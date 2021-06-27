Tour de France stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel masters Mûr de Bretagne with searing attack
Van der Poel takes stage and yellow jersey with blazing 700-meter attack in hilltop finish. Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič finish second and third-place.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) rocketed from the group of favorites to win the second stage of the Tour de France.
The grand tour rookie kicked hard with 700 meters to go to distance a select group and score his Tour stage win on just the second day of trying. Van der Poel also grabbed the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) with his monster move on the Mur de Bretagne hilltop.
Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič were next across the line, neck-and-neck at six seconds back. Overnight GC leader Alaphilippe finished fifth on the stage and drops to second overall, eight seconds down.
“I have no words, I don’t know what to say,” van der Poel said shortly after the finish.
Van der Poel had attacked on each of the stage’s two ascents of the testing Mûr de Bretagne climb. His first move with 15km to go landed him the bonus seconds he needed to move into the yellow jersey should he claim the stage.
“I gave everything I’ve got first time over the Mûr because I knew I needed the bonus seconds if I wanted the jersey,” he said. “It was my last chance to get yellow – it’s incredible.”
Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team had ridden the opening stage of the Tour in a retro kit playing tribute to Raymond Poulidor, his late grandfather. The 26-year-old paid tribute to his legendary family member.
“I was thinking of my grandfather,” he said tearfully before cameras panned away.
The run toward the steep lower slopes of the Mûr had made for a pseudo bunch sprint as trains massed at the front to position their leaders for a clean start to the climb. Ineos Grenadiers swamped the front in the 10 percent opening pitches as Geraint Thomas sat second-wheel.
A handful of flurries flew off the front only for the Richie Porte-led peloton to pull them in. Van der Poel, Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) all attempted to go clear as the front of the race surged and slowed.
Van der Poel landed the hammer blow at 700 meters to go. The Dutchman’s trademark kick distanced the bunch with ease anf gave him a clear gap as he went on to take a solo win that made for a throwback to Alaphilippe’s stage one victory.
Six-strong break scrap for mountains points
Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash), Jonas Koch (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jérémy Cabot (TotalEnergies), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) clipped away early on and spent the day battling for mountains points.
KoM classification leader Schelling, Perez and Theuns each proved the fastest to the top of the stage’s first three classified climbs as the peloton left them to scrap among themselves.
Theuns and Cabot were the last two to remain out front. Their big day out was ended by the huge upping of pace from the peloton as the race hit the first ascent of the Mûr just seconds ahead of van der Poel’s first attack on the Mûr.
Van der Poel tests the legs on first climb of the Mûr
⛰ First passage at Mûr-de-Bretagne with the time bonuses!
⛰ Premier passage sur la ligne d'arrivée à Mûr-de-Bretagne avec les secondes de bonification !
⏱ 8'' for @mathieuvdpoel
5'' for @TamauPogi
2'' for @rogla#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/F2hsx0zrcD
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 27, 2021
Van der Poel attempted a trademark long-range move on the first of two ascents of the Mûr. The Dutchman rocketed from the bunch only to fade as he went over the summit, but he did enough to claim the bonus points he needed to secure yellow.
Alaphilippe, Pogačar and Roglič led the chase for bonus time over the peak of the climb, with Pogačar edging out Roglič for second place to gain a few valuable seconds.
Tour de France Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:18:30
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:06
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:06
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:08
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:08
|9
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:08
|10
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|11
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08
|12
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:08
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|18
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|19
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|21
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|23
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|24
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08
|25
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:08
|26
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:08
|27
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|28
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:23
|30
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|31
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:23
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:23
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:23
|34
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23
|35
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:23
|36
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:23
|37
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:23
|38
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:23
|39
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|40
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:36
|41
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:42
|42
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|43
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:49
|44
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:51
|45
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:51
|46
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59
|47
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:59
|48
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|49
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|50
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:59
|51
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59
|52
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:06
|53
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:11
|54
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|55
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:30
|56
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35
|57
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:44
|58
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:45
|59
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:45
|60
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45
|61
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:45
|62
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45
|63
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:10
|64
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26
|65
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:26
|66
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:26
|67
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:26
|68
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26
|69
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:26
|70
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:26
|71
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26
|72
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:26
|73
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:26
|74
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38
|75
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|76
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:40
|77
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:48
|78
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:48
|79
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|3:48
|80
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:48
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:48
|82
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:48
|83
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:48
|84
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:48
|85
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|3:48
|86
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:48
|87
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:48
|88
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:48
|89
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:51
|90
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:03
|91
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49
|92
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|4:49
|93
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:49
|94
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:49
|95
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:49
|96
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:49
|97
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:49
|98
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:49
|99
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:49
|100
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:49
|101
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:23
|102
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:23
|103
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:58
|104
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:58
|105
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:18
|106
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:18
|107
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:18
|108
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:18
|109
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:18
|110
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:56
|111
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|6:56
|112
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:03
|113
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:41
|114
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:41
|115
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:41
|116
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:41
|117
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:41
|118
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:41
|119
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:41
|120
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:41
|121
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:41
|122
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:41
|123
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:41
|124
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|9:06
|125
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:06
|126
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|127
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|128
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:06
|129
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:06
|130
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:06
|131
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:06
|132
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:06
|133
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:06
|134
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:06
|135
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:21
|136
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:21
|137
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:21
|138
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:21
|139
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11:21
|140
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:21
|141
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:21
|142
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:44
|143
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:51
|144
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:30
|145
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:55
|146
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:55
|147
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|12:55
|148
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:55
|149
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:55
|150
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:55
|151
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:55
|152
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:55
|153
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:55
|154
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:55
|155
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|12:55
|156
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:55
|157
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:55
|158
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|13:06
|159
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:06
|160
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:06
|161
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|13:06
|162
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|13:06
|163
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:06
|164
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:06
|165
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:06
|166
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:06
|167
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|13:06
|168
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13:06
|169
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:06
|170
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:06
|171
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:06
|172
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:06
|173
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:06
|174
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|13:06
|175
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|13:06
|176
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|13:06
|177
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:06
|178
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|13:06
|179
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:06
|180
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|13:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:57:25
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:08
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:13
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|6
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|14
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:26
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:31
|18
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|19
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|20
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:41
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|22
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:41
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:46
|24
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:16
|26
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17
|27
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|1:17
|28
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00
|29
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|30
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07
|31
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:07
|32
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:07
|33
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2:22
|34
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:43
|35
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49
|36
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:49
|37
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:49
|38
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:49
|39
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|2:50
|40
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:52
|41
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:04
|42
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:05
|43
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:08
|44
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:25
|45
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:25
|46
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:29
|47
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:37
|48
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:44
|49
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:01
|50
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:05
|51
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:25
|52
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:25
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:25
|54
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:26
|55
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:28
|56
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:39
|57
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|5:11
|58
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|5:47
|59
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:47
|60
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:47
|61
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:50
|62
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:51
|63
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:53
|64
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:19
|65
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:25
|66
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:32
|67
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:42
|68
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:48
|69
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|6:48
|70
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:15
|71
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|7:15
|72
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:15
|73
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:28
|74
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:28
|75
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:28
|76
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:31
|77
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|7:52
|78
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:53
|79
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:09
|80
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|8:09
|81
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|8:09
|82
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:16
|83
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:16
|84
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:21
|85
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:24
|86
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:37
|87
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:44
|88
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:44
|89
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:44
|90
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|8:52
|91
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:54
|92
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:07
|93
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|9:31
|94
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:31
|95
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|9:31
|96
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:31
|97
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:31
|98
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:33
|99
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:40
|100
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:40
|101
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:32
|102
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|10:32
|103
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:33
|104
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|11:13
|105
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:37
|106
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:38
|107
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:46
|108
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:01
|109
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:01
|110
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:11
|111
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:49
|112
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:49
|113
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:55
|114
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:26
|115
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:30
|116
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:03
|117
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:13
|118
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:18
|119
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:38
|120
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:48
|121
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|14:49
|122
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:49
|123
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:51
|124
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:23
|125
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:25
|126
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|16:13
|127
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:16
|128
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:35
|129
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:50
|130
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:52
|131
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:04
|132
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:04
|133
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:23
|134
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:27
|135
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|17:40
|136
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:38
|137
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:38
|138
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|18:38
|139
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:42
|140
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:49
|141
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:49
|142
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:49
|143
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:49
|144
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:49
|145
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|18:49
|146
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:56
|147
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:07
|148
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:12
|149
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:12
|150
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19:17
|151
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|19:23
|152
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:23
|153
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|19:23
|154
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|19:47
|155
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:02
|156
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|20:02
|157
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:20
|158
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:27
|159
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:54
|160
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|22:05
|161
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:05
|162
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22:20
|163
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:28
|164
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|22:35
|165
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:52
|166
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|23:03
|167
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:00
|168
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:21
|169
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:32
|170
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:57
|171
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:45
|172
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:08
|173
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:25
|174
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:27
|175
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:38
|176
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:53
|177
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:53
|178
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:00
|179
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:45
|180
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|29:45
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|66
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|45
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|7
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|8
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25
|10
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|11
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|13
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|14
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|15
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|17
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|18
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|19
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|20
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|21
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|22
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|23
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|24
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|8
|25
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|26
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|27
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|28
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|29
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|30
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|31
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|32
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|33
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|34
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|35
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|36
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|37
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|38
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|39
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|40
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|41
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:57:38
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:13
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:13
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03
|6
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36
|7
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:24
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:52
|9
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|5:34
|10
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|6:35
|11
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:15
|12
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|7:39
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:31
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:20
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:27
|16
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|11:00
|17
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:33
|18
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11:48
|19
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:36
|20
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:05
|21
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:36
|22
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:25
|23
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|21:52
|24
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:52
|25
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:15
|26
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|22:22
|27
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:47
|28
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:44
|29
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:12
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|2
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|3
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|5
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|7
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|8
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:53:36
|2
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:32
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:53
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|2:23
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:59
|8
|Movistar Team
|3:34
|9
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:39
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:15
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:58
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:27
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:33
|14
|Team DSM
|8:33
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:36
|16
|Team TotalEnergies
|9:42
|17
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:21
|18
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:25
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:16
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:24
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:12
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:55
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|27:12
