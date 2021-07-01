Tour de France stage 6: Mark Cavendish one win closer to Merckx mark

Become a Member

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scored his 32nd career Tour de France win on a flat, 160.6km stage 6, from Tours to Chateauroux.

With his second win in this year’s Tour, Cavendish is within two victories of Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 career Tour de France stage wins.

“It’s [been] 10 years since I last won here. It’s pretty special. We were talking about what to do in the final because there are so many strong sprint teams here that were wanting to go on the front to take it on is a big ask because you get swamped at the finish,” said Cavendish.

Cavendish previously won two stages that finished in Châteauroux — stage 5 in 2008, and also stage 7 in 2011.

“It seems like every time we’ve been here there’s been a different line. In 2008, it was uphill a bit — I think it was further down the road. In 2011, it was shorter from the finish, I think it was still uphill a bit but it was shorter,” Cavendish said. “This year, it was kind of a downhill flat run-in.”

How it happened

An eight-man break established itself just 4 kilometers into the stage.

The break included 2016 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

This small bunch had one minute at 150km of racing remaining, and they worked so hard to bring the eight men back, they split into two groups of four over the following 15km.

Cavendish’s teammate Kasper Asgreen, 11th on the GC, worked to get Cavendish across the line in first again by disrupting the breakaway. Over the ensuing 10km, the gap to the peloton was brought back to 20 seconds.

Van Avermaet did all he could to keep the break working together to stay out front. As the others with him one-by-one “tossed in the towel,” he soldiered on, solo, until Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), bridged up to the Belgian.

The two then extended the gap to the peloton from just 15 seconds to nearly two minutes at 110km to go.

Van Avermaet led through the intermediate sprint point, uncontested by Kluge. The main bunch had again shortened the leash to set up the sprinters and was just 40 seconds back.

Michael Mørkøv aggressively tried to deny Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), while Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) took the remaining points from the far right side of the road. Cavendish did a bit of a move for the points, however, when he saw the potential for chaos, backed off.

The race never relaxed following the acceleration for the intermediate sprint points. At 40km the situation was much unchanged, with the two men remaining 50 seconds off the front.

Here comes Cav

Sagan’s leadout man, Daniel Oss, had a mechanical and a bike change at 22km to go just as the main group brought Van Avermaet and Kluge to within 15 seconds.

A final, right turn at 1,200m to go, then a straightaway into the line meant that leadout trains would need to be in place well before the final three-quarter-mile straight drag.

At 12km remaining, the “Wolfpack” was all over the front, side-by-side with Movistar Team and AG2R-Citroën. With half of this remaining distance gone, Oss had made his way back to the front on a new bike, and Sagan was again on his wheel as they trailed the Deceuninck-Quick-Step train.

Tim DeClerq (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) swung off the front, his work done, and world champion Julian Alaphilippe did the work to deliver the green jersey to striking distance.

A crash at the back of the field brought down Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) outside of 3km to go, but this did not affect the front of the race. Scotson would not get the same finishing time as the main bunch.

At 2.5km to go, Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) was riding on Sagan’s right, and moved to the front, just as the break was caught, before a series of turns on the route.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) dropped off teammate Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier in the center of the road with 1,000m remaining, while the Deceuninck-Quick-Step train put Cav directly behind them.

Cavendish found a hole to the right of the Alpecin-Fenix train, and as Merlier and Philipsen faded, Cav timed his kick perfectly, again dropping Bouhanni in the kick to the line.

So sure of his win, the “Manx Missle” had time to sit up and celebrate with his hands in the air.

Mark Cavendish was so sure of his stage 6 victory, he already had his hands up as he raced through the finish line.
Mark Cavendish was so sure of his stage 6 victory, he already had his hands up as he raced through the finish line. Photo: James Startt

“I don’t understand why you bring a full sprint team here and not ride for a sprint. The break went with all of our guys in there, all the sprint teams had someone in there, and then all of a sudden FDJ and Arkéa panic because there is a group gone, then but then when there is a breakaway to challenge the sprint they don’t pull,” Cavendish observed. “So, they got everyone in the final there, and you expect them to come and as usual, it’s Alpecin-Fenix that share the work with us and they came with the strongest team in the end.”

Working for his teammates while also wearing yellow, van der Poel offered some insight into the stage conclusion.

“Today normally it was not supposed to be too hard, but the start was hard,” van der Poel said. “I still felt good [in the leeadout] but [Merlier and Philipsen] unfortunately lost my wheel, otherwise we would have had a good chance.”

What’s to Come

Friday’s stage 7 is the longest of the 2021 Tour de France, and the longest stage in 21 years.

The 249.1km route from Vierzon to Le Creusot takes riders over an undulating course that suits one-day racers like van der Poel, Van Avermaet, and Alaphilippe.

The first half of the stage heads due east on flat terrain, where a big breakaway is sure to form. The second half of the day, through the Morvan forest, features five climbs with almost no respite between them.

Tour de France Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:36
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
3BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
4DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
7MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
10PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
11COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:00
12DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
13WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
14ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
15TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
16COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
17VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:00
18VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
19TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies0:00
20GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
21MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
22LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
23GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
24MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
25POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
26MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:00
27BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
28RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
29EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:00
30COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:00
31CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
33NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
34VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
35KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
36CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
37DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
38STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
39JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange0:00
40SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
41PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
42BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
43BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies0:00
44KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
45MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
46THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies0:00
48GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
49NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
50LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
51BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
52ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
53VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
54GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
55FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
56VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
57LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:00
58DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies0:00
59HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
60O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
61FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:00
62QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
63LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
64BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
65HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
66ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
67MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
68DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange0:00
69PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
70GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
71BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
72BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
73SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
74ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
75POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
77BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
78VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:00
79LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:00
80VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
81PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM0:00
82BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:00
83URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
84MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
85BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
86RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:00
87CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:00
88BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
89KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
90POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
91CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:00
92SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
93BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:00
94HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
95CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
96PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
97MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
98KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
99VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
100GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
101PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
102TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
103MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
104WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
105SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
106VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
107ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
108GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
109CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
110RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies0:00
111FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
112BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:00
113HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
114DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
115DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:00
116SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
117DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies0:00
118ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
119MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
120NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
121MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
122KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
123DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
124GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:22
125RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:24
126GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:24
127KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
128MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:46
129THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:52
130GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech0:52
131FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
132WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:03
133GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06
134DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:07
135POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:07
136SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:07
137ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:07
138KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:07
139VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:07
140DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:07
141HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
142KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:07
143ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:07
144PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:13
145KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:51
146ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:51
147GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:51
148ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:51
149VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:51
150WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:51
151CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:51
152HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:51
153GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:51
154YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:51
155COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:51
156CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:51
157MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:51
158MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:51
159VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:51
160ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:51
161VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:51
162IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:51
163PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:51
164FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:51
165ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:51
166HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:51
167BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:51
168DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:51
169DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:51
170OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:51
171SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:51
172CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies1:51
173JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:56
174BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:13
175HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2:30
176GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ3:42
177PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix 20:09:17
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:08
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:48
5LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:21
6LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:28
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:29
8VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:44
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48
11ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:54
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:56
14MAS EnricMovistar Team1:58
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:08
16FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2:16
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:35
18QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:45
19NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:55
20HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo3:06
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:24
22CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange3:24
23KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM3:38
24HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:55
25PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers3:58
26HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange3:59
27COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4:23
28SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:29
29BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:31
30KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:39
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo4:47
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:56
33MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4:59
34MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:17
35LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team5:20
36PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:22
37TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies5:24
38POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:25
39MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:40
40KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ5:46
41MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange6:28
42BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM6:33
43VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team6:33
44PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:35
45CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6:37
46BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:17
47DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech7:21
48TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious7:25
49VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo7:57
50FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates8:07
51POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo8:17
52ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:42
53MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix8:53
54ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech9:00
55BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation9:32
56DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM10:07
57VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team10:13
58GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team10:21
59GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10:32
60BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:39
61NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM11:07
62DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic11:24
63CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo11:34
64RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix11:34
65DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies11:47
66SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe11:49
67BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo11:52
68MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12:01
69HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech12:30
70MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange12:38
71YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange12:40
72GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:46
73BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo12:53
74NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team12:54
75VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:00
76ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo13:10
77BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:27
78DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies13:27
79SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic13:30
80SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies13:33
81EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM14:04
82GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal14:11
83GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:18
84FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:28
85BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies14:38
86WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation14:53
87VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers15:40
88GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:47
89FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15:47
90VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:52
91MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ16:04
92DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step16:05
93DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix16:26
94COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates16:32
95LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:34
96RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies16:44
97KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers17:10
98GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM17:12
99MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates17:18
100BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic17:37
101PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team18:06
102CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:13
103STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo18:24
104RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo18:32
105KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18:34
106LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates18:51
107MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates18:58
108IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech19:15
109ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team19:27
110SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team19:38
111CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers19:51
112VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:58
113COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team20:12
114VERONA CarlosMovistar Team20:17
115GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers20:20
116BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step20:35
117WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:35
118WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious21:07
119SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix21:51
120ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ22:20
121PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix22:27
122SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ22:42
123BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash22:43
124DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal22:47
125CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:01
126MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step23:22
127PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe23:42
128BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic23:55
129ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers23:58
130ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:03
131BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash24:06
132KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:10
133VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:39
134DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange24:52
135DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash25:20
136VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal25:58
137POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe26:07
138GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech26:28
139WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:30
140HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:38
141ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team26:44
142PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:45
143MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix26:46
144VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix26:53
145CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash26:55
146BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates27:01
147CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step27:13
148SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal27:19
149DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ27:22
150BOL CeesTeam DSM27:35
151GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ27:57
152KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma28:22
153JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange28:56
154OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe29:12
155DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step29:22
156CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies29:30
157PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM29:40
158GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation29:54
159TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma29:57
160PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:30
161GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation30:31
162DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal32:21
163ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:59
164COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM33:05
165THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo33:18
166ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation33:38
167FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation33:41
168MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma35:02
169PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo35:19
170HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates37:20
171HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation37:49
172HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious38:15
173RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic39:06
174KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal39:36
175MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic39:58
176JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange40:26
177SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe41:17
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step148
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix102
3BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic99
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange96
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step84
6VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix78
7SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe72
8COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious66
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates64
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix62
11DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ51
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
13MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step41
14BOL CeesTeam DSM38
15KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
16SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
17VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma31
18VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma25
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo22
20VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
21BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20
22VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20
23THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
24HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20
25BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18
26COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM18
27PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
28KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ17
29CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
30KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
31PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
32KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
33GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation16
34GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
35SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team15
36CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
37WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
38PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
39LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech12
40LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
41DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal12
42WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
43ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
44CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
45LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
46CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9
47OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe9
48TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies8
49CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step8
50MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange8
51VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
52THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
53PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
54VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
55MAS EnricMovistar Team6
56CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
57MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
58SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic6
59WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
60BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
61SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
62BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
63GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5
64ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
65CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo4
66EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
67URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo3
68KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM3
69RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
70MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
71QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
72TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
73HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 20:09:25
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:27
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2:58
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange3:51
6PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:14
7DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech7:13
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo8:09
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:59
10NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM10:59
11BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo12:45
12BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:19
13EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM13:56
14GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:39
15VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:44
16MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15:56
17RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo18:24
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates18:50
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious20:59
20PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix22:19
21CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM22:53
22BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:58
23BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates26:53
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal27:11
25PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM29:32
26GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation30:23
27ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:51
28HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates37:12
29SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe41:09
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
3PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
5THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2
7WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
8VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
9CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
10VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
11MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 60:32:02
2EF Education - Nippo2:25
3Bahrain - Victorious3:02
4Astana - Premier Tech3:23
5Deceuninck - Quick Step3:25
6INEOS Grenadiers3:25
7Trek - Segafredo5:21
8Team BikeExchange6:01
9Movistar Team8:41
10BORA - hansgrohe9:50
11Alpecin-Fenix10:09
12Team DSM12:09
13UAE-Team Emirates12:28
14AG2R Citroën Team12:30
15Team TotalEnergies12:43
16Groupama - FDJ13:33
17Team Arkéa Samsic14:01
18B&B Hotels p/b KTM16:57
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits19:39
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:34
21Team Qhubeka NextHash21:03
22Israel Start-Up Nation29:54
23Lotto Soudal36:15

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

