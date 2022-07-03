Tour de France stage 3: Dylan Groenewegen snatches victory in four-up photo finish

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange Jayco) scored Tour de France victory in a four-up photo finish Sunday.

Groenewegen topped yellow jersey Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Decuninck), and Peter Sagan (Total Energies) in Sønderborg, Denmark.

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) lost the wheels of his leadout in the final and was left with fifth after taking the top of the podium the day before.

Victory on Sunday gives Groenewegen his fifth Tour victory, and first in the race since 2019.

The Dutchman switched to BikeExchange-Jayco in the winter to increase his grand tour opportunities after racing with GC-focused Jumbo-Visma – the move paid off.

“I have to say thank you to the team, my family and friends for bringing me back to the Tour in good shape,” Groenewegen said at the finish. “It’s beautiful.”

The period between Groenewegen’s stage win Sunday and his previous three years ago was blighted by his involvement in Fabio Jakobsen’s Tour of Poland crash. Groenewegen was subject of death threats and social media scorn for months while he served his suspension.

“Mentally it was a hard time after it all happened, and for my family,” he said, tears in his eyes. “This is for my wife and my son, it means a lot for me.”

The mass sprint unfolded after a relatively sedate day for the bunch.

Home hero Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost) rode solo at the front of the race for more than three hours and harvested the mountain points as the peloton soft-tapped a few minutes behind in anticipation of the high speed final into Sønderborg.

A large pile-up at 10km to go split the bunch in half and saw Bahrain Victorious pair Damiano Caruso and Jack Haig, and EF Education-EasyPost leader Rigoberto Urán lose time.

>> Read more on the crash here.

Van Aert takes his yellow jersey across the border into France for stage 4 on Tuesday.

Cort enjoys big day out in front of huge home crowd

Magnus Cort was out front solo for 130km.

Cort was allowed to gallop off the front solo from the flag drop as he went off to secure the mountains points for another day in polka dots.

The Dane enjoyed a long day at the front of the race in front of huge home crowds and relished the vibe for some 130 kilometers before the peloton chose to reel him in ahead of a fast and frantic final hour.

Peloton soft-pedals through Sunday

The bunch enjoyed a relatively snoozy day in the Sunday sun for much of the stage.

The intermediate sprint at 90km to go saw the only flurry of action before the final gallop toward the Sønderborg sprint.

Van Aert and Jakobsen were both given a lead-out man from their teams and the Belgian scooped the points for second after Cort came through minutes before.

Sprinter teams jostled for position all day long. BikeExchange-Jayco, Quick-Step, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Lotto-Soudal all spent time muscling on the front in anticipation of a dead-cert sprint.

Mass crash at 10km to go

A second huge crash in two days awoke the peloton at 10km to go. Around 60 riders got through the pile-up. The majority of the top sprinters emerged unscathed, but a handful of GC hopefuls were caught out.

Quick-Step took it up from there onward as the bunch raced through narrowing, technical town-center streets.

Ineos Grenadiers moved up in the final 5km in the mission to prevent the spills that derailed Filippo Ganna and Daniel Martínez on stage 2 before being swamped out by leadout trains in the final kilometers as the sprint drew closer.

Jakobsen was detached from his team’s train in a tight left at 800m to go, leaving Jumbo-Visma to light up the final for Van Aert.

Groenewegen was also without teammates but marked the right wheels and kicked out of Van Aert’s draft in the final 20 meters to grab victory.

Sagan narrowly missed the podium to Philipsen after following a tight line against the barriers.

Up next: Another sprint, a different country

The Tour leaves Denmark for a transfer to France on Monday. Racing resumes with what looks set to be another sprint stage on the coastal port city of Calais.

