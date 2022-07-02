Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 2 video highlights: Bunch sprints, big crashes, and bigger crowds in Denmark

Catch up on the sprint thrills and crash spills from the opening road stage of the 2022 Tour de France.

Fabio Jakobsen opened his Tour de France account at the first opportunity with an emotional sprint victory on debut in Nyborg, Denmark.

Jakobsen edged out Wout van Aert to leave the Belgian with second place for two days in a row but in control of the yellow jersey ahead of stage 3 on Sunday.

Also read:

The close of Saturday’s stage was marked by crashes in the nerve-riddled bunch as scores of riders coming down in a pile-up at three kilometers to go.

Check the video highlights for all the drama from a day in Denmark:

