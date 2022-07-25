Tour de France: Stage 21 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his second stage win of this year’s Tour de France, dispatching with his competitors on the Champs-Élysées.

Jonas Vingegaard, meanwhile, wrapped up his overall victory, riding across the finish line behind the peloton arm-in-arm with his Jumbo-Visma teammates.

Following the usual procession into Paris, the race sparked into life once it hit the Champs-Élysées with Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Rutsch, Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Olivier Le Gac and Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) forming the most sustainable breakaway.

Inevitably, their effort was reeled in before the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna, accompanied by the white jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched a speculative attack.

The sprinters team chased down this effort too, and Philipsen held off Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to take a memorable win.

You can watch the best of the race below: