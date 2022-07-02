Tour de France stage 2: Fabio Jakobsen edges Wout van Aert in crash-marred final
Winds don't blow right for splits on huge Great Belt bridges but huge crash in final three kilometers could cause issues for days to come.
Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) pipped Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to score the Nyborg sprint in stage 2 of the Tour de France.
Tour rookie Jakobsen emerged at the front of a scrappy reduced sprint on the Danish island to take his first Tour victory in his very first road stage of the race.
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finished third after opening up the final sprint.
Overnight race leader Yves Lampert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) came down in a crash at 20km to go but regained contact only to see Van Aert take yellow with his second-place finish.
More than half the bunch were caught up in a crash after the peloton emerged from the hulking Great Belt bridges at 3km to go.
Time gaps will be neutralized under UCI regulation and there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries, but a bunch of bumps and bruises so early in the race could cause issues in two weeks’ time.
Jakobsen’s win marks the highest point in his comeback from the career-threatening injuries that sidelined him for months after the 2020 Tour of Poland. Three stages at last year’s Vuelta and triumph on debut at the Tour puts Jakobsen square at the front of the modern sprint pack.
“Today is ‘incroyable‘ as they say in French,” Jakobsen said at the finish. “For me, it was a long process step by step, and a lot of people helped me on the way. This is to pay them back, to show it was not for nothing.
“I’m happy I still enjoy riding and racing, and luckily I can still win. It’s an amazing day and I want to thank everyone who helped me get here.”
Jakobsen earned Tour sprint selection for Quick-Step over Mark Cavendish this summer. The young Dutchman eased the pressure on his shoulders at the earliest opportunity.
“A stage in the Tour de France, I’ve been dreaming about that for 15 years I think. It’s the biggest race, as a sprinter you want to get here and win.”
Cort climbs into KoM jersey
Home star Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost) went away with Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and B&B Hotels-KTM duo Pierre Rolland and Cyril Barthe at the flag drop.
The foursome was on the hunt for mountain points and Cort didn’t let the opportunity slip in front of a home crowd.
The Dane scored the points he needed after the B&B pair got it wrong in their tactical horseplay. Rolland and Barthe lost the wheels on the first hill of the day and were left chasing as Cort went on to collect the first KoM jersey for Denmark in 10 years.
Tensions bubble through back-half of stage
The bunch kept Bystrøm and Cort on a close leash all day in anticipation of potential crosswind carnage to come. The gap hit three minutes but never more as BikeExchange-Jayco and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl looked on a mission to secure a bunch sprint.
The approach of the intermediate sprint at 75km and a move into crosswinds prompted the first flurry of activity in the soft-tapping bunch.
Jumbo-Visma gave Van Aert a leadout for the sprint but Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) kicked hard to score a haul of points.
Changes in course direction saw the pace rise and fall as the increasingly nervy bunch looked to stay safe in the risk of splits.
Cort dropped back to the bunch at around 60km to go, but Bystrøm didn’t give up. The Norweigan only got reeled in for good at 30km as tension ramped to a high in the kilometer countdown toward the windswept Great Belt.
Nerves but not splits on the bridge
Rigoberto Urán and U.S. rookie Kevin Vermaerke were caught in a crash just kilometers ahead of the Great Belt bridges at 21km to go. EF Education EasyPost rallied around Urán in a desperate TT back to the bunch and only made contact again at 9km to go to see Urán keep his GC hope alive.
The winds didn’t blow the way the bunch needed for the much-anticipated splits on the 18km bridges but jangling nerves still had an impact.
A second collision shortly after Urán’s incident brought a dozen riders down, leaving yellow jersey Lamapaert and Quick-Step star leadout man Michael Mørkøv a leg-sapping chase to make contact.
A shift in the direction of the bridge brought a headwind to the face of the peloton and put a handbrake on the spinning melee at 10km to go.
The bunch was all back together as the race returned to the land at 3km to go. Just as tension began to ease a huge crash around 30 riders back brought dozens of riders down but without risk of losing time.
Yellow jersey Lampaert led the bunch into the final kilometer as Van Aert surfed the Quick-Step train. Pedersen gambled with a long early sprint but was overhauled just meters from the line as Jakobsen lunged for Tour victory at the very first opportunity.
Tour de France Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:34:34
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|4
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|6
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|7
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|8
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|9
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|10
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|11
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|0:00
|13
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|16
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|17
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|18
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|19
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|20
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|23
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|24
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|25
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|27
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|29
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|30
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|32
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|33
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|34
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|35
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|36
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|37
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|38
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|39
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|40
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|41
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|42
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|43
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|44
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|45
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:00
|46
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|47
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|48
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|49
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|50
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|51
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|52
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|53
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|54
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|55
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|56
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|57
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|58
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|59
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|60
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|61
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|62
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|63
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|64
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|65
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|66
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|67
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|68
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|69
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|70
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|71
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|72
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|73
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|74
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|75
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|76
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|77
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|78
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|79
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|80
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|81
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|82
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:00
|83
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:00
|84
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|85
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|86
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|87
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|88
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|89
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|90
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|91
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|92
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|93
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|94
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|95
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|96
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|97
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|98
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|99
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|100
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|101
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|102
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|103
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|104
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|105
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|106
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|107
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|108
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|109
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|110
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|111
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|112
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|113
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|114
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|115
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|116
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|117
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|118
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|119
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:00
|120
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|121
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|122
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|123
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|124
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|125
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|126
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|127
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|128
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|129
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|130
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|131
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|132
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|133
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:00
|134
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|135
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|136
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|137
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|138
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:00
|139
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|140
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|141
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|142
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|143
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|144
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|145
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|146
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|147
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|148
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|149
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|150
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|151
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|152
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|153
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|154
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|155
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|156
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|157
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|158
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|159
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|160
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|161
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|162
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|163
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|164
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|165
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|166
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|167
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|168
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|169
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|170
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|171
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|172
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|173
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|0:00
|174
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|175
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|176
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:50
|2
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|5
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12
|6
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:14
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:21
|11
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:22
|12
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:24
|15
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|16
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|17
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:26
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:31
|21
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|22
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:34
|23
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:35
|24
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:36
|25
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:37
|26
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|30
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|0:43
|31
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|32
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:44
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|34
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:45
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:46
|37
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:46
|38
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|39
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:48
|40
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:48
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:49
|42
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|43
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:49
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:49
|45
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|46
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:50
|47
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:50
|48
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:50
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|50
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:51
|51
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|52
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|53
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|54
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:53
|55
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:53
|56
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|57
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|58
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|59
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|60
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|61
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:55
|62
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:55
|63
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:56
|64
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|65
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|66
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:56
|67
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:56
|68
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:57
|69
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|70
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|71
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|72
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:00
|73
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:00
|74
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|75
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|76
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|77
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:02
|78
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02
|79
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|80
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:02
|81
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:02
|82
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:03
|83
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:04
|84
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|85
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|86
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|87
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:06
|88
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:07
|89
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|90
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:08
|91
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:08
|92
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:08
|93
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|94
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:10
|95
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:10
|96
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10
|97
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11
|98
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:12
|99
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:13
|100
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|101
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|102
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1:14
|103
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:14
|104
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:14
|105
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|107
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:15
|108
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:15
|109
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:15
|110
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15
|111
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|112
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:17
|113
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:17
|114
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22
|115
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:23
|116
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:23
|117
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:23
|118
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:23
|119
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24
|120
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24
|121
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24
|122
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:25
|123
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:25
|124
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:25
|125
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:26
|126
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:26
|127
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26
|128
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:27
|129
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:27
|130
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:27
|131
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|132
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:29
|133
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:29
|134
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30
|135
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:30
|136
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33
|137
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33
|138
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:33
|139
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:33
|140
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:33
|141
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:33
|142
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:34
|143
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:35
|144
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|145
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:37
|146
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39
|147
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:39
|148
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:42
|149
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:43
|150
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:43
|151
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:43
|152
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|1:44
|153
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:44
|154
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:45
|155
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46
|156
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:48
|157
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:49
|158
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|159
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:50
|160
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:51
|161
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:54
|162
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58
|163
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:58
|164
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:58
|165
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:59
|166
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|167
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:01
|168
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:08
|169
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:08
|170
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:12
|171
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:23
|172
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25
|173
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:26
|174
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:31
|175
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:35
|176
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|60
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|59
|3
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|25
|5
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|6
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22
|7
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|8
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|20
|9
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|10
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|11
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|12
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|13
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|14
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|15
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|16
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|17
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|18
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|19
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|21
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|22
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|7
|23
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|24
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|26
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|6
|27
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|28
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|29
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|30
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|31
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|32
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|33
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:49:58
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|3
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36
|5
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:40
|6
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:41
|7
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|8
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:45
|9
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:47
|10
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:48
|11
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|12
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:52
|13
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:54
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:59
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|17
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:07
|18
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|19
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|20
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:19
|22
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|23
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|24
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:35
|26
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:15
|27
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:27
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:30:09
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:42
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20
|8
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:22
|9
|Cofidis
|1:24
|10
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:35
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35
|12
|Team DSM
|1:44
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48
|15
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05
|17
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:09
|18
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:10
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:11
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29
|21
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:29
|22
|TotalEnergies
|2:33
