Tour de France stage 2: Alaphilippe takes stage from three-up sprint, moves into yellow jersey
Frenchman sparked the selection on final climb of the stage to take race's second yellow jersey, dedicating the win to his father.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took victory and sparked the hopes of his nation at Tour de France stage 2 Sunday.
The Frenchman outkicked Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) in a three-up sprint in Nice after the trio went clear in the final 10 kilometers of the stage.
Alaphilippe had launched the decisive action in the final 10 kilometers of the stage, attacking on the final climb and drawing out his two rivals. His stage victory also leaves him in the yellow jersey, with Yates in second overall, four seconds back.
“It’s a very special emotion to win this stage of the Tour,” Alaphilippe said. “It’s a very particular year. I worked really hard. I kept serious. I’m very very happy to win today. I just don’t have any words.”
The stage victory was Alaphilippe’s fifth Tour win, adding to the two he took last year, where he also wore the yellow jersey for 14 days and lit up French dreams of a Tour victory. Alaphilippe had cited Sunday’s mountainous parcours as one in his eye line for a stage win, and sure enough, the 28-year-old delivered on his promise, and went on to dedicate the stage to his father, who passed away earlier this year.
Alaphilippe has long stated he is not targeting the overall but instead looking to scoop stages. However, he’s not going to give up his prize easily.
“I’m not here to challenge for the GC,” he said. “Wearing the yellow jersey is a source of enormous pride. You have to defend it. It’s the Tour de France… So I’ll defend it with everything I’ve got, but you have to be realistic… Still, I’m not ready to give it back tomorrow.”
Yates is also looking to come away from the Tour with stage wins, and was satisfied with his day.
“I’m happy with my third,” Yates said after the stage. “No one wanted to be on the front there. I told the team in the winter that I wanted to go to the Tour and be aggressive in the first week. They never let me do that before. So here we are, it turned out pretty good.”
The stage in and out of Nice led the peloton through the southern Alps, taking riders into the high mountains unusually early in the race.
Matteo Trentin (CCC-Team), Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) were among the eight that jumped into an early break. After scooping up the intermediate sprint points on offer just 16km into the stage, Trentin dropped back into the bunch to leave seven out front.
With a big day in the mountains and sore bodies after a crash-filled stage Saturday, the peloton tapped up the two opening cat 1 climbs under clear blue skies. Sagan was dropped out of the break on Col de Turini, the second pass of the day, as the remaining escapees held a gap of between three to four minutes going over the summit.
After the chaotic stage Saturday, the notoriously long, treacherous descent of the Turini saw Jumbo-Visma mass on the front of the bunch to safely lead the race down the tight, narrow hairpins of the 1,600 meter climb.
Going into the first of the two final climbs, the bunch of six was finally scooped up as the peloton cranked the pace in anticipation of the steep opening ramps of the Col d’Eze.
Young American Nielson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) threw the dice on the Eze with a brief skirmish off the front before being scooped up by the rapidly-reducing peloton as Deceuninck-Quick-Step and then Jumbo-Visma drove the pace, with other GC teams massing behind in advance of yet-another tricky descent through the twisting streets of downtown Nice.
Quick-Step again took control on the short kicker of the Quatre Chemins, with Alaphilippe lurking dangerously in wheel two.
“I asked the team to work really hard for me on the final climb because there weren’t many riders left,” Alaphilippe said after the stage. “I gave everything because I have nothing to lose.”
Alalphilippe made his move halfway up the climb, with Hirshi bridging across and Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers leading the bunch 10 seconds behind.
Adam Yates was next to go, bridging across to the attackers and then stealing the bonus seconds available at the summit as he out-sprinted Alaphilippe at the line.
Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch through the descent 20 seconds behind the leaders, while up front, Alaphilippe, Yates and Hirschi worked together through the final flat run-in to the finish line in central Nice.
Going under the red kite, the trio began cat-and-mousing in advance of the sprint as the peloton rapidly gained ground.
Alaphilippe left it to the very last second to launch his winning kick as the bunch roared into view just 100 meters back. The Frenchman launched from Adam Yates, coming around the Brit who was soon distanced. Hirschi took Alaphilippe all the way to the line as the pair almost drew level, but Alaphilippe had the legs to go the distance and take the stage.
Overnight GC leader Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) finished several minutes back after the burly sprinter rode home in the grupetto.
