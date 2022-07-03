Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 3 video highlights: Huge crash and a photo finish light up spectacular final

Final day in Denmark finishes with a flourish as Groenewegen, Van Aert, Philipsen and Sagan lead mass gallop.

Four of the peloton’s fastest finishers shared a photo finish in a spectacular final of stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Dylan Groenewegen proved faster than Wout van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan in the final day of racing in Denmark, handing the Dutchman his first Tour victory in three years.

Mass crowds animated a day where not much happened until an all-action final that saw the second huge crash in two days.

Report: Groenewegen snatches victory in four-up photo finish

Check out Sunday’s frenetic fans and bunch finish in this highlights package:

 

