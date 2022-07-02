Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen edges Wout van Aert in crash-marred final

Winds don't blow right for splits on huge Great Belt bridges but huge crash in final three kilometers could cause issues for days to come.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) pipped Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to score the Nyborg sprint in stage 2 of the Tour de France.

Tour rookie Jakobsen emerged at the front of a scrappy reduced sprint on the Danish island to take his first Tour victory in his very first road stage of the race.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finished third after opening up the final sprint.

Overnight race leader Yves Lampert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) came down in a crash at 20km to go but regained contact only to see Van Aert take yellow with his second-place finish.

More than half the bunch were caught up in a crash after the peloton emerged from the hulking Great Belt bridges at 3km to go.

Time gaps will be neutralized under UCI regulation and there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries, but a bunch of bumps and bruises so early in the race could cause issues in two weeks’ time.

Jakobsen’s win marks the highest point in his comeback from the career-threatening injuries that sidelined him for months after the 2020 Tour of Poland. Three stages at last year’s Vuelta and triumph on debut at the Tour puts Jakobsen square at the front of the modern sprint pack.

“Today is ‘incroyable‘ as they say in French,” Jakobsen said at the finish. “For me, it was a long process step by step, and a lot of people helped me on the way. This is to pay them back, to show it was not for nothing.

“I’m happy I still enjoy riding and racing, and luckily I can still win. It’s an amazing day and I want to thank everyone who helped me get here.”

Jakobsen earned Tour sprint selection for Quick-Step over Mark Cavendish this summer. The young Dutchman eased the pressure on his shoulders at the earliest opportunity.

“A stage in the Tour de France, I’ve been dreaming about that for 15 years I think. It’s the biggest race, as a sprinter you want to get here and win.”

Cort climbs into KoM jersey

Home star Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost) went away with Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and B&B Hotels-KTM duo Pierre Rolland and Cyril Barthe at the flag drop.

The foursome was on the hunt for mountain points and Cort didn’t let the opportunity slip in front of a home crowd.

The Dane scored the points he needed after the B&B pair got it wrong in their tactical horseplay. Rolland and Barthe lost the wheels on the first hill of the day and were left chasing as Cort went on to collect the first KoM jersey for Denmark in 10 years.

Tensions bubble through back-half of stage

The bunch kept Bystrøm and Cort on a close leash all day in anticipation of potential crosswind carnage to come. The gap hit three minutes but never more as BikeExchange-Jayco and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl looked on a mission to secure a bunch sprint.

The approach of the intermediate sprint at 75km and a move into crosswinds prompted the first flurry of activity in the soft-tapping bunch.

Jumbo-Visma gave Van Aert a leadout for the sprint but Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) kicked hard to score a haul of points.

Changes in course direction saw the pace rise and fall as the increasingly nervy bunch looked to stay safe in the risk of splits.

Cort dropped back to the bunch at around 60km to go, but Bystrøm didn’t give up. The Norweigan only got reeled in for good at 30km as tension ramped to a high in the kilometer countdown toward the windswept Great Belt.

Nerves but not splits on the bridge

Nerves jangled on the Great Belt. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rigoberto Urán and U.S. rookie Kevin Vermaerke were caught in a crash just kilometers ahead of the Great Belt bridges at 21km to go. EF Education EasyPost rallied around Urán in a desperate TT back to the bunch and only made contact again at 9km to go to see Urán keep his GC hope alive.

The winds didn’t blow the way the bunch needed for the much-anticipated splits on the 18km bridges but jangling nerves still had an impact.

A second collision shortly after Urán’s incident brought a dozen riders down, leaving yellow jersey Lamapaert and Quick-Step star leadout man Michael Mørkøv a leg-sapping chase to make contact.

A shift in the direction of the bridge brought a headwind to the face of the peloton and put a handbrake on the spinning melee at 10km to go.

The bunch was all back together as the race returned to the land at 3km to go. Just as tension began to ease a huge crash around 30 riders back brought dozens of riders down but without risk of losing time.

Yellow jersey Lampaert led the bunch into the final kilometer as Van Aert surfed the Quick-Step train. Pedersen gambled with a long early sprint but was overhauled just meters from the line as Jakobsen lunged for Tour victory at the very first opportunity.

