Tour de France stage 3: Dylan Groenewegen snatches victory in four-up photo finish
By-the-books bunch sprint stage sees pile up at 10km to go, leaving Bahrain-Victorious and EF Education-EasyPost captains losing time.
Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange Jayco) scored Tour de France victory in a four-up photo finish Sunday.
Groenewegen topped yellow jersey Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Decuninck), and Peter Sagan (Total Energies) in Sønderborg, Denmark.
Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) lost the wheels of his leadout in the final and was left with fifth after taking the top of the podium the day before.
Victory on Sunday gives Groenewegen his fifth Tour victory, and first in the race since 2019.
The Dutchman switched to BikeExchange-Jayco in the winter to increase his grand tour opportunities after racing with GC-focused Jumbo-Visma – the move paid off.
“I have to say thank you to the team, my family and friends for bringing me back to the Tour in good shape,” Groenewegen said at the finish. “It’s beautiful.”
The period between Groenewegen’s stage win Sunday and his previous three years ago was blighted by his involvement in Fabio Jakobsen’s Tour of Poland crash. Groenewegen was subject of death threats and social media scorn for months while he served his suspension.
“Mentally it was a hard time after it all happened, and for my family,” he said, tears in his eyes. “This is for my wife and my son, it means a lot for me.”
The mass sprint unfolded after a relatively sedate day for the bunch.
Home hero Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost) rode solo at the front of the race for more than three hours and harvested the mountain points as the peloton soft-tapped a few minutes behind in anticipation of the high speed final into Sønderborg.
A large pile-up at 10km to go split the bunch in half and saw Bahrain Victorious pair Damiano Caruso and Jack Haig, and EF Education-EasyPost leader Rigoberto Urán lose time.
Van Aert takes his yellow jersey across the border into France for stage 4 on Tuesday.
Cort enjoys big day out in front of huge home crowd
Cort was allowed to gallop off the front solo from the flag drop as he went off to secure the mountains points for another day in polka dots.
The Dane enjoyed a long day at the front of the race in front of huge home crowds and relished the vibe for some 130 kilometers before the peloton chose to reel him in ahead of a fast and frantic final hour.
⛰ Just listen to that crowd… One more KOM point for 🇩🇰 @MagnusCort who secures his polka dot jersey. ⚪🔴
⛰ Quelle ambiance aujourd’hui encore ! Un point de plus pour 🇩🇰 @MagnusCort qui sécurise son maillot à pois. ⚪🔴#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/1dq5V09p3D
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2022
Peloton soft-pedals through Sunday
The bunch enjoyed a relatively snoozy day in the Sunday sun for much of the stage.
The intermediate sprint at 90km to go saw the only flurry of action before the final gallop toward the Sønderborg sprint.
Van Aert and Jakobsen were both given a lead-out man from their teams and the Belgian scooped the points for second after Cort came through minutes before.
Sprinter teams jostled for position all day long. BikeExchange-Jayco, Quick-Step, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Lotto-Soudal all spent time muscling on the front in anticipation of a dead-cert sprint.
Mass crash at 10km to go
A second huge crash in two days awoke the peloton at 10km to go. Around 60 riders got through the pile-up. The majority of the top sprinters emerged unscathed, but a handful of GC hopefuls were caught out.
Quick-Step took it up from there onward as the bunch raced through narrowing, technical town-center streets.
Ineos Grenadiers moved up in the final 5km in the mission to prevent the spills that derailed Filippo Ganna and Daniel Martínez on stage 2 before being swamped out by leadout trains in the final kilometers as the sprint drew closer.
Jakobsen was detached from his team’s train in a tight left at 800m to go, leaving Jumbo-Visma to light up the final for Van Aert.
Groenewegen was also without teammates but marked the right wheels and kicked out of Van Aert’s draft in the final 20 meters to grab victory.
Sagan narrowly missed the podium to Philipsen after following a tight line against the barriers.
Yeah this finish is bonkers @LeTour #Stage3 pic.twitter.com/OUlXgYZ2dL
— Nate Coombs (@NateCoombs2) July 3, 2022
Up next: Another sprint, a different country
The Tour leaves Denmark for a transfer to France on Monday. Racing resumes with what looks set to be another sprint stage on the coastal port city of Calais.
Tour de France Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:11:33
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|5
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|6
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|9
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|10
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|11
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|13
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|16
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|17
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|18
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|19
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|20
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|21
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|22
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|23
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|24
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|25
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|26
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|27
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|28
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|29
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|30
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|31
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|33
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|34
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|35
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|36
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|37
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|39
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|41
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:00
|42
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|43
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|44
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|45
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|46
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|47
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|48
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|49
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|50
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|51
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|52
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|53
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|54
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|55
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|56
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|57
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|58
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|59
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|60
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|61
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|62
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|63
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|64
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|65
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|66
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|67
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|68
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:00
|69
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|70
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|71
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|72
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|73
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|74
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|75
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:00
|76
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|77
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|78
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|79
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:13
|80
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:23
|81
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|82
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23
|83
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|84
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:23
|85
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:23
|86
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:23
|87
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:23
|88
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:26
|89
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:26
|90
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|91
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|92
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:39
|93
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|94
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:39
|95
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|96
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|97
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:39
|98
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|99
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|100
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|101
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|102
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:39
|103
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|104
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|105
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:39
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|107
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|108
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:39
|109
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:39
|110
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|111
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|112
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:39
|113
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:39
|114
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|115
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:39
|116
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:39
|117
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:39
|118
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|119
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|120
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:39
|121
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|122
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:39
|123
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|124
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:39
|125
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:39
|126
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:39
|127
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:39
|128
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|129
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|130
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|131
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|132
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:39
|133
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:39
|134
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:39
|135
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:39
|136
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:39
|137
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:39
|138
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|139
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|140
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:39
|141
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:39
|142
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:39
|143
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:39
|144
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:39
|145
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:57
|146
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1:06
|147
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:08
|148
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:13
|149
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:16
|150
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:44
|151
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:51
|152
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|153
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|154
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:12
|155
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:12
|156
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:25
|157
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3:27
|158
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:27
|159
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|3:27
|160
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|3:27
|161
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:27
|162
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:27
|163
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:27
|164
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:27
|165
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|3:27
|166
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:27
|167
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:27
|168
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:27
|169
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:27
|170
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:27
|171
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:27
|172
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:27
|173
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4:37
|174
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|4:37
|175
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|5:26
|176
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:46
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:01:17
|2
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14
|4
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:20
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:22
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:23
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:30
|9
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:30
|10
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|11
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:32
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:37
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|16
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40
|17
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|18
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:44
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|20
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:52
|24
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:52
|25
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:54
|26
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:55
|27
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:56
|28
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:56
|29
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|30
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|31
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|32
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|33
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|34
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|35
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:01
|36
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|37
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|38
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:02
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|40
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|41
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|42
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|43
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05
|44
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:06
|45
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|46
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|47
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:08
|48
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08
|49
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:09
|50
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|51
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10
|52
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11
|53
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:13
|54
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:13
|55
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14
|56
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|57
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16
|58
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16
|59
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|60
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19
|61
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19
|62
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|63
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|64
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:22
|65
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|66
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:29
|67
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|68
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:30
|69
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30
|70
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31
|71
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31
|72
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:31
|73
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|74
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|75
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|76
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:33
|77
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:34
|78
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|79
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34
|80
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:35
|81
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:35
|82
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:36
|83
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:36
|84
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:37
|85
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|86
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38
|87
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38
|88
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:38
|89
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39
|90
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39
|91
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:39
|92
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:41
|93
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:41
|94
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:41
|95
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45
|96
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1:47
|97
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47
|98
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:49
|99
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|100
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:51
|101
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:53
|102
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:55
|103
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|104
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:56
|105
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:57
|106
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:57
|107
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:58
|108
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1:59
|109
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:00
|110
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:00
|111
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2:00
|112
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:02
|113
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04
|114
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:04
|115
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|116
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:05
|117
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07
|118
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:08
|119
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:08
|120
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:08
|121
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09
|122
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:09
|123
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:09
|124
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:11
|125
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:12
|126
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:12
|127
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:14
|128
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:15
|129
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:18
|130
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18
|131
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:19
|132
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:20
|133
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:27
|134
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:27
|135
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|2:29
|136
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|137
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:31
|138
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:33
|139
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:33
|140
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:34
|141
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:37
|142
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:41
|143
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:44
|144
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:53
|145
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:05
|146
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3:11
|147
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:12
|148
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:30
|149
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:44
|150
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:56
|151
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:10
|152
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|4:16
|153
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4:18
|154
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:20
|155
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:33
|156
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:41
|157
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:43
|158
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4:47
|159
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:16
|160
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:16
|161
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|5:16
|162
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:17
|163
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|5:31
|164
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:58
|165
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:59
|166
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:04
|167
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|6:57
|168
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|7:06
|169
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:19
|170
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:52
|171
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:10
|172
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12:12
|173
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|12:25
|174
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:05
|175
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:16
|176
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|17:08
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|107
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|90
|3
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|54
|5
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|42
|6
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|37
|7
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|36
|9
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|10
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|11
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|12
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|13
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|14
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|15
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|16
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|17
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|18
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|19
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|12
|20
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|21
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|22
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|23
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|24
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|25
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|26
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|28
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|29
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|7
|30
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|6
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|32
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|33
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|35
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|36
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|37
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|38
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|39
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|40
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|41
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:01:31
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|3
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36
|5
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:40
|6
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:47
|7
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|8
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:52
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:59
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|11
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:15
|12
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18
|13
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|14
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:24
|15
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|16
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:27
|17
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:37
|19
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:54
|20
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:58
|21
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:00
|22
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:27
|23
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:06
|24
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:02
|25
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|6:52
|26
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|11:58
|27
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|12:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:04:48
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:42
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20
|7
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:35
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35
|9
|Team DSM
|1:44
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48
|12
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:01
|13
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:10
|14
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:11
|15
|Movistar Team
|2:28
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:29
|18
|TotalEnergies
|2:33
|19
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:44
|20
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:49
|21
|Cofidis
|3:21
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.