Tour de France stage 5: Simon Clarke conquers cobblestone stage, Wout van Aert defends yellow

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The cobbles delivered the expected carnage in stage 5 of the Tour de France.

Simon Clarke (Israel PremierTech) won a breathtaking final out of a group of four that survived from the day’s early break.

American talent Neilson Powless spent the day in the escape and made an early attack for stage honors only to run out of steam and finish fourth. The EF Education-EasyPost ace is more than consoled by vaulting way up to second overall behind Wout van Aert.

Behind, double defending champion Tadej Pogačar landed a GC hammerblow by extending his lead on all the top GC contenders.

Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Geraint Thomas, Ben O’Connor, and yellow jersey van Aert were all caught in chase groups after various difficulties and lost time.

Clarke, Powless, Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) were part of the day’s crucial six-man breakaway, with perennial attacker Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) also present but fading before the end.

Powless unleased a superb attack with a kilometre to go but was hauled back by Boasson Hagen, who was in turn caught by Clarke. Van der Hoorn launched his sprint but the Australian dug deep and clawed him back, lunging past right at the last moment.

“I still can’t believe I got it on the line there,” he said. “Taco was still well ahead of me with less than 50 metres to go. I was cramping both legs and I just lined up the biggest throw I could possibly do. I just prayed it was enough. Honestly I need to watch the replay, I still don’t quite believe it.”

He talked about the game of chess which played out in the finale.

“Both the stages I have won the Vuelta came to similar finishes, two, three-up sprints. You really just have to bide your time. Even when Powless attacked, you just have to sit back and pray that the other guys panic before you do. I just tried to leave Edvald a little bit of space that he would get the jump on me. He took the bait, then I really had to chase him hard.

“Then Taco came straight over the top. I looked up and saw 350. I thought, “wow, that is still a long way to go. We have been sprinting since the 800 metre to go corner. I just tucked in behind him and went as hard as I could to that line.”

Van der Hoorn won the Brussels Cycling Classic with a superb sprint and history looked to be repeating itself in the final metres. He was devastated at the finish. “I’m feeling shit,” he said. “It is so close. I almost won a Tour stage, and then disappointment.”

Pogačar was far from disappointed, clipping away with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the third-last sector of cobbles and closing to within 35 seconds of the leaders. The break accelerated to hold on to the finish, with Stuyven and Pogačar racing in 51 seconds back, but crucially finishing 13 seconds ahead of the Vingegaard/Thomas/Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe)/Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) group, and two minutes 8 seconds ahead of Roglic, who had dislocated his shoulder.

O’Connor lost three minutes 21 seconds to last year’s race winner and will be devastated after his fourth-place overall finish in 2021.

It was a hugely decisive day, and one which has once again reinforced the feeling that defending champ Pogačar is the one to beat at this Tour.

This report is being updated