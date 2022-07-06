Tour de France stage 5: Simon Clarke conquers cobblestone stage, Wout van Aert defends yellow
Cobblestone stage delivers carnage as Pogačar makes massive time gains.
The cobbles delivered the expected carnage in stage 5 of the Tour de France.
Simon Clarke (Israel PremierTech) won a breathtaking final out of a group of four that survived from the day’s early break.
American talent Neilson Powless spent the day in the escape and made an early attack for stage honors only to run out of steam and finish fourth. The EF Education-EasyPost ace is more than consoled by vaulting way up to second overall behind Wout van Aert.
Behind, double defending champion Tadej Pogačar landed a GC hammerblow by extending his lead on all the top GC contenders.
Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Geraint Thomas, Ben O’Connor, and yellow jersey van Aert were all caught in chase groups after various difficulties and lost time.
Clarke, Powless, Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) were part of the day’s crucial six-man breakaway, with perennial attacker Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels) also present but fading before the end.
Powless unleased a superb attack with a kilometre to go but was hauled back by Boasson Hagen, who was in turn caught by Clarke. Van der Hoorn launched his sprint but the Australian dug deep and clawed him back, lunging past right at the last moment.
“I still can’t believe I got it on the line there,” he said. “Taco was still well ahead of me with less than 50 metres to go. I was cramping both legs and I just lined up the biggest throw I could possibly do. I just prayed it was enough. Honestly I need to watch the replay, I still don’t quite believe it.”
He talked about the game of chess which played out in the finale.
“Both the stages I have won the Vuelta came to similar finishes, two, three-up sprints. You really just have to bide your time. Even when Powless attacked, you just have to sit back and pray that the other guys panic before you do. I just tried to leave Edvald a little bit of space that he would get the jump on me. He took the bait, then I really had to chase him hard.
“Then Taco came straight over the top. I looked up and saw 350. I thought, “wow, that is still a long way to go. We have been sprinting since the 800 metre to go corner. I just tucked in behind him and went as hard as I could to that line.”
Van der Hoorn won the Brussels Cycling Classic with a superb sprint and history looked to be repeating itself in the final metres. He was devastated at the finish. “I’m feeling shit,” he said. “It is so close. I almost won a Tour stage, and then disappointment.”
Pogačar was far from disappointed, clipping away with Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the third-last sector of cobbles and closing to within 35 seconds of the leaders. The break accelerated to hold on to the finish, with Stuyven and Pogačar racing in 51 seconds back, but crucially finishing 13 seconds ahead of the Vingegaard/Thomas/Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe)/Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) group, and two minutes 8 seconds ahead of Roglic, who had dislocated his shoulder.
O’Connor lost three minutes 21 seconds to last year’s race winner and will be devastated after his fourth-place overall finish in 2021.
It was a hugely decisive day, and one which has once again reinforced the feeling that defending champ Pogačar is the one to beat at this Tour.
This report is being updated
Tour de France Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:13:35
|2
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|3
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:02
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04
|5
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:30
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:51
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:04
|9
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|10
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:04
|11
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:04
|12
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|1:04
|13
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|14
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:04
|15
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|17
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|18
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|19
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|20
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:04
|21
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|22
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:04
|23
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|24
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|25
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:04
|27
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|28
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1:04
|29
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:04
|30
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04
|31
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:04
|32
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|33
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04
|34
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04
|35
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|36
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|37
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|38
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|39
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:04
|40
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|41
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|42
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|43
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04
|44
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|45
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04
|46
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|47
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|48
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04
|49
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|50
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04
|51
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:04
|52
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:04
|53
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|54
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:16
|55
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:34
|56
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:34
|57
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10
|58
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:53
|59
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:53
|60
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|61
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|62
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:59
|63
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:59
|64
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|2:59
|65
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:59
|66
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:59
|67
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:59
|68
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:59
|69
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:59
|70
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:59
|71
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:59
|72
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:59
|73
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:59
|74
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:59
|75
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:59
|76
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:59
|77
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:59
|78
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|3:16
|79
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:28
|80
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:48
|81
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:48
|82
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:48
|83
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:12
|84
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:12
|85
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:12
|86
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:12
|87
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:12
|88
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:12
|89
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:12
|90
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|4:12
|91
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:12
|92
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:12
|93
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:12
|94
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:12
|95
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:12
|96
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:12
|97
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:12
|98
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:12
|99
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|4:12
|100
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:19
|101
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:19
|102
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:31
|103
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:56
|104
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:05
|105
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:05
|106
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:05
|107
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:05
|108
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:05
|109
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:32
|110
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:05
|111
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:36
|112
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:36
|113
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|8:50
|114
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:24
|115
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|9:24
|116
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:24
|117
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:24
|118
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:24
|119
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|9:24
|120
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:24
|121
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:24
|122
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9:24
|123
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:24
|124
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:24
|125
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:24
|126
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:24
|127
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:24
|128
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:24
|129
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:24
|130
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:24
|131
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:24
|132
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:24
|133
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:24
|134
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:24
|135
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:24
|136
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:24
|137
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|11:42
|138
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:42
|139
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|11:42
|140
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:42
|141
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|11:42
|142
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:42
|143
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:42
|144
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:42
|145
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11:42
|146
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:42
|147
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|11:42
|148
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:42
|149
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|11:42
|150
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:42
|151
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:42
|152
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|11:42
|153
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|11:54
|154
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|13:07
|155
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:16
|156
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:40
|157
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|14:40
|158
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:40
|159
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:40
|160
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:40
|161
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|14:40
|162
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:40
|163
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|14:40
|164
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|14:40
|165
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:40
|166
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:32
|167
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:32
|168
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|18:32
|169
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:32
|170
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:32
|171
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18:32
|172
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|20:33
|173
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:33
|174
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29:22
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:17:22
|2
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:13
|3
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:14
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:19
|5
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|9
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|13
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|14
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02
|15
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|16
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|17
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|18
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:10
|19
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|20
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:20
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|23
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|24
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:26
|25
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:27
|26
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|27
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|28
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38
|29
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:41
