It was just a brutal day. I just wanted to keep the jersey one more day. I may never have it again.”

What’s to come

Saturday’s stage 8 from Oyonnax to Grand Bornand is the first Alpine stage of the 2021 Tour de France.

The 150.8-kilometer route takes on five categorized climbs, the final three all being cat 1 ascents, before a steep and fast 14km descent to the line.

Tour de France Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious5:28:20
2STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:20
3CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:40
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:40
5ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:40
6BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:40
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:40
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:40
9VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:44
10GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:45
11SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:45
12HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:57
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:57
14YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:57
15MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4:22
16GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:22
17BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:25
18KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM4:32
19ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5:15
20MAS EnricMovistar Team5:15
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:15
22LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies5:15
23HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo5:15
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech5:15
25VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:15
26POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates5:15
27HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:15
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:15
29BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5:15
30CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange5:15
31O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:15
32ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:15
33MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:15
34PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers5:15
35BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe5:15
36PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:15
37URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:15
38FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech5:15
39GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5:15
40MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:15
41THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers5:15
42KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:15
43BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:15
44ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:15
45MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates5:15
46HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange5:15
47RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies5:15
48KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:15
49LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team5:15
50VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:15
51KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers5:26
52CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5:44
53ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team6:22
54VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers7:00
55POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious7:00
56GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team7:02
57MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:31
58POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:57
59DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:02
60PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:02
61CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step8:02
62DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:02
63GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:03
64BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9:03
65ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma9:03
66MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation9:42
67SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team10:53
68CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash10:53
69GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10:53
70SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:53
71DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step11:35
72COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11:35
73TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious11:35
74TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:35
75VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:19
76ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:19
77VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo13:19
78BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:19
79PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:19
80FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:19
81VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team13:19
82HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:19
83ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ13:19
84KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma13:19
85COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious15:32
86POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe15:32
87KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ15:32
88IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech15:32
89DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step15:32
90FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15:32
91ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech15:32
92GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech15:32
93DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic15:32
94HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious15:32
95VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:32
96DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies15:32
97VERONA CarlosMovistar Team16:43
98DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech17:34
99ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team17:34
100WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation17:34
101RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix17:34
102LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:05
103PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:05
104JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange18:37
105BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies18:37
106PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team18:37
107WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:37
108DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix18:37
109SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix18:37
110FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation18:37
111ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation18:37
112GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation18:37
113EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM18:37
114PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix18:37
115VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:37
116GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation18:37
117MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange18:37
118MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange18:37
119SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe18:37
120OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe18:37
121GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo18:37
122TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies18:37
123SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic18:37
124BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation18:37
125SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ18:37
126DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange18:37
127WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:37
128HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation18:37
129MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma18:37
130CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:37
131VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal18:37
132BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:37
133GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers18:37
134DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:37
135QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic18:37
136MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18:37
137NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team18:37
138JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange18:37
139THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo18:37
140ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:37
141DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal18:37
142COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:37
143CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:37
144GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:37
145GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:37
146PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe18:37
147SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe18:37
148BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:37
149KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:37
150COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates18:37
151VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix18:37
152BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18:37
153CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step21:13
154MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic23:47
155NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM23:47
156BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates23:47
157PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo23:47
158RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo23:47
159MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23:47
160GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ23:47
161FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates23:47
162BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic23:47
163SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies23:47
164RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic23:47
165DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ23:47
166BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM23:47
167PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM23:47
168DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies23:47
169LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates23:47
170ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers23:47
171WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious23:47
172MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step23:47
173HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates23:47
174BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo23:47
175BOL CeesTeam DSM23:47
176CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies23:47
177KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal25:03
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix 25:39:17
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49
4MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious3:01
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:43
6NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:12
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:23
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4:56
9LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies5:03
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:04
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:18
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:19
13THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers5:29
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:31
15MAS EnricMovistar Team5:33
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:43
17FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech5:51
18SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo5:54
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6:10
20KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6:30
21HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo6:41
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious6:59
23CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6:59
24HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:30
25PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7:33
26HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange7:34
27BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe8:06
28KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
29O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:31
30MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:52
31LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team8:55
32PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team8:57
33ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma9:11
34MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:15
35BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:02
36BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:39
37POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious10:45
38CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo11:30
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix11:35
40ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:17
41PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:57
42CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step12:59
43HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech13:47
44VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team13:48
45YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13:57
46POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo14:34
47BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15:27
48GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team15:43
49VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:54
50DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM16:29
51ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo16:45
52GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team16:52
53GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal16:53
54TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious17:20
55STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo17:53
56VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team18:12
57COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious18:15
58KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18:34
59VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo19:36
60KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ19:38
61QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic19:42
62GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic19:45
63MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation20:03
64GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:09
65RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies20:19
66MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates20:53
67KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers20:56
68VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers21:00
69GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo21:44
70MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ21:55
71TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies22:21
72ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech22:52
73DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech23:15
74MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange23:25
75CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers23:55
76ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team24:09
77BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic25:00
78BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM25:06
79DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic25:16
80DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step26:00
81FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:07
82BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation26:29
83VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:52
84DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies27:19
85CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash27:26
86RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix27:28
87BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM28:40
88SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe28:46
89SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team28:51
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal29:09
91MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange29:35
92FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech29:39
93NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team29:51
94COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team30:07
95FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates30:14
96SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic30:27
97WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation30:47
98EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM31:01
99GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash31:15
100BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies31:35
101VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:37
102LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:59
103IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech33:07
104NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM33:14
105DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix33:23
106COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates33:29
107DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies33:54
108ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ33:59
109GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM34:09
110BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo35:00
111PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team35:03
112VERONA CarlosMovistar Team35:20
113SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies35:40
114ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:42
115SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal36:32
116GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers37:17
117BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step37:32
118WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:32
119HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:17
120SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix38:48
121PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix39:24
122SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ39:39
123BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash39:40
124TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma39:52
125CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM39:58
126POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe39:59
127KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma40:01
128GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech40:20
129RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo40:39
130PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe40:39
131LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates40:58
132BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash41:03
133MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates41:05
134KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:07
135VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:36
136DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange41:49
137PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:09
138DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash42:17
139ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team42:38
140VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal42:55
141PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:10
142DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step43:14
143WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious43:14
144WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:27
145MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix43:43
146VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix43:50
147CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash43:52
148MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step45:29
149JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange45:53
150BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic46:02
151ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers46:05
152OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe46:09
153CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step46:46
154GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation46:51
155GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation47:28
156BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates49:08
157DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal49:18
158DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ49:29
159BOL CeesTeam DSM49:42
160ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux49:56
161COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM50:02
162GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ50:04
163THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo50:15
164ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation50:35
165FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation50:38
166CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies51:37
167PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM51:47
168MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma51:59
169HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious52:07
170HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation54:46
171JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange57:23
172PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo57:26
173SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe58:14
174HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates59:27
175RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:01:13
176MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:05
177KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:02:05
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step168
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix103
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix102
4BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic99
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange96
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step84
7SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe72
8COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious66
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates64
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix62
11MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious51
12DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ51
13ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
14VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma47
15MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step41
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step40
17BOL CeesTeam DSM38
18KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
19VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal32
20SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
21VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma31
22CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26
23STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25
24VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
25MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo22
26VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
27BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20
28THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
29HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20
30BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18
31COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM18
32PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
33KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ17
34SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
35CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
36KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
37PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
38KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
39GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation16
40GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
41BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM15
42CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
43SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14
44KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13
45PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
46WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
47LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech12
48MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix12
49LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
50DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal12
51WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
52CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
53LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
54CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9
55GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
56OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe9
57CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step8
58TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies8
59MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange8
60THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
61PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
62GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7
63CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash7
64VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
65MAS EnricMovistar Team6
66CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
67SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic6
68WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
69NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
70BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
71BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
72HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5
73SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
74BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
75GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5
76ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
77GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
78EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
79URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo3
80KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM3
81YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
82RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
83MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
84QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
85TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
86HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 25:43:00
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:27
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2:58
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange3:51
6PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:14
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo10:51
8VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal12:11
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM12:46
10GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team13:09
11MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ18:12
12DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech19:32
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM21:23
14EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM27:18
15NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM29:31
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo31:17
17SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal32:49
18PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix35:41
19CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM36:15
20RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo36:56
21BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:20
22MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates37:22
23WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious39:31
24GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation43:45
25BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates45:25
26ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:13
27PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM48:04
28SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe54:31
29HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates55:44
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
2SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
4STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
5PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
6VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
8THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2
10VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
11CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
12VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
13WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
14KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
15MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 77:09:12
2Trek - Segafredo0:13
3EF Education - Nippo2:25
4Bahrain - Victorious3:07
5Astana - Premier Tech4:40
6Deceuninck - Quick Step6:12
7INEOS Grenadiers7:00
8Team BikeExchange7:18
9BORA - hansgrohe9:50
10Movistar Team12:16
11AG2R Citroën Team13:35
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM19:44
13Alpecin-Fenix21:35
14Team TotalEnergies26:35
15Groupama - FDJ27:28
16UAE-Team Emirates29:25
17Team DSM31:10
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:23
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits35:06
20Team Arkéa Samsic37:19
21Lotto Soudal38:13
22Team Qhubeka NextHash43:38
23Israel Start-Up Nation1:03:37

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

