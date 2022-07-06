Tour de France stage 5: Simon Clarke conquers cobblestone stage, Wout van Aert defends yellow

Become a Member

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The cobbles delivered the expected carnage in stage 5 of the Tour de France.

Simon Clarke (Israel PremierTech) won a breathtaking final out of a group of four that survived from the day’s early break.

American talent Neilson Powless spent the day in the escape and made an early attack for stage honors only to run out of steam and finish fourth. The EF Education-EasyPost ace is more than consoled by vaulting way up to second overall behind Wout van Aert.

Behind, double defending champion Tadej Pogačar landed a GC hammerblow by extending his lead on all the top GC contenders.

Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Geraint Thomas, Ben O’Connor, and yellow jersey van Aert were all caught in chase groups after various difficulties and lost time.

Clarke, Powless, Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) were part of the day’s crucial six-man breakaway, with perennial attacker Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) also present but fading before the end.

Powless unleased a superb attack with a kilometre to go but was hauled back by Boasson Hagen, who was in turn caught by Clarke. Van der Hoorn launched his sprint but the Australian dug deep and clawed him back, lunging past right at the last moment.

“I still can’t believe I got it on the line there,” he said. “Taco was still well ahead of me with less than 50 metres to go. I was cramping both legs and I just lined up the biggest throw I could possibly do. I just prayed it was enough. Honestly I need to watch the replay, I still don’t quite believe it.”

He talked about the game of chess which played out in the finale.

“Both the stages I have won the Vuelta came to similar finishes, two, three-up sprints. You really just have to bide your time. Even when Powless attacked, you just have to sit back and pray that the other guys panic before you do. I just tried to leave Edvald a little bit of space that he would get the jump on me. He took the bait, then I really had to chase him hard.

“Then Taco came straight over the top. I looked up and saw 350. I thought, “wow, that is still a long way to go. We have been sprinting since the 800 metre to go corner. I just tucked in behind him and went as hard as I could to that line.”

Van der Hoorn won the Brussels Cycling Classic with a superb sprint and history looked to be repeating itself in the final metres. He was devastated at the finish. “I’m feeling shit,” he said. “It is so close. I almost won a Tour stage, and then disappointment.”

Pogačar was far from disappointed, clipping away with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the third-last sector of cobbles and closing to within 35 seconds of the leaders. The break accelerated to hold on to the finish, with Stuyven and Pogačar racing in 51 seconds back, but crucially finishing 13 seconds ahead of the Vingegaard/Thomas/Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe)/Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) group, and two minutes 8 seconds ahead of Roglic, who had dislocated his shoulder.

O’Connor lost three minutes 21 seconds to last year’s race winner and will be devastated after his fourth-place overall finish in 2021.

It was a hugely decisive day, and one which has once again reinforced the feeling that defending champ Pogačar is the one to beat at this Tour.

This report is being updated

 

Tour de France Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech3:13:35
2VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
3BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:02
4POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:04
5CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:30
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:51
7POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:51
8PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:04
9JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
10MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:04
11DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:04
12WALSCHEID MaxCofidis1:04
13SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:04
14QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:04
15KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:04
16VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma1:04
17VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:04
18VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe1:04
19FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
20HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:04
21THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:04
22DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:04
23LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
24HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
25HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:04
27MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:04
28THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1:04
29BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:04
30MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:04
31MAS EnricMovistar Team1:04
32YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:04
33GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:04
34URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:04
35MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:04
36PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:04
37PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:04
38CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:04
39BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:04
40PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
41POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:04
42GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:04
43GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:04
44MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
45PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:04
46SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:04
47PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
48PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:04
49SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:04
50DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04
51OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:04
52MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:04
53CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
54VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1:16
55LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1:34
56LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:34
57KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:10
58VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:53
59FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:53
60VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2:59
61ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:59
62MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:59
63SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates2:59
64IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team2:59
65JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:59
66LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM2:59
67MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:59
68ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:59
69KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:59
70TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:59
71LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
72IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:59
73BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2:59
74KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2:59
75SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:59
76BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59
77NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech2:59
78PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis3:16
79BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma3:28
80DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck3:48
81VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck3:48
82CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic3:48
83MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:12
84FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:12
85O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:12
86KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma4:12
87SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:12
88WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious4:12
89MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:12
90JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal4:12
91KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma4:12
92GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:12
93BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates4:12
94GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:12
95HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe4:12
96GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe4:12
97PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck4:12
98WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech4:12
99VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies4:12
100JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:19
101SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:19
102ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:31
103NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team4:56
104BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost5:05
105GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers5:05
106DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ5:05
107BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech5:05
108GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ5:05
109JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:32
110SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM6:05
111SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic6:36
112GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious6:36
113VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal8:50
114BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM9:24
115GESCHKE SimonCofidis9:24
116CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9:24
117DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost9:24
118ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:24
119BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies9:24
120MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates9:24
121NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech9:24
122MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9:24
123BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM9:24
124VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team9:24
125BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:24
126ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM9:24
127GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM9:24
128LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic9:24
129SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo9:24
130LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:24
131KRON AndreasLotto Soudal9:24
132TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious9:24
133JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:24
134MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:24
135ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers9:24
136VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers9:24
137WELLENS TimLotto Soudal11:42
138GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:42
139EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM11:42
140BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic11:42
141TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM11:42
142BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:42
143BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team11:42
144LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates11:42
145LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM11:42
146VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11:42
147SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies11:42
148CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team11:42
149LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies11:42
150COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11:42
151FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team11:42
152BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies11:42
153EWAN CalebLotto Soudal11:54
154OSS DanielTotalEnergies13:07
155GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:16
156RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team14:40
157TORRES AlbertMovistar Team14:40
158ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team14:40
159KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:40
160DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team14:40
161HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM14:40
162STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ14:40
163LAFAY VictorCofidis14:40
164PEREZ AnthonyCofidis14:40
165RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost14:40
166BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates18:32
167CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers18:32
168VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM18:32
169DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team18:32
170HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates18:32
171VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18:32
172TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies20:33
173KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo20:33
174MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team29:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 16:17:22
2POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:13
3BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:14
4POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:19
5LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:36
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:40
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:48
9PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:49
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:50
11CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:56
13STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:01
14SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:02
15KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:04
16SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:06
17MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:09
18BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:10
19QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
20GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15
21FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:20
22MAS EnricMovistar Team1:21
23PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:25
24DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:26
25LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1:27
26BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
27HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
28PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38
29PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:41
30JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
31POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:49
32GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:49
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:49
34HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:51
35KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:54
36OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:55
37CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:59
38THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2:05
39MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:07
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost2:18
41MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:22
42PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:25
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:29
44ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:36
45KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:45
46VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:47
47OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52
48MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:59
49MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:03
50LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:05
51LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3:16
52LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:19
53TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:19
54VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck3:22
55BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:32
56HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:35
57BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma3:43
58IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team3:45
59JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:47
60SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3:48
61NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech4:02
62VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:02
63KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck4:10
64CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic4:18
65MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:29
66DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33
67O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:34
68MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:37
69GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe4:37
70SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:40
71KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma4:40
72JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:42
73MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:47
74KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma4:58
75GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:04
76JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal5:05
77FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal5:18
78GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ5:24
79IZAGIRRE IonCofidis5:24
80FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech5:28
81ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:30
82BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:34
83GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal5:35
84WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious5:38
85WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech5:41
86DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck5:46
87WALSCHEID MaxCofidis5:52
88VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies5:55
89BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates5:59
90NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team6:28
91PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:35
92SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic6:46
93VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma6:56
94MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious7:04
95BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost7:20
96SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM7:37
97JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:41
98PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck7:50
99ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team7:57
100VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck8:06
101PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis9:08
102MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:10
103SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:12
104HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe10:21
105SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck10:23
106GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers10:32
107VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:42
108LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic10:46
109GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM10:59
110BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM11:05
111LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ11:14
112VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team11:17
113CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech11:40
114BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech11:48
115WELLENS TimLotto Soudal12:12
116VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe12:26
117DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:30
118SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies12:35
119GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious12:39
120FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team12:51
121BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic12:52
122LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies12:55
123CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team13:01
124COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team13:04
125ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:05
126MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team13:11
127EWAN CalebLotto Soudal13:12
128BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:16
129VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal13:20
130BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM13:21
131DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:32
132GESCHKE SimonCofidis13:48
133BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies14:22
134ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM14:42
135KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:58
136SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo15:16
137BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:33
138KRON AndreasLotto Soudal15:34
139RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost15:35
140CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo15:36
141BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team15:37
142DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost15:42
143GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:03
144DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team16:08
145ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team16:25
146ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers16:32
147GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost16:34
148EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM17:07
149CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost17:11
150LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM17:22
151TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious17:39
152MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates17:39
153TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM17:47
154BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies18:02
155GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team18:10
156HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM18:41
157OSS DanielTotalEnergies19:18
158NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech19:54
159TORRES AlbertMovistar Team21:06
160RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team21:20
161DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team23:02
162LAFAY VictorCofidis23:09
163STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ23:31
164PEREZ AnthonyCofidis24:27
165VERONA CarlosMovistar Team25:01
166LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates25:32
167BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates25:52
168JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:00
169CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers27:13
170HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates28:19
171KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo31:02
172MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team33:56
173VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM35:28
174TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies43:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma178
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team126
3CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost86
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies86
5PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck76
6LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma73
7CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech67
8GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
9VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
10EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
11BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies41
12PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo40
13VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
14KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
15MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29
16POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost28
17POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates28
18HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
19MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team27
20BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
21DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM24
22LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
23LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
24STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21
25PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20
26GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
27GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM13
28WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
29VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
30VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma9
31ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma8
32JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
33MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
34KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
35THOMAS BenjaminCofidis7
36SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates7
37MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
38VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7
39VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
40TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6
41BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates6
42KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma5
43HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
44OSS DanielTotalEnergies5
45SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4
46GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
47JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4
48WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
49TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
50YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3
51QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3
52PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
53POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
54GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
55DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
56LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates3
57KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2
58KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
59WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2
60VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
61LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2
62BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
63PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1
64VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1
65SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-40
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 16:17:41
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:30
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:22
4VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:28
5MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:40
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:44
7LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:00
8BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:13
9HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:16
10JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:28
11GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ5:05
12ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:11
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious5:19
14LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic10:27
15DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:11
16VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal13:01
17SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo14:57
18BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:14
19KRON AndreasLotto Soudal15:15
20RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost15:16
21DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team15:49
22EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM16:48
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies17:43
24STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ23:12
25BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates25:33
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates28:00
27VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM35:09
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma1
3SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Education-EasyPost9:42:23
2Israel - Premier Tech0:30
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:30
4Trek - Segafredo1:21
5BORA - hansgrohe1:34
6Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34
7Team DSM1:34
8Team Arkéa Samsic1:34
9INEOS Grenadiers1:34
10Cofidis1:34
11Groupama - FDJ1:34
12Bahrain - Victorious1:34
13Jumbo-Visma2:04
14Movistar Team3:29
15Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:29
16Alpecin-Deceuninck3:41
17UAE Team Emirates5:11
18B&B Hotels - KTM7:05
19AG2R Citroën Team7:57
20Lotto Soudal8:20
21TotalEnergies12:00
22Astana Qazaqstan Team22:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

