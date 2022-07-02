Tour de France stage 2 video highlights: Bunch sprints, big crashes, and bigger crowds in Denmark

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fabio Jakobsen opened his Tour de France account at the first opportunity with an emotional sprint victory on debut in Nyborg, Denmark.

Jakobsen edged out Wout van Aert to leave the Belgian with second place for two days in a row but in control of the yellow jersey ahead of stage 3 on Sunday.

The close of Saturday’s stage was marked by crashes in the nerve-riddled bunch as scores of riders coming down in a pile-up at three kilometers to go.

Check the video highlights for all the drama from a day in Denmark: