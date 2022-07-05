Tour de France stage 4: Wout van Aert romps to solo victory
Jumbo-Visma lights up race on final climb to distance sprinters and unleash yellow jersey for stunning stage win.
Frustrated by a hat trick of near misses on the opening three days of the Tour de France, Wout van Aert put his run of second places behind him in authoritative flair on stage four of the race, soloing to an impressive victory in the yellow jersey. Set up perfectly by a storming Jumbo-Visma team on the final climb of the day, the Belgian went solo with 11 kilometres to go and caused chaos behind.
He hammered it to the finish in Calais and crossed the line celebrating, flapping his arms like a bird taking flight. Behind, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the bunch sprint for second and celebrated as if he had won, clearly unaware of what had happened eight seconds earlier.
Van Aert had a look of deep satisfaction after things finally went perfectly for the stage victory. “I didn’t want to take the risk anymore,” he said, referring to bunch sprints.
“I think it was quite obvious that we were trying something with the team. We were in a perfect position thanks to Nathan [Van Hooydonck] and Stevie [Steven Kriujswijk]. Nathan opened up on the climb, Tiesj [Benoot] took over and I felt on the wheel already it was super hard.
“On the radio we heard there was some damage. Actually the goal was just to go full to the top and see what happened, but then I came on top alone. I was in a bit of doubt if I should wait for Jonas [Vingegaard] and [Adam] Yates, two guys behind me, but by going full I also put Jonas and the others in a good position so they didn’t have to ride.
“I decided to go alone and then it was ten k of all-out suffering.”
Philipsen outsprinted Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and the rest of the bunch for second, partying as if he was first.
Van Aert’s time gains further bolstered his lead prior to Wednesday’s cobbled stage to Arenberg, a terrain which could well see further aggression from him. He is now 25 seconds ahead of day one time trial winner Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl), with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) a further seven seconds back.
Van Aert has further boosted his lead in the green jersey, while Magnus Cort’s day-long aggression with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) yielded five out of the day’s six climbs and saw the Dane further bolster his stranglehold on the mountains jersey.
Cort unleashed yet again
Stage four of the Tour was the first back in France after a grand départ in Denmark, and stretched 171.5 kilometres from Dunkirk to Calais. It included six category four climbs and with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) in a ravenous mood for mountains points this year, it was little surprise that he was had aggressive intentions.
Just as he has done on the two previous road stages, the EF Education-EasyPost rider kicked clear early on, surging away immediately after the drop of the flag with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) for company.
Cort was firmly in the lead in the mountains classification, having won the three category four climbs on stage two and another three the following day. On a motivation high after three rapturous days on home soil in Denmark and further psyched by the thoughts of bolstering his lead in the polka dot jersey, he worked hard with Perez, building a lead of six minutes and 20 seconds after just over 20 kilometres of racing. That made Perez race leader on the road, although the peloton did react and start to reduce the advantage.
Making history
Cort led over the top of the Côte de Cassel, adding to his mountain points and equaling a record previously set by Federico Bahamontes in the 1958 Tour de France. On that occasion the Spanish mountain goat was took the opening seven climbs in the race but, as noted out by La Vuelta Stats on Twitter, Bahamontes’ climbs were somewhat more significant than the fourth category ascents taken by Cort.
Telita esos 7 primeros puertos que coronó 1º Bahamontes 🇪🇸 en 1958:
Col d'Aubisque
Col d'Aspin
Col de Peyresourde
Col des Ares
Col de Portet d'Aspet
Col du Vent
Col de Roque
— La Vuelta Stats (@lavuelta_stats) July 3, 2022
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl put the hammer down with approximately 130 kilometers remaining, putting some riders in difficult in the crosswinds and reducing the break’s lead to just over four minutes. However the peloton eased back again soon afterwards and was over seven minutes back heading to the intermediate sprint in Lumbres. Perez and Cort rolled over the line in that order, while further back Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) appeared to ease back too soon in the peloton’s sprint and was edged out for the points by green jersey Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was next over the line.