Tour de France Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:34:34
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
3PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
4VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
6SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies0:00
7LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
8GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
9MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
10HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
11KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12WALSCHEID MaxCofidis0:00
13EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
15LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
16PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
17POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
18LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:00
19VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
20YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
21HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
23OSS DanielTotalEnergies0:00
24JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal0:00
25EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:00
26BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
27VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
28DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:00
29THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
30MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
31GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
32BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:00
33MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
34KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
35BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
36SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
37CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
38ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
39BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
40LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
41CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
42VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
43VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
44PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
45DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
46ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
47MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
48FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
49MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
50FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:00
51VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:00
52ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
53NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
54BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
55JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
56POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
57VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
58MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
59WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
60ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
61PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
62BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
63WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
64KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
65TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
66LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
67HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
68HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
69TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
70ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
71OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
72TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
73MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
74GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
75LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
76BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
77GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
78OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
79QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
80BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
81VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
82THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
83PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:00
84MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
85RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:00
86SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
87MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
88SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
89SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
90KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
91SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
92GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
93PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
94MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
95LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
96LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
97GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
98BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
99URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
100MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
101VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
102RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
103FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
104KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
105CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
106IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
107GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
108DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:00
109PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
110MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
111SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:00
112CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
113GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
114DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
115DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
116MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
117BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
118GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo0:00
119PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:00
120BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
121DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
122VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
123VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies0:00
124ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
125BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
126SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
127KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
128VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
129BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
130KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
131GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
132NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
133IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
134GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
135GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious0:00
136BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:00
137STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ0:00
138LAFAY VictorCofidis0:00
139LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:00
140SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
141HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
142KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
143JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
144TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
145SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
146HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
147BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:00
148JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
149MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:00
150SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
151KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
152POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
153ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
154WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
155MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
156PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:00
157CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
158FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
159BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:00
160BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates0:00
161NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
162COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:00
163DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
164BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
165CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
166O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
167VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
168GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
169HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
170LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates0:00
171JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
172CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
173VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM0:00
174DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
175GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
176TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4:49:50
2LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:01
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:08
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:11
5PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:12
6VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:14
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:16
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:17
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:18
10TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:21
11CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:22
12JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:24
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:24
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:24
15PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:25
16TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:26
17MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:26
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:26
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:26
20CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:31
21VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:32
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:34
23THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:35
24MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:36
25LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:37
26CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:37
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:38
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:40
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:42
30WALSCHEID MaxCofidis0:43
31MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:44
32MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:44
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:45
34PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:45
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:46
37BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:46
38IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:47
39EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:48
40HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:48
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:49
42JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:49
43ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:49
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:49
45WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:50
46QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:50
47BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:50
48SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:50
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:50
50MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:51
51GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:51
52OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:52
53HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:52
54DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:53
55GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:53
56BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
57VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:53
58SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
59BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:55
60SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:55
61GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM0:55
62BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:55
63FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:56
64CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:56
65CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:56
66RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:56
67BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:56
68MAS EnricMovistar Team0:57
69MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
70KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
71GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:59
72MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:00
73LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:00
74HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:01
75PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:01
76JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
77DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:02
78DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:02
79O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:02
80DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:02
81TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:02
82LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:03
83MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:04
84NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
85VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
86GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:05
87HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:06
88BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:07
89VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
90GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:08
91KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:08
92IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:08
93CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
94BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:10
95FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:10
96WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:10
97BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11
98GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:12
99BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:13
100BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
101HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
102LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1:14
103HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:14
104PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:14
105DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:15
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:15
107VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:15
108GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious1:15
109URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:15
110JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15
111ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
112FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:17
113BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:17
114PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:22
115COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:23
116BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:23
117JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:23
118LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:23
119GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:24
120RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24
121VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:24
122POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:25
123GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:25
124OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:25
125KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:26
126VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:26
127MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:26
128PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:27
129CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech1:27
130BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech1:27
131DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:29
132SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:29
133SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:29
134LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:30
135WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:30
136JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal1:33
137KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:33
138SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM1:33
139GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:33
140SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:33
141NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:33
142VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1:34
143MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:35
144VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:35
145LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:37
146STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:39
147GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:39
148BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:42
149HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:43
150DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:43
151PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:43
152VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies1:44
153MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:44
154VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:45
155ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46
156BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates1:48
157OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:49
158TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:49
159LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates1:50
160KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck1:51
161BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:54
162EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:58
163PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:58
164LAFAY VictorCofidis1:58
165DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck1:59
166CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:59
167PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:01
168SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:08
169ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:08
170GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:12
171BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:23
172KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:25
173NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech2:26
174ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM2:31
175MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:35
176FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma60
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team59
3PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies25
5LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
6CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost22
7BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
8LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM20
9EWAN CalebLotto Soudal19
10VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe18
11PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck16
12POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates15
13GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
14VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
15LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma10
16GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
17VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma9
18ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma8
19MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM8
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
21KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
22WALSCHEID MaxCofidis7
23MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
24HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic7
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6
26BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies6
27KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
28JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4
29STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
30GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4
31YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3
32GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
33PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates4:49:58
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:17
3VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:26
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:36
5EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:40
6JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:41
7WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:42
8BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:45
9SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:47
10RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:48
11GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:51
12LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:52
13DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:54
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
15BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:59
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:05
17VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:07
18ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
19LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
20VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:18
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:19
22DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:21
23KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:25
24STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:31
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:35
26BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:15
27MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:27
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 14:30:09
2INEOS Grenadiers0:21
3Trek - Segafredo0:37
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:42
5Bahrain - Victorious0:52
6BORA - hansgrohe0:57
7UAE Team Emirates1:20
8EF Education-EasyPost1:22
9Cofidis1:24
10Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:35
11Groupama - FDJ1:35
12Team DSM1:44
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48
14AG2R Citroën Team1:48
15Movistar Team1:49
16Astana Qazaqstan Team2:05
17Israel - Premier Tech2:09
18Alpecin-Deceuninck2:10
19Team Arkéa Samsic2:11
20Lotto Soudal2:29
21B&B Hotels - KTM2:29
22TotalEnergies2:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo