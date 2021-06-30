Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 5: Tadej Pogačar best against the clock

Mathieu van der Poel defends overall while Tadej Pogačar climbs to second on the general classification.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) won the 2021 Tour de France stage 5 time trial and moved into second place on the general classification.

“Today was a really good day for me. I was a really good day today. I didn’t do any mistakes. It was perfect weather for me,” said Pogačar. “Sadly some guys had wet roads but luckily I had perfect conditions. Also, the temperature for me was perfect. So today was a really good day for me.”

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) defended his overall lead on a heroic race against the clock, surprising even himself.

“I surprised myself today. I have to thank the team. We worked ’til midnight to get the best position on the bike. It was one of my best days on the bike,” said van der Poel. “I was able to push myself beyond my limits today and I’m proud of what I did. I saved some energy [to] really force myself toward the end. I needed to keep something in the tank. When I said yesterday I would lose the jersey, it was not a lie.”

Mathieu van der Poel defended his overall lead on a strong performance against the clock.
Mathieu van der Poel defended his overall lead on a strong performance against the clock. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

How it happened

Mikel Bjerg (UAE-Team Emirates) posted the early best time when he started in dry conditions early on in the start list, and was in the hot seat for the better part of the day.

As riders rolled out of the start house, weather conditions worsened throughout the day. The final two kilometers were technical, and roads had an abundance of paint for traffic management, making them more slippery than the unpainted road.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), the winner of the individual time trial at the 2021 Paris-Nice was on a brand new model Cannondale SuperSlice time trial bike. He nearly slid out on a very wet, 90-degree right turn, but made an amazing save and stayed upright.

Brendan McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates), the former world junior time trial champion, crashed on the slick roads and finished on his spare TT bike.

Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-Nippo) came through the finish line 15 seconds ahead of his teammate Bissegger, slotting into second overall.

When time trial specialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) came through the first time check, he was the fastest rider by more than 11 seconds, and would stop the clock as the fastest rider at the time by 36 seconds.

Improving conditions, faster times

As racing conditions improved — cooling temperatures, decreasing wind, and drying roads — GC favorite Richie Porte came through the finish in 3rd place. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) came through the second time check with the second-fastest time.

Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) rolled down the start ramp, on the course, and through the first time check, he was 10 seconds ahead of all others.

As the GC favorites came through the time checks, the overall classification changed as each rider went down the start chute, and through the two on-course time checks.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) came through the second time check in fourth place, and his finishing time slotted him into fourth place overall when he stopped the clock.

Pogačar blitzed the course, and came through the second time check 17 seconds faster than any other rider.

Van der Poel, who had previously said he had never spent any time in a wind tunnel, was just 22 seconds in arrears at the second time check, but still ahead on the overall.

Racing in his first time trial since recovering from a bout with appendicitis prior to the Tour, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) managed to ride into 4th place on the day, elevating him to third overall.

While Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) pulled out all the stops to try to move onto the top step, his time trial dropped him into fourth on the general classification.

Tour de France Stage 5 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates32:00
2KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:19
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:31
6ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:37
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
8CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:55
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:55
10LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:00
11BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:01
12CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:07
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:08
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11
15LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:14
16THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:18
17KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:19
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:22
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:40
20DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:42
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42
22PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:42
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:44
24FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:46
25MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:47
26MAS EnricMovistar Team1:49
27KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:49
28WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:49
29FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:52
30SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:53
31O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:56
32DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:57
33KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57
34HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:58
35PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:00
36MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious2:01
37MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:04
38HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:05
39TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:07
40LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2:08
41BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:08
42GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:09
43RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:14
44GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:14
45DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:19
46BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24
47YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:25
48BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:29
49NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:31
50SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:34
51QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:36
52PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:38
53POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:41
54HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2:45
55ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech2:47
56HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:48
57VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:48
58CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies2:51
59TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:51
60MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56
61GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team3:03
62CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange3:03
63PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:05
64SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3:07
65IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech3:07
66BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:08
67COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:11
68DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic3:13
69VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:13
70MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:15
71DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM3:18
72RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3:21
73SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:22
74EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:22
75TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:22
76POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3:22
77CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:24
78DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix3:25
79BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:32
80VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:32
81MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3:33
82GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:37
83BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM3:41
84NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:41
85PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:42
86DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies3:42
87COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious3:42
88OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:43
89HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:44
90VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:47
91GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic3:48
92ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:48
93HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:49
94PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:51
95CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:52
96MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52
97PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:52
98MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:53
99CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:54
100DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies3:55
101VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:55
102BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:59
103BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:00
104FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:01
105MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:02
106SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:04
107ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:05
108MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:06
109WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation4:06
110GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:07
111ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:08
112RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic4:10
113BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies4:11
114FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:11
115GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech4:11
116JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:12
117CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:13
118NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team4:15
119BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:16
120WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious4:16
121FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:20
122VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:21
123SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:24
124DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:26
125DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:26
126VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix4:26
127DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal4:27
128VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal4:27
129MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates4:27
130HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4:28
131BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:29
132BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:30
133DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:31
134PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix4:36
135ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:36
136GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4:39
137VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:40
138VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:40
139GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:43
140LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates4:43
141COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4:45
142SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies4:46
143ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4:48
144GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation4:49
145DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:53
146GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:54
147ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:54
148GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:55
149RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies4:56
150KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:58
151ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:58
152ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:01
153BOL CeesTeam DSM5:03
154THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:03
155JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange5:04
156GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:05
157STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5:07
158GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:10
159BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:13
160LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:14
161WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:21
162KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:21
163MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange5:28
164MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic5:29
165CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5:29
166SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5:31
167MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5:33
168SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix5:38
169KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers5:41
170HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation5:41
171ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:44
172BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic5:51
173COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:55
174PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5:58
175KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:13
176VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6:23
177MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:55
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix 16:51:41
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:08
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:48
5LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:21
6LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:28
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:29
8VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:44
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48
11ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:54
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:56
14MAS EnricMovistar Team1:58
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:08
16FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2:16
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:35
18QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:45
19NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:55
20HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo3:06
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:24
22CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange3:24
23KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM3:38
24HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:55
25PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers3:58
26HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange3:59
27COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4:23
28SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:29
29BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:31
30KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4:39
31KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:39
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo4:47
33O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:56
34MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4:59
35MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:17
36LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team5:20
37PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:22
38TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies5:24
39POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:25
40MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:40
41MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange6:28
42BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM6:33
43VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team6:33
44PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:35
45CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6:37
46MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix7:02
47ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech7:09
48POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:10
49BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:17
50DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech7:21
51TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious7:25
52VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo7:57
53FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates8:07
54ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:42
55DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:00
56BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation9:32
57GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10:08
58VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team10:13
59GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team10:21
60BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM10:39
61YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange10:49
62NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM11:07
63DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic11:24
64CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo11:34
65RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix11:34
66GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:40
67DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies11:47
68SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe11:49
69BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo11:52
70MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12:01
71GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:27
72HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech12:30
73MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange12:38
74BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo12:53
75NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team12:54
76VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:00
77ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo13:10
78BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:27
79DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies13:27
80SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic13:30
81SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies13:33
82FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech13:56
83EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM14:04
84GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal14:11
85DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step14:14
86FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:28
87VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers14:33
88BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies14:38
89COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates14:41
90WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation14:53
91KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers15:19
92MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates15:27
93GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:47
94VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:52
95MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ16:04
96DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix16:26
97LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:34
98RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies16:44
99GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM16:50
100IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17:24
101BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic17:37
102CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers18:00
103PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team18:06
104VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:07
105MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates18:12
106CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:13
107STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo18:24
108VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18:26
109GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers18:29
110RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo18:32
111KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18:34
112LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates18:51
113ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team19:27
114SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team19:38
115WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious20:04
116COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team20:12
117ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ20:29
118BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step20:35
119WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:35
120SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix20:44
121DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal21:40
122ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:12
123BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash22:15
124PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:21
125PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe22:29
126PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix22:33
127SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ22:42
128BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash22:43
129ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers22:51
130CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:01
131MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step23:22
132KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
133BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic23:59
134GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ24:15
135WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:39
136VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:39
137HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:47
138BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24:48
139DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange24:52
140VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix25:02
141CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash25:04
142DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash25:20
143GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech25:36
144ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25:37
145VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal25:58
146POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe26:07
147MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix26:46
148JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange27:00
149SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal27:19
150OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe27:21
151DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ27:22
152CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step27:23
153DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step27:31
154BOL CeesTeam DSM27:35
155CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies27:39
156KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma28:22
157PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:39
158PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM29:40
159GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation29:54
160TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma29:57
161GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation30:31
162ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:08
163DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal32:21
164THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo32:26
165FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation32:49
166COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM33:05
167ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation33:38
168MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma35:02
169PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo35:19
170HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates35:29
171HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious35:45
172HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation36:42
173KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal38:29
174RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic38:42
175SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe39:26
176MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic39:58
177JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange40:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step89
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step84
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix78
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange78
5BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic74
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates64
7PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix61
8MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix50
9ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
10SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe48
11COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious45
12KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
13SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
14VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma31
15MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step28
16DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ27
17BOL CeesTeam DSM24
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo22
19BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20
20VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20
21THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20
23BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18
24COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM18
25KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ17
26CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
27KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
28PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
29GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation16
30VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma15
31GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
32SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team15
33CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
34PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
35WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech12
37LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
38PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo11
39ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
40CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
41LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
42CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9
43TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies8
44CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step8
45MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange8
46VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
47THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
48PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
49WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash7
50DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7
51MAS EnricMovistar Team6
52CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
53MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
54WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
55BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
56SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
57BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
58OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe5
59CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo4
60SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4
61EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
62GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4
63URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo3
64KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM3
65MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
66QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
67ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
68HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 16:51:49
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:27
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo2:58
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange3:51
6PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:14
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:02
8DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech7:13
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:52
10NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM10:59
11BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo12:45
12BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:19
13EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM13:56
14GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:39
15VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:44
16MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15:56
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates18:04
18RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo18:24
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious19:56
20BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash22:07
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix22:25
22CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM22:53
23BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24:40
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal27:11
25PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM29:32
26GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation30:23
27ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:00
28HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates35:21
29SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe39:18
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
3PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
5THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2
7CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
8WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
9VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
10MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 50:39:14
2EF Education - Nippo2:25
3Bahrain - Victorious3:02
4Astana - Premier Tech3:23
5Deceuninck - Quick Step3:25
6INEOS Grenadiers3:25
7Trek - Segafredo5:21
8Team BikeExchange6:01
9Movistar Team8:41
10BORA - hansgrohe9:50
11Alpecin-Fenix10:09
12Team DSM12:09
13UAE-Team Emirates12:28
14AG2R Citroën Team12:30
15Team TotalEnergies12:43
16Groupama - FDJ13:33
17Team Arkéa Samsic14:01
18B&B Hotels p/b KTM16:57
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits19:39
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:34
21Team Qhubeka NextHash21:03
22Israel Start-Up Nation29:54
23Lotto Soudal36:15

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic