2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 3: Tim Merlier stays clear for win as crashes shuffle sprinters and GC placings

Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey in his inaugural Tour de France.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) stayed clear of crashes and carnage to take the win on stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France.

In the leadout initiated by the yellow jersey of teammate Mathieu van der Poel at the red kite, Merlier launched his winning attack inside of 200m to go.

“I’m living a dream, I think,” Merlier said. “After the Giro, I was already very happy, but now to win a stage at the Tour, the biggest race in the world. I can’t believe it.”

In the final 250m Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) touched wheels with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and crashed into Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). The two sprint stars slid for some distance before coming to rest just before the finish line.

“Mathieu said he was going to do the lead-out, and I said, ‘You are crazy,’ but he loves to do it. So then, Jasper Philipsen took over for the last 700m,” added Merlier. “It was a great lead-out and I just needed to go the last 150m. I looked back and I couldn’t believe it, there was nobody else on my wheel. There was a crash, and so that would be the reason, I think.”

How it happened

Rainy conditions made for slippery roads in the first hour of racing in the 182.9-kilometer stage from Lorient to Pontivy.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) touched wheels and went down near La Trinité-sur-Mer, some 40 kilometers after the start.

Teammate Luke Rowe quickly reacted and told the team car that Thomas was down and dislocated his shoulder. Rowe and teammates did the work and bridged the gap of three minutes, to bring Thomas back into the peloton.

Thomas had predicted a problematic day ahead of the stage start and said, “It’ll be a nervous stage, we are on the tour de France and things can change quickly.”

With five men up the road at 150km to go, the pace was very high, with the peloton ten minutes ahead of the predicted schedule.

The five-man break of Jelle Wallays (Cofidis), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels) still had two minutes with 100km to go, with the pursuing group moving along at nearly 48kph.

Schelling went after more KOM points the small climb at 90km to go. Upon securing these polka-dot points, he dropped back to the main bunch to assist Peter Sagan.

The majority of intermediate sprint points were taken by the four men in the break.

The two B&B Hotels riders Barthe and Chevalier went through the sprint point at the front of the break to take the maximum points. Just two minutes behind them, on the right side of the road Ewan surprised Sonny Colbrelli (UAE-Team Emirates), Cavendish, and Sagan to take the remaining sprint points.

Nervousness in the field

At 45km to go, the situation on the road was EF Education-Nippo at the front for Sergio Higuita, while Ineos Grenadiers and Alepcin-Fenix were pushing the pace to keep riders safe and to bring back the break.

The Sprinters’ teams were massing on the front at 20km to go, to bring back the break, which refused to abandon their mission. This chasing pace brought the gap to the break to just 58 seconds.

Sagan and current world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) both chased up the right side of the road and also on the grass to get back to the very front of the pursuit. Once back on the front Alaphilippe did not appear to take part in the leadout for Mark Cavendish.

Barthe dropped from the break of the race with 12km to go, exhausted from the work on the front.

A crash at 11km to go brought down several Groupama-FDJ and Movistar riders, as the pace went way up on the acceleration by Team DSM and Lotto-Soudal for Cess Bol and Ewan.

The final 1.6km was a straight shot to the line, and the jostling on the front inside of 10km to go was made challenging by the narrow roads.

Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič lose time, yellow jersey to the front

Inside of 10km to go, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) tangle with Movistar’s Miguel Ángel López, while separately Primoz Roglic and several of his Jumbo-Visma teammates went down.

Roglič, in a tattered jersey with scrapes on his left leg, thigh, elbow, and shoulder chased after the peloton, lead by the remains of his team.

Jumbo-Visma was already in distress as the crash at 40km into the stage Thomas forced the abandonment of Robert Gesink.

The break was finally absorbed at 5km to go, on the pace from Bahrain-Victorious and Alepcin-Fenix.

Another crash at 4km to go brought down several Bahrain-Victorious riders including Jack Haig and caught up defending Tour champion Tadej Pogačar.

Haig was forced to abandon due to injuries sustained in the crash.

With a thinned field and a high pace at 2km to go.

Van der Poel went to the front and drove the pace inside of 1km to go for Tim Merlier.

Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey said after the stage that the day was hectic, that he just wanted to stay at the front.

“I like to do it and it’s really cool to do something back for the guys who always do something for me. I’m glad to repay the favor,” said van der Poel. “Think all the rest that comes is a bonus [for the team] we can already say we have an amazing Tour de France.”

