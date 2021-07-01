Tour de France stage 6: Mark Cavendish one win closer to Merckx mark
Mathieu van der Poel defends yellow jersey, maintaining an eight-second margin ahead of Tadej Pogačar.
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scored his 32nd career Tour de France win on a flat, 160.6km stage 6, from Tours to Chateauroux.
With his second win in this year’s Tour, Cavendish is within two victories of Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 career Tour de France stage wins.
“It’s [been] 10 years since I last won here. It’s pretty special. We were talking about what to do in the final because there are so many strong sprint teams here that were wanting to go on the front to take it on is a big ask because you get swamped at the finish,” said Cavendish.
Cavendish previously won two stages that finished in Châteauroux — stage 5 in 2008, and also stage 7 in 2011.
“It seems like every time we’ve been here there’s been a different line. In 2008, it was uphill a bit — I think it was further down the road. In 2011, it was shorter from the finish, I think it was still uphill a bit but it was shorter,” Cavendish said. “This year, it was kind of a downhill flat run-in.”
How it happened
An eight-man break established itself just 4 kilometers into the stage.
The break included 2016 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
This small bunch had one minute at 150km of racing remaining, and they worked so hard to bring the eight men back, they split into two groups of four over the following 15km.
Cavendish’s teammate Kasper Asgreen, 11th on the GC, worked to get Cavendish across the line in first again by disrupting the breakaway. Over the ensuing 10km, the gap to the peloton was brought back to 20 seconds.
Van Avermaet did all he could to keep the break working together to stay out front. As the others with him one-by-one “tossed in the towel,” he soldiered on, solo, until Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal), bridged up to the Belgian.
The two then extended the gap to the peloton from just 15 seconds to nearly two minutes at 110km to go.
Van Avermaet led through the intermediate sprint point, uncontested by Kluge. The main bunch had again shortened the leash to set up the sprinters and was just 40 seconds back.
Michael Mørkøv aggressively tried to deny Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), while Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) took the remaining points from the far right side of the road. Cavendish did a bit of a move for the points, however, when he saw the potential for chaos, backed off.
The race never relaxed following the acceleration for the intermediate sprint points. At 40km the situation was much unchanged, with the two men remaining 50 seconds off the front.
Here comes Cav
Sagan’s leadout man, Daniel Oss, had a mechanical and a bike change at 22km to go just as the main group brought Van Avermaet and Kluge to within 15 seconds.
A final, right turn at 1,200m to go, then a straightaway into the line meant that leadout trains would need to be in place well before the final three-quarter-mile straight drag.
At 12km remaining, the “Wolfpack” was all over the front, side-by-side with Movistar Team and AG2R-Citroën. With half of this remaining distance gone, Oss had made his way back to the front on a new bike, and Sagan was again on his wheel as they trailed the Deceuninck-Quick-Step train.
Tim DeClerq (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) swung off the front, his work done, and world champion Julian Alaphilippe did the work to deliver the green jersey to striking distance.
A crash at the back of the field brought down Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) outside of 3km to go, but this did not affect the front of the race. Scotson would not get the same finishing time as the main bunch.
At 2.5km to go, Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) was riding on Sagan’s right, and moved to the front, just as the break was caught, before a series of turns on the route.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) dropped off teammate Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier in the center of the road with 1,000m remaining, while the Deceuninck-Quick-Step train put Cav directly behind them.
Cavendish found a hole to the right of the Alpecin-Fenix train, and as Merlier and Philipsen faded, Cav timed his kick perfectly, again dropping Bouhanni in the kick to the line.
So sure of his win, the “Manx Missle” had time to sit up and celebrate with his hands in the air.
“I don’t understand why you bring a full sprint team here and not ride for a sprint. The break went with all of our guys in there, all the sprint teams had someone in there, and then all of a sudden FDJ and Arkéa panic because there is a group gone, then but then when there is a breakaway to challenge the sprint they don’t pull,” Cavendish observed. “So, they got everyone in the final there, and you expect them to come and as usual, it’s Alpecin-Fenix that share the work with us and they came with the strongest team in the end.”
Working for his teammates while also wearing yellow, van der Poel offered some insight into the stage conclusion.
“Today normally it was not supposed to be too hard, but the start was hard,” van der Poel said. “I still felt good [in the leeadout] but [Merlier and Philipsen] unfortunately lost my wheel, otherwise we would have had a good chance.”
What’s to Come
Friday’s stage 7 is the longest of the 2021 Tour de France, and the longest stage in 21 years.
The 249.1km route from Vierzon to Le Creusot takes riders over an undulating course that suits one-day racers like van der Poel, Van Avermaet, and Alaphilippe.
The first half of the stage heads due east on flat terrain, where a big breakaway is sure to form. The second half of the day, through the Morvan forest, features five climbs with almost no respite between them.
