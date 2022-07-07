Tour de France stage 6 video highlights: Pogačar thrives in the Ardennes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) gave another sign of his glittering form on Thursday when he added another Tour de France stage win to his resume.

The Slovenian proved best of the stage hunters and overall contenders in the finale, springing clear after rival Primoż Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) tried to get a jump on him.

The race through the Ardennes had been marked by another powerful display by Roglič’s teammate, race leader Wout van Aert, who put other teams into panic mode and breakaway companion Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) under pressure through his strength. That led to a suspenseful stage and a gripping finale.

Check out Thursday’s dramatic action in the highlights package below.