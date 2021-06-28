Tour de France stage 3: Tim Merlier stays clear for win as crashes shuffle sprinters and GC placings
Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey in his inaugural Tour de France.
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) stayed clear of crashes and carnage to take the win on stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France.
In the leadout initiated by the yellow jersey of teammate Mathieu van der Poel at the red kite, Merlier launched his winning attack inside of 200m to go.
“I’m living a dream, I think,” Merlier said. “After the Giro, I was already very happy, but now to win a stage at the Tour, the biggest race in the world. I can’t believe it.”
In the final 250m Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) touched wheels with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and crashed into Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). The two sprint stars slid for some distance before coming to rest just before the finish line.
“Mathieu said he was going to do the lead-out, and I said, ‘You are crazy,’ but he loves to do it. So then, Jasper Philipsen took over for the last 700m,” added Merlier. “It was a great lead-out and I just needed to go the last 150m. I looked back and I couldn’t believe it, there was nobody else on my wheel. There was a crash, and so that would be the reason, I think.”
#TDF2021@MerlierTim 🥇 & @mathieuvdpoel 💛 pic.twitter.com/uaxFTIaeXH
— Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) June 28, 2021
How it happened
Rainy conditions made for slippery roads in the first hour of racing in the 182.9-kilometer stage from Lorient to Pontivy.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) touched wheels and went down near La Trinité-sur-Mer, some 40 kilometers after the start.
Teammate Luke Rowe quickly reacted and told the team car that Thomas was down and dislocated his shoulder. Rowe and teammates did the work and bridged the gap of three minutes, to bring Thomas back into the peloton.
Thomas had predicted a problematic day ahead of the stage start and said, “It’ll be a nervous stage, we are on the tour de France and things can change quickly.”
With five men up the road at 150km to go, the pace was very high, with the peloton ten minutes ahead of the predicted schedule.
The five-man break of Jelle Wallays (Cofidis), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels) still had two minutes with 100km to go, with the pursuing group moving along at nearly 48kph.
Schelling went after more KOM points the small climb at 90km to go. Upon securing these polka-dot points, he dropped back to the main bunch to assist Peter Sagan.
The majority of intermediate sprint points were taken by the four men in the break.
The two B&B Hotels riders Barthe and Chevalier went through the sprint point at the front of the break to take the maximum points. Just two minutes behind them, on the right side of the road Ewan surprised Sonny Colbrelli (UAE-Team Emirates), Cavendish, and Sagan to take the remaining sprint points.
Nervousness in the field
At 45km to go, the situation on the road was EF Education-Nippo at the front for Sergio Higuita, while Ineos Grenadiers and Alepcin-Fenix were pushing the pace to keep riders safe and to bring back the break.
The Sprinters’ teams were massing on the front at 20km to go, to bring back the break, which refused to abandon their mission. This chasing pace brought the gap to the break to just 58 seconds.
Sagan and current world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) both chased up the right side of the road and also on the grass to get back to the very front of the pursuit. Once back on the front Alaphilippe did not appear to take part in the leadout for Mark Cavendish.
Barthe dropped from the break of the race with 12km to go, exhausted from the work on the front.
A crash at 11km to go brought down several Groupama-FDJ and Movistar riders, as the pace went way up on the acceleration by Team DSM and Lotto-Soudal for Cess Bol and Ewan.
The final 1.6km was a straight shot to the line, and the jostling on the front inside of 10km to go was made challenging by the narrow roads.
Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič lose time, yellow jersey to the front
Inside of 10km to go, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) tangle with Movistar’s Miguel Ángel López, while separately Primoz Roglic and several of his Jumbo-Visma teammates went down.
Roglič, in a tattered jersey with scrapes on his left leg, thigh, elbow, and shoulder chased after the peloton, lead by the remains of his team.
Jumbo-Visma was already in distress as the crash at 40km into the stage Thomas forced the abandonment of Robert Gesink.
The break was finally absorbed at 5km to go, on the pace from Bahrain-Victorious and Alepcin-Fenix.
