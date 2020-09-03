Tour de France stage 6: Alexey Lutsenko wins from a day-long break
Adam Yates holds onto the yellow jersey, while Sam Bennet banks more points in the green jersey competition.
Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won a tough climbing stage 6 of the 2020 Tour de France.
Attacking from the remains of a 7-man break, the 27-year-old distanced himself on the steep slopes of the category 1 Col de la Lusette.
Maintaining his advantage on the final climb up Mont Aigoual, the former under-23 world champion took his first Tour stage victory.
“We rode a steady tempo and worked together in the break. We thought today a break could make it. It was very steep for about two kilometers and I went as hard as I could. I opened up a nice gap and worked to keep it like that to the line. I’m very happy to win this stage,” Lutsenkto said.
This is the first Tour stage win for Astana since 2018.
From the flag drop, Nicolas Roche (Israel Start-Up Nation) went off the front, taking Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2016 Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Lutsenkto for an all-day expedition.
“I had a plan to lose some time. I was doing some work for the team in the first days. When I knew that the break could make it to the finish line, I raced hard to get into the break. It worked perfectly, and it was a stage we wanted, and I am very happy. If we are talking about this season after quarantine, the first races were aggressive and explosive. Every race was very difficult, and I felt it during the Dauphiné. The riders here can feel it because we have not raced for these many months. It’s not been an easy first week of the Tour, and we are here at the sixth stage, and we are already with a second summit finish. I think this will be a very hard Tour de France all the way into the last week,” said Lutsenko
At the intermediate sprint point with 60 kilometers to go, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) again denied Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) precious green-jersey points.
The sprinters then retired to the back of the peloton, content to just make the time cut.
Up at the front, Oss and Boasson Hagen then also dropped back to the safety of the peloton, while Powless, who is celebrating his 24th birthday, attacked, taking Lutsenkto with him.
The young Californian — a Native American who is Oneida — said after the stage, “I mean in the team meeting we have a bit of freedom to look around at some breakaways, I’m sort of in that pool. So maybe we can get ahead of the race today. But if not then it’s going to be just giving the best support I can to our three Colombians. [And,] depending on the race strategy of the team. Most of the time it is always tailored towards giving the best support possible to Rigo, Dani, and Sergio [Higuita].”
Roche and van Avermaet did not have the legs to go with the EF Pro Cycling and Astana riders, while Herrada yoyoed between the two men on the front, and the remains of the break, ahead of the yellow jersey bunch.
When Powless appeared to falter at 16km to go, Lutsenko attacked and “snapped the elastic” on Powless, dropping the American on the penultimate climb.
Chasing some two and a half minutes back, Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton-Scott kept control of the front until the penultimate climb, where Team Ineos Grenadiers — who had previously shown little interest in leading — finally took some pulls on the front.
In the final few hundred meters of the climb celebrated in Tim Krabbé’s book The Rider, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) made a strong push.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) responded to the Colombian and attacked to bring back one second from the 20 seconds he lost due to a penalty in stage 5.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the yellow jersey showed calm and came through the line in good position, defending his overall lead.
“It was nice. I think we controlled quite well. It was a strong breakaway and there were a lot of guys who wanted to get into it today, and yeah, it was all flat to the climbs so it was hard to control and I think we did quite well. In the end, I still had Mikel [Landa] and Esteban [Chaves] in the final, so all in all a good day,” the Australian said.
Tour de France Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:32:34
|2
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:55
|3
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2:15
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:17
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:52
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:53
|7
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:53
|8
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:53
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:53
|10
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|11
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:53
|12
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:53
|14
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:53
|15
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:53
|16
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|17
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:53
|18
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:53
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:53
|21
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:53
|22
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:53
|23
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:53
|24
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|25
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|2:53
|26
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:53
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:53
|28
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:53
|29
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:53
|30
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:53
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:53
|32
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|33
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:53
|34
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:01
|35
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:01
|36
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|3:01
|37
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:01
|38
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:01
|39
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:01
|40
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:06
|41
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:06
|42
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:06
|43
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06
|44
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:08
|45
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:12
|46
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12
|47
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:12
|48
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:12
|49
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21
|50
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39
|51
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|3:39
|52
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:43
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|3:46
|54
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:07
|55
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:24
|56
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|7:07
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|8:41
|58
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:09
|59
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|9:09
|60
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|9:09
|61
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:13
|62
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:38
|63
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|10:38
|64
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:48
|65
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|10:48
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|10:53
|67
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:42
|68
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:42
|69
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:42
|70
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:34
|71
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:47
|72
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:59
|73
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:59
|74
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:16
|75
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:16
|76
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:16
|77
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:16
|78
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:16
|79
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|18:45
|80
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:45
|81
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:45
|82
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:45
|83
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|18:45
|84
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|18:45
|85
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|18:45
|86
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18:45
|87
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:45
|88
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|18:45
|89
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:45
|90
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:45
|91
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|18:50
|92
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:27
|93
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:58
|94
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|22:58
|95
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|22:58
|96
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|22:58
|97
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:01
|98
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:01
|99
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:01
|100
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25:01
|101
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:01
|102
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25:01
|103
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:01
|104
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|25:01
|105
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:01
|106
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:01
|107
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:01
|108
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26:47
|109
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|26:47
|110
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:47
|111
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:47
|112
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:47
|113
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|26:47
|114
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:47
|115
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|26:47
|116
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|26:47
|117
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:47
|118
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|26:47
|119
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:47
|120
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|26:47
|121
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:47
|122
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:47
|123
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:47
|124
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|26:52
|125
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:09
|126
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:09
|127
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:09
|128
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|31:09
|129
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:09
|130
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:09
|131
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:09
|132
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:09
|133
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:09
|134
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:09
|135
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:09
|136
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:09
|137
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|31:09
|138
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:09
|139
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:09
|140
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:09
|141
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:09
|142
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:09
|143
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:09
|144
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|31:09
|145
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:09
|146
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:09
|147
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:09
|148
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:09
|149
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:09
|150
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:09
|151
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|31:09
|152
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|31:09
|153
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|31:09
|154
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:09
|155
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|31:09
|156
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|31:09
|157
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|31:09
|158
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:09
|159
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:09
|160
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|31:09
|161
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:09
|162
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:09
|163
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:09
|164
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:09
|165
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:09
|166
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:09
|167
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:09
|168
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:09
|169
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:09
|170
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:09
|171
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|31:09
|172
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|31:09
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:03:57
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:07
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|6
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|7
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:13
|9
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|12
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:13
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:13
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:13
|15
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|17
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:41
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:41
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:41
|23
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:10
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:32
|25
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2:33
|26
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:40
|28
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:42
|29
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:45
|30
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:04
|31
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04
|32
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:25
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|34
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:48
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:26
|36
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:27
|37
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:42
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:52