“It was super hectic with a lot of crashes so I also just wanted to stay in front. I felt really good today, maybe because of the yellow jersey, I don’t know,” van der Poel said. “I know that Tim likes it if the last 2-3ks are fast. I did the lead-out until the last K and I know I’m just a few seconds ahead of Alaphilippe so I had to stay in the wheel.”

What’s to come

Tuesday’s stage 4 covers 150.4km, from Redon to Fougères is not pan-flat, but is expected to be very fast.

Van der Poel is looking to hold on to the overall lead, and any of the sprinters who can navigate the undulations along the route will be stage hunting.

Tour de France Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix4:01:28
2PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
3BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
4BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
5COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:00
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
7VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
8BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
9TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies0:00
10WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
11MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
12SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
14KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
15VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
16RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
17EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:00
18MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:14
19MAS EnricMovistar Team0:14
20VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
21NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:14
22FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:14
23BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:14
24DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies0:14
25QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:14
26KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:14
27LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:14
28CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:14
29HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:14
30VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
32KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
33VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:14
34BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:14
35POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:26
36BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:26
37HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:26
38GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:26
39CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:26
40MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:26
41MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:26
42GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:26
43LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:26
44URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:26
45SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:26
46VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:26
47NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:26
48THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:26
49CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:26
50MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:26
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:26
52BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:26
53POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:26
54GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:26
55WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:26
56LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:26
57PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:26
58MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:26
59NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:26
60GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:26
61GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
62ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
63KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:26
64BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies0:26
65SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies0:26
66DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:26
67HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:26
68FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:26
69PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:26
70GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:26
71GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:26
72CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
73O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:26
74PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:26
75MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
76DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
77MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:38
78BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:44
79STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:53
80SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
81BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:06
82KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:13
83ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:15
84ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
85GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:15
86ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:15
87VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:15
88BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:15
89ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
90VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:21
91TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
92ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
93LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:21
94BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:21
95TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:21
96VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
97DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:21
98KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
99ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:21
100ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:21
101COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:27
102DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:35
103SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45
104VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:56
105POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:56
106DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech1:56
107PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:59
108THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:59
109CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:03
110FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:03
111IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech2:03
112PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:06
113BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2:06
114RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies2:07
115DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:07
116COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:07
117KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:07
118WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:07
119SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:07
120VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:07
121MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11
122ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:11
123FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11
124HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11
125WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11
126SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:11
127LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11
128GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11
129PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:11
130YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:11
131MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:15
132MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:15
133MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates2:15
134GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:22
135GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:32
136FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:37
137VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:37
138HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:39
139PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:42
140GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:46
141DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange2:47
142VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:47
143POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:56
144DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:56
145HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:59
146PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:59
147GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech3:00
148HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:00
149ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech3:00
150VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:51
151SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:52
152JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:52
153ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4:11
154DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:11
155ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:57
156DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:57
157GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation4:57
158CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies4:57
159MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:01
160PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:01
161CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:01
162BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:01
163JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange5:01
164KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5:01
165RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo5:03
166CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:20
167COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:21
168CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step5:28
169DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:07
170KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:08
171BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:37
172MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic6:39
173RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic7:36
174DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7:36
175OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe7:39
176SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe7:41
177HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious8:36
178EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix 12:58:53
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:08
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:31
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:38
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:39
7MAS EnricMovistar Team0:40
8QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:40
9LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:45
10HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:52
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:52
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:52
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:52
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:52
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:52
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:55
17FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:55
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:07
19COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:12
20ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
21HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:42
22ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:43
23VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:47
25HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:21
26SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:26
27BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:33
28MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:33
29KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM2:50
30TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies3:04
31MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:06
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:09
33MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:15
34PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:15
35POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3:15
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:15
37BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM3:23
38KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma3:28
39MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious3:29
40O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3:31
41PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers3:34
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team3:43
43ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech3:46
44VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:51
45MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix3:51
46FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:27
47BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:40
48KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4:51
49ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:05
50DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech5:33
51VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo5:40
52TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious5:49
53POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo6:01
54BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation6:04
55GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team6:13
56DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM6:13
57CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6:13
58GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:47
59GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6:51
60VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7:12
61NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM7:14
62YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange7:22
63BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM7:38
64MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange7:41
65BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7:54
66ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo7:57
67GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:04
68SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe8:16
69DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies8:23
70MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation8:30
71KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers8:41
72DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8:42
73RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix8:44
74VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:51
75NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team9:10
76SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies9:18
77COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates9:20
78BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:28
79DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step9:36
80GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9:47
81VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:02
82DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies10:16
83MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates10:24
84SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic10:39
85BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo10:55
86CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo10:58
87BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies10:58
88FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:58
89HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech11:03
90EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM11:13
91WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation11:18
92VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11:27
93FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech11:34
94CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers11:34
95RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies11:38
96VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal11:43
97MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates11:48
98LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:51
99GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers12:17
100GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:27
101MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12:29
102GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team13:15
103DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13:32
104IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech13:41
105KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:44
106STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo13:48
107BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic14:08
108VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:17
109LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates14:39
110ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ14:44
111CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:52
112PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team14:55
113WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15:15
114SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix15:37
115ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team16:10
116RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo16:49
117BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:02
118SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17:02
119BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:18
120ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:31
121COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team17:32
122PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix18:32
123BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18:42
124BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic18:45
125ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers18:46
126SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ18:49
127WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:59
128KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:03
129GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ19:15
130WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash19:17
131EWAN CalebLotto Soudal19:23
132PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe19:32
133DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal19:33
134VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix19:34
135CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM19:38
136CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash19:49
137MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step20:01
138PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:03
139DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:13
140VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:16
141HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:22
142ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team21:10
143VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal21:15
144JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange21:32
145MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix21:44
146GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech21:56
147DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step22:08
148BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates22:31
149DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange22:34
150DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ23:00
151OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe23:02
152BOL CeesTeam DSM23:03
153POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe23:16
154CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies23:46
155PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:08
156CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step24:40
157PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM24:46
158ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:15
159KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma25:28
160KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal25:31
161GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation25:36
162SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal25:57
163THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo26:31
164TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma27:06
165GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation27:25
166DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal27:38
167COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM27:41
168FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation28:19
169ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation29:15
170PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo29:52
171HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation30:04
172HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates30:25
173HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious31:28
174MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma32:00
175SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe32:58
176MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic34:17
177JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange34:46
178RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic35:03
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step80
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix50
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange50
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates44
6PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix41
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma40
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal37
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
10BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic33
11COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious32
12SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
13SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24
14CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step24
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo22
16DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ22
17BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
19HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20
20BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18
21KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
22CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
23VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma16
24GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
25SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team15
26MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15
27CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
28WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
29PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
30COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM12
31CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
32BOL CeesTeam DSM10
33CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9
34LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies8
35TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies8
36THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
37WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash7
38DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7
39MAS EnricMovistar Team6
40CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
41MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
42WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
43BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
44MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange5
45SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
46OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe5
47LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech3
48KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM3
49GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ3
50MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
51VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2
52QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
53HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
54PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 12:59:32
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:13
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:13
4HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:03
5VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:08
6PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:36
7DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech4:54
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo5:22
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:34
10NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM6:35
11BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:49
12BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo10:16
13EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM10:34
14VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal11:04
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates11:09
16MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:50
17GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:36
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious14:36
19RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo16:10
20BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash16:23
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix17:53
22CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:59
23BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates21:52
24PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM24:07
25ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:36
26SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal25:18
27GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation26:46
28HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates29:46
29SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe32:19
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
3PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
5THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2
7CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
8VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
9WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
10MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 38:59:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma1:33
3Trek - Segafredo1:43
4Astana - Premier Tech1:59
5EF Education - Nippo2:02
6Team BikeExchange2:20
7INEOS Grenadiers2:42
8Deceuninck - Quick Step3:56
9Movistar Team4:26
10BORA - hansgrohe6:46
11Team DSM7:24
12Alpecin-Fenix7:27
13Team Arkéa Samsic8:04
14AG2R Citroën Team8:07
15B&B Hotels p/b KTM8:54
16Team TotalEnergies9:01
17Groupama - FDJ10:08
18UAE-Team Emirates10:30
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:57
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits14:51
21Team Qhubeka NextHash16:31
22Israel Start-Up Nation21:30
23Lotto Soudal31:12

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

