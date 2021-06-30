Tour de France stage 5: Tadej Pogačar best against the clock
Mathieu van der Poel defends overall while Tadej Pogačar climbs to second on the general classification.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) won the 2021 Tour de France stage 5 time trial and moved into second place on the general classification.
“Today was a really good day for me. I was a really good day today. I didn’t do any mistakes. It was perfect weather for me,” said Pogačar. “Sadly some guys had wet roads but luckily I had perfect conditions. Also, the temperature for me was perfect. So today was a really good day for me.”
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) defended his overall lead on a heroic race against the clock, surprising even himself.
“I surprised myself today. I have to thank the team. We worked ’til midnight to get the best position on the bike. It was one of my best days on the bike,” said van der Poel. “I was able to push myself beyond my limits today and I’m proud of what I did. I saved some energy [to] really force myself toward the end. I needed to keep something in the tank. When I said yesterday I would lose the jersey, it was not a lie.”
How it happened
Mikel Bjerg (UAE-Team Emirates) posted the early best time when he started in dry conditions early on in the start list, and was in the hot seat for the better part of the day.
As riders rolled out of the start house, weather conditions worsened throughout the day. The final two kilometers were technical, and roads had an abundance of paint for traffic management, making them more slippery than the unpainted road.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), the winner of the individual time trial at the 2021 Paris-Nice was on a brand new model Cannondale SuperSlice time trial bike. He nearly slid out on a very wet, 90-degree right turn, but made an amazing save and stayed upright.
Brendan McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates), the former world junior time trial champion, crashed on the slick roads and finished on his spare TT bike.
Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-Nippo) came through the finish line 15 seconds ahead of his teammate Bissegger, slotting into second overall.
When time trial specialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) came through the first time check, he was the fastest rider by more than 11 seconds, and would stop the clock as the fastest rider at the time by 36 seconds.
Improving conditions, faster times
As racing conditions improved — cooling temperatures, decreasing wind, and drying roads — GC favorite Richie Porte came through the finish in 3rd place. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) came through the second time check with the second-fastest time.
Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) rolled down the start ramp, on the course, and through the first time check, he was 10 seconds ahead of all others.
What a TT from 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi!!! 👏
💥 Quelle performance de 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi !!!#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/Z2bzKSec2y
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 30, 2021
As the GC favorites came through the time checks, the overall classification changed as each rider went down the start chute, and through the two on-course time checks.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) came through the second time check in fourth place, and his finishing time slotted him into fourth place overall when he stopped the clock.
Pogačar blitzed the course, and came through the second time check 17 seconds faster than any other rider.
Van der Poel, who had previously said he had never spent any time in a wind tunnel, was just 22 seconds in arrears at the second time check, but still ahead on the overall.
Racing in his first time trial since recovering from a bout with appendicitis prior to the Tour, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) managed to ride into 4th place on the day, elevating him to third overall.
While Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) pulled out all the stops to try to move onto the top step, his time trial dropped him into fourth on the general classification.
Tour de France Stage 5 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:00
|2
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:19
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31
|6
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:37
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:55
|9
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:55
|10
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:00
|11
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|12
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|13
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:08
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11
|15
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:14
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18
|17
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:19
|18
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:22
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:40
|20
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:42
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|22
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:42
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|24
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46
|25
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47
|26
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|28
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:49
|29
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52
|30
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:56
|32
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57
|33
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|34
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:58
|35
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|36
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|37
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:04
|38
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:05
|39
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:07
|40
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|41
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:08
|42
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:09
|43
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:14
|44
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|45
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:19
|46
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:24
|47
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:25
|48
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|50
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34
|51
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:36
|52
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:38
|53
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:41
|54
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:45
|55
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:47
|56
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2:48
|57
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:48
|58
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:51
|59
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:51
|60
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56
|61
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:03
|62
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|3:03
|63
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:05
|64
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:07
|65
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:07
|66
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:08
|67
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:11
|68
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:13
|69
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:13
|70
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:15
|71
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|3:18
|72
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:21
|73
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:22
|74
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:22
|75
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22
|76
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|77
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:24
|78
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:25
|79
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:32
|80
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:32
|81
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:33
|82
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:37
|83
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|3:41
|84
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:41
|85
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:42
|86
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:42
|87
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:42
|88
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43
|89
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:44
|90
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:47
|91
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:48
|92
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:48
|93
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:49
|94
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:51
|95
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:52
|96
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:52
|97
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:52
|98
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:53
|99
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:54
|100
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:55
|101
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:55
|102
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:59
|103
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:00
|104
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:01
|105
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:02
|106
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:04
|107
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:05
|108
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:06
|109
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:06
|110
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:07
|111
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:08
|112
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:10
|113
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:11
|114
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:11
|115
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:11
|116
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:12
|117
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:13
|118
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:15
|119
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:16
|120
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:16
|121
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:20
|122
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:21
|123
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:24
|124
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:26
|125
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:26
|126
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:26
|127
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|4:27
|128
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|4:27
|129
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:27
|130
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:28
|131
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29
|132
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:30
|133
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:31
|134
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:36
|135
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:36
|136
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|137
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4:40
|138
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:40
|139
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:43
|140
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:43
|141
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:45
|142
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:46
|143
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:48
|144
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:49
|145
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:53
|146
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:54
|147
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:54
|148
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:55
|149
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:56
|150
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:58
|151
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4:58
|152
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:01
|153
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|5:03
|154
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:03
|155
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|5:04
|156
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:05
|157
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|158
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:10
|159
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:13
|160
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:14
|161
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:21
|162
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:21
|163
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|5:28
|164
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:29
|165
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:29
|166
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:31
|167
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:33
|168
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:38
|169
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:41
|170
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:41
|171
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:44
|172
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:51
|173
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:55
|174
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:58
|175
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|6:13
|176
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6:23
|177
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:55
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:51:41
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:08
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:48
|5
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:28
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:29
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|14
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:58
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08
|16
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:16
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:45
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:06
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|3:24
|23
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|3:38
|24
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:55
|25
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:58
|26
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|3:59
|27
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:23
|28
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29
|29
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:31
|30
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:39
|31
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:39
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:47
|33
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:56
|34
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:59
|35
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:17
|36
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|5:20
|37
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:22
|38
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:24
|39
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|40
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:40
|41
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|6:28
|42
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|6:33
|43
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:33
|44
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:35
|45
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:37
|46
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:02
|47
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:09
|48
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:10
|49
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:17
|50
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:21
|51
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:25
|52
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:57
|53
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:07
|54
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:42
|55
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:00
|56
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:32
|57
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:08
|58
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|10:13
|59
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|10:21
|60
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10:39
|61
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|10:49
|62
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|11:07
|63
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:24
|64
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:34
|65
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:34
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:40
|67
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|11:47
|68
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:49
|69
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:52
|70
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:01
|71
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:27
|72
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:30
|73
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|12:38
|74
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:53
|75
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:54
|76
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:00
|77
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:10
|78
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:27
|79
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|13:27
|80
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:30
|81
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|13:33
|82
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:56
|83
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|14:04
|84
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:11
|85
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:14
|86
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:28
|87
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:33
|88
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|14:38
|89
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:41
|90
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:53
|91
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:19
|92
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:27
|93
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:47
|94
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:52
|95
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:04
|96
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:26
|97
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:34
|98
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|16:44
|99
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:50
|100
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:24
|101
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:37
|102
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:00
|103
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:06
|104
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:07
|105
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:12
|106
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:13
|107
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:24
|108
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18:26
|109
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:29
|110
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:32
|111
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:34
|112
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:51
|113
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|19:27
|114
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:38
|115
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:04
|116
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:12
|117
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:29
|118
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:35
|119
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:35
|120
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:44
|121
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|21:40
|122
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:12
|123
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|22:15
|124
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:21
|125
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:29
|126
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:33
|127
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:42
|128
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|22:43
|129
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:51
|130
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:01
|131
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:22
|132
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|133
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:59
|134
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:15
|135
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:39
|136
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:39
|137
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:47
|138
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:48
|139
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|24:52
|140
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:02
|141
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|25:04
|142
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|25:20
|143
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:36
|144
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25:37
|145
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|25:58
|146
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:07
|147
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:46
|148
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|27:00
|149
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|27:19
|150
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:21
|151
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:22
|152
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:23
|153
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:31
|154
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|27:35
|155
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|27:39
|156
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:22
|157
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:39
|158
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|29:40
|159
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:54
|160
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:57
|161
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:31
|162
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:08
|163
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|32:21
|164
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:26
|165
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:49
|166
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|33:05
|167
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:38
|168
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:02
|169
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:19
|170
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:29
|171
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:45
|172
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:42
|173
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|38:29
|174
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|38:42
|175
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:26
|176
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:58
|177
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|40:26
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|89
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|84
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|78
|5
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|74
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|64
|7
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|61
|8
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|10
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48
|11
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|13
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|14
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|15
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|16
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|27
|17
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|24
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|19
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|20
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|21
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|23
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|24
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|25
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|26
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|27
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|28
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|29
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|30
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|31
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|32
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|33
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|34
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|35
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|37
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|38
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|39
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|40
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|41
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|42
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|43
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|44
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|45
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|46
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|47
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|48
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|49
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7
|50
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|51
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|52
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|53
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|54
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|55
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|56
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|57
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|58
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|59
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|60
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|61
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|62
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|63
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|64
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|3
|65
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|66
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|67
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|68
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:51:49
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:58
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|3:51
|6
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:14
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:02
|8
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:13
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:52
|10
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|10:59
|11
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:45
|12
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:19
|13
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|13:56
|14
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:39
|15
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:44
|16
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:56
|17
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:04
|18
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:24
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:56
|20
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|22:07
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:25
|22
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22:53
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:40
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|27:11
|25
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|29:32
|26
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:23
|27
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:00
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:21
|29
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:18
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|3
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|5
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|7
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|8
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|9
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|10
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50:39:14
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:25
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:02
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:23
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:25
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:25
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:21
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|6:01
|9
|Movistar Team
|8:41
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:50
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:09
|12
|Team DSM
|12:09
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:28
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:30
|15
|Team TotalEnergies
|12:43
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:33
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:01
|18
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:57
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:39
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:34
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|21:03
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:54
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|36:15
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.