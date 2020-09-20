2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 21: Sam Bennett wins Paris sprint as Tadej Pogačar crowned champion

Irish sprinter beats Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan on the Champs-Élysées.

The Tour de France came to a close in Paris on Sunday, with Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) winning the bunch sprint on the Champs-Élysées.

Tadej Pogačar finished safely in the bunch with his five remaining UAE-Team Emirates riders to become the youngest post-WWII Tour champion, aged just 21.

Bennett’s convincing victory over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on the Champs-Élysées sees him secure the green jersey, ending Sagan’s long domination of the points classification,

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Bennett said after the stage. “Green jersey, the Champs, the world championship of sprinting. I never thought I’d win in this stage. To do it on my dream team, they’re fantastic, it’s just so amazing, I just can thank everyone enough.”

Bennett had been engaged in a close fight with Sagan for the green jersey through the second half of the race, having also won stage 10 on the Île de Ré. Sagan’s and Bora-Hansgrohe piled the pressure on Bennett through the closing weeks, though the Irishman’s “wolfpack” squad stayed true to their sprinter to pace him through stages where he was distanced by the efforts of the German team.

Having been left on the sidelines when formerly racing with Bora-Hansgrohe, this year’s Tour has seen Bennett make his mark as a leading fast man in the WorldTour.

“All the suffering through the mountains is worth it now,” Bennett said. “All the years, trying to come up, trying to make it – it took me so long to get here, I am just going to enjoy every moment of it.”

Behind the sprint, yellow-clad Pogačar crossed the line with his teammates and defeated friend and rival Primož Roglič to secure the GC victory. The youngster also wrapped up the classifications for best young rider and best climber.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s really crazy, even if I came second or last, it would be nice to be here, it’s the top of the top, I cannot describe this feeling in words,” Pogačar said. “Today was very special , with my teammates, talking with them on the bike. [I got] a lot of respect from the other riders, every one of them congratulated me today, this sport is really amazing.”

Pogačar will turn 22 years old tomorrow, Monday. The victory was “the best birthday present ever,” he said with a grin.

Pogačar crossed the finish line with teammates as well as friend and rival Roglič. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The race got underway in Mantes-la-Jolie after riders started the day wearing face masks with anti-racism messages written across them and local rider and sole Black member of the peloton Kévin Reza (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) leading out the bunch.

As is tradition, the first half of the race was neutralized as riders cruised toward Paris, with Pogačar and Roglič deep in friendly conversation after their dramatic battle on the Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday.

The racing kick-started with 55km remaining as the bunch began its circuits of Paris. Much of the city was deserted due to coronavirus restrictions in place in the city, with only 5,000 spectators allowed onto the Champs-Élysées.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Conor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) jumped away after a flurry of opening attacks, and over the next 20km built a gap of around 20-seconds on the bunch. However, with Sunweb, Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Lotto-Soudal leading the peloton, they were never going far.

With the escape quartet caught in the final 5km, Sunweb took it up en masse at the front before being crowded out by Cofidis and Deceuninck-Quick-Step, with Bennett loitering third wheel back, and Pedersen and Sagan marking him out.

Bennett’s veteran teammate Michael Morkov led the bunch around the final bend of the final lap and onto the finish straight before Bennett accelerated up the right of the cobbled street. The 29-year-old was uncontested as he pulled away from Trek-Segafredo’s charge with Jasper Stuyven and Pedersen, while Sagan came up too late to make a meaningful challenge.

Bennett crossed the line roaring with joy having won his second stage of the race, becoming the first Irishman to win the green jersey since Sean Kelly in 1989.

 

Tour de France Stage 21 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step2:53:32
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:00
5VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
6VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
7EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
8HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
9COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
10WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:00
11COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:00
12BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling0:00
13MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott0:00
14BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
15RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
16VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:00
17TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team0:00
18BOL CeesTeam Sunweb0:00
19STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
20VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
21REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
22HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren0:00
23BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott0:00
24NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:00
25TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
26MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
27MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren0:00
28KOCH JonasCCC Team0:00
29CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
30KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling0:00
31SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
32ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
33BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
34MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
35BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:00
36LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:00
37DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
38POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:00
39ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
40VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
41POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
42MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
43BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
44DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
45JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
46CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
47YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:00
48IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:00
49ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
50LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
51NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb0:00
52CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:00
53LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:00
54OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
55LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
56URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
57SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:00
58SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team0:00
59LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:00
60VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
61BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
62PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:00
63KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
64CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:00
65ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
66VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale0:21
67ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:21
68CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:21
69VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:21
70SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:21
71FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:21
72MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:21
73ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:21
74HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:21
75POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:21
76JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott0:21
77PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:21
78POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling0:21
79GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:21
80QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:21
81MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:21
82GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling0:21
83EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:21
84TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team0:21
85AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:21
86ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:21
87ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb0:21
88DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:32
89MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:34
90OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:34
91CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:39
92GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:39
93QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:47
94JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01
95PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:06
96GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:06
97KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:06
98LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:06
99GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:06
100NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
101HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
102CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:09
103ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
104NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
105MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
106REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:09
107MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:09
108POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
109DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:13
110LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
111HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:17
112PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:17
113KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:20
114PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:23
115VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team1:25
116IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:26
117KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:28
118DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
119ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
120CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
121PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:35
122BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb2:05
123SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:10
124FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:10
125GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:10
126EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:27
127SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:29
128DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:30
129SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:30
130HIRT JanCCC Team2:38
131SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:38
132MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:38
133VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling2:38
134BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:38
135CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling2:38
136SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:38
137COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:51
138HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb3:05
139DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team3:23
140KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers3:23
141BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie3:25
142THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3:47
143KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling3:47
144ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb3:47
145BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:47
146VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling3:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 87:20:05
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
3PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3:30
4LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren5:58
5MAS EnricMovistar Team6:07
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team6:47
7DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma7:48
8URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling8:02
9YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott9:25
10CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren14:03
11MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:58
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17:41
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers25:53
14BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic31:04
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma42:20
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren55:56
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:03:07
18ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:08:26
19VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:19:54
20VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20:31
21SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:31:53
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:36:12
23CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:38:45
24REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:39:27
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:40:06
26CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:40:51
27MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:42:43
28MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:55:12
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:59:54
30KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:06:32
31SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:13:02
32SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team2:13:47
33KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:15:39
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:15:49
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:16:19
36ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:19:11
37CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling2:20:31
38BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:21:57
39MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:26:53
40POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates2:29:54
41MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:30:25
42GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30:35
43JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33:30
44HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:34:50
45TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team2:37:02
46LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:39:37
47HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:39:54
48GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:44:27
49EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:48:44
50VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2:49:50
51EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:50:04
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:51:56
53PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:54:17
54HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:54:34
55OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3:01:41
56POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling3:03:09
57SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:03:28
58KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb3:06:26
59VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:07:42
60FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team3:13:41
61NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale3:22:04
62BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling3:24:55
63GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:25:17
64ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb3:27:13
65PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale3:27:46
66ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic3:32:40
67HIRT JanCCC Team3:34:58
68HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation3:37:12
69SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team3:38:55
70ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:40:49
71STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo3:40:52
72DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3:41:20
73VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling3:41:45
74ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:48:00
75BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb3:48:50
76MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren3:49:02
77AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:49:04
78GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:51:57
79TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team3:52:10
80CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3:52:51
81SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:53:09
82LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:53:17
83BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott4:00:34
84SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:04:15
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:11:03
86PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:14:28
87SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:15:38
88MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott4:17:07
89KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling4:18:47
90DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:20:41
91VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling4:22:20
92PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4:24:13
93COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren4:24:42
94LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4:24:52
95QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic4:25:50
96BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM4:27:07
97IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott4:28:39
98VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation4:33:17
99JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott4:34:03
100DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team4:34:06
101BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling4:34:19
102LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic4:35:48
103NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb4:38:50
104VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale4:39:08
105OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4:40:46
106SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:41:59
107LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:44:30
108TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie4:44:57
109KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling4:45:26
110POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren4:47:23
111MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:48:47
112CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:53:50
113CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step4:58:46
114ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step5:00:04
115HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation5:00:14
116COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale5:00:43
117GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie5:01:32
118MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma5:05:28
119THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:08:10
120POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation5:09:02
121GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling5:09:32
122COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:10:32
123SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie5:10:40
124PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5:11:03
125KOCH JonasCCC Team5:12:04
126ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb5:13:11
127DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step5:14:52
128JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma5:17:28
129ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers5:17:50
130MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step5:26:21
131BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie5:27:38
132KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates5:28:28
133RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:28:45
134WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling5:29:38
135VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:30:01
136CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:31:30
137REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:31:37
138BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step5:32:33
139NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:34:43
140BOL CeesTeam Sunweb5:38:16
141BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie5:42:13
142DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5:43:07
143HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren5:46:27
144EWAN CalebLotto Soudal5:50:25
145FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal6:01:48
146KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:07:02
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step380
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe284
3TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team260
4COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM181
5VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma174
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal170
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step150
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates143
9KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb138
10MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step138
11KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates118
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma115
13MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott113
14HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb106
15VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team106
16KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe95
17PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo91
18STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo85
19OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe84
20SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe83
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers76
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb72
23BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling66
24YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott65
25HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation64
26PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo63
27HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits63
28ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM61
29POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling60
30BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie58
31LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team57
32PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM57
33VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits57
34LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
35GESCHKE SimonCCC Team55
36CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step51
37LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren51
38MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling48
39SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
40VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale45
41DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma44
42REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ44
43KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers43
44MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits42
45BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic41
46ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step41
47POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation40
48NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale40
49THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo37
50MAS EnricMovistar Team37
51COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale37
52BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb36
53CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren34
54KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma34
55ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb32
56PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29
57SOLER MarcMovistar Team29
58EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
59URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling28
60QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28
61LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
62VERONA CarlosMovistar Team27
63MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation27
64BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling27
65ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers27
66BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie27
67WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling27
68HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team26
69ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team25
70GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe24
71PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb24
72COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren24
73VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team23
74DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step23
75CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
76SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team21
77DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates21
78SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers21
79TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
80GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21
81LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ20
82BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren20
83MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ18
84DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17
85FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17
86HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation17
87GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
88NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation16
89IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team15
90CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
91SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team15
92PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
93IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott15
94PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
95ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb14
96VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers13
97SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic13
98GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling13
99REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
100OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team12
101AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers12
102SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie12
103VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
104JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step11
105LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic11
106HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren10
107ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9
108SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie9
109BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott9
110MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates9
111MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma9
112ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic8
113DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal8
114KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
115JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott7
116CATALDO DarioMovistar Team5
117VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
118GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
119VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling4
120KOCH JonasCCC Team4
121VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling3
122KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling3
123CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
124BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
125RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2
126BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
127TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team1
128KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling1
129DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma13
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates82
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers74
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma67
4HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb62
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team51
6COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36
7ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM36
8PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo36
9PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale32
10KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
11MAS EnricMovistar Team26
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
13KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers26
14HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
15ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step25
16PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM24
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren24
18SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo24
19GESCHKE SimonCCC Team23
20VERONA CarlosMovistar Team22
21MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21
22MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ16
23POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling16
24LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren16
25MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling15
26ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb14
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe14
28SOLER MarcMovistar Team12
29LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10
31IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team10
32FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8
33VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
34KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb7
35GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6
36YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott6
37MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
38REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
39ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
40BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5
41GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5
42EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
43CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren4
44QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
45VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma4
46CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
47DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3
48THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
49SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
50NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
51BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2
52GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
53HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
54GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
55LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2
56POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
57POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
58BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb1
59LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1
60RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1
61BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 87:20:05
2MAS EnricMovistar Team6:07
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:42:43
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:55:12
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:15:39
6TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team2:37:02
7EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:50:04
8HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:54:34
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling3:03:09
10SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:15:38
11PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4:24:13
12BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM4:27:07
13NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb4:38:50
14SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:41:59
15CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step4:58:46
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step5:00:04
17COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale5:00:43
18PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5:11:03
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie5:27:38
20RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:28:45
21CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:31:30
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb5:38:16
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 262:14:58
2Team Jumbo-Visma18:31
3Bahrain - McLaren57:10
4EF Pro Cycling1:16:43
5INEOS Grenadiers1:32:01
6Trek - Segafredo1:39:39
7Astana Pro Team1:47:15
8AG2R La Mondiale2:58:47
9UAE-Team Emirates3:06:46
10Mitchelton-Scott3:25:10
11Groupama - FDJ3:28:36
12Team Arkéa Samsic3:42:03
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24:08
14CCC Team4:58:19
15BORA - hansgrohe5:05:37
16B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6:49:27
17Team Sunweb7:12:53
18Deceuninck - Quick Step7:26:54
19Israel Start-Up Nation8:32:30
20NTT Pro Cycling9:55:41
21Team Total Direct Energie 10:24:44
22Lotto Soudal 13:35:41

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

