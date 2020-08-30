2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 2: Alaphilippe takes stage from three-up sprint, moves into yellow jersey

Frenchman sparked the selection on final climb of the stage to take race's second yellow jersey, dedicating the win to his father.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took victory and sparked the hopes of his nation at Tour de France stage 2 Sunday.

The Frenchman outkicked Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) in a three-up sprint in Nice after the trio went clear in the final 10 kilometers of the stage.

Alaphilippe had launched the decisive action in the final 10 kilometers of the stage, attacking on the final climb and drawing out his two rivals. His stage victory also leaves him in the yellow jersey, with Yates in second overall, four seconds back.

“It’s a very special emotion to win this stage of the Tour,” Alaphilippe said. “It’s a very particular year. I worked really hard. I kept serious. I’m very very happy to win today. I just don’t have any words.”

The stage victory was Alaphilippe’s fifth Tour win, adding to the two he took last year, where he also wore the yellow jersey for 14 days and lit up French dreams of a Tour victory. Alaphilippe had cited Sunday’s mountainous parcours as one in his eye line for a stage win, and sure enough, the 28-year-old delivered on his promise, and went on to dedicate the stage to his father, who passed away earlier this year.

Alaphilippe has long stated he is not targeting the overall but instead looking to scoop stages. However, he’s not going to give up his prize easily.

“I’m not here to challenge for the GC,” he said. “Wearing the yellow jersey is a source of enormous pride. You have to defend it. It’s the Tour de France… So I’ll defend it with everything I’ve got, but you have to be realistic… Still, I’m not ready to give it back tomorrow.”

Yates is also looking to come away from the Tour with stage wins, and was satisfied with his day.

“I’m happy with my third,” Yates said after the stage. “No one wanted to be on the front there. I told the team in the winter that I wanted to go to the Tour and be aggressive in the first week. They never let me do that before. So here we are, it turned out pretty good.”

Tour de France stage 2 could make for a nervous final. Image: ASO
Sunday made for a tough day of climbing, packing nearly 3,800m of ascent. Image: ASO

The stage in and out of Nice led the peloton through the southern Alps, taking riders into the high mountains unusually early in the race.

Matteo Trentin (CCC-Team), Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) were among the eight that jumped into an early break. After scooping up the intermediate sprint points on offer just 16km into the stage, Trentin dropped back into the bunch to leave seven out front.

With a big day in the mountains and sore bodies after a crash-filled stage Saturday, the peloton tapped up the two opening cat 1 climbs under clear blue skies. Sagan was dropped out of the break on Col de Turini, the second pass of the day, as the remaining escapees held a gap of between three to four minutes going over the summit.

After the chaotic stage Saturday, the notoriously long, treacherous descent of the Turini saw Jumbo-Visma mass on the front of the bunch to safely lead the race down the tight, narrow hairpins of the 1,600 meter climb.

Going into the first of the two final climbs, the bunch of six was finally scooped up as the peloton cranked the pace in anticipation of the steep opening ramps of the Col d’Eze.

Young American Nielson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) threw the dice on the Eze with a brief skirmish off the front before being scooped up by the rapidly-reducing peloton as Deceuninck-Quick-Step and then Jumbo-Visma drove the pace, with other GC teams massing behind in advance of yet-another tricky descent through the twisting streets of downtown Nice.

Quick-Step again took control on the short kicker of the Quatre Chemins, with Alaphilippe lurking dangerously in wheel two.

“I asked the team to work really hard for me on the final climb because there weren’t many riders left,” Alaphilippe said after the stage. “I gave everything because I have nothing to lose.”

Alalphilippe made his move halfway up the climb, with Hirshi bridging across and Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers leading the bunch 10 seconds behind.

Adam Yates was next to go, bridging across to the attackers and then stealing the bonus seconds available at the summit as he out-sprinted Alaphilippe at the line.

Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch through the descent 20 seconds behind the leaders, while up front, Alaphilippe, Yates and Hirschi worked together through the final flat run-in to the finish line in central Nice.

Going under the red kite, the trio began cat-and-mousing in advance of the sprint as the peloton rapidly gained ground.

Alaphilippe left it to the very last second to launch his winning kick as the bunch roared into view just 100 meters back. The Frenchman launched from Adam Yates, coming around the Brit who was soon distanced. Hirschi took Alaphilippe all the way to the line as the pair almost drew level, but Alaphilippe had the legs to go the distance and take the stage.

Overnight GC leader Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) finished several minutes back after the burly sprinter rode home in the grupetto.