Cort was again first to the top of the Côte de Remilly-Wirquin, stretching out his mini-record over Bahamontes, after which the bunch slipped to over seven and a half minutes back before finally starting to knuckle down to the chase. By the time Cort took the prime at the Côte de Nielles-les-Blequin the leaders’ advantage was down to just over four minutes, and this further plummeted to two minutes and 42 seconds by the Côte de Harlettes, 65 kilometers from the line.
Perez tries for a French stage win
Perez was feeling more energetic than Cort, who had prioritized taking mountain points and who had been first to the top of the five climbs encountered by that point. The Frenchman was motivated by thoughts of the stage win and pushed ahead of the Dane with 44.5 kilometers remaining.
As the bunch became more active behind, trying to position key riders before the final climb of the day, Perez’ advantage was just over one minute with 25 kilometers to go and just ten seconds heading onto the final climb, where he was caught.
Jumbo Visma went flat out that ramp, stretching things out for yellow jersey Wout Van Aert and splitting the bunch. Team GC co-leader Primož Roglič himself was distanced by the speed, with Van Aert leading over the top followed by Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jonas Vinegaard (Jumbo-Visma).
Fired up to make good after three second places in the opening three days, Van Aert drove the pace into the final five kilometers. He was 26 seconds clear of the regrouped peloton there, with Ineos Grenadiers amongst those chasing hard, but making little impression on the gap.
The Belgian duly took it home, powering in to reach the line eight seconds ahead of a confused Philipsen plus the rest of the peloton.
Tour de France Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:01:36
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:08
|3
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|4
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|0:08
|6
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:08
|7
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|8
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:08
|10
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:08
|11
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:08
|12
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|13
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08
|14
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|16
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|17
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08
|18
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:08
|19
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|20
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|22
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|23
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|24
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08
|25
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|26
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|27
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|28
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|29
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|30
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|31
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|32
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:08
|33
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|34
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08
|35
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|36
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|37
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|38
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|39
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|40
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:08
|41
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|42
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|43
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:08
|44
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|45
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|46
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|47
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|48
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:08
|49
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|50
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|51
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|53
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|54
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08
|55
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|56
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|57
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|58
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|59
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|60
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:08
|61
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|62
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|0:08
|63
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|64
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|65
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|66
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|67
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|68
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|69
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:08
|70
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|71
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|72
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|73
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|74
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|75
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08
|76
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:08
|77
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|78
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:08
|79
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|80
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|81
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|82
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|83
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|84
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|85
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:08
|86
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|87
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|88
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|89
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:08
|90
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|91
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|92
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|93
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08
|94
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:08
|95
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|96
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|97
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|98
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:08
|99
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:08
|100
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|101
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:08
|102
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|103
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:08
|104
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|105
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|106
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|107
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|108
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|109
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:08
|110
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|111
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08
|112
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:08
|113
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|114
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:27
|115
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08
|116
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:20
|117
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|1:26
|118
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:26
|119
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:28
|120
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:28
|121
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:33
|122
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:33
|123
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34
|124
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:34
|125
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34
|126
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:34
|127
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:28
|128
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|2:28
|129
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:01
|130
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:01
|131
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|3:21
|132
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:49
|133
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:52
|134
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:52
|135
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:52
|136
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:52
|137
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|3:52
|138
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:52
|139
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|3:52
|140
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3:52
|141
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:52
|142
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:52
|143
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:52
|144
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:52
|145
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:53
|146
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|147
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:25
|148
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:25
|149
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|150
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:25
|151
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:25
|152
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|5:25
|153
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|5:25
|154
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:25
|155
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:25
|156
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|157
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|158
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|159
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:25
|160
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:25
|161
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|162
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:25
|163
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|164
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:25
|165
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:25
|166
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|167
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|168
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:25
|169
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:25
|170
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|5:25
|171
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:25
|172
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|173
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|174
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|5:25
|175
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|7:01
|176
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:01
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:02:43
|2
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:25
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|4
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:38
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:41
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|9
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|10
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|11
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:50
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:50
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|16
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:57
|17
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58
|18
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|20
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:08
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:10
|24
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:10
|25
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:13
|26
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|27
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|28
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|29
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|30
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:19
|31
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:20
|32
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:20
|33
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|34
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|35
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:22
|36
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|37
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:24
|38
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24
|39
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|40
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:26
|41
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26
|42
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27
|43
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29
|44
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32
|45
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|46
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:34
|47
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34
|48
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:37
|49
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|50
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|51
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38
|52
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:39
|53
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:41
|54
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|55
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:48
|56
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|57
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|58
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|59
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|60
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|61
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:51
|62
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:52
|63
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|65
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:55
|66
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:56
|67
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57
|68
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:57
|69
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|70
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:59
|71
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:03
|72
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|2:05
|73
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:07
|74
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:07
|75
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:13
|76
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:14
|77
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:15
|78
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2:17
|79
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:18
|80
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:20
|81
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:22
|82
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:22
|83
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:22
|84
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:23
|85
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:25
|86
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26
|87
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:26
|88
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:27
|89
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29
|90
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:30
|91
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|92
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:33
|93
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:36
|94
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36
|95
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:38
|96
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:39
|97
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:42
|98
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:45
|99
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:46
|100
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|2:47
|101
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:49
|102
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:51
|103
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52
|104
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:54
|105
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:57
|106
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:59
|107
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:02
|108
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:13
|109
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:19
|110
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3:29
|111
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|3:29
|112
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:35
|113
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:39
|114
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:51
|115
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:11
|116
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:33
|117
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:42
|118
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:45
|119
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:51
|120
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:59
|121
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:01
|122
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:01
|123
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5:05
|124
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:12
|125
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|5:28
|126
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:34
|127
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:34
|128
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:38
|129
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|5:52
|130
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:57
|131
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|6:02
|132
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|6:02
|133
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:22
|134
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|6:29
|135
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:31
|136
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:35
|137
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:44
|138
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:56
|139
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|6:56
|140
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:04
|141
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:07
|142
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|7:09
|143
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:13
|144
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:13
|145
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:14
|146
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|7:15
|147
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:16
|148
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:22
|149
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|7:24
|150
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|7:30
|151
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:32
|152
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7:33
|153
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:44
|154
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:47
|155
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:54
|156
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:12
|157
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:24
|158
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|8:28
|159
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:19
|160
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:19
|161
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:31
|162
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|9:33
|163
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:45
|164
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:55
|165
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:51
|166
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|10:51
|167
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:33
|168
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:34
|169
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12:30
|170
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:54
|171
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:54
|172
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:34
|173
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:45
|174
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|18:00
|175
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:40
|176
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|24:19
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|170
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|109
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|80
|4
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|66
|5
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|66
|6
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|7
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|59
|8
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|9
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|10
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|11
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|12
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|13
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27
|14
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|15
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|16
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|17
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|22
|18
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20
|19
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|18
|20
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|21
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|22
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|23
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|24
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|25
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|26
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|27
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|28
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|7
|29
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|7
|30
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|31
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|32
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|34
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|35
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|36
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|37
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|6
|38
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|5
|39
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|40
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|41
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|42
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|43
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|44
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|45
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|46
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|47
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|48
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|49
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|50
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|51
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|52
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|53
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-40
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:03:15
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|3
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36
|5
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|6
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:52
|7
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:09
|9
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|10
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:27
|11
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31
|12
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:54
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:58
|14
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:00
|15
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:27
|16
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:03
|17
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:02
|18
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|5:57
|19
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:24
|20
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:41
|21
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:42
|22
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6:52
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:52
|24
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:23
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:19
|26
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|11:58
|27
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|17:28
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|3
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|39:09:52
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:50
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:28
|7
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43
|8
|Team DSM
|1:52
|9
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:56
|10
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:56
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:09
|12
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:18
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:19
|14
|Movistar Team
|2:36
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37
|16
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:37
|17
|TotalEnergies
|2:41
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:52
|19
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:57
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:08
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:35
|22
|Cofidis
|4:47
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.