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|8:46
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:05
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|9:51
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:07
|43
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:26
|44
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11:59
|45
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:54
|46
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|12:56
|47
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|13:24
|48
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:01
|49
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:26
|50
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:56
|51
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|15:55
|52
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:13
|53
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:24
|54
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:31
|55
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:58
|56
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:43
|57
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:57
|58
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|22:16
|59
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:22
|60
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|25:25
|61
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:30
|62
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:08
|63
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:31
|64
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|28:04
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:52
|66
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:45
|67
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|33:07
|68
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:31
|69
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|33:35
|70
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:51
|71
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:11
|72
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:21
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|36:44
|74
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|37:18
|75
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|38:26
|76
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:49
|77
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:54
|78
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:46
|79
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:31
|80
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:50
|81
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|42:56
|82
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:03
|83
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|45:20
|84
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|46:36
|85
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|47:36
|86
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|47:52
|87
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|49:09
|88
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|49:10
|89
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|49:46
|90
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|49:57
|91
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|50:03
|92
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|51:05
|93
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:29
|94
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|51:36
|95
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|52:39
|96
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|52:43
|97
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53:09
|98
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:38
|99
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|55:32
|100
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|56:57
|101
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|57:33
|102
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|57:33
|103
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:59
|104
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:52
|105
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|59:06
|106
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|59:52
|107
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|59:56
|108
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|1:01:05
|109
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:19
|110
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:02:06
|111
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:15
|112
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|1:02:21
|113
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:39
|114
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:53
|115
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:10
|116
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:35
|117
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:55
|118
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:05:01
|119
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05:18
|120
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:05:28
|121
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:14
|122
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:57
|123
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:52
|124
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:53
|125
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:08:21
|126
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08:25
|127
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|1:09:22
|128
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09:45
|129
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:11
|130
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:15
|131
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:12:33
|132
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:12:51
|133
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:13:34
|134
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:51
|135
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:15:22
|136
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15:30
|137
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:16:20
|138
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:26
|139
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:45
|140
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:17:00
|141
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:17:35
|142
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:17:48
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:53
|144
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:18:03
|145
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:18:05
|146
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:09
|147
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:18:11
|148
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:12
|149
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:19
|150
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:20
|151
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:18:24
|152
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:50
|153
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:18:51
|154
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:19:05
|155
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19:07
|156
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:08
|157
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19:20
|158
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:10
|159
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:41
|160
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:52
|161
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:21:02
|162
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:22:25
|163
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24:14
|164
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:35
|165
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24:42
|166
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:15
|167
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:15
|168
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:26:42
|169
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:29:48
|170
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:08
|171
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:38:40
|172
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:40:00
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|129
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|117
|3
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|93
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|75
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|71
|6
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|70
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|64
|8
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|62
|9
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|61
|10
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|11
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|56
|12
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|13
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|14
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|15
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39
|16
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|17
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|36
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|19
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|21
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|22
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|28
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|25
|26
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25
|27
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23
|29
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|30
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|31
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|20
|32
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|33
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|34
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|35
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|36
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|37
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|38
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17
|39
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|40
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|41
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|42
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|15
|43
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|44
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|45
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|46
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|47
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|48
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|49
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|50
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|51
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|52
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|53
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|54
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|55
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9
|56
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|57
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|58
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|59
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|60
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|61
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|62
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|63
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7
|64
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|65
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|66
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|67
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|68
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|69
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|70
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|71
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|72
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4
|73
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|74
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|75
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|76
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|77
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|78
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|79
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|80
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|81
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|82
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1
|83
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|2
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|5
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|9
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6
|10
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|11
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|16
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|17
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|18
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|19
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|20
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|21
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2
|22
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|23
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|24
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|25
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|27
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|28
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:04:04
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:06
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:34
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:18
|6
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|15:48
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|22:09
|8
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:24
|9
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|27:57
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:38
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:24
|12
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:04
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:45
|14
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|59:45
|15
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:32
|16
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:05:21
|17
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:07
|18
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:08
|19
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:13:27
|20
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:16:13
|21
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:19
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:46
|23
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17:56
|24
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:43
|25
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:01
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39:53
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|81:12:37
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|2:16
|5
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:40
|6
|Movistar Team
|2:50
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:41
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:36
|9
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:23
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:14
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:50
|12
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:44
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:10
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:46
|15
|CCC Team
|41:56
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:35
|17
|Team Sunweb
|1:10:57
|18
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:19:46
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:29:27
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:35:54
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:08:14
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|3:15:08
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.