Tour de France Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:11:33
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies0:00
5JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
6LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
7DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
8HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
9EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
10VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
11KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
13LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
15KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
16MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
18VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
19CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
20MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
21BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
22SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
24GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
25VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
26POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
27MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
28JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal0:00
29VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
30LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
31SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
32POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
33SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
34THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
35TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
36LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
37CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
38O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
39GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
40PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
41EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:00
42QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
43SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:00
44PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
45BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
46GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
47LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
48YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
49KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
50VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
51ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
52BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:00
53BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:00
54VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:00
55MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
56BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
57MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
58MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
59FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
60KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
61BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
62KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
63WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
64KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
65LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
66GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:00
67GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
68VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:00
69CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
70PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:00
71POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
72VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
73VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
74BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:00
75DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
76KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
77VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
78BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
79SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:13
80ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:23
81VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:23
82FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:23
83ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:23
84MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
85DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
86JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
87SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
88PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
89LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:26
90HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe0:31
91ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
92BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:39
93SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:39
94URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:39
95NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:39
96CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:39
97GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:39
98JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:39
99TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:39
100MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:39
101HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:39
102MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:39
103OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:39
104HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
105RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:39
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:39
107IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:39
108VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:39
109MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:39
110COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:39
111FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
112LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:39
113BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:39
114NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
115SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:39
116VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck0:39
117SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck0:39
118GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:39
119MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:39
120DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck0:39
121VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:39
122MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:39
123BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
124GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:39
125DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:39
126BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:39
127WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:39
128JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:39
129DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:39
130CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:39
131BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
132FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:39
133GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:39
134ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:39
135RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:39
136BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:39
137LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates0:39
138PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:39
139MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:39
140LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:39
141IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:39
142HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:39
143OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:39
144TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:39
145BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:57
146THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1:06
147PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:08
148GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:13
149WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:16
150GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious1:44
151GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:51
152DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:35
153STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:35
154BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team3:12
155TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious3:12
156CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3:25
157MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3:27
158DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3:27
159WALSCHEID MaxCofidis3:27
160PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis3:27
161MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates3:27
162CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:27
163ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3:27
164GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost3:27
165LAFAY VictorCofidis3:27
166PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:27
167HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates3:27
168JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:27
169NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech3:27
170HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:27
171KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo3:27
172BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM3:27
173TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4:37
174BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies4:37
175OSS DanielTotalEnergies5:26
176CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech5:46
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma9:01:17
2LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:07
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:14
4PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:18
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:20
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:22
7ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:23
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:30
9KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:30
10PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:31
11MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:32
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:32
13KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:32
14CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:37
15VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:38
16VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:40
17LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:43
18SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:44
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:46
20SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:48
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:50
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:51
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:52
24BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:52
25EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:54
26POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:55
27QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:56
28SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:56
29STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:56
30GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:56
31GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:57
32VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:59
33BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma1:01
34SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:01
35GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM1:01
36BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
37FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:02
38BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:02
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:03
40MAS EnricMovistar Team1:03
41MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
42KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
43GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:05
44LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:06
45TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:06
46PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:07
47DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:08
48O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:08
49LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:09
50JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:09
51VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10
52GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:11
53BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:13
54VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:13
55SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14
56KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:14
57CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16
58WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:16
59BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:19
60BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19
61HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19
62PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
63MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
64DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:22
65MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:29
66PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:29
67JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
68JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:30
69VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:30
70POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:31
71GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:31
72SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:31
73KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:32
74IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team1:32
75VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:32
76HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:33
77TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:34
78JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:34
79ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34
80BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost1:35
81SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:35
82LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:36
83MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:36
84OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:37
85HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:37
86HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:38
87GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38
88BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:38
89JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal1:39
90KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:39
91SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:39
92CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:41
93CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:41
94RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:41
95ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45
96THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1:47
97DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:47
98MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:49
99NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
100HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:51
101IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:53
102FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55
103TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:55
104BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:56
105KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck1:57
106GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:57
107SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:58
108LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1:59
109ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:00
110URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost2:00
111BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2:00
112FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:02
113EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:04
114MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:04
115VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:04
116CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team2:05
117PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:07
118COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:08
119GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:08
120LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2:08
121GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:09
122LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:09
123RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team2:09
124MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:11
125WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:12
126BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech2:12
127DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:14
128WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2:15
129SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM2:18
130NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:18
131VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck2:19
132BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:20
133GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck2:27
134BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:27
135VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies2:29
136VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:30
137ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:31
138PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:33
139BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates2:33
140OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:34
141ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:37
142MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:41
143DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck2:44
144SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:53
145GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious3:05
146FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3:11
147PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck3:12
148GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:30
149TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious3:44
150DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3:56
151CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:10
152WALSCHEID MaxCofidis4:16
153PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4:18
154STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ4:20
155MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:33
156BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team4:41
157BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM4:43
158HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4:47
159HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates5:16
160DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team5:16
161PEREZ AnthonyCofidis5:16
162MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates5:17
163LAFAY VictorCofidis5:31
164KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo5:58
165NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech5:59
166ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM6:04
167OSS DanielTotalEnergies6:57
168BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies7:06
169CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech7:19
170LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates10:52
171CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost12:10
172DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12:12
173VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM12:25
174JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:05
175GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost16:16
176TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies17:08
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma107
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team90
3GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies54
5CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost42
6LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma37
7EWAN CalebLotto Soudal37
8PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck36
9PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo35
10VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe26
11BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
12LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
13LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
14HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic17
15MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
16POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates15
17GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
18KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
19DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM12
20VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
21VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma9
22ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma8
23JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
24MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM8
25KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
26STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
28SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates7
29WALSCHEID MaxCofidis7
30BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies6
31TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6
32BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates6
33HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
34GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
35JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4
36YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3
37GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
38LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates3
39VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2
40KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
41PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates9:01:31
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:17
3VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:26
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:36
5EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:40
6SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:47
7GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:51
8LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:52
9BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:59
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:05
11PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:15
12VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:18
13JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:20
14BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:24
15KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:25
16RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:27
17ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:37
19LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:54
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:58
21DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:00
22MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:27
23STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ4:06
24HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates5:02
25BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies6:52
26DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM11:58
27VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM12:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost6
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 27:04:48
2INEOS Grenadiers0:21
3Trek - Segafredo0:37
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:42
5BORA - hansgrohe0:57
6UAE Team Emirates1:20
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:35
8Groupama - FDJ1:35
9Team DSM1:44
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48
11AG2R Citroën Team1:48
12EF Education-EasyPost2:01
13Alpecin-Deceuninck2:10
14Team Arkéa Samsic2:11
15Movistar Team2:28
16Lotto Soudal2:29
17B&B Hotels - KTM2:29
18TotalEnergies2:33
19Astana Qazaqstan Team2:44
20Bahrain - Victorious2:49
21Cofidis3:21
22Israel - Premier Tech3:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