Tour de France Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:36
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|3
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|4
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|7
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|10
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|12
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|13
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|14
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|15
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|16
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|17
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|18
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|19
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|20
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|21
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|22
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|23
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|24
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|25
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|27
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|28
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|29
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:00
|30
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|31
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|33
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|34
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|35
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|36
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|37
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|38
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|39
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|40
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|41
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|42
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|43
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|44
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|45
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|46
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|48
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|50
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|51
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|52
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|53
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|54
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|55
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|56
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|57
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|58
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|59
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|60
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|61
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|62
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|63
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|64
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|65
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|66
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|67
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|68
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|69
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|70
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|71
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|72
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|73
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|74
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|75
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|77
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|78
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|79
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|80
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|81
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|0:00
|82
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|83
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|84
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|85
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|86
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|87
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|88
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|89
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|90
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|91
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|92
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|93
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:00
|94
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|95
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|96
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|97
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|98
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|99
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|100
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|101
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|102
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|103
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|104
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|105
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|106
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|107
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|108
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|109
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|110
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|111
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|112
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|113
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|114
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|115
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|116
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|117
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|118
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|119
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|120
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|121
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|122
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|123
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|124
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:22
|125
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:24
|126
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:24
|127
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|128
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:46
|129
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|130
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:52
|131
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|132
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03
|133
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06
|134
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|135
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|136
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07
|137
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|138
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|139
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|140
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:07
|141
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|142
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|143
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|144
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|145
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|146
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:51
|147
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:51
|148
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:51
|149
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:51
|150
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:51
|151
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|152
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:51
|153
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|154
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:51
|155
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:51
|156
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:51
|157
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:51
|158
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:51
|159
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:51
|160
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51
|161
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:51
|162
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51
|163
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:51
|164
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51
|165
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|166
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:51
|167
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:51
|168
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:51
|169
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:51
|170
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:51
|171
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:51
|172
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:51
|173
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:56
|174
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13
|175
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:30
|176
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:42
|177
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:09:17
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:08
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:48
|5
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:28
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:29
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|14
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:58
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08
|16
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:16
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:45
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:06
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|3:24
|23
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|3:38
|24
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:55
|25
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:58
|26
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|3:59
|27
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:23
|28
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29
|29
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:31
|30
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:39
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:47
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:56
|33
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:59
|34
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:17
|35
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|5:20
|36
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:22
|37
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:24
|38
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|39
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:40
|40
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:46
|41
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|6:28
|42
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|6:33
|43
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:33
|44
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:35
|45
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:37
|46
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:17
|47
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:21
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:25
|49
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:57
|50
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:07
|51
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:17
|52
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:42
|53
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:53
|54
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:00
|55
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:32
|56
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|10:07
|57
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|10:13
|58
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|10:21
|59
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:32
|60
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:39
|61
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|11:07
|62
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:24
|63
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:34
|64
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:34
|65
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|11:47
|66
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:49
|67
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:52
|68
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:01
|69
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:30
|70
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|12:38
|71
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|12:40
|72
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:46
|73
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:53
|74
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:54
|75
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:00
|76
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:10
|77
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:27
|78
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|13:27
|79
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:30
|80
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|13:33
|81
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|14:04
|82
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:11
|83
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:18
|84
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:28
|85
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|14:38
|86
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:53
|87
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:40
|88
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:47
|89
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:47
|90
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:52
|91
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:04
|92
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:05
|93
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:26
|94
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:32
|95
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:34
|96
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|16:44
|97
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:10
|98
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17:12
|99
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:18
|100
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:37
|101
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:06
|102
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:13
|103
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:24
|104
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:32
|105
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:34
|106
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:51
|107
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:58
|108
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:15
|109
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|19:27
|110
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:38
|111
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:51
|112
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:58
|113
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:12
|114
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|20:17
|115
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:20
|116
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:35
|117
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:35
|118
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:07
|119
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:51
|120
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:20
|121
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:27
|122
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:42
|123
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|22:43
|124
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|22:47
|125
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:01
|126
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:22
|127
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:42
|128
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:55
|129
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:58
|130
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:03
|131
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|24:06
|132
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:10
|133
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:39
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|24:52
|135
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|25:20
|136
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|25:58
|137
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:07
|138
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:28
|139
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:30
|140
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:38
|141
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|26:44
|142
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:45
|143
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:46
|144
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:53
|145
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|26:55
|146
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:01
|147
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:13
|148
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|27:19
|149
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:22
|150
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|27:35
|151
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:57
|152
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:22
|153
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|28:56
|154
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:12
|155
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:22
|156
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|29:30
|157
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|29:40
|158
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:54
|159
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:57
|160
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:30
|161
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:31
|162
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|32:21
|163
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:59
|164
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|33:05
|165
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:18
|166
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:38
|167
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:41
|168
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:02
|169
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:19
|170
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:20
|171
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:49
|172
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:15
|173
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:06
|174
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|39:36
|175
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:58
|176
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|40:26
|177
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:17
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|148
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|3
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|99
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|96
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|84
|6
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|7
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|8
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|66
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|64
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|11
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|51
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|13
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|14
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|38
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|16
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|17
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|18
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|20
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|21
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|22
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|23
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|24
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|25
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|26
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|27
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|28
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|29
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|30
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|31
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|32
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|33
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|35
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|36
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|37
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|38
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|39
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|40
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|41
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|43
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|44
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|45
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|46
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|47
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|48
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|49
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|50
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|51
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|52
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|53
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|54
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|55
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|56
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|57
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|58
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|59
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|60
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|61
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|62
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|63
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|64
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|65
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|66
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|67
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|68
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|3
|69
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|70
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|71
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|72
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|73
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:09:25
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:58
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|3:51
|6
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:14
|7
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:13
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:09
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:59
|10
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|10:59
|11
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:45
|12
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:19
|13
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|13:56
|14
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:39
|15
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:44
|16
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:56
|17
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:24
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:50
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:59
|20
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:19
|21
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22:53
|22
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:58
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:53
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|27:11
|25
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|29:32
|26
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:23
|27
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:51
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:12
|29
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:09
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|3
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|5
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|7
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|9
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|10
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|11
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|60:32:02
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:25
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:02
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:23
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:25
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:25
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:21
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|6:01
|9
|Movistar Team
|8:41
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:50
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:09
|12
|Team DSM
|12:09
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:28
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:30
|15
|Team TotalEnergies
|12:43
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:33
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:01
|18
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:57
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:39
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:34
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|21:03
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:54
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|36:15
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.