Tour de France stage 6: Tadej Pogačar takes stunning win and yellow jersey

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was in a league of his own on stage 6 of the Tour de France, winning the stage from a reduced bunch sprint and taking the yellow jersey in the process.

The Slovenian jumped off Primož Roglič’s wheel in the final before opening up a huge sprint. The two-time Tour winner opened up a huge gap on his rivals with Michael Matthews finishing in a distant second place and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in third.

Overnight leader Wout van Aert went on the attack all day but was caught and dropped in the final 20km.

Th