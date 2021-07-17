Tour de France stage 20: Wout van Aert crushes vineyard time trial
Tadej Pogačar rides conservative TT to finish eighth on the stage and comfortably retain his yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard secures second-place ahead of Paris.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) blazed through the final time trial of the Tour de France to take his second victory of the race Saturday.
Van Aert went 21 seconds faster than second-place Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the 31km test through the vineyards of Saint-Émilion. It was van Aert’s second win of the race after winning from the break on the double ascent of the Ventoux in the second week.
Jonas Vingegaard made it a Jumbo-Visma one-three on the podium with his third-place finish, 32 seconds down.
GC leader Tadej Pogačar chose to race with a note of caution, finishing eighth on the stage to head into Paris with a 5:20 lead on GC.
⏱ 🇧🇪 @WoutvanAert takes the best time at the finish right at the moment when the Yellow Jersey 💛 @TamauPogi sets off!
⏱ 🇧🇪 Wout van Aert prend le meilleur temps à l'arrivée au moment où le Maillot Jaune 💛 Tadej Pogacar s'élance !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/QjWVxdYvYC
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 17, 2021
“Winning a Tour de France time trial has been one of the biggest objectives of my career,” van Aert said after the stage.
Van Aert had purposely eased off the gas in the previous stages so as to save his legs for Saturday’s TT. He will now head to the Tokyo Olympics with the wind at his back.
“I really focussed on this day in the last couple of days – I’m pleased I could finish it off,” he said.
Van Aert’s TT triumph puts a cap on a Tour that Jumbo-Visma pulled from the jaws of despair after Primož Roglič abandoned with injury and three other teammates pulled out. Sepp Kuss scored a memorable win in Andorra, while Van Aert blitzed the Ventoux to take a victory few would have forecast.
“It’s been a hard Tour for the team, but we always fought through but now we have three stage wins, Jonas in second on the GC which is an amazing result for only four guys left,” van Aert said. I’m really proud of how we fought.”
GC top-five settled in Saint-Émilion
The main question of the day was how the battle for second between Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) would shake out. As expected, the young Dane was much faster than Carapaz. Vingegaard beat his Ecuadorian rival by over 90 seconds to secure his second step on the classification podium.
The second GC talking point was the race for fourth. Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) was able to avoid an upset by finishing just 21 seconds slower than challenger Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) to head into Paris in fourth overall.
Van Aert wins battle between the specialists
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education Nippo) was one of the favorites for the stage and fittingly enough took the hotseat early in the day.
Agreen set the fastest time after setting out in the middle of the day. It looked like European champ Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) was going to go faster not long after Asgreen crossed the line, but the Swiss rider faded toward the end of the course and finished 17 seconds back on Asgreen. Küng eventually finished up fourth on the stage.
He left everything out there 👏#TDF2021 #WayToRide pic.twitter.com/S4eRDSI63v
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 17, 2021
Van Aert was one of the last of the specialists to roll out and all eyes were on the Belgian to take the victory. Van Aert blitzed through the course, setting the fastest time in the opening time check and maintaining his gap on Asgreen to set the winning time of 35:53, a speed of 51.5kph.
🇫🇷 #TDF2021
Please skip the hot seat, it’s already hot enough🥵😜
Great job, Wout!👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/cQi13G6zpl
— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 17, 2021
The Tour closes out Sunday with the procession into Paris and a final sprint of the Champs-Élysées. Can Mark Cavendish make it stage win number 35?
Tour de France Stage 20 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:53
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|4
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:44
|6
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:49
|7
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:57
|9
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:00
|10
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|11
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35
|12
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|13
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:47
|14
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:47
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:56
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:58
|17
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:01
|18
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01
|19
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:05
|20
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05
|21
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:05
|22
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:06
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:09
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:16
|25
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:19
|26
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:20
|27
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:29
|28
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|29
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:33
|30
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:41
|33
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|34
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:43
|35
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:45
|36
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:45
|37
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|38
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:04
|39
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:04
|40
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:06
|41
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:11
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:13
|43
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:19
|45
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:22
|46
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:23
|47
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28
|48
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:35
|49
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:36
|50
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:41
|51
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:42
|52
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:44
|53
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:44
|54
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:47
|55
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:52
|56
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:54
|57
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:54
|58
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3:56
|59
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:58
|60
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:00
|61
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:00
|62
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:01
|63
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:01
|64
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:07
|65
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:11
|66
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:12
|67
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:13
|68
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:17
|69
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:18
|70
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:18
|71
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:20
|72
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:22
|73
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4:23
|74
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:23
|75
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:24
|76
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:25
|77
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:25
|78
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|4:26
|79
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:26
|80
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:26
|81
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4:27
|82
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:27
|83
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:28
|84
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:28
|85
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:30
|86
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:30
|87
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:30
|88
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:30
|89
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:31
|90
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:32
|91
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:32
|92
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:33
|93
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4:34
|94
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|95
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:39
|96
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|4:39
|97
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4:40
|98
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:43
|99
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:44
|100
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:45
|101
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:45
|102
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:49
|103
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:50
|104
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:56
|105
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:58
|106
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:00
|107
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:04
|108
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:07
|109
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|5:07
|110
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:11
|111
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|5:11
|112
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:12
|113
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:14
|114
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:14
|115
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:15
|116
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|117
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:17
|118
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|5:17
|119
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|5:23
|120
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:23
|121
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:24
|122
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:25
|123
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:28
|124
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:32
|125
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:33
|126
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:40
|127
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:43
|128
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:44
|129
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:46
|130
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:46
|131
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:47
|132
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:50
|133
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:50
|134
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:53
|135
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:54
|136
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:56
|137
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:57
|138
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:04
|139
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:09
|140
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:11
|141
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:14
|142
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|80:16:59
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:20
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:03
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:02
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:13
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:23
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:33
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:04
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:34
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:21
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:28
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|37:48
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38:09
|15
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:09
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50:35
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:40
|18
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:10
|19
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:12
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:39
|21
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:03:12
|22
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:35
|23
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:05:27
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:20
|25
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:07:50
|26
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:23:39
|27
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27:06
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:11
|29
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39:37
|30
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40:48
|31
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49:05
|32
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:39
|33
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50:04
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50:35
|35
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:54:04
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:54:47
|37
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:03:32
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:03:42
|39
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:05:13
|40
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07:39
|41
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:08:09
|42
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10:11
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:11:39
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:13:33
|45
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:14:52
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15:56
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:19:31
|48
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:19:36
|49
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:30
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22:03
|51
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:22:27
|52
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22:44
|53
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:23:11
|54
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:24:39
|55
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27:07
|56
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:29:33
|57
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:30:09
|58
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:30:23
|59
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:35:18
|60
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:35:43
|61
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:36:26
|62
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:37:25
|63
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:38:28
|64
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:39:57
|65
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:40:15
|66
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41:12
|67
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:02
|68
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:43:18
|69
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:47:56
|70
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:49:07
|71
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50:53
|72
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:52:25
|73
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:52:56
|74
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:54:28
|75
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:56:44
|76
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:57:11
|77
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:58:25
|78
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:58:29
|79
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:00:34
|80
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:03:30
|81
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:04:18
|82
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:59
|83
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:08:25
|84
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:08:30
|85
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:09:49
|86
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:09:58
|87
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:10:43
|88
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:10:56
|89
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:12:31
|90
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:13:48
|91
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:14:41
|92
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:15:03
|93
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:15:22
|94
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:16:54
|95
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|3:21:25
|96
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:22:36
|97
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24:19
|98
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:24:29
|99
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:24:38
|100
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:26:09
|101
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|3:27:22
|102
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|3:27:26
|103
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:30:17
|104
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:31:35
|105
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:32:46
|106
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:33:24
|107
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:33:42
|108
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:34:19
|109
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:35:13
|110
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:42:13
|111
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:42:17
|112
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:42:21
|113
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:43:00
|114
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:43:33
|115
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:44:49
|116
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46:53
|117
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:47:12
|118
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:47:37
|119
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:48:15
|120
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:50:25
|121
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:52:53
|122
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:53:05
|123
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:53:41
|124
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:55:26
|125
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:00:20
|126
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:01:26
|127
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|4:02:43
|128
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4:02:44
|129
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:03:01
|130
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:05:49
|131
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:07:42
|132
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:09:00
|133
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:09:46
|134
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:12:01
|135
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:13:07
|136
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:18:53
|137
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:24:19
|138
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29:17
|139
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:32:45
|140
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:34:18
|141
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|4:36:39
|142
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:56:45
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|304
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|269
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|216
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|186
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|163
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|155
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|154
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|9
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|113
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|103
|11
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|86
|12
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|85
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|85
|14
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|77
|15
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|77
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|76
|17
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|70
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|66
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|65
|20
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|65
|21
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|64
|22
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|61
|24
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|25
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|57
|26
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57
|27
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|55
|28
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|48
|30
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|32
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|33
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|45
|34
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|35
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|36
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|37
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|38
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43
|39
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|41
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|41
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40
|42
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40
|43
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|39
|44
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38
|45
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|46
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38
|47
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|48
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35
|49
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|50
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|51
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|52
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|53
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|54
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|30
|55
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|29
|56
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|57
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|28
|58
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|59
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|60
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26
|61
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25
|62
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|25
|63
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24
|64
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|65
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|66
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|24
|67
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|68
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|69
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|23
|70
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23
|71
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|72
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|73
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|74
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|75
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|21
|76
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|77
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|78
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|79
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|80
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|20
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19
|82
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19
|83
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18
|84
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|85
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|86
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|87
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|88
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|89
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|90
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|91
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|92
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|93
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|94
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|95
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|96
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|97
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|98
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|99
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|100
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|101
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|102
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|103
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|104
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|105
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|106
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|107
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|108
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|109
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|110
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|111
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|112
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|113
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|114
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|115
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|116
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|117
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2
|118
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|119
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|120
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|121
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|122
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|123
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-6
|124
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|80:16:59
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:20
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:21
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:09
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:05:27
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:11:39
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:13:33
|8
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:14:52
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:29:33
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41:12
|11
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50:53
|12
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:57:11
|13
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:04:18
|14
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:08:25
|15
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:12:31
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:16:54
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24:19
|18
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:24:38
|19
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:31:35
|20
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:42:13
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:42:17
|22
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:42:21
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:48:15
|24
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:55:26
|25
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|4:02:43
|26
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4:02:44
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:07:42
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|107
|2
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|88
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|66
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|41
|10
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|36
|12
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|26
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|15
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|17
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|20
|18
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|16
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|22
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|23
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|25
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|26
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|28
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|29
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|32
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|33
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|34
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|35
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|36
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|37
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|38
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|40
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|41
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|42
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|43
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|45
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|47
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|48
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|49
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|50
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|51
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|52
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|53
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|54
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1
|55
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|56
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|57
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|58
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|59
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|60
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|61
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:17:56
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:12
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11:35
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27:10
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:31:54
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36:44
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:04
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:01:45
|9
|Movistar Team
|2:04:28
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:38:08
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:36:47
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:43:10
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:46:26
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:50:22
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:15:34
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|4:31:31
|17
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:02:02
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:50:38
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:52:16
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:07:29
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:55:52
|22
|Team DSM
|7:32:50
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|7:42:30
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.