|30
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|31
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|32
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|34
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:51
|35
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|36
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|37
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|38
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|2:05
|39
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:07
|40
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:18
|41
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:22
|42
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:25
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29
|44
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:36
|45
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:45
|46
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:47
|47
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52
|48
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:59
|49
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:03
|50
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:05
|51
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:16
|52
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:19
|53
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:19
|54
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:22
|55
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:32
|56
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:35
|57
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:43
|58
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|3:45
|59
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:47
|60
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:48
|61
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:02
|62
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:02
|63
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:10
|64
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:18
|65
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29
|66
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:33
|67
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:34
|68
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:37
|69
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:37
|70
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:40
|71
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:40
|72
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:42
|73
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:47
|74
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:58
|75
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:04
|76
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|5:05
|77
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|5:18
|78
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:24
|79
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|5:24
|80
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:28
|81
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:30
|82
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:34
|83
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:35
|84
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:38
|85
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:41
|86
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:46
|87
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|5:52
|88
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|5:55
|89
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:59
|90
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:28
|91
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:35
|92
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:46
|93
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:56
|94
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:04
|95
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:20
|96
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:37
|97
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:41
|98
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:50
|99
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|7:57
|100
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|8:06
|101
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|9:08
|102
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:10
|103
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:12
|104
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:21
|105
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|10:23
|106
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:32
|107
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:42
|108
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:46
|109
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|10:59
|110
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|11:05
|111
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:14
|112
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:17
|113
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:40
|114
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:48
|115
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|12:12
|116
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:26
|117
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12:30
|118
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|12:35
|119
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:39
|120
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:51
|121
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:52
|122
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|12:55
|123
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:01
|124
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:04
|125
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:05
|126
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|13:11
|127
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|13:12
|128
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:16
|129
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|13:20
|130
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13:21
|131
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:32
|132
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|13:48
|133
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|14:22
|134
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|14:42
|135
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:58
|136
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:16
|137
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:33
|138
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:34
|139
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:35
|140
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:36
|141
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:37
|142
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:42
|143
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:03
|144
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:08
|145
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:25
|146
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:32
|147
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:34
|148
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|17:07
|149
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:11
|150
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:22
|151
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:39
|152
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:39
|153
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|17:47
|154
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|18:02
|155
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:10
|156
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|18:41
|157
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|19:18
|158
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:54
|159
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|21:06
|160
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:20
|161
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:02
|162
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|23:09
|163
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:31
|164
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|24:27
|165
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|25:01
|166
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:32
|167
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:52
|168
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:00
|169
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:13
|170
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:19
|171
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:02
|172
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:56
|173
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|35:28
|174
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|43:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|178
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|126
|3
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|86
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|86
|5
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|76
|6
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|73
|7
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|67
|8
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|9
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|10
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|11
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|41
|12
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|13
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|15
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29
|16
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|28
|17
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|28
|18
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|19
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27
|20
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|21
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|24
|22
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|23
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|24
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|25
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20
|26
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|27
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|28
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|12
|29
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|30
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|31
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|32
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|33
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|34
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|35
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|7
|36
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|37
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|38
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|39
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|40
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|41
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|42
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|43
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|44
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|5
|45
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|46
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|47
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|48
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|49
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|50
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|51
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|52
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|53
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|54
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|55
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|56
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|57
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|58
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|59
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|60
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|61
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2
|62
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|63
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|64
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1
|65
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-40
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:17:41
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:30
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:22
|4
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:28
|5
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:40
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:44
|7
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:00
|8
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:13
|9
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:16
|10
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:28
|11
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:05
|12
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:11
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:19
|14
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:27
|15
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12:11
|16
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|13:01
|17
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:57
|18
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:14
|19
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:15
|20
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:16
|21
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:49
|22
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|16:48
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|17:43
|24
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:12
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:33
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:00
|27
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|35:09
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|3
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:42:23
|2
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:30
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:30
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|6
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34
|7
|Team DSM
|1:34
|8
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:34
|9
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|10
|Cofidis
|1:34
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|13
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:04
|14
|Movistar Team
|3:29
|15
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:29
|16
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:41
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:11
|18
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:05
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:57
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|8:20
|21
|TotalEnergies
|12:00
|22
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.