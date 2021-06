Tour de France stage 4: Mark Cavendish takes 31st Tour win

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won stage 4 of the 2021 Tour de France on a perfectly timed final attack.

The Manxman took his 31st stage win, coming around the Alpecin-Fenix leadout, and catching the last man from an all-day break with just a handful of meters to spare.

“I don’t know what to say. Just being here is special enough. I didn’t think I’d get to come back to this race,” said Cavendish. “I thought I’d never come back to this race, honestly.”

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will start the stage 5 time trial Wednesday in the maillot jaune.

