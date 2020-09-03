2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 6: Alexey Lutsenko wins from a day-long break

Adam Yates holds onto the yellow jersey, while Sam Bennet banks more points in the green jersey competition.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won a tough climbing stage 6 of the 2020 Tour de France.

Attacking from the remains of a 7-man break, the 27-year-old distanced himself on the steep slopes of the category 1 Col de la Lusette.

Maintaining his advantage on the final climb up Mont Aigoual, the former under-23 world champion took his first Tour stage victory.

“We rode a steady tempo and worked together in the break. We thought today a break could make it. It was very steep for about two kilometers and I went as hard as I could. I opened up a nice gap and worked to keep it like that to the line. I’m very happy to win this stage,” Lutsenkto said.

This is the first Tour stage win for Astana since 2018.

From the flag drop, Nicolas Roche (Israel Start-Up Nation) went off the front, taking Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2016 Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Lutsenkto for an all-day expedition.

“I had a plan to lose some time. I was doing some work for the team in the first days. When I knew that the break could make it to the finish line, I raced hard to get into the break. It worked perfectly, and it was a stage we wanted, and I am very happy. If we are talking about this season after quarantine, the first races were aggressive and explosive. Every race was very difficult, and I felt it during the Dauphiné. The riders here can feel it because we have not raced for these many months. It’s not been an easy first week of the Tour, and we are here at the sixth stage, and we are already with a second summit finish. I think this will be a very hard Tour de France all the way into the last week,” said Lutsenko

At the intermediate sprint point with 60 kilometers to go, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) again denied Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) precious green-jersey points.

The sprinters then retired to the back of the peloton, content to just make the time cut.

Up at the front, Oss and Boasson Hagen then also dropped back to the safety of the peloton, while Powless, who is celebrating his 24th birthday, attacked, taking Lutsenkto with him.

The young Californian — a Native American who is Oneida — said after the stage, “I mean in the team meeting we have a bit of freedom to look around at some breakaways, I’m sort of in that pool. So maybe we can get ahead of the race today. But if not then it’s going to be just giving the best support I can to our three Colombians. [And,] depending on the race strategy of the team. Most of the time it is always tailored towards giving the best support possible to Rigo, Dani, and Sergio [Higuita].”

Roche and van Avermaet did not have the legs to go with the EF Pro Cycling and Astana riders, while Herrada yoyoed between the two men on the front, and the remains of the break, ahead of the yellow jersey bunch.

When Powless appeared to falter at 16km to go, Lutsenko attacked and “snapped the elastic” on Powless, dropping the American on the penultimate climb.

Chasing some two and a half minutes back, Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott kept control of the front until the penultimate climb, where Team Ineos Grenadiers — who had previously shown little interest in leading — finally took some pulls on the front.

In the final few hundred meters of the climb celebrated in Tim Krabbé’s book The Rider, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) made a strong push.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) responded to the Colombian and attacked to bring back one second from the 20 seconds he lost due to a penalty in stage 5.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the yellow jersey showed calm and came through the line in good position, defending his overall lead.

“It was nice. I think we controlled quite well. It was a strong breakaway and there were a lot of guys who wanted to get into it today, and yeah, it was all flat to the climbs so it was hard to control and I think we did quite well. In the end, I still had Mikel [Landa] and Esteban [Chaves] in the final, so all in all a good day,” the Australian said.