Another crash at 4km to go brought down several Bahrain-Victorious riders including Jack Haig and caught up defending Tour champion Tadej Pogačar.
Haig was forced to abandon due to injuries sustained in the crash.
With a thinned field and a high pace at 2km to go.
Van der Poel went to the front and drove the pace inside of 1km to go for Tim Merlier.
Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey said after the stage that the day was hectic, that he just wanted to stay at the front.
“I like to do it and it’s really cool to do something back for the guys who always do something for me. I’m glad to repay the favor,” said van der Poel. “Think all the rest that comes is a bonus [for the team] we can already say we have an amazing Tour de France.”
“It was super hectic with a lot of crashes so I also just wanted to stay in front. I felt really good today, maybe because of the yellow jersey, I don’t know,” van der Poel said. “I know that Tim likes it if the last 2-3ks are fast. I did the lead-out until the last K and I know I’m just a few seconds ahead of Alaphilippe so I had to stay in the wheel.”
What’s to come
Tuesday’s stage 4 covers 150.4km, from Redon to Fougères is not pan-flat, but is expected to be very fast.
Van der Poel is looking to hold on to the overall lead, and any of the sprinters who can navigate the undulations along the route will be stage hunting.
Tour de France Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:01:28
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|3
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|4
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|5
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|7
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|8
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|9
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|10
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|11
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|12
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|14
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|15
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|16
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|17
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:00
|18
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:14
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|20
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|22
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:14
|23
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14
|24
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:14
|25
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:14
|26
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|27
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:14
|28
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:14
|29
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:14
|30
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|32
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|33
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14
|34
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:14
|35
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|36
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|37
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|38
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|39
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|40
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|41
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|42
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|43
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|44
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|45
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|46
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|47
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:26
|48
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|49
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|50
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:26
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|52
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|53
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|54
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:26
|55
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|56
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|57
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|58
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26
|59
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|60
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|61
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:26
|62
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|63
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|64
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:26
|65
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:26
|66
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:26
|67
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|68
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|69
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|70
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|71
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|72
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|73
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|74
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:26
|75
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26
|76
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:26
|77
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:38
|78
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:44
|79
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:53
|80
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|81
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:06
|82
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13
|83
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:15
|84
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|85
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:15
|86
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|87
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:15
|88
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:15
|89
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|90
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|91
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|92
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|93
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|94
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:21
|95
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:21
|96
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|97
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:21
|98
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|99
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:21
|100
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|101
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27
|102
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:35
|103
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45
|104
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:56
|105
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56
|106
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:56
|107
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|108
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|109
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:03
|110
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:03
|111
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:03
|112
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:06
|113
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2:06
|114
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:07
|115
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:07
|116
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:07
|117
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07
|118
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:07
|119
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:07
|120
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:07
|121
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11
|122
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|123
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11
|124
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11
|125
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11
|126
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11
|127
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11
|128
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11
|129
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:11
|130
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:11
|131
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:15
|132
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15
|133
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15
|134
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:22
|135
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32
|136
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:37
|137
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37
|138
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:39
|139
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:42
|140
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:46
|141
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:47
|142
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:47
|143
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:56
|144
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:56
|145
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:59
|146
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:59
|147
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:00
|148
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:00
|149
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:00
|150
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3:51
|151
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:52
|152
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:52
|153
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:11
|154
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:11
|155
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4:57
|156
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:57
|157
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:57
|158
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:57
|159
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:01
|160
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:01
|161
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:01
|162
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:01
|163
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|5:01
|164
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:01
|165
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:03
|166
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:20
|167
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:21
|168
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:28
|169
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:07
|170
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|6:08
|171
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:37
|172
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:39
|173
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:36
|174
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7:36
|175
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:39
|176
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:41
|177
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:36
|178
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:58:53
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:08
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:39
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:40
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:40
|9
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:45
|10
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:52
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:52
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|13
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:52
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:52
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:52
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|17
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:55
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|19
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:42
|22
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:43
|23
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:47
|25
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:21
|26
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:26
|27
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:33
|28
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:33
|29
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|2:50
|30
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:04
|31
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:06
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:09
|33
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:15
|34
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:15
|35
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:15
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:15
|37
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|3:23
|38
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:28
|39
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:29
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:31
|41
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:34
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|3:43
|43
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:46
|44
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:51
|45
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:51