Tour de France Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55:27
|2
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|3
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01
|4
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:02
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:02
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:02
|10
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:02
|11
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02
|12
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02
|13
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:02
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:02
|15
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02
|16
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:02
|19
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|21
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:02
|22
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|23
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|24
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:02
|25
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:02
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:02
|27
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:02
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:02
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:02
|30
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02
|31
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|32
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:02
|33
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|34
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|35
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:02
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19
|38
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|39
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|40
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:16
|41
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|42
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09
|43
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:09
|44
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:09
|45
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:09
|46
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:09
|47
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:38
|48
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:38
|49
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38
|50
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:25
|51
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|4:25
|52
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|4:25
|53
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:25
|54
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:25
|55
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|4:25
|56
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:25
|57
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:35
|58
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:02
|59
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:02
|60
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:02
|61
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:02
|62
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:02
|63
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8:41
|64
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:41
|65
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:41
|66
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:55
|67
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:57
|68
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|10:19
|69
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:19
|70
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:19
|71
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:19
|72
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:19
|73
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:19
|74
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10:19
|75
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:43
|76
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|13:52
|77
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:52
|78
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|13:52
|79
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:33
|80
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:45
|81
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:45
|82
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:45
|83
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:45
|84
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:45
|85
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:45
|86
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:45
|87
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|17:45
|88
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:45
|89
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|17:45
|90
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|17:45
|91
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17:45
|92
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:45
|93
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|17:45
|94
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:45
|95
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:45
|96
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:45
|97
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|17:45
|98
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17:45
|99
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:45
|100
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:45
|101
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45
|102
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:45
|103
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:45
|104
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:45
|105
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:45
|106
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:45
|107
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:45
|108
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:45
|109
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45
|110
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|17:45
|111
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|17:45
|112
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|17:51
|113
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:42
|114
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|20:42
|115
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:42
|116
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:42
|117
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:42
|118
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:42
|119
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:42
|120
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:42
|121
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:42
|122
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:42
|123
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:38
|124
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:38
|125
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|21:38
|126
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|21:38
|127
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|21:38
|128
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|21:38
|129
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25:47
|130
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:15
|131
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:15
|132
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:15
|133
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:15
|134
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:15
|135
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:15
|136
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:15
|137
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:15
|138
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:15
|139
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:15
|140
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|28:15
|141
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:15
|142
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:15
|143
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:15
|144
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:15
|145
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|28:15
|146
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:15
|147
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:15
|148
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:15
|149
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:15
|150
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|28:55
|151
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|28:55
|152
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|28:55
|153
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:55
|154
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:55
|155
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:55
|156
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:55
|157
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|158
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|159
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|28:55
|160
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|161
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:55
|162
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:55
|163
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:55
|164
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:55
|165
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:55
|166
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:55
|167
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|28:55
|168
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:55
|169
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:55
|170
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:55
|171
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|172
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|29:08
|173
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|29:08
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:41:35
|2
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:07
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:17
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:17
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17
|7
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:17
|8
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|10
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|11
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|12
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:17
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:17
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:17
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:17
|16
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:17
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:17
|20
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:17
|21
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17
|22
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:17
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|24
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|25
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:17
|26
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:17
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:17
|28
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:17
|29
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|30
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:17
|33
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:17
|34
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:17
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:17
|36
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:34
|37
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19
|38
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:27
|39
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:31
|40
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31
|41
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:24
|42
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:24
|43
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24
|44
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:24
|45
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:24
|46
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:53
|47
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:53
|48
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:53
|49
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:32
|50
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:40
|51
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:40
|52
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|4:40
|53
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:40
|54
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|4:40
|55
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|4:40
|56
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:40
|57
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:50
|58
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:17
|59
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:17
|60
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:17
|61
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|62
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:17
|63
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:56
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8:56
|65
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:56
|66
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:10
|67
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:12
|68
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|10:34
|69
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:34
|70
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:34
|71
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:34
|72
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:34
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10:34
|74
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:58
|75
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|14:07
|76
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:07
|77
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14:07
|78
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:38
|79
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:48
|80
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:00
|81
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:00
|82
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:00
|83
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|18:00
|84
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:00
|85
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:00
|86
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:00
|87
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:00
|88
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:00
|89
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|18:00
|90
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:00
|91
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|18:00
|92
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:00
|93
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:00
|94
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:00
|95
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:00
|96
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:00
|97
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:00
|98
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:00
|99
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:00
|100
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|18:00
|101
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:00
|102
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:00
|103
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|18:00
|104
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:00
|105
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|18:00
|106
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:00
|107
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:00
|108
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|18:00
|109
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:00
|110
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:00
|111
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|18:06
|112
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18:20
|113
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|20:57
|114
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:57
|115
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:57
|116
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:57
|117
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:57
|118
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:57
|119
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:57
|120
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:57
|121
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|21:53
|122
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|21:53
|123
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|21:53
|124
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:53
|125
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|21:53
|126
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:53
|127
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26:02
|128
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:11
|129
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:20
|130
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:24
|131
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:30
|132
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:30
|133
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:30
|134
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:30
|135
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|28:30
|136
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:30
|137
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:30
|138
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:30
|139
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|28:30
|140
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:30
|141
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:30
|142
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:30
|143
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:30
|144
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:30
|145
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:30
|146
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|29:06
|147
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:10
|148
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|29:10
|149
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:10
|150
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:10
|151
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:10
|152
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:10
|153
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|29:10
|154
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:10
|155
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|29:10
|156
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|29:10
|157
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:10
|158
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29:10
|159
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|29:10
|160
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:10
|161
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:10
|162
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|29:23
|163
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|29:23
|164
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:23
|165
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:21
|166
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:01
|167
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|34:01
|168
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|40:14
|169
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|40:14
|170
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|40:14
|171
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|40:14
|172
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:34
|173
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|42:14
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|64
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|36
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|7
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|25
|8
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|9
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|22
|10
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|20
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|20
|12
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|19
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|14
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|15
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|17
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|18
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|20
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|21
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|22
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|23
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|24
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|25
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|26
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|27
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|28
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|29
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|30
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|31
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|32
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|33
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|34
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|35
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|36
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|37
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|38
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|39
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|40
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|41
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|42
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|43
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|45
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|47
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|48
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|2
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|3
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|5
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|6
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|5
|7
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|9
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|10
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2
|11
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|12
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|13
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|14
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|8:41:42
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:46
|8
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|4:33
|9
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:49
|10
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:27
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:00
|12
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:53
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:53
|14
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:53
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:53
|16
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|21:46
|17
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|21:46
|18
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:17
|19
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|28:23
|20
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:23
|21
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:23
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|28:59
|23
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:03
|24
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:54
|25
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:27
|26
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|42:07
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05:36
|2
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|4
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:07
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:36
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:22
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:23
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:17
|14
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:23
|15
|Team Sunweb
|13:48
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:29
|17
|CCC Team
|22:06
|18
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|28:00
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:00
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|36:40
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00:49
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:26:39
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.