Tour de France Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55:27
2HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:00
3YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:01
4VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:02
5HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:02
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:02
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:02
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:02
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:02
10BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:02
11MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02
12CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:02
13CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:02
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:02
15LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale0:02
16LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:02
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:02
18QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:02
19HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:02
21ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:02
22DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:02
23ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:02
24ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:02
25MAS EnricMovistar Team0:02
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:02
27LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:02
28BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:02
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:02
30BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:02
31ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:02
32URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:02
33FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:02
34PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:02
35REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:02
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:02
37IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:19
38KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:04
39SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:12
40POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:16
41BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
42ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates2:09
43MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:09
44MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:09
45KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:09
46VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2:09
47CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling3:38
48MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling3:38
49VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:38
50EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:25
51TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team4:25
52ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team4:25
53SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie4:25
54NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:25
55IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team4:25
56BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:25
57STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5:35
58NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation7:02
59CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers7:02
60JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7:02
61CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale7:02
62ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic7:02
63OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8:41
64GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma8:41
65EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo8:41
66ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic9:55
67POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates9:57
68GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM10:19
69SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo10:19
70HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation10:19
71KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10:19
72GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10:19
73MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe10:19
74CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10:19
75VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12:43
76VERONA CarlosMovistar Team13:52
77POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling13:52
78KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb13:52
79DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step14:33
80ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step17:45
81NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale17:45
82SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic17:45
83POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation17:45
84QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic17:45
85KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ17:45
86PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale17:45
87SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team17:45
88KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling17:45
89ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team17:45
90GESCHKE SimonCCC Team17:45
91PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17:45
92COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale17:45
93KOCH JonasCCC Team17:45
94PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:45
95THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17:45
96GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ17:45
97BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb17:45
98FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17:45
99VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling17:45
100MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation17:45
101JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma17:45
102BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling17:45
103PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe17:45
104DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step17:45
105VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17:45
106OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe17:45
107GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling17:45
108SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe17:45
109MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma17:45
110COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren17:45
111DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team17:45
112HIRT JanCCC Team17:51
113VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling20:42
114TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team20:42
115MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren20:42
116IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott20:42
117NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation20:42
118KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling20:42
119LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic20:42
120BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott20:42
121PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:42
122JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott20:42
123VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation21:38
124LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ21:38
125BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM21:38
126NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb21:38
127ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team21:38
128HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team21:38
129POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren25:47
130SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers28:15
131VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:15
132DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:15
133CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step28:15
134HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation28:15
135SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie28:15
136LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates28:15
137KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates28:15
138MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates28:15
139MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott28:15
140HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren28:15
141CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:15
142TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie28:15
143CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28:15
144AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers28:15
145PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb28:15
146PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo28:15
147LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:15
148ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers28:15
149MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step28:15
150GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling28:55
151NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling28:55
152WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling28:55
153BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ28:55
154BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott28:55
155GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation28:55
156RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic28:55
157DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal28:55
158CRAS SteffLotto Soudal28:55
159ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb28:55
160KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal28:55
161COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:55
162BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie28:55
163DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates28:55
164GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie28:55
165CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:55
166COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie28:55
167BOL CeesTeam Sunweb28:55
168BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step28:55
169BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie28:55
170REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:55
171FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal28:55
172DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal29:08
173EWAN CalebLotto Soudal29:08
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step8:41:35
2YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:04
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:07
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:17
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:17
6CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:17
7FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:17
8BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:17
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:17
10DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:17
11ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:17
12VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:17
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:17
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:17
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:17
16BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:17
17LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale0:17
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:17
19MAS EnricMovistar Team0:17
20SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:17
21BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:17
22ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:17
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:17
24ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:17
25URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:17
26ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:17
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:17
28HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:17
29LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:17
30PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:17
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:17
32LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:17
33PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:17
34CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:17
35BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:17
36IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:34
37KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:19
38SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:27
39POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:31
40BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:31
41VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2:24
42KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:24
43ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates2:24
44MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:24
45MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:24
46MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling3:53
47VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:53
48CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling3:53
49REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:32
50EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:40
51NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:40
52ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team4:40
53SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie4:40
54TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team4:40
55IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team4:40
56BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:40
57STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo5:50
58CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale7:17
59NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation7:17
60JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7:17
61CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers7:17
62ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic7:17
63GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma8:56
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8:56
65EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo8:56
66ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic10:10
67POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates10:12
68GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM10:34
69MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe10:34
70GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10:34
71SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo10:34
72KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10:34
73CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10:34
74VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12:58
75KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb14:07
76POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling14:07
77VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14:07
78HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation14:38
79DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step14:48
80NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale18:00
81SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic18:00
82SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe18:00
83KOCH JonasCCC Team18:00
84THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo18:00
85ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step18:00
86JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma18:00
87QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic18:00
88OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe18:00
89BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb18:00
90MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma18:00
91PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM18:00
92PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale18:00
93VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling18:00
94BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling18:00
95GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling18:00
96VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers18:00
97COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale18:00
98DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step18:00
99KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling18:00
100DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team18:00
101MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18:00
102KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ18:00
103FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team18:00
104PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:00
105SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team18:00
106PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe18:00
107POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation18:00
108ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team18:00
109GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:00
110COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren18:00
111HIRT JanCCC Team18:06
112GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18:20
113TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team20:57
114BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott20:57
115JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott20:57
116KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling20:57
117PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:57
118VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling20:57
119IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott20:57
120MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren20:57
121HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team21:53
122NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb21:53
123BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM21:53
124VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation21:53
125ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team21:53
126LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ21:53
127POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren26:02
128NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation26:11
129KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates28:20
130PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo28:24
131VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:30
132TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie28:30
133MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott28:30
134LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates28:30
135HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren28:30
136LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:30
137AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers28:30
138MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step28:30
139PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb28:30
140DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:30
141MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates28:30
142CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:30
143HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation28:30
144SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie28:30
145CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step28:30
146BOL CeesTeam Sunweb29:06
147NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling29:10
148COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM29:10
149BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step29:10
150GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling29:10
151RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic29:10
152CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:10
153KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal29:10
154GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie29:10
155REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM29:10
156WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling29:10
157DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates29:10
158BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott29:10
159FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal29:10
160GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation29:10
161BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ29:10
162EWAN CalebLotto Soudal29:23
163DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal29:23
164ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers32:23
165CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie33:21
166LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic34:01
167BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie34:01
168DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal40:14
169ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb40:14
170COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie40:14
171BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie40:14
172SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers41:34
173CRAS SteffLotto Soudal42:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates64
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe46
3TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team36
4BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step35
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step30
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
7HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb25
8YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott22
9COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM22
10SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team20
11BOL CeesTeam Sunweb20
12VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team19
13HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
14GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
15VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15
17SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo15
18GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie15
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team13
20GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13
21NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling13
22POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates11
23ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
24PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
25MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott10
26SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe9
27COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale9
28PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
29TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
30BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
31STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
32MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
33NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
34JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
35MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
36CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott5
37OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe5
38CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren4
39EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
40VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale4
41VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
42THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
43LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2
44MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2
45HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2
46BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2
47KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1
48GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale18
2PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
3GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
4SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
5ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
6ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb5
7GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
8SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
9GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2
10HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2
11GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
12PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
13VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
14GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb8:41:42
2HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:10
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:10
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:10
5MAS EnricMovistar Team0:10
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:17
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling3:46
8TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team4:33
9EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo8:49
10KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10:27
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling14:00
12SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic17:53
13ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step17:53
14COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale17:53
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ17:53
16NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb21:46
17BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM21:46
18PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo28:17
19PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb28:23
20CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:23
21CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step28:23
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb28:59
23RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic29:03
24BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie33:54
25SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers41:27
26CRAS SteffLotto Soudal42:07
Teams
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 26:05:36
2EF Pro Cycling0:00
3Astana Pro Team0:00
4Bahrain - McLaren0:00
5INEOS Grenadiers1:02
6Movistar Team1:10
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:14
8UAE-Team Emirates2:07
9Groupama - FDJ2:07
10AG2R La Mondiale3:36
11Mitchelton-Scott4:22
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:23
13BORA - hansgrohe10:17
14Team Arkéa Samsic11:23
15Team Sunweb13:48
16Deceuninck - Quick Step21:29
17CCC Team22:06
18B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM28:00
19Israel Start-Up Nation35:00
20NTT Pro Cycling36:40
21Team Total Direct Energie1:00:49
22Lotto Soudal1:26:39

