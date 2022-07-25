Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 21 video highlights

Watch all the action on the iconic circuit around Paris.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his second stage win of this year’s Tour de France, dispatching with his competitors on the Champs-Élysées.

Jonas Vingegaard, meanwhile, wrapped up his overall victory, riding across the finish line behind the peloton arm-in-arm with his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Following the usual procession into Paris, the race sparked into life once it hit the Champs-Élysées with Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Rutsch, Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Olivier Le Gac and Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) forming the most sustainable breakaway.

Inevitably, their effort was reeled in before the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna, accompanied by the white jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched a speculative attack.

The sprinters team chased down this effort too, and Philipsen held off Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to take a memorable win.

You can watch the best of the race below:

 

