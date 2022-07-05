Tour de France stage 4: Wout van Aert romps to solo victory

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Frustrated by a hat trick of near misses on the opening three days of the Tour de France, Wout van Aert put his run of second places behind him in authoritative flair on stage four of the race, soloing to an impressive victory in the yellow jersey. Set up perfectly by a storming Jumbo-Visma team on the final climb of the day, the Belgian went solo with 11 kilometres to go and caused chaos behind.

He hammered it to the finish in Calais and crossed the line celebrating, flapping his arms like a bird taking flight. Behind, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the bunch sprint for second and celebrated as if he had won, clearly unaware of what had happened eight seconds earlier.

Van Aert had a look of deep satisfaction after things finally went perfectly for the stage victory. “I didn’t want to take the risk anymore,” he said, referring to bunch sprints.

“I think it was quite obvious that we were trying something with the team. We were in a perfect position thanks to Nathan [Van Hooydonck] and Stevie [Steven Kriujswijk]. Nathan opened up on the climb, Tiesj [Benoot] took over and I felt on the wheel already it was super hard.

“On the radio we heard there was some damage. Actually the goal was just to go full to the top and see what happened, but then I came on top alone. I was in a bit of doubt if I should wait for Jonas [Vingegaard] and [Adam] Yates, two guys behind me, but by going full I also put Jonas and the others in a good position so they didn’t have to ride.

“I decided to go alone and then it was ten k of all-out suffering.”

Philipsen outsprinted Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and the rest of the bunch for second, partying as if he was first.

Van Aert’s time gains further bolstered his lead prior to Wednesday’s cobbled stage to Arenberg, a terrain which could well see further aggression from him. He is now 25 seconds ahead of day one time trial winner Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl), with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) a further seven seconds back.

Van Aert has further boosted his lead in the green jersey, while Magnus Cort’s day-long aggression with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) yielded five out of the day’s six climbs and saw the Dane further bolster his stranglehold on the mountains jersey.

Cort unleashed yet again

King of the Mountains leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Team EF Education-Easypost) and Anthony Perez (Team Cofidis) were the early aggressors on stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Stage four of the Tour was the first back in France after a grand départ in Denmark, and stretched 171.5 kilometres from Dunkirk to Calais. It included six category four climbs and with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) in a ravenous mood for mountains points this year, it was little surprise that he was had aggressive intentions.

Just as he has done on the two previous road stages, the EF Education-EasyPost rider kicked clear early on, surging away immediately after the drop of the flag with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) for company.

Cort was firmly in the lead in the mountains classification, having won the three category four climbs on stage two and another three the following day. On a motivation high after three rapturous days on home soil in Denmark and further psyched by the thoughts of bolstering his lead in the polka dot jersey, he worked hard with Perez, building a lead of six minutes and 20 seconds after just over 20 kilometres of racing. That made Perez race leader on the road, although the peloton did react and start to reduce the advantage.

Making history

Cort led over the top of the Côte de Cassel, adding to his mountain points and equaling a record previously set by Federico Bahamontes in the 1958 Tour de France. On that occasion the Spanish mountain goat was took the opening seven climbs in the race but, as noted out by La Vuelta Stats on Twitter, Bahamontes’ climbs were somewhat more significant than the fourth category ascents taken by Cort.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl put the hammer down with approximately 130 kilometers remaining, putting some riders in difficult in the crosswinds and reducing the break’s lead to just over four minutes. However the peloton eased back again soon afterwards and was over seven minutes back heading to the intermediate sprint in Lumbres. Perez and Cort rolled over the line in that order, while further back Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) appeared to ease back too soon in the peloton’s sprint and was edged out for the points by green jersey Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was next over the line.

Cort was again first to the top of the Côte de Remilly-Wirquin, stretching out his mini-record over Bahamontes, after which the bunch slipped to over seven and a half minutes back before finally starting to knuckle down to the chase. By the time Cort took the prime at the Côte de Nielles-les-Blequin the leaders’ advantage was down to just over four minutes, and this further plummeted to two minutes and 42 seconds by the Côte de Harlettes, 65 kilometers from the line.

Perez tries for a French stage win

Perez was feeling more energetic than Cort, who had prioritized taking mountain points and who had been first to the top of the five climbs encountered by that point. The Frenchman was motivated by thoughts of the stage win and pushed ahead of the Dane with 44.5 kilometers remaining.

