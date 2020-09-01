Tour de France stage 4: Primož Roglič takes first mountaintop battle
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe came through the line in fifth place, sprinting to retain precious seconds and the overall lead.
At the top of the climb to Orcières-Merlette, it was Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who took the first mountaintop finish of the 2020 Tour de France.
“It was a fast day, it was quite hard. The guys did a really good job to put me in position for the sprint, and in the end, I could do my sprint, I am very happy. I have to accept that, I don’t really care [about the yellow jersey]. We stay safe, we get the win so it’s even better. Today I felt a little better,” said the stage 4 winner.
Lead by Wout van Aert and then Sepp Kuss in the final two kilometers, the Jumbo-Visma team captain dominated 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos Grenadiers) in the final meters of the climb to 1,825m elevation.
Commenting on the work that van Aert did, Roglič said of the world cyclocross champion, “It’s a pleasure to have him with us, it’s also up to me to finish it up.”
The yellow jersey worn by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came through the line in fifth place, in a sprint to retain precious seconds.
“I was close to winning today, but I didn’t have the legs to do the sprint. The team did a great job today to make the high pace and control the breakaway, and the team got me up the climb. I just didn’t have enough to finish it off, but we met the main goal to defend yellow,” the Frenchman said. “Jumbo-Visma is the strongest team right now, they were already flying at the DL, and we saw it again today it’s obvious their objective is to win to the Tour, and they are taking the responsibility from the first day.”
While Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) attacked just inside of 500m to go, it was Roglič who really kicked the dash for the line, sprinting away from the bunch.
Trek-Segafredo’s Bauke Mollema said, “The last three to four kilometers was a super-hard pace, the start was quite easy. [In] the last kilometer, you really had to sprint to stay in the group and not lose any loose seconds. I just made it, but I didn’t have the legs to make a sprint. It was a bit of a strange climb, not super long, it was very explosive today.”
Early break
A six-man break formed from the start of the stage, with two Israel Start-Up Nation riders — Neils Politt and Krists Neilands — motivating the pace. However, this group was never allowed more than three minutes advantage over the yellow jersey.
Quintin Pacher (B&B Hotels) gobbled up KOM points along the way, coming first at the climbing markers at 93km to go, 60km to go, and 35km to go.
Frustrated with the pace of the break, Politt several times attacked the break, but was brought back each time. It was Politt’s teammate Krists Neilands who eventually broke free from the front, while the remains of the break was soon absorbed by the yellow jersey’s group before the base of the final climb.
However, even Neilands’ attack was fated by the final climb as the peloton had narrowed the gap to just 35 seconds at the start of the final 10-kilometer climb.
Ineos-Grenadiers, Arkéa-Samsic, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step came to the front with seven kilometers to go, but it was Wout van Aert and the Jumbo-Visma squad who set a blistering pace.
Tom Dumoulin could not sustain the pace set by Jumbo-Visma. “I was no good [today]. I expected more from this. It was hanging, strangling, and fighting. That I stuck to [the group] is something. But I am not here for this level. Will it come? I do not know,” the Giro d’Italia winner said.
When van Aert’s turn at the front was over with 4km to go, it was American Sepp Kuss who was sprinting uphill with Roglič on his wheel, and Egan Bernal looking in distress, trying to hold with the pace.
The best under-25 rider Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) tried to escape, but was very quickly absorbed by Ineos-Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma.
Commenting after the stage, Pogačar said, “Today’s stage was not so hard but the final part was full-gas. Primož was a bit faster than me in the final but I’m happy with my result. The team is good — [David] de la Cruz is still recovering from his crash but he’s getting better. The motivation is really high in the group.”
Yellow jersey defends
Inside of 1km, Team Ineos Grenadiers lead by Michał Kwiatkowski tried to drag Egan Bernal into position for the win, but the relentless pace set by Kuss was too much for the Colombian, who just managed to pin himself to the wheel of the yellow jersey.
Alaphilippe rode to defend the overall lead, and was in the mix at the front, with the pure climbers and GC hopefuls.
“The rhythm was very high on the final climb and I just tried to maintain position for the sprint. It would have been special to win the second stage, my goal is not to win the Tour, but to stay in yellow as long as possible. Today I saw it was difficult to follow the wheel of [Jumbo-Visma], but my plan doesn’t change. I am going to defend the jersey as long as possible. I could not prepare the same as last year. I’m in the yellow jersey and I have the legs to follow today,” Alaphilippe said.
Tour de France Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:47
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|8
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|10
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|11
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|12
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|13
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|16
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|17
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:09
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:09
|19
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:15
|21
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:21
|22
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:28
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:28
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|25
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:28
|26
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:28
|27
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:28
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:38
|29
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:57
|30
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:57
|31
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:59
|32
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05
|33
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|35
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:15
|36
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:17
|37
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:17
|38
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:26
|40
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:38
|41
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53
|42
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:53
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:06
|44
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:12
|45
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:17
|46
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:54
|47
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:00
|48
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:04
|49
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|3:04
|50
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:04
|51
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04
|52
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|3:04
|53
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:09
|54
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|3:22
|55
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|3:22
|56
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|57
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|3:22
|58
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:22
|59
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:59
|60
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:59
|61
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:59
|62
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:59
|63
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|4:08
|64
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:21
|65
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:53
|66
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:12
|67
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:55
|68
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:55
|69
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:55
|70
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:06
|71
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|6:06
|72
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|6:06
|73
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6:15
|74
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:47
|75
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:06
|76
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|7:06
|77
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|7:06
|78
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:06
|79
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:48
|80
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8:48
|81
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|9:13
|82
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|9:13
|83
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:23
|84
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|9:50
|85
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:39
|86
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:39
|87
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:39
|88
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|11:39
|89
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|11:39
|90
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:01
|91
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:27
|92
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|12:27
|93
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:28
|94
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:31
|95
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:31
|96
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:31
|97
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:31
|98
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:31
|99
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:54
|100
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:54
|101
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:08
|102
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:08
|103
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|13:08
|104
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:08
|105
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:08
|106
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:00
|107
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:00
|108
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|14:00
|109
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:06
|110
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:37
|111
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:09
|112
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:09
|113
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:09
|114
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|16:09
|115
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|16:09
|116
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|16:09
|117
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|16:09
|118
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:09
|119
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|16:09
|120
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:09
|121
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|16:09
|122
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:09
|123
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:09
|124
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:09
|125
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:09
|126
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:09
|127
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|16:09
|128
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:43
|129
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:48
|130
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:48
|131
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:48
|132
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:48
|133
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:24
|134
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20:13
|135
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|20:13
|136
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:13
|137
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20:13
|138
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:13
|139
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:13
|140
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|20:13
|141
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20:13
|142
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:13
|143
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:13
|144
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:13
|145
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:13
|146
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:13
|147
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:13
|148
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|20:13
|149
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:13
|150
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:13
|151
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:13
|152
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:13
|153
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:13
|154
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|20:13
|155
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:13
|156
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:13
|157
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:13
|158
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:13
|159
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:13
|160
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:13
|161
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:30
|162
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:30
|163
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:30
|164
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:30
|165
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|20:41
|166
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|20:44
|167
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:22
|168
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:30
|169
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:56
|170
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:56
|171
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:58
|172
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|22:20
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:07:04
|2
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:11
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:13
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|7
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17
|9
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:17
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|12
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:17
|14
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:17
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:17
|16
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|17
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:45
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:45
|23
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:45
|24
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:45
|25
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14
|26
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:14
|27
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22
|28
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27
|29
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:23
|31
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|32
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:44
|33
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:46
|34
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|3:21
|35
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|3:21
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|3:39
|37
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39
|38
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:41
|39
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:08
|40
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:21
|41
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:35
|42
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:28
|43
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:39
|44
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:40
|45
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|6:06
|46
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:18
|47
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:40
|48
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:44
|49
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|8:02
|50
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|8:02
|51
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:43
|52
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:24
|53
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:33
|54
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:47
|55
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:18
|56
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:29
|57
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:11
|58
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:17
|59
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:11
|60
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:21
|61
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:33
|62
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:33
|63
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:45
|64
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:20
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:29
|66
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|16:49
|67
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:16
|68
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|17:44
|69
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:06
|70
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|18:15
|71
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:56
|72
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|19:47
|73
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:00
|74
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:09
|75
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:25
|76
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:59
|77
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:13
|78
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:37
|79
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:55
|80
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:06
|81
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|24:06
|82
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|24:26
|83
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:37
|84
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|25:06
|85
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:26
|86
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|27:50
|87
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|28:11
|88
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|28:48
|89
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|29:39
|90
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|30:27
|91
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|31:06
|92
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:08
|93
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:59
|94
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:00
|95
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:06
|96
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33:28
|97
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|33:28
|98
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|33:51
|99
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:58
|100
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:05
|101
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:09
|102
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|34:09
|103
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:09
|104
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|34:09
|105
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:09
|106
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:09
|107
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:24
|108
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:25
|109
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:50
|110
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|34:51
|111
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:53
|112
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|35:53
|113
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:43
|114
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:48
|115
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:59
|116
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|37:05
|117
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37:06
|118
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|38:02
|119
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|38:02
|120
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|38:13
|121
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:45
|122
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:56
|123
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:01
|124
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|41:10
|125
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|41:20
|126
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|41:38
|127
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|42:07
|128
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:20
|129
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:07
|130
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:24
|131
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:20
|132
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|44:39
|133
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|44:39
|134
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45:19
|135
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|45:22
|136
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47:08
|137
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|47:18
|138
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:33
|139
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:37
|140
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:43
|141
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|48:43
|142
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|48:43
|143
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|48:43
|144
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49:00
|145
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|49:23
|146
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:23
|147
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|49:23
|148
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49:23
|149
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:23
|150
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|49:36
|151
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|49:40
|152
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|49:47
|153
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|49:57
|154
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:00
|155
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|50:07
|156
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51:00
|157
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:08
|158
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|51:26
|159
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|51:33
|160
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|52:13
|161
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|52:13
|162
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|52:13
|163
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:13
|164
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|52:41
|165
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|53:25
|166
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:54
|167
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:14
|168
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|56:23
|169
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:01:36
|170
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:27
|171
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:05:38
|172
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:58
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:07:15
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:06
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:34
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:34
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:10
|7
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|7:51
|8
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:07
|9
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:22
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:55
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:49
|12
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:26
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:37
|14
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|37:51
|15
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|37:51
|16
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|38:02
|17
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|41:27
|18
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:13
|19
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|44:28
|20
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:26
|21
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:12
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|49:36
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|53:14
|24
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:43
|25
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:16
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:47
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|2
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|5
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|7
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|8
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|9
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|5
|10
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|11
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|12
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|13
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|14
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|15
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|17
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2
|18
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|19
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|20
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|22
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|23
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-2
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|83
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|83
|3
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|80
|4
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|61
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|51
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|50
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47
|8
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|43
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36
|10
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|32
|11
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|12
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|13
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|15
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26
|16
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|25
|17
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|20
|18
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|19
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|20
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|22
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|19
|23
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|24
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|25
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17
|26
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|27
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|28
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|29
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|30
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|31
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|32
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|15
|33
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|34
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|35
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|36
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|37
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|38
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|39
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|40
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|41
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|42
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|44
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|45
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9
|46
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|47
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|48
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|49
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|50
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7
|51
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|52
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|53
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|54
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|55
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|57
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|58
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|59
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|60
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|61
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|62
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|63
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|64
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|65
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|66
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|67
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|68
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|69
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|70
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|71
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1
|72
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|54:22:46
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|4
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:51
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:13
|6
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:38
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|3:47
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:52
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:15
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:43
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:43
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:32
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:04
|15
|Team Sunweb
|18:19
|16
|CCC Team
|33:55
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:21
|18
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|46:56
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:52
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:03:28
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:29:54
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08:15
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.