Tour de France stage 19 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stage 19 of the Tour de France to Cahors handed opportunity to breakaway riders and sprinters, and saw the former raise the stress levels of the latter with strong performances which put the chasing teams under a lot of pressure.

Early on, American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Mikkel Honoré (Quick Step), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacked and went clear, with Simmons ultimately emerging from this group in a solo bid for success.

Eventually hauled back, Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) attacked and was joined by Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), with Wright launching a big bid for victory with just over a kilometer to go. Stuyven dragged him back, but was foiled by Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), who had leaped out of the peloton and bridged just before Wright’s attack, and who tore past both of them to reach the line alone, one second clear of the bunch. It was the first French stage win of the Tour.

You can watch the day’s highlights in this video clip.