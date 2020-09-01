2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 4: Primož Roglič takes first mountaintop battle

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe came through the line in fifth place, sprinting to retain precious seconds and the overall lead.

At the top of the climb to Orcières-Merlette, it was Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who took the first mountaintop finish of the 2020 Tour de France.

“It was a fast day, it was quite hard. The guys did a really good job to put me in position for the sprint, and in the end, I could do my sprint, I am very happy. I have to accept that, I don’t really care [about the yellow jersey]. We stay safe, we get the win so it’s even better. Today I felt a little better,” said the stage 4 winner.

Lead by Wout van Aert and then Sepp Kuss in the final two kilometers, the Jumbo-Visma team captain dominated 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos Grenadiers) in the final meters of the climb to 1,825m elevation.

Commenting on the work that van Aert did, Roglič said of the world cyclocross champion, “It’s a pleasure to have him with us, it’s also up to me to finish it up.”

The yellow jersey worn by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came through the line in fifth place, in a sprint to retain precious seconds.

“I was close to winning today, but I didn’t have the legs to do the sprint. The team did a great job today to make the high pace and control the breakaway, and the team got me up the climb. I just didn’t have enough to finish it off, but we met the main goal to defend yellow,” the Frenchman said. “Jumbo-Visma is the strongest team right now, they were already flying at the DL, and we saw it again today it’s obvious their objective is to win to the Tour, and they are taking the responsibility from the first day.”

While Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) attacked just inside of 500m to go, it was Roglič who really kicked the dash for the line, sprinting away from the bunch.

Trek-Segafredo’s Bauke Mollema said, “The last three to four kilometers was a super-hard pace, the start was quite easy. [In] the last kilometer, you really had to sprint to stay in the group and not lose any loose seconds. I just made it, but I didn’t have the legs to make a sprint. It was a bit of a strange climb, not super long, it was very explosive today.”

Early break

A six-man break formed from the start of the stage, with two Israel Start-Up Nation riders — Neils Politt and Krists Neilands — motivating the pace. However, this group was never allowed more than three minutes advantage over the yellow jersey.

Quintin Pacher (B&B Hotels) gobbled up KOM points along the way, coming first at the climbing markers at 93km to go, 60km to go, and 35km to go.

Frustrated with the pace of the break, Politt several times attacked the break, but was brought back each time. It was Politt’s teammate Krists Neilands who eventually broke free from the front, while the remains of the break was soon absorbed by the yellow jersey’s group before the base of the final climb.

However, even Neilands’ attack was fated by the final climb as the peloton had narrowed the gap to just 35 seconds at the start of the final 10-kilometer climb.

Ineos-Grenadiers, Arkéa-Samsic, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step came to the front with seven kilometers to go, but it was Wout van Aert and the Jumbo-Visma squad who set a blistering pace.

Tom Dumoulin could not sustain the pace set by Jumbo-Visma. “I was no good [today]. I expected more from this. It was hanging, strangling, and fighting. That I stuck to [the group] is something. But I am not here for this level. Will it come? I do not know,” the Giro d’Italia winner said.

When van Aert’s turn at the front was over with 4km to go, it was American Sepp Kuss who was sprinting uphill with Roglič on his wheel, and Egan Bernal looking in distress, trying to hold with the pace.

The best under-25 rider Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) tried to escape, but was very quickly absorbed by Ineos-Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma.

Commenting after the stage, Pogačar said, “Today’s stage was not so hard but the final part was full-gas. Primož was a bit faster than me in the final but I’m happy with my result. The team is good — [David] de la Cruz is still recovering from his crash but he’s getting better. The motivation is really high in the group.”

Yellow jersey defends

Inside of 1km, Team Ineos Grenadiers lead by Michał Kwiatkowski tried to drag Egan Bernal into position for the win, but the relentless pace set by Kuss was too much for the Colombian, who just managed to pin himself to the wheel of the yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe rode to defend the overall lead, and was in the mix at the front, with the pure climbers and GC hopefuls.

“The rhythm was very high on the final climb and I just tried to maintain position for the sprint. It would have been special to win the second stage, my goal is not to win the Tour, but to stay in yellow as long as possible. Today I saw it was difficult to follow the wheel of [Jumbo-Visma], but my plan doesn’t change. I am going to defend the jersey as long as possible. I could not prepare the same as last year. I’m in the yellow jersey and I have the legs to follow today,” Alaphilippe said.

Tour de France Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:07:47
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
4QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:00
7BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
8PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
9LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:00
10YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:00
11DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
12CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:00
13MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:00
15URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
16BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:00
17BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:09
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:09
19KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:09
20CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:15
21VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:21
22ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:28
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:28
24CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:28
25REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:28
26MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:28
27HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:28
28HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:38
29ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:57
30FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:57
31BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:59
32LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale1:05
33HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10
34ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:15
35POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:15
36ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates1:17
37SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:17
38CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:26
39IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:26
40SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:38
41DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:53
42ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:53
43BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:06
44VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2:12
45CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2:17
46KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:54
47GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:00
48NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott3:04
49LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team3:04
50MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:04
51BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:04
52VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team3:04
53MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation3:09
54ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team3:22
55TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team3:22
56SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:22
57SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team3:22
58EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3:22
59KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3:59
60MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe3:59
61POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates3:59
62POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling3:59
63KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb4:08
64GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4:21
65EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:53
66JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step5:12
67VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers5:55
68GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe5:55
69AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers5:55
70KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ6:06
71SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team6:06
72GESCHKE SimonCCC Team6:06
73GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6:15
74HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation6:47
75ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic7:06
76DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team7:06
77VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling7:06
78IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:06
79QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic8:48
80OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8:48
81CATALDO DarioMovistar Team9:13
82HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team9:13
83DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step9:23
84FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team9:50
85SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo11:39
86NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation11:39
87MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma11:39
88ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team11:39
89VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11:39
90CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie12:01
91VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale12:27
92PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM12:27
93VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12:28
94MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren12:31
95BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott12:31
96JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott12:31
97LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates12:31
98LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ12:31
99BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling12:54
100KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling12:54
101JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma13:08
102GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13:08
103PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb13:08
104ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers13:08
105VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13:08
106NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale14:00
107VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation14:00
108ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team14:00
109PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale14:06
110MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates14:37
111STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo16:09
112GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling16:09
113TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie16:09
114BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM16:09
115CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM16:09
116NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb16:09
117BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb16:09
118IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott16:09
119ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb16:09
120DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step16:09
121KOCH JonasCCC Team16:09
122BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling16:09
123NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation16:09
124COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren16:09
125SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe16:09
126OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe16:09
127HIRT JanCCC Team16:09
128POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation18:43
129ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step18:48
130PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe18:48
131MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott18:48
132PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:48
133BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie19:24
134DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20:13
135DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal20:13
136LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic20:13
137REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20:13
138MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ20:13
139SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers20:13
140CRAS SteffLotto Soudal20:13
141COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20:13
142BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott20:13
143DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates20:13
144SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie20:13
145MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step20:13
146PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo20:13
147SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic20:13
148FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal20:13
149COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20:13
150COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie20:13
151HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren20:13
152POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren20:13
153GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie20:13
154TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team20:13
155GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation20:13
156RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic20:13
157HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation20:13
158KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates20:13
159CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step20:13
160BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ20:13
161KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling20:30
162VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:30
163NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling20:30
164WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling20:30
165BOL CeesTeam Sunweb20:41
166EWAN CalebLotto Soudal20:44
167BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie21:22
168LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:30
169BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step21:56
170THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo21:56
171CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:58
172KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal22:20
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 18:07:04
2YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:04
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:07
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:11
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:13
6BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:17
7DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:17
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:17
9QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:17
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:17
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:17
12BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:17
13LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:17
14PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:17
15URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:17
16PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:17
17BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:26
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:26
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:38
20HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:45
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:45
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:45
23HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:45
24ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:45
25FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:14
26ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:14
27LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale1:22
28HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27
29ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:32
30BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:23
31KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:33
32SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:44
33POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2:46
34LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team3:21
35VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team3:21
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team3:39
37SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:39
38ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates3:41
39CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling4:08
40MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:21
41BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:35
42MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:28
43BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5:39
44REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:40
45IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team6:06
46SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6:18
47IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:40
48NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott7:44
49ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team8:02
50TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team8:02
51CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:43
52KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers9:24
53EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:33
54VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma9:47
55EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo12:18
56JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step12:29
57BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling13:11
58GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma13:17
59POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates14:11
60ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic14:21
61MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe14:33
62KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe14:33
63CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale14:45
64VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale16:20
