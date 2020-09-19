Tour de France stage 20: Pogačar snatches Tour de France GC victory in dramatic time trial turnaround

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in the time trial of his life to overthrow a 57-second deficit on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and snatch the overall victory of the Tour de France.

The 21-year-old dominated the stage to beat second-place Tom Dumoulin by 1:21. Pogačar’s incredible performance moved him to the top of the GC and sees him secure the yellow jersey.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) also put in a star ride to take third on the stage, sufficient to move up from fourth overall to third on GC having overturned a deficit of over 90 seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

Full race report, results and reactions to follow shortly