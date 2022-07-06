Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 5 video highlights: Chaos on the cobbles as GC shaken up

Simon Clarke wins as Tadej Pogačar gains time

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Australian rider Simon Clarke took an emotional stage win Wednesday, months after Israel-Premier Tech handed him a lifeline contract.

The 35-year-old won stage five of the Tour de France from the day’s early break.

Wout van Aert went close to losing the race leader’s yellow jersey to American rider Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), a feat that would have marked the first US rider in the maillot jaune since 2006.

Van Aert crashed during a chaotic stage and was then forced to drop back to help his Jumbo-Visma team after Jonas Vingegaard was delayed. Another key rider from the team, Primož Roglič, crashed and lost time, while Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) finished even further back after suffering mechanical issues early on.

In contrast, defending Tour champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rode prominently during the stage and gained time on all of his rivals in the general classification

Check out Wednesday’s dramatic action on the cobbles in this highlights package

 