As the bunch became more active behind, trying to position key riders before the final climb of the day, Perez’ advantage was just over one minute with 25 kilometers to go and just ten seconds heading onto the final climb, where he was caught.

Jumbo Visma went flat out that ramp, stretching things out for yellow jersey Wout Van Aert and splitting the bunch. Team GC co-leader Primož Roglič himself was distanced by the speed, with Van Aert leading over the top followed by Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jonas Vinegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Fired up to make good after three second places in the opening three days, Van Aert drove the pace into the final five kilometers. He was 26 seconds clear of the regrouped peloton there, with Ineos Grenadiers amongst those chasing hard, but making little impression on the gap.

The Belgian duly took it home, powering in to reach the line eight seconds ahead of a confused Philipsen plus the rest of the peloton.

Tour de France Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4:01:36
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck0:08
3LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:08
4KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
5SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies0:08
6MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:08
7VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:08
8HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:08
10THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:08
11DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:08
12PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:08
13JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:08
14PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:08
16NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:08
17NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:08
18KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck0:08
19BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:08
20VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:08
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:08
22PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:08
23KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:08
24HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:08
25ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
26POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:08
27ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
28JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal0:08
29BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:08
30VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:08
31EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:08
32LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:08
33STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:08
34LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:08
35HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:08
36MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:08
37GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:08
38MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:08
39CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
40BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:08
41FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:08
42JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:08
43MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:08
44LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
45BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
46QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
47GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:08
48BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:08
49LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
50PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:08
51THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:08
52IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:08
53MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:08
54FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:08
55ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:08
56KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:08
57O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:08
58CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:08
59OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:08
60BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:08
61SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:08
62OSS DanielTotalEnergies0:08
63POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:08
64OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
65CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:08
66MAS EnricMovistar Team0:08
67MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
68KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:08
69MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:08
70KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:08
71SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:08
72GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:08
73TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:08
74SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
75CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:08
76VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:08
77GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
78SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:08
79GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:08
80YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:08
81KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:08
82JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:08
83FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
84URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:08
85DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck0:08
86BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
87SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:08
88VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:08
89HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:08
90VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:08
91MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:08
92RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:08
93FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:08
94SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:08
95DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:08
96BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:08
97PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:08
98VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:08
99LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:08
100WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:08
101BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:08
102DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
103DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:08
104BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
105MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:08
106SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:08
107BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:08
108COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:08
109BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:08
110GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:08
111WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:08
112ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:08
113POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:08
114LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:27
115LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:08
116PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:20
117WALSCHEID MaxCofidis1:26
118IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:26
119GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM1:28
120MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:28
121JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:33
122GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:33
123HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34
124BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost1:34
125VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34
126GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:34
127BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:28
128PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis2:28
129ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:01
130DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:01
131GESCHKE SimonCofidis3:21
132SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:49
133VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:52
134PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:52
135ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:52
136GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious3:52
137LAFAY VictorCofidis3:52
138MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates3:52
139BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies3:52
140VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:52
141GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:52
142LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates3:52
143MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team3:52
144VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma3:52
145VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:53
146CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo5:25
147SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck5:25
148BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech5:25
149DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ5:25
150HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5:25
151VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck5:25
152TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM5:25
153EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM5:25
154NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech5:25
155LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM5:25
156TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5:25
157TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious5:25
158CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5:25
159HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates5:25
160RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team5:25
161MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious5:25
162CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech5:25
163GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers5:25
164BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:25
165DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost5:25
166ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers5:25
167STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ5:25
168CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost5:25
169KRON AndreasLotto Soudal5:25
170VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM5:25
171JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:25
172SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5:25
173KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo5:25
174PEREZ AnthonyCofidis5:25
175TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies7:01
176BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates7:01
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma 13:02:43
2LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:25
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:32
4PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:36
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:38
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:40
7ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:41
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:48
9KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:48
10PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:49
11MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:50
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:50
13KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:50
14CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
15VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:56
16LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:57
17VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:58
18SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:02
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:04
20SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:06
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:08
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:09
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:10
24BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:10
25POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:13
26QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
27SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
28STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:14
29GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15
30BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma1:19
31FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:20
32BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:20
33MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:21
34MAS EnricMovistar Team1:21
35KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:22
36GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:23
37LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:24
38TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:24
39PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:25
40DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:26
41O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:26
42JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:27
43GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:29
44SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32
45KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:32
46CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:34
47WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:34
48BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:37
49BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
50HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37
51PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38
52MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
53PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:41
54JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
55VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:48
56POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:49
57GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:49
58SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:49
59KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:50
60IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team1:50
61HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:51
62JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:52
63SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:53
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:55
65HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:55
66GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:56
67JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal1:57
68SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:57
69CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:59
70RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:59
71ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:03
72THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2:05
73MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:07
74NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech2:07
75FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:13
76BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:14
77KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2:15
78LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2:17
79URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost2:18
80FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:20
81EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:22
82MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:22
83VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:22
84CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team2:23
85PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:25
86COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:26
87LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2:26
88GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:27
89MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:29
90WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:30
91DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:32
92WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2:33
93SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM2:36
94NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:36
95BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:38
96GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM2:39
97MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:42
98BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:45
99LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:46
100VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies2:47
101ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:49
102BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates2:51
103OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52
104LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:54
105VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team2:57
106MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:59
107DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck3:02
108JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:13
109BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost3:19
110FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3:29
111IZAGIRRE IonCofidis3:29
112HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:35
113BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:39
114GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:51
115GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck4:11
116DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33
117PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck4:42
118ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:45
119MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:51
120BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team4:59
121BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM5:01
122VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma5:01
123HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:05
124VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:12
125GESCHKE SimonCofidis5:28
126DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team5:34
127VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:34
128MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team5:38
129WALSCHEID MaxCofidis5:52
130SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:57
131ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team6:02
132BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies6:02
133ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM6:22
134EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM6:29
135GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers6:31
136PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:35
137LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM6:44
138SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo6:56
139PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis6:56
140MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious7:04
141GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious7:07
142TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM7:09
143HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe7:13
144BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:13
145KRON AndreasLotto Soudal7:14
146OSS DanielTotalEnergies7:15
147CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:16
148DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost7:22
149BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies7:24
150TORRES AlbertMovistar Team7:30
151GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team7:32
152VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7:33
153RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team7:44
154BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech7:47
155VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck7:54
156ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers8:12
157BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates8:24
158SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck8:28
159TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious9:19
160MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates9:19
161DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ9:31
162LAFAY VictorCofidis9:33
163CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers9:45
164STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ9:55
165HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates10:51
166PEREZ AnthonyCofidis10:51
167KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo11:33
168NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech11:34
169DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:30
170CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech12:54
171LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates14:54
172GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost16:34
173CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost17:45
174VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM18:00
175JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:40
176TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies24:19
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma170
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team109
3SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies80
4LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma66
5PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck66
6GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
7CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost59
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
9PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo40
10VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
11KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
12HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
13MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team27
14BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
15LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
16LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
17MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM22
18PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20
19DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM18
20POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates16
21GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
22VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
23VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma9
24MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
25JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
26ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma8
27KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
28THOMAS BenjaminCofidis7
29WALSCHEID MaxCofidis7
30VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7
31STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
32MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates7
34TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6
35BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates6
36VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
37BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies6
38OSS DanielTotalEnergies5
39HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
40JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4
41GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
42WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
43PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
44LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates3
45GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
46YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3
47POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3
48KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
49WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2
50VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
51BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
52PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1
53SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-40
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 13:03:15
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:17
3VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:26
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:36
5GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:51
6LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:52
7BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:05
8PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:09
9JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:20
10RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:27
11ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31
12LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:54
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:58
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:00
15MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:27
16HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:03
17VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:02
18EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM5:57
19SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo6:24
20BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:41
21KRON AndreasLotto Soudal6:42
22BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6:52
23BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates7:52
24STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ9:23
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates10:19
26DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM11:58
27VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM17:28
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma1
3SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 39:09:52
2INEOS Grenadiers0:29
3Trek - Segafredo0:45
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:50
5BORA - hansgrohe1:05
6UAE Team Emirates1:28
7Groupama - FDJ1:43
8Team DSM1:52
9Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:56
10AG2R Citroën Team1:56
11EF Education-EasyPost2:09
12Alpecin-Deceuninck2:18
13Team Arkéa Samsic2:19
14Movistar Team2:36
15Lotto Soudal2:37
16B&B Hotels - KTM2:37
17TotalEnergies2:41
18Astana Qazaqstan Team2:52
19Bahrain - Victorious2:57
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:08
21Israel - Premier Tech3:35
22Cofidis4:47

