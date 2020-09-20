Tour de France stage 21: Sam Bennett wins Paris sprint as Tadej Pogačar crowned champion
Irish sprinter beats Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan on the Champs-Élysées.
The Tour de France came to a close in Paris on Sunday, with Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) winning the bunch sprint on the Champs-Élysées.
Tadej Pogačar finished safely in the bunch with his five remaining UAE-Team Emirates riders to become the youngest post-WWII Tour champion, aged just 21.
Bennett’s convincing victory over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on the Champs-Élysées sees him secure the green jersey, ending Sagan’s long domination of the points classification,
“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Bennett said after the stage. “Green jersey, the Champs, the world championship of sprinting. I never thought I’d win in this stage. To do it on my dream team, they’re fantastic, it’s just so amazing, I just can thank everyone enough.”
Bennett had been engaged in a close fight with Sagan for the green jersey through the second half of the race, having also won stage 10 on the Île de Ré. Sagan’s and Bora-Hansgrohe piled the pressure on Bennett through the closing weeks, though the Irishman’s “wolfpack” squad stayed true to their sprinter to pace him through stages where he was distanced by the efforts of the German team.
Having been left on the sidelines when formerly racing with Bora-Hansgrohe, this year’s Tour has seen Bennett make his mark as a leading fast man in the WorldTour.
“All the suffering through the mountains is worth it now,” Bennett said. “All the years, trying to come up, trying to make it – it took me so long to get here, I am just going to enjoy every moment of it.”
Behind the sprint, yellow-clad Pogačar crossed the line with his teammates and defeated friend and rival Primož Roglič to secure the GC victory. The youngster also wrapped up the classifications for best young rider and best climber.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s really crazy, even if I came second or last, it would be nice to be here, it’s the top of the top, I cannot describe this feeling in words,” Pogačar said. “Today was very special , with my teammates, talking with them on the bike. [I got] a lot of respect from the other riders, every one of them congratulated me today, this sport is really amazing.”
Pogačar will turn 22 years old tomorrow, Monday. The victory was “the best birthday present ever,” he said with a grin.
The race got underway in Mantes-la-Jolie after riders started the day wearing face masks with anti-racism messages written across them and local rider and sole Black member of the peloton Kévin Reza (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) leading out the bunch.
As is tradition, the first half of the race was neutralized as riders cruised toward Paris, with Pogačar and Roglič deep in friendly conversation after their dramatic battle on the Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday.
The racing kick-started with 55km remaining as the bunch began its circuits of Paris. Much of the city was deserted due to coronavirus restrictions in place in the city, with only 5,000 spectators allowed onto the Champs-Élysées.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Conor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) jumped away after a flurry of opening attacks, and over the next 20km built a gap of around 20-seconds on the bunch. However, with Sunweb, Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Lotto-Soudal leading the peloton, they were never going far.
With the escape quartet caught in the final 5km, Sunweb took it up en masse at the front before being crowded out by Cofidis and Deceuninck-Quick-Step, with Bennett loitering third wheel back, and Pedersen and Sagan marking him out.
Bennett’s veteran teammate Michael Morkov led the bunch around the final bend of the final lap and onto the finish straight before Bennett accelerated up the right of the cobbled street. The 29-year-old was uncontested as he pulled away from Trek-Segafredo’s charge with Jasper Stuyven and Pedersen, while Sagan came up too late to make a meaningful challenge.
Bennett crossed the line roaring with joy having won his second stage of the race, becoming the first Irishman to win the green jersey since Sean Kelly in 1989.
Tour de France Stage 21 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:53:32
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|5
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|6
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|8
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|9
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|10
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|11
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|12
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|13
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|14
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|15
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|16
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|17
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|0:00
|18
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|19
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|20
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|21
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|22
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|23
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|24
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|25
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|26
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|27
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|28
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|0:00
|29
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|30
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|31
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|32
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|33
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|34
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|36
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|37
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|38
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|39
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|40
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|41
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|42
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|43
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|44
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|45
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|47
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|48
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|49
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|50
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|51
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|52
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|53
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|54
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|55
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|56
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|57
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|58
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|0:00
|59
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|60
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|61
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|62
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|63
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|64
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|65
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|66
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21
|67
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|68
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21
|69
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|70
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|71
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21
|72
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:21
|73
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:21
|74
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21
|75
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:21
|76
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21
|77
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:21
|78
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:21
|79
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21
|80
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:21
|81
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:21
|82
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:21
|83
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|84
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21
|85
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|86
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|87
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|0:21
|88
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:32
|89
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:34
|90
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:34
|91
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:39
|92
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:39
|93
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:47
|94
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01
|95
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:06
|96
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|97
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|98
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|99
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:06
|100
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|101
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|102
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|103
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|104
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|105
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|106
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|107
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|108
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|109
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13
|110
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|111
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:17
|112
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17
|113
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|114
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:23
|115
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|1:25
|116
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:26
|117
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:28
|118
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|119
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|120
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|121
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:35
|122
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|2:05
|123
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:10
|124
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10
|125
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:10
|126
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:27
|127
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:29
|128
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:30
|129
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|130
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|2:38
|131
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|132
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:38
|133
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:38
|134
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|135
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:38
|136
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:38
|137
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51
|138
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|3:05
|139
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|3:23
|140
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:23
|141
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:25
|142
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:47
|143
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:47
|144
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|3:47
|145
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:47
|146
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|87:20:05
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|3
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:30
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:58
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6:07
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|6:47
|7
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:48
|8
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:02
|9
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:25
|10
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14:03
|11
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:58
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17:41
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:53
|14
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:04
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:20
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|55:56
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:03:07
|18
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:08:26
|19
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:19:54
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20:31
|21
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:31:53
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:36:12
|23
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:45
|24
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:27
|25
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40:06
|26
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:51
|27
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:43
|28
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:12
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59:54
|30
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:06:32
|31
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:13:02
|32
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13:47
|33
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:15:39
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:15:49
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:19
|36
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:19:11
|37
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:20:31
|38
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:21:57
|39
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:26:53
|40
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:54
|41
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:30:25
|42
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30:35
|43
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33:30
|44
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:34:50
|45
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|2:37:02
|46
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39:37
|47
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39:54
|48
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:44:27
|49
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:48:44
|50
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2:49:50
|51
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:50:04
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51:56
|53
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:54:17
|54
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:54:34
|55
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3:01:41
|56
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:03:09
|57
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:03:28
|58
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|3:06:26
|59
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:07:42
|60
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|3:13:41
|61
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22:04
|62
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:24:55
|63
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:25:17
|64
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|3:27:13
|65
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:27:46
|66
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:32:40
|67
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|3:34:58
|68
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:37:12
|69
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|3:38:55
|70
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:40:49
|71
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:40:52
|72
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:41:20
|73
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:41:45
|74
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:48:00
|75
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|3:48:50
|76
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:49:02
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:49:04
|78
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:51:57
|79
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|3:52:10
|80
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3:52:51
|81
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:53:09
|82
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:53:17
|83
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:00:34
|84
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:04:15
|85
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:11:03
|86
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:14:28
|87
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:15:38
|88
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:17:07
|89
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:18:47
|90
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:20:41
|91
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:22:20
|92
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4:24:13
|93
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:24:42
|94
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:24:52
|95
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:25:50
|96
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|4:27:07
|97
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:28:39
|98
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:33:17
|99
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:34:03
|100
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|4:34:06
|101
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:34:19
|102
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:35:48
|103
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|4:38:50
|104
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:39:08
|105
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:40:46
|106
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:41:59
|107
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:44:30
|108
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:44:57
|109
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:45:26
|110
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:47:23
|111
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:48:47
|112
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:53:50
|113
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:58:46
|114
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:00:04
|115
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:00:14
|116
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:00:43
|117
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:01:32
|118
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:05:28
|119
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:08:10
|120
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:09:02
|121
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:09:32
|122
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:10:32
|123
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:10:40
|124
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:11:03
|125
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|5:12:04
|126
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|5:13:11
|127
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:14:52
|128
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:17:28
|129
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:17:50
|130
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:26:21
|131
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:27:38
|132
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:28:28
|133
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:28:45
|134
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:29:38
|135
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:30:01
|136
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:31:30
|137
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:31:37
|138
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:32:33
|139
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:34:43
|140
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|5:38:16
|141
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:42:13
|142
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5:43:07
|143
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:46:27
|144
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|5:50:25
|145
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|6:01:48
|146
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|6:07:02
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|380
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|284
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|260
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|181
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|174
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|170
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|150
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|143
|9
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|138
|10
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|138
|11
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|118
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|115
|13
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|14
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|106
|15
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|106
|16
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|95
|17
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|91
|18
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|85
|19
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|84
|20
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|83
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|76
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|72
|23
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|66
|24
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|25
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|64
|26
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|63
|27
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|63
|28
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|61
|29
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|60
|30
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|58
|31
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|57
|32
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|57
|33
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57
|34
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|35
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|55
|36
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51
|37
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|51
|38
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|48
|39
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|40
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|41
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|42
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|43
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43
|44
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42
|45
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|41
|46
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|47
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40
|48
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|49
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|37
|50
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|37
|51
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|52
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|36
|53
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34
|54
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|55
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|32
|56
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|57
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|29
|58
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|59
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|28
|60
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|61
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|62
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|27
|63
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27
|64
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|27
|65
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|66
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|27
|67
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27
|68
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|69
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|25
|70
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|71
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|24
|72
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|24
|73
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|23
|74
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23
|75
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|76
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|21
|77
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21
|78
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|79
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|80
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|81
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|82
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20
|83
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|84
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|85
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|86
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|87
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|88
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|89
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|90
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|91
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|92
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|93
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|94
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|95
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|14
|96
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|97
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|98
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|99
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|100
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12
|101
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|102
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12
|103
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|104
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|105
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|106
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|107
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|108
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|109
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|110
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9
|111
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|112
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|113
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|114
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|115
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|116
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|5
|117
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|118
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|119
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|120
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|121
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|122
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|123
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|124
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|125
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|126
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|127
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|128
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|129
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|82
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|74
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|62
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|6
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|7
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|36
|8
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|9
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|10
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|26
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|13
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|14
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|15
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|16
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|24
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|24
|18
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|19
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|23
|20
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|22
|21
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|22
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|23
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16
|25
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|15
|26
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|14
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|28
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|12
|29
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|31
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|32
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|33
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|34
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|7
|35
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|36
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|37
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|38
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|39
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|40
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5
|41
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|42
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|43
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|44
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|45
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|46
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|47
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|48
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|49
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|50
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|51
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|52
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|53
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|54
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|55
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|56
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|57
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|58
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|1
|59
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|60
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|61
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|87:20:05
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6:07
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:43
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:12
|5
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:15:39
|6
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|2:37:02
|7
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:50:04
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:54:34
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:03:09
|10
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:15:38
|11
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4:24:13
|12
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|4:27:07
|13
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|4:38:50
|14
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:41:59
|15
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:58:46
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:00:04
|17
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:00:43
|18
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:11:03
|19
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:27:38
|20
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:28:45
|21
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:31:30
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|5:38:16
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|262:14:58
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:31
|3
|Bahrain - McLaren
|57:10
|4
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:16:43
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32:01
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:39
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:47:15
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:58:47
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:06:46
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:25:10
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28:36
|12
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:42:03
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24:08
|14
|CCC Team
|4:58:19
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:05:37
|16
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6:49:27
|17
|Team Sunweb
|7:12:53
|18
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:26:54
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:32:30
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:55:41
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:24:44
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|13:35:41