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:27
|47
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:40
|48
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:51
|49
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:05
|50
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:33
|51
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:40
|52
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:49
|53
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:01
|54
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:04
|55
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|6:13
|56
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|6:13
|57
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:13
|58
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:47
|59
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:51
|60
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7:12
|61
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|7:14
|62
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|7:22
|63
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7:38
|64
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|7:41
|65
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:54
|66
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:57
|67
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:04
|68
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:16
|69
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|8:23
|70
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:30
|71
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:41
|72
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:42
|73
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:44
|74
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:51
|75
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:10
|76
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|9:18
|77
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:20
|78
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:28
|79
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:36
|80
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9:47
|81
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:02
|82
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|10:16
|83
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:24
|84
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:39
|85
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:55
|86
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:58
|87
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|10:58
|88
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:58
|89
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:03
|90
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|11:13
|91
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:18
|92
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|11:27
|93
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:34
|94
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:34
|95
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|11:38
|96
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|97
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:48
|98
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:51
|99
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:17
|100
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:27
|101
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:29
|102
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:15
|103
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:32
|104
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:41
|105
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:44
|106
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:48
|107
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:08
|108
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:17
|109
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:39
|110
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:44
|111
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:52
|112
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:55
|113
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:15
|114
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:37
|115
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|16:10
|116
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:49
|117
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:02
|118
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:02
|119
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:18
|120
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:31
|121
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:32
|122
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:32
|123
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:42
|124
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:45
|125
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:46
|126
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:49
|127
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:59
|128
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:03
|129
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:15
|130
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19:17
|131
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|19:23
|132
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:32
|133
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|19:33
|134
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:34
|135
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|19:38
|136
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19:49
|137
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:01
|138
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:03
|139
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:13
|140
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:16
|141
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:22
|142
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|21:10
|143
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|21:15
|144
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|21:32
|145
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:44
|146
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:56
|147
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:08
|148
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:31
|149
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|22:34
|150
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:00
|151
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:02
|152
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|23:03
|153
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:16
|154
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:46
|155
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:08
|156
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:40
|157
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|24:46
|158
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:15
|159
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:28
|160
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|25:31
|161
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:36
|162
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|25:57
|163
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:31
|164
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:06
|165
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:25
|166
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|27:38
|167
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|27:41
|168
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:19
|169
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:15
|170
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:52
|171
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:04
|172
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:25
|173
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:28
|174
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:00
|175
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:58
|176
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:17
|177
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|34:46
|178
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35:03
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|80
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|3
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44
|6
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|41
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|8
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|10
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33
|11
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32
|12
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|13
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|14
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|16
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|17
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|20
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|21
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|22
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|23
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|24
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|25
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|26
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15
|27
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|28
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|29
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|30
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|31
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|32
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|10
|33
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|34
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|35
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|36
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|37
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7
|38
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|39
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|41
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|42
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|44
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|45
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|46
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|47
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|48
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|3
|49
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|50
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|51
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|52
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|53
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|54
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:59:32
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:13
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:13
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03
|5
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:08
|6
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36
|7
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:54
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:22
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:34
|10
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|6:35
|11
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:49
|12
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:16
|13
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|10:34
|14
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|11:04
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:09
|16
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:50
|17
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:36
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:36
|19
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:10
|20
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16:23
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:53
|22
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:59
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:52
|24
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|24:07
|25
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:36
|26
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|25:18
|27
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:46
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:46
|29
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:19
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|3
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|5
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|7
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|8
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|9
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|10
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:59:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:33
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:02
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|2:20
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:42
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:56
|9
|Movistar Team
|4:26
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:46
|11
|Team DSM
|7:24
|12
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:27
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:04
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:07
|15
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:54
|16
|Team TotalEnergies
|9:01
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:08
|18
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:30
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:57
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:51
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16:31
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:30
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|31:12
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.