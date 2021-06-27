Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel masters Mûr de Bretagne with searing attack

Van der Poel takes stage and yellow jersey with blazing 700-meter attack in hilltop finish. Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič finish second and third-place.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) rocketed from the group of favorites to win the second stage of the Tour de France.

The grand tour rookie kicked hard with 700 meters to go to distance a select group and score his Tour stage win on just the second day of trying. Van der Poel also grabbed the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) with his monster move on the Mur de Bretagne hilltop.

Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič were next across the line, neck-and-neck at six seconds back. Overnight GC leader Alaphilippe finished fifth on the stage and drops to second overall, eight seconds down.

“I have no words, I don’t know what to say,” van der Poel said shortly after the finish.

Van der Poel had attacked on each of the stage’s two ascents of the testing Mûr de Bretagne climb. His first move with 15km to go landed him the bonus seconds he needed to move into the yellow jersey should he claim the stage.

“I gave everything I’ve got first time over the Mûr because I knew I needed the bonus seconds if I wanted the jersey,” he said. “It was my last chance to get yellow – it’s incredible.”

Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team had ridden the opening stage of the Tour in a retro kit playing tribute to Raymond Poulidor, his late grandfather. The 26-year-old paid tribute to his legendary family member.

“I was thinking of my grandfather,” he said tearfully before cameras panned away.

The run toward the steep lower slopes of the Mûr had made for a pseudo bunch sprint as trains massed at the front to position their leaders for a clean start to the climb. Ineos Grenadiers swamped the front in the 10 percent opening pitches as Geraint Thomas sat second-wheel.

A handful of flurries flew off the front only for the Richie Porte-led peloton to pull them in. Van der Poel, Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) all attempted to go clear as the front of the race surged and slowed.

Van der Poel landed the hammer blow at 700 meters to go. The Dutchman’s trademark kick distanced the bunch with ease anf gave him a clear gap as he went on to take a solo win that made for a throwback to Alaphilippe’s stage one victory.

Six-strong break scrap for mountains points

Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash), Jonas Koch (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jérémy Cabot (TotalEnergies), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) clipped away early on and spent the day battling for mountains points.

KoM classification leader Schelling, Perez and Theuns each proved the fastest to the top of the stage’s first three classified climbs as the peloton left them to scrap among themselves.

Theuns and Cabot were the last two to remain out front. Their big day out was ended by the huge upping of pace from the peloton as the race hit the first ascent of the Mûr just seconds ahead of van der Poel’s first attack on the Mûr.

Van der Poel tests the legs on first climb of the Mûr

Van der Poel attempted a trademark long-range move on the first of two ascents of the Mûr. The Dutchman rocketed from the bunch only to fade as he went over the summit, but he did enough to claim the bonus points he needed to secure yellow.

Alaphilippe, Pogačar and Roglič led the chase for bonus time over the peak of the climb, with Pogačar edging out Roglič for second place to gain a few valuable seconds.