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe16:29
66GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM16:49
67ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic17:16
68OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team17:44
69POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling18:06
70KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb18:15
71NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation18:56
72CATALDO DarioMovistar Team19:47
73GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ21:00
74MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21:09
75HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation21:25
76STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21:59
77SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo22:13
78MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ22:37
79VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers23:55
80KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ24:06
81SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team24:06
82GESCHKE SimonCCC Team24:26
83DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step24:37
84VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling25:06
85VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale25:26
86FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team27:50
87VERONA CarlosMovistar Team28:11
88DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team28:48
89ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team29:39
90PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM30:27
91HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team31:06
92JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma31:08
93QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic31:59
94NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale32:00
95PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale32:06
96BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott33:28
97MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren33:28
98KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling33:51
99GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling33:58
100VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling34:05
101SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe34:09
102KOCH JonasCCC Team34:09
103OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe34:09
104BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb34:09
105BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling34:09
106COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren34:09
107LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ34:24
108AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers34:25
109MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma34:50
110JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott34:51
111VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation35:53
112ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team35:53
113POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation36:43
114ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step36:48
115DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step36:59
116HIRT JanCCC Team37:05
117IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott37:06
118NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb38:02
119BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM38:02
120SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic38:13
121PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits39:45
122THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo39:56
123LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates41:01
124TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team41:10
125KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling41:20
126PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb41:38
127DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal42:07
128NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation42:20
129MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates43:07
130COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale43:24
131PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe44:20
132TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie44:39
133CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM44:39
134GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling45:19
135CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie45:22
136ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers47:08
137MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott47:18
138KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates48:33
139PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo48:37
140MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step48:43
141HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation48:43
142DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM48:43
143HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren48:43
144VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits49:00
145COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM49:23
146RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic49:23
147REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM49:23
148BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott49:23
149GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation49:23
150NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling49:36
151WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling49:40
152BOL CeesTeam Sunweb49:47
153EWAN CalebLotto Soudal49:57
154LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:00
155DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal50:07
156BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step51:00
157CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:08
158POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren51:26
159SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie51:33
160GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie52:13
161DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates52:13
162FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal52:13
163BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ52:13
164KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal52:41
165BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie53:25
166CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step53:54
167LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic54:14
168ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb56:23
169BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:01:36
170CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:02:27
171COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie1:05:38
172SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:06:58
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 18:07:15
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:06
3MAS EnricMovistar Team0:15
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:34
5HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:34
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:10
7TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team7:51
8EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo12:07
9KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe14:22
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling17:55
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ20:49
12MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ22:26
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step36:37
14NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb37:51
15BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM37:51
16SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic38:02
17PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb41:27
18COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale43:13
19CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM44:28
20PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo48:26
21RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic49:12
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb49:36
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie53:14
24CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step53:43
25CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:02:16
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:06:47
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale21
2GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma10
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8
5PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
7ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
8SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
9ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb5
10QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
11COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie3
12GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
13NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
14GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2
15SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
16ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
17HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2
18GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
19PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
20POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
22VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
23GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-2
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe83
2BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step83
3KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates80
4TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team61
5NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling51
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal50
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step47
8COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM43
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates36
10BOL CeesTeam Sunweb32
11ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
12PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
13YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott29
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
15BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie26
16HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb25
17SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team20
18POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
19COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie20
20QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic19
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
22VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team19
23MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step19
24HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation18
25BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie17
26GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
27HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
28THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
29VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
30MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott16
31LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team15
32BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb15
33SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo15
34GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie15
35OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe15
36BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers13
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team13
38GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13
39PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
40PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ11
41ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
42VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
43CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott10
44NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
45LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren9
46SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe9
47COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale9
48TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
49PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
50CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren7
51BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
52WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling7
53STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
54DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma6
55NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
57VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
58KOCH JonasCCC Team4
59SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
60VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale4
61EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
62PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3
63VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
64BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
65URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling2
66LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2
67HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2
68MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2
69CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2
70KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1
71COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1
72GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Pro Cycling 54:22:46
2Trek - Segafredo0:32
3Team Jumbo-Visma0:40
4Bahrain - McLaren1:51
5INEOS Grenadiers2:13
6Movistar Team2:14
7UAE-Team Emirates3:38
8Astana Pro Team3:47
9Groupama - FDJ4:52
10AG2R La Mondiale6:15
11Mitchelton-Scott6:43
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9:43
13Team Arkéa Samsic13:32
14BORA - hansgrohe17:04
15Team Sunweb18:19
16CCC Team33:55
17Deceuninck - Quick Step35:21
18B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM46:56
19Israel Start-Up Nation55:52
20NTT Pro Cycling1:03:28
21Team Total Direct Energie1:29:54
22Lotto Soudal2:08:15

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

