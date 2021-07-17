Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 20: Wout van Aert crushes vineyard time trial

Tadej Pogačar rides conservative TT to finish eighth on the stage and comfortably retain his yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard secures second-place ahead of Paris.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) blazed through the final time trial of the Tour de France to take his second victory of the race Saturday.

Van Aert went 21 seconds faster than second-place Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the 31km test through the vineyards of Saint-Émilion. It was van Aert’s second win of the race after winning from the break on the double ascent of the Ventoux in the second week.

Jonas Vingegaard made it a Jumbo-Visma one-three on the podium with his third-place finish, 32 seconds down.

GC leader Tadej Pogačar chose to race with a note of caution, finishing eighth on the stage to head into Paris with a 5:20 lead on GC.

“Winning a Tour de France time trial has been one of the biggest objectives of my career,” van Aert said after the stage.

Van Aert had purposely eased off the gas in the previous stages so as to save his legs for Saturday’s TT. He will now head to the Tokyo Olympics with the wind at his back.

“I really focussed on this day in the last couple of days – I’m pleased I could finish it off,” he said.

Van Aert’s TT triumph puts a cap on a Tour that Jumbo-Visma pulled from the jaws of despair after Primož Roglič abandoned with injury and three other teammates pulled out. Sepp Kuss scored a memorable win in Andorra, while Van Aert blitzed the Ventoux to take a victory few would have forecast.

“It’s been a hard Tour for the team, but we always fought through but now we have three stage wins, Jonas in second on the GC which is an amazing result for only four guys left,” van Aert said. I’m really proud of how we fought.”

GC top-five settled in Saint-Émilion

The main question of the day was how the battle for second between Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) would shake out. As expected, the young Dane was much faster than Carapaz. Vingegaard beat his Ecuadorian rival by over 90 seconds to secure his second step on the classification podium.

The second GC talking point was the race for fourth. Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroën) was able to avoid an upset by finishing just 21 seconds slower than challenger Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) to head into Paris in fourth overall.

Van Aert wins battle between the specialists

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education Nippo) was one of the favorites for the stage and fittingly enough took the hotseat early in the day.

Agreen set the fastest time after setting out in the middle of the day. It looked like European champ Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) was going to go faster not long after Asgreen crossed the line, but the Swiss rider faded toward the end of the course and finished 17 seconds back on Asgreen. Küng eventually finished up fourth on the stage.

Van Aert was one of the last of the specialists to roll out and all eyes were on the Belgian to take the victory. Van Aert blitzed through the course, setting the fastest time in the opening time check and maintaining his gap on Asgreen to set the winning time of 35:53, a speed of 51.5kph.

The Tour closes out Sunday with the procession into Paris and a final sprint of the Champs-Élysées. Can Mark Cavendish make it stage win number 35?

Tour de France Stage 20 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma35:53
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:21
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
4KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:38
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:44
6CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
7BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:52
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:57
9CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:00
10VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:21
11MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:35
12ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:46
13CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:47
14FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:47
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:56
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:58
17WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:01
18SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:01
19ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:05
20PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05
21DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange2:05
22DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:06
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:09
24POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:16
25RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:19
26KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:20
27MAS EnricMovistar Team2:29
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:32
29HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:33
30MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:40
31O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:41
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:41
33DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:42
34SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:43
35LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies2:45
36PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:45
37STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:47
38LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:04
39TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:04
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo3:06
41MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:11
42BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:13
43PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers3:15
44COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:19
45VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo3:22
46HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo3:23
47THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3:28
48FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech3:35
49GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:36
50PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:41
51MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:42
52KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:44
53MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:44
54EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:47
55MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:52
56LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:54
57RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo3:54
58VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:56
59OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:58
60MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates4:00
61GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team4:00
62GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation4:01
63GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:01
64CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:07
65BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:11
66CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step4:12
67NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team4:13
68BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:17
69IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4:18
70BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:18
71ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:20
72POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe4:22
73VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4:23
74GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4:23
75PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:24
76SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team4:25
77RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies4:25
78MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange4:26
79ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:26
80PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:26
81ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4:27
82DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:27
83VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:28
84VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:28
85BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:30
86BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step4:30
87WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:30
88SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:30
89DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies4:31
90ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:32
91POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious4:32
92MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:33
93GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4:34
94FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:38
95CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:39
96DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM4:39
97ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:40
98DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies4:43
99JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:44
100PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:45
101HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4:45
102SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4:49
103TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies4:50
104HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:56
105HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:58
106COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious5:00
107THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:04
108ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech5:07
109NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM5:07
110BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:11
111PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM5:11
112VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team5:12
113GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5:14
114GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:14
115VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix5:15
116TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
117ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:17
118MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange5:17
119BOL CeesTeam DSM5:23
120SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies5:23
121KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:24
122GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech5:25
123FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation5:28
124BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation5:32
125FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:33
126SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5:40
127HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:43
128QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic5:44
129BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:46
130KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers5:46
131PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix5:47
132CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies5:50
133GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:50
134HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious5:53
135ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:54
136VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:56
137COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team5:57
138DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6:04
139BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:09
140MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6:11
141GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6:14
142CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 80:16:59
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:20
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers7:03
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10:02
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe10:13
6MAS EnricMovistar Team11:43
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech12:23
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:33
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious16:04
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo18:34
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ21:21
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step23:28
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange37:48
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:09
15PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team39:09
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious50:35
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious51:40
18GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo54:10
19VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma57:12
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:01:39
21HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:03:12
22BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:04:35
23HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:05:27
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:06:20
25VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:07:50
26IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:23:39
27KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:27:06
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:33:11
29ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39:37
30MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:40:48
31MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:49:05
32BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:49:39
33KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50:04
34ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:50:35
35MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:54:04
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:54:47
37BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:03:32
38FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2:03:42
39PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:05:13
40STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:07:39
41MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:08:09
42THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:10:11
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:11:39
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:13:33
45DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:14:52
46FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:15:56
47RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies2:19:31
48LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies2:19:36
49BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21:30
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:22:03
51VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:22:27
52POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:22:44
53ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:23:11
54COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious2:24:39
55VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:27:07
56RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:29:33
57FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:30:09
58CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2:30:23
59SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:35:18
60DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:35:43
61GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:36:26
62GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:37:25
63GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:38:28
64ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:39:57
65HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:40:15
66VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:41:12
67ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43:02
68TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:43:18
69KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:47:56
70ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:49:07
71MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:50:53
72NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:52:25
73SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:52:56
74DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:54:28
75ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech2:56:44
76GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:57:11
77TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:58:25
78COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:58:29
79DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies3:00:34
80MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:03:30
81ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:04:18
82DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:07:59
83SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:08:25
84GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:08:30
85HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:09:49
86ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:09:58
87FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:10:43
88PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:10:56
89BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:12:31
90SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:13:48
91ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:14:41
92LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:15:03
93PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:15:22
94CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:16:54
95GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team3:21:25
96RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3:22:36
97WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:24:19
98VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:24:29
99HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:24:38
100VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:26:09
101GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal3:27:22
102DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange3:27:26
103MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:30:17
104BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:31:35
105THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3:32:46
106COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:33:24
107BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:33:42
108SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:34:19
109BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step3:35:13
110PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:42:13
111PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:42:17
112BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:42:21
113JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:43:00
114LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:43:33
115GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech3:44:49
116OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:46:53
117PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe3:47:12
118VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix3:47:37
119SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:48:15
120VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:50:25
121VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:52:53
122WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:53:05
123CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:53:41
124GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:55:26
125BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:00:20
126GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation4:01:26
127NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM4:02:43
128EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4:02:44
129HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious4:03:01
130SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies4:05:49
131BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:07:42
132CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies4:09:00
133WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:09:46
134FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:12:01
135ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:13:07
136DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:18:53
137HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:24:19
138PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:29:17
139MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:32:45
140CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step4:34:18
141BOL CeesTeam DSM4:36:39
142DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:56:45
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step304
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange269
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious216
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix186
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious163
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step155
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates154
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma121
9MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step113
10VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma103
11POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe86
12KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe85
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step85
14BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM77
15KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ77
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo76
17MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange70
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step66
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers65
20HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo65
21PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits64
22GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation63
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe61
24GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ61
25THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo57
26LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits57
27TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies55
28BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step52
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo48
30PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits47
31TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious45
32VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
33CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo45
34ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
35BOL CeesTeam DSM45
36BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo44
37SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
38VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43
39MAS EnricMovistar Team41
40O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team40
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious40
42ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech40
43STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo39
44BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38
45MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
46CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM38
47KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech35
49MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation32
50SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
51VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
52ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
53IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
54BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash30
55URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo29
56GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team28
57GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team28
58SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
59BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
60GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic26
61WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious25
62JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange25
63BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious24
64ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo24
65POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo24
66LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies24
67BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo24
68RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23
69VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team23
70DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies23
71HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
72DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal22
73MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
74PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
75CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash21
76VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
77GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20
78GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo20
79TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma20
80PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM20
81FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech19
82WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash19
83QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic18
84DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step18
85PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
86SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
87BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates17
88CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15
89PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15
90MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
91RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo15
92ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ15
93CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
94HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
95DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13
96ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
97SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
98OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
99WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
100MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
101VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo12
102PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
103FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
104GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
105COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9
106MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates8
107PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
108THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
109FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
110VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers6
111GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5
112ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
113GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
114EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
115CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3
116BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
117DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2
118HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
119GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
120HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
121HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
122LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1
123HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-6
124ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 80:16:59
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:20
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ21:21
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team39:09
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:05:27
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:11:39
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:13:33
8DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:14:52
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:29:33
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:41:12
11MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:50:53
12GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:57:11
13ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:04:18
14SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:08:25
15BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:12:31
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:16:54
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:24:19
18HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:24:38
19BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:31:35
20PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:42:13
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:42:17
22BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:42:21
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:48:15
24GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:55:26
25NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM4:02:43
26EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4:02:44
27BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:07:42
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates107
2POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious88
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma82
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma68
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic66
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers56
7O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team44
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
9GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ41
10PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits37
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo36
12ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
13LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies26
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
15MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation26
16ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step21
17MAS EnricMovistar Team20
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies16
21MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
22GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo14
23GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team14
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
25URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
26MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
28TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
29COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious10
30BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
32FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech8
33DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies6
34SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
35IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
36SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
38BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
40STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
41DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
42CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
43VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
44ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
45SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
46POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
47THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
48JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2
49VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
50MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
51KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
52MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2
53PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
54RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1
55HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
56VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
57WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
58CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
59KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
60SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
61HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 41:17:56
2EF Education - Nippo19:12
3Team Jumbo-Visma1:11:35
4INEOS Grenadiers1:27:10
5AG2R Citroën Team1:31:54
6BORA - hansgrohe1:36:44
7Trek - Segafredo1:47:04
8Astana - Premier Tech2:01:45
9Movistar Team2:04:28
10UAE-Team Emirates2:38:08
11Deceuninck - Quick Step3:36:47
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM3:43:10
13Groupama - FDJ3:46:26
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:50:22
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:15:34
16Team BikeExchange4:31:31
17Team TotalEnergies5:02:02
18Team Arkéa Samsic5:50:38
19Israel Start-Up Nation5:52:16
20Alpecin-Fenix6:07:29
21Team Qhubeka NextHash6:55:52
22Team DSM7:32:50
23Lotto Soudal7:42:30

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