Tour de France Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:18:30
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:06
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:06
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:08
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:08
7VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:08
9LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:08
10HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:08
11WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:08
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:08
13MAS EnricMovistar Team0:08
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:08
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:08
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:08
18BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:08
19KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:08
21CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:08
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:08
23VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
24MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08
25URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:08
26HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:08
27COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:08
28THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:23
29IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:23
30LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:23
31FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:23
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:23
33NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:23
34PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:23
35MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:23
36ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:23
37POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:23
38PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:23
39HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:28
40MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
41GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:42
42PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:42
43BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:49
44KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:51
45BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:51
46ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
47MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:59
48ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:59
49SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:59
50BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:59
51VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:59
52O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:06
53DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech1:11
54BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
55MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:30
56FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:35
57YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:44
58SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies1:45
59ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:45
60POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:45
61MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:45
62BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:45
63COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:10
64GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26
65MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates2:26
66DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies2:26
67TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:26
68DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26
69DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:26
70GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:26
71VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:26
72MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:26
73KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:26
74FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38
75KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:38
76MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:40
77KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers3:48
78RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies3:48
79GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team3:48
80SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:48
81FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech3:48
82GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers3:48
83VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:48
84CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:48
85DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM3:48
86KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:48
87CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:48
88MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:48
89DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix3:51
90VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers4:03
91GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4:49
92NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM4:49
93SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:49
94PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team4:49
95GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:49
96GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team4:49
97BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation4:49
98DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic4:49
99BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies4:49
100SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:49
101ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:23
102COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team5:23
103CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo5:58
104HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5:58
105RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix6:18
106NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team6:18
107BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:18
108GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:18
109CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:18
110VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:56
111VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal6:56
112VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:03
113HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:41
114GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation7:41
115CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:41
116RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo7:41
117SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team7:41
118BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo7:41
119PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:41
120LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:41
121GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech7:41
122CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:41
123BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:41
124EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM9:06
125DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:06
126ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team9:06
127ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team9:06
128WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious9:06
129TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma9:06
130OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe9:06
131LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates9:06
132ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:06
133COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:06
134HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates9:06
135POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe11:21
136ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation11:21
137WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:21
138FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation11:21
139BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash11:21
140PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:21
141HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious11:21
142VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix11:44
143STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo11:51
144PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe12:30
145SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe12:55
146DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:55
147VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal12:55
148VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:55
149DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step12:55
150ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:55
151PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix12:55
152GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation12:55
153RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic12:55
154MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix12:55
155DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal12:55
156ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers12:55
157CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step12:55
158EWAN CalebLotto Soudal13:06
159MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step13:06
160PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo13:06
161JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange13:06
162SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal13:06
163HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation13:06
164BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic13:06
165MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma13:06
166BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates13:06
167PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM13:06
168WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash13:06
169GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ13:06
170BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step13:06
171SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ13:06
172DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ13:06
173KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:06
174KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal13:06
175JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange13:06
176DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange13:06
177MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic13:06
178CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies13:06
179THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo13:06
180BOL CeesTeam DSM13:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix8:57:25
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:08
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:13
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:24
6HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:26
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:26
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:26
9VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:26
11MAS EnricMovistar Team0:26
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:26
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:26
14QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:26
15CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:26
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:26
17LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:31
18CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:31
19VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
20THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:41
21NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:41
22FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:41
23ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:46
24COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:12
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:16
26ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17
27BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM1:17
28SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:00
29KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:07
31HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:07
32MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:07
33LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2:22
34GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:43
35PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:49
36MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:49
37POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:49
38PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:49
39KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM2:50
40MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:52
41TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies3:04
42O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3:05
43PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers3:08
44VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:25
45MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix3:25
46MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious3:29
47DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3:37
48ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:44
49FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:01
50POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo4:05
51GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:25
52VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo4:25
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4:25
54BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:26
55TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious4:28
56DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:39
57YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange5:11
58GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team5:47
59CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step5:47
60DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:47
61BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation5:50
62VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:51
63GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:53
64MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation6:19
65GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6:25
66BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:32
67ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6:42
68GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma6:48
69NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM6:48
70GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:15
71MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange7:15
72VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers7:15
73KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers7:28
74BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7:28
75MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:28
76BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:31
77VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7:52
78COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates7:53
79MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates8:09
80DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies8:09
81DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies8:09
82SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe8:16
83DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8:16
84FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:21
85HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech8:24
86VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:37
87NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team8:44
88BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:44
89RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix8:44
90SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies8:52
91SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic8:54
92WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation9:07
93RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies9:31
94FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech9:31
95VERONA CarlosMovistar Team9:31
96GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers9:31
97CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers9:31
98MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates9:33
99LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:40
100BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo9:40
101CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo10:32
102BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies10:32
103ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10:33
104EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM11:13
105KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:37
106IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech11:38
107RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo11:46
108BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:01
109GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:01
110DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix12:11
111PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team12:49
112GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:49
113STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo12:55
114DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13:26
115SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13:30
116VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:03
117LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates14:13
118CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:18
119CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:38
120CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:48
121ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team14:49
122WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious14:49
123SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team14:51
124OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe15:23
125COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team15:25
126ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team16:13
127ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:16
128ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers16:35
129PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe16:50
130WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:52
131BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:04
132PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:04
133HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:23
134VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix17:27
135JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange17:40
136DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:38
137PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix18:38
138VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal18:38
139BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step18:42
140BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic18:49
141DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ18:49
142SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ18:49
143GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ18:49
144KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:49
145CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies18:49
146GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech18:56
147PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:07
148DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step19:12
149CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step19:12
150WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash19:17
151EWAN CalebLotto Soudal19:23
152MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step19:23
153KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal19:23
154DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange19:47
155VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:02
156DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal20:02
157POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe20:20
158KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma20:27
159MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix21:54
160SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal22:05
161BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates22:05
162COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM22:20
163GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation22:28
164PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM22:35
165HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious22:52
166BOL CeesTeam DSM23:03
167ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:00
168GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation24:21
169THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo24:32
170SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe24:57
171TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma25:45
172FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation26:08
173HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates27:25
174RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic27:27
175MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic27:38
176PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo27:53
177HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation27:53
178ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation28:00
179MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma29:45
180JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange29:45
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step66
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix50
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange45
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates44
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma40
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
7SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal26
9HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious25
10MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo22
11THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20
13SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe18
14KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
15VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma16
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
17DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ15
18CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
19CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step14
20PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
21BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic13
22COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM12
23CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
24LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies8
25COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious8
26THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
27PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix7
28DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7
29MAS EnricMovistar Team6
30CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
31WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6
32MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
33BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
34CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5
35MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange5
36OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech3
38MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
39QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2
40GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2
41PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates8:57:38
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:13
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:13
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:03
6PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:36
7DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3:24
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3:52
9DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM5:34
10NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM6:35
11MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:15
12VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7:39
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:31
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates9:20
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo9:27
16EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM11:00
17RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo11:33
18BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash11:48
19GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:36
20CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:05
21WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious14:36
22PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix18:25
23SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal21:52
24BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates21:52
25GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation22:15
26PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM22:22
27ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:47
28SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe24:44
29HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates27:12
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
2SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe4
3PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
5THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2
7CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
8VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 26:53:36
2Astana - Premier Tech0:32
3Bahrain - Victorious0:43
4Trek - Segafredo1:46
5EF Education - Nippo1:53
6Team BikeExchange2:23
7INEOS Grenadiers2:59
8Movistar Team3:34
9Deceuninck - Quick Step4:39
10BORA - hansgrohe7:15
11AG2R Citroën Team7:58
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM8:27
13Team Arkéa Samsic8:33
14Team DSM8:33
15Alpecin-Fenix8:36
16Team TotalEnergies9:42
17UAE-Team Emirates10:21
18Groupama - FDJ10:25
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits11:16
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:24
21Team Qhubeka NextHash17:12
22Israel Start-Up Nation19:55
23Lotto Soudal27:12

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