Tour de France Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team4:32:34
2HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:55
3VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2:15
4POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling2:17
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:52
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:53
7KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:53
8BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2:53
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:53
10YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott2:53
11POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2:53
12CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2:53
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:53
14PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:53
15DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:53
16VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:53
17SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:53
18BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale2:53
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:53
20HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling2:53
21ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:53
22URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling2:53
23ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:53
24MAS EnricMovistar Team2:53
25LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team2:53
26LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren2:53
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:53
28CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren2:53
29POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2:53
30PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2:53
31CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling2:53
32SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:53
33REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:53
34VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:01
35MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling3:01
36ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team3:01
37ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates3:01
38MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:01
39ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:01
40BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren3:06
41SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie3:06
42BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:06
43KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06
44CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale3:08
45HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation3:12
46MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:12
47POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates3:12
48JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step3:12
49GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3:21
50BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39
51IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team3:39
52ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic3:43
53TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team3:46
54CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:07
55NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:24
56ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb7:07
57IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team8:41
58DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:09
59HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team9:09
60SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team9:09
61CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step9:13
62GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10:38
63OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team10:38
64FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10:48
65HIRT JanCCC Team10:48
66GESCHKE SimonCCC Team10:53
67VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma15:42
68EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:42
69ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic15:42
70EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo16:34
71MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16:47
72GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe16:59
73VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers16:59
74BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie18:16
75VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation18:16
76KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling18:16
77BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling18:16
78MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe18:16
79PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM18:45
80KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ18:45
81VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling18:45
82KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe18:45
83ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team18:45
84FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team18:45
85CATALDO DarioMovistar Team18:45
86VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18:45
87LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale18:45
88GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM18:45
89SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo18:45
90DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step18:45
91DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team18:50
92OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe21:27
93PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale22:58
94BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM22:58
95SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team22:58
96VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling22:58
97DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step25:01
98NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale25:01
99STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25:01
100GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie25:01
101LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic25:01
102MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren25:01
103LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ25:01
104ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team25:01
105LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates25:01
106AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers25:01
107ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step25:01
108COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren26:47
109BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling26:47
110VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:47
111SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe26:47
112THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo26:47
113BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb26:47
114PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe26:47
115GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling26:47
116PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb26:47
117PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:47
118HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb26:47
119RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic26:47
120KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling26:47
121NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation26:47
122MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates26:47
123HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation26:47
124KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb26:52
125BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott31:09
126JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma31:09
127SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic31:09
128CRAS SteffLotto Soudal31:09
129IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott31:09
130GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling31:09
131QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic31:09
132COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:09
133DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates31:09
134CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:09
135REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:09
136POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation31:09
137HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren31:09
138SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers31:09
139MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma31:09
140TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie31:09
141CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie31:09
142SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie31:09
143NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling31:09
144TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team31:09
145MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott31:09
146BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott31:09
147KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates31:09
148GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation31:09
149ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers31:09
150DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:09
151FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal31:09
152KOCH JonasCCC Team31:09
153EWAN CalebLotto Soudal31:09
154JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott31:09
155NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb31:09
156POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren31:09
157DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal31:09
158PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo31:09
159MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step31:09
160ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb31:09
161WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling31:09
162LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:09
163COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie31:09
164BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ31:09
165VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale31:09
166COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale31:09
167NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation31:09
168BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie31:09
169BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step31:09
170CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:09
171KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal31:09
172BOL CeesTeam Sunweb31:09
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott 27:03:57
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:03
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:07
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:13
6DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
7CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:13
8QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:13
9BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:13
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:13
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:13
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:13
13LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:13
14URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:13
15PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:13
16ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
17BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:22
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:22
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:34
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:41
21HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:41
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:41
23ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:10
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:32
25VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2:33
26LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:39
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:40
28POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2:42
29ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates3:45
30CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling4:04
31HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04
32MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:25
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:43
34BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5:48
35ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6:26
36SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6:27
37SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe7:42
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma7:52
39IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team8:46
40FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates9:05
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team9:51
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10:07
43REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ10:26
44ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11:59
45KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:54
46ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team12:56
47IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team13:24
48NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott14:01
49POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates14:26
50CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale14:56
51TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team15:55
52JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step16:13
53VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale16:24
54GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma18:31
55CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers18:58
56LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale19:43
57ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic19:57
58POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling22:16
59VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma22:22
60OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team25:25
61HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation26:30
62EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:08
63MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ27:31
64HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb28:04
65MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe29:52
66EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo30:45
67GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM33:07
68GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ33:31
69GESCHKE SimonCCC Team33:35
70ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic34:51
71KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe35:11
72GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe35:21
73CATALDO DarioMovistar Team36:44
74HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team37:18
75BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling38:26
76MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation39:49
77KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ39:54
78SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo40:46
79VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers41:31
80DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step41:50
81KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb42:56
82STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo44:03
83SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team45:20
84ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team46:36
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation47:36
86DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team47:52
87VERONA CarlosMovistar Team49:09
88KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling49:10
89HIRT JanCCC Team49:46
90VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling49:57
91BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling50:03
92PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM51:05
93VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation51:29
94VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling51:36
95OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe52:39
96FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team52:43
97DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53:09
98VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale53:38
99MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren55:32
100PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale56:57
101NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale57:33
102LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ57:33
103SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe57:59
104ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58:52
105ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team59:06
106BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM59:52
107GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling59:56
108BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb1:01:05
109AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:01:19
110COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1:02:06
111BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:02:15
112KOCH JonasCCC Team1:02:21
113CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:39
114DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:53
115JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:10
116LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1:04:35
117THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:04:55
118QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:05:01
119IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:05:18
120PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:05:28
121NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb1:06:14
122MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:06:57
123MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07:52
124JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:07:53
125KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling1:08:21
126PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:25
127TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team1:09:22
128POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09:45
129PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:10:11
130SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:15
131HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:12:33
132TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:12:51
133BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie1:13:34
134VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:51
135NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:15:22
136MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott1:15:30
137CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:16:20
138COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:16:26
139KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:16:45
140GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling1:17:00
141COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:17:35
142NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling1:17:48
143BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:17:53
144RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:18:03
145REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:18:05
146EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:18:09
147DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:18:11
148LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:12
149DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:18:19
150MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:20
151CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:18:24
152PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:18:50
153LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:18:51
154WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling1:19:05
155GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:19:07
156BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:08
157CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19:20
158ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:20:10
159GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:20:41
160SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:52
161HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren1:21:02
162BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott1:22:25
163FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:24:14
164ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:24:35
165KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:24:42
166DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:25:15
167BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:25:15
168POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren1:26:42
169BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:29:48
170CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:34:08
171COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie1:38:40
172SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:40:00
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step129
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe117
3KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates93
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal75
5TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team71
6COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM70
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step64
8BOL CeesTeam Sunweb62
9NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling61
10LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
11VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team56
12VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma50
13POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates42
14MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step41
15OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe39
16YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott36
17BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie36
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo34
19HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits33
20ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
21MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott30
22PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
23MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
24POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling28
25HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb25
26HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation25
27BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers24
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic23
29STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo23
30VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
31SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team20
32BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling20
33POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
34COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie20
35HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
36GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
37THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
38BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie17
39CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
40LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team15
41SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo15
42BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb15
43GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie15
44PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
45KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14
46PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
47GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13
48VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12
49CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
50ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
51VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
52ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
53NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
54LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
55LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren9
56CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9
57SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe9
58COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale9
59DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma8
60PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
61TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
62KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
63CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren7
64BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
65WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling7
66NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
67JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
68VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
69EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
70HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team4
71KOCH JonasCCC Team4
72PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4
73SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
74PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3
75VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
76OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
77BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
78URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling2
79LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2
80MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2
81BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
82COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1
83GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale23
2GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
3ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma10
5LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
6HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
9PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6
10MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
11SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
12ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling4
15COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie3
16GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
17SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
18NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2
20ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
21HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2
22GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
23POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
24PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
25LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
26ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates1
27VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
28GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 27:04:04
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:06
3MAS EnricMovistar Team0:15
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:34
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:18
6TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team15:48
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling22:09
8MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ27:24
9HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb27:57
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo30:38
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ33:24
12KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe35:04
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58:45
14BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM59:45
15CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:32
16PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:05:21
17NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb1:06:07
18SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:08
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie1:13:27
20CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:16:13
21COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:16:19
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:17:46
23RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:17:56
24PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:18:43
25CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:34:01
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:39:53
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Pro Cycling 81:12:37
2Trek - Segafredo1:16
3Team Jumbo-Visma1:29
4Astana Pro Team2:16
5Bahrain - McLaren2:40
6Movistar Team2:50
7UAE-Team Emirates4:41
8Groupama - FDJ5:36
9INEOS Grenadiers6:23
10AG2R La Mondiale7:14
11Mitchelton-Scott8:50
12Team Arkéa Samsic17:44
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits21:10
14BORA - hansgrohe31:46
15CCC Team41:56
16Deceuninck - Quick Step42:35
17Team Sunweb1:10:57
18B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:19:46
19Israel Start-Up Nation1:29:27
20NTT Pro Cycling1:35:54
21Team Total Direct Energie2:08:14
22Lotto Soudal3:15:08

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Related Teams:

Stay On Topic