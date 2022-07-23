Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 20 video highlights

Watch the best of the final time-trial in Rocamadour.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

On the Tour de France’s final stage before Paris, Jonas Vingegaard sealed overall victory, finishing second in the time trial, while his teammate Wout van Aert won the stage for his third of the race.

It marked three consecutive stage wins for Jumbo-Visma following yesterday’s triumph for Christophe Laporte and Vingegaard’s win atop the Hautacam on Thursday.

Once the GC favorites passed through the first time check, it seemed that Jumbo-Visma would take victory once again; the only matter to be settled was whether it would be Vingegaard or Van Aert.

Van Aert produced another exemplary ride to beat the time trial world champion Filippo Ganna by 42 seconds at the line, before Vingegaard set a time at the first checkpoint seven seconds faster than Van Aert.

The Dane maintained this advantage through the second intermediate check before he eased off on the third section of the course following a wobble on a descent.

He crossed the line 19 seconds slower than Van Aert, but ahead of all his GC rivals including Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers), to confirm his first Tour de France victory.

You can watch the best of the race highlights below.

 

