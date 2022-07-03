Tour de France stage 3 video highlights: Huge crash and a photo finish light up spectacular final

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Four of the peloton’s fastest finishers shared a photo finish in a spectacular final of stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Dylan Groenewegen proved faster than Wout van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan in the final day of racing in Denmark, handing the Dutchman his first Tour victory in three years.

Mass crowds animated a day where not much happened until an all-action final that saw the second huge crash in two days.

Report: Groenewegen snatches victory in four-up photo finish

Check out Sunday’s frenetic fans and bunch finish in this highlights package: