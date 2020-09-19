Tour de France stage 20: Pogačar snatches Tour de France GC victory in dramatic time trial turnaround
Primož Roglič loses yellow jersey in final day of racing of the Tour as Pogačar dominates final stage
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in the time trial of his life to overthrow a 57-second deficit on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and snatch the overall victory of the Tour de France.
The 21-year-old dominated the stage to beat second-place Tom Dumoulin by 1:21. Pogačar’s incredible performance moved him to the top of the GC and sees him secure the yellow jersey.
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) also put in a star ride to take third on the stage, sufficient to move up from fourth overall to third on GC having overturned a deficit of over 90 seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).
Full race report, results and reactions to follow shortly