Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 4 video highlights: Race leader blasts clear to capture elusive stage win

Van Aert launched by impressive Jumbo-Visma team

Race leader Wout van Aert triumphed in style on Tuesday’s fourth stage of the Tour de France, turning things around after three days of runner-up finishes.

Saying afterwards that he didn’t want to risk things in yet another bunch sprint, van Aert clocked up what was the seventh Tour stage win of his career with a daring solo dash into Calais.

The day was marked by yet another long-distance move breakaway, but Jumbo-Visma turned the screw at the perfect time to upend the ambitions of other teams, and also to test the legs of the other GC contenders in advance of the upcoming mountain stages.

Report: Tour de France stage 4: Wout van Aert romps to solo victory

Check out Tuesday’s action, including the dazzling finale, in this highlights package.

 

 

 

