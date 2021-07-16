Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 19: Matej Mohorič rides solo for second win from reduced breakaway

Mark Cavendish will have to wait until the final stage 21 to try to score his 35th career Tour stage victory.

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) in the national champion’s jersey of Slovenia soloed to the win on stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France from a reduced breakaway group.

This is his second solo win of this edition of the Tour; he won stage 7 in a similar fashion.

This win comes just 48 hours after the Team Bahrain Victorious hotel rooms, vehicles, and personal electronics were searched by French authorities.

There was no change to any of the jersey classifications on the 207km, mostly flat stage from Mourenx to Libourne.

How it happened

Two small crashes — the first at just 2km into the stage — temporarily gapped the Deceuninck-Quick-Step bunch with Mark Cavendish in it, but the race quickly re-formed. The second crash, at 168km, again split the main group and gapped Cavendish and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).

Mohorič was one of six riders to take advantage of the split at 205km to go.

With 100km to go, a 6-man break was joined by 14 more. The two groups — now one — had just 40 seconds on the main bunch with the yellow, green, polkadot, and white jersey.

This break included: Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Julien Bernard, Jasper Stuvyen, and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Valgren and Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Casper Pedersen (Team DSM), Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), Simon Clarke and Max Walscheid (Qhubeka-NextHash), Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic), Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), and Franck Bonnamour (B&B-KTM).

Ineos Grenadiers, Israel Start-Up Nation, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step were on the front of the chase to try to keep control of the sizable break.

André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), the sprinter known as the “Gorilla” was looking for a stage win on his birthday, but the gap to the break grew from 40 seconds to more than 60 seconds in just 15km.

With 85km to go, the gap was out to 1:43 and it continued to expand. The peloton decided to let the break get away when the gap went out to nearly 3:30.

By 50km to go, the gap was 10:33. Deceuninck-Quick-Step appeared to be saving its legs for the final stage Sunday.

From breakaway to solo

Matej Mohorič at the front of a small group, on his way to the win on stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Matej Mohorič at the front of a small group, on his way to the solo win on stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A split was established at 30km lead by Politt, with 10 mean moving away from the remains of the break, then 17.

Several kilometers later, Mohorič went solo off the front of this group at 24km to go.

The break stopped working together to bring Mohorič back, and scrambled after the solo rider, but did not work well together with fewer than 10km remaining.

The solo Slovenian had extended his lead to nearly a minute over the successive 5km.

Laporte and Valgren went to the front of the chase group but were not able to bring Mohorič back.

A minute behind Mohoric, Casper Pedersen finally shed the others at 3km to go. In the final 200m Pedersen was overhauled by Laporte for the remaining podium places.

What’s to come


Stage 20 is a 30.8km individual time trial from Libourne to Saint-Emilion.

The lumpy route winds through vineyards isn’t overly straight, and there are frequent changes of direction and a short hill soon after passing through the Château Petrus winery.

With more than five minutes separating the yellow jersey from second place, the real battle will be for the lower steps on the overall podium. This race against the clock will most likely determine second and third overall placings at the 2021 Tour.

Tour de France Stage 19 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4:19:17
2LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
3PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM0:58
4TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02
5POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:08
6THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:08
7VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:08
8ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
9TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies1:10
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:10
11BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:37
12WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:37
13BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:37
14DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:37
15RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:37
16GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:37
17VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:37
18IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech2:43
19BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:57
20CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10:05
21HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates20:50
22COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates20:50
23MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates20:50
24LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates20:50
25BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates20:50
26POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates20:50
27MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates20:50
28FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates20:50
29ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team20:50
30VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team20:50
31GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team20:50
32ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:50
33COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious20:50
34MAS EnricMovistar Team20:50
35WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious20:50
36BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious20:50
37ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team20:50
38GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech20:50
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team20:50
40KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers20:50
41FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech20:50
42PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:50
43VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma20:50
44CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:50
45LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech20:50
46VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20:50
47KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma20:50
48HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech20:50
49GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal20:50
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers20:50
51CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers20:50
52THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers20:50
53PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team20:50
54DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20:50
55SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team20:50
56VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers20:50
57GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ20:50
58TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious20:50
59COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team20:50
60RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies20:50
61GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers20:50
62O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team20:50
63GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team20:50
64MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ20:50
65BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:50
66POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo20:50
67ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ20:50
68ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
69BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe20:50
70VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20:50
71DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
72HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
73HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious20:50
74SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix20:50
75WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
76CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo20:50
77PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix20:50
78MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
79MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:50
80SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal20:50
81PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers20:50
82OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe20:50
83KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe20:50
84BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:50
85GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo20:50
86CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange20:50
87FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
88KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe20:50
89BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo20:50
90PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
91GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:50
92POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious20:50
93ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:50
94URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo20:50
95SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies20:50
96HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
97MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo20:50
98GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
99FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech20:50
100DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies20:50
101VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix20:50
102LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies20:50
103DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies20:50
104ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
105CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
106MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix20:50
107NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team20:50
108MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange20:50
109DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
110MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange20:50
111CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
112VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:50
113VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:50
114ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech20:50
115MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
116KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ20:50
117JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange20:50
118GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
119GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
120BOL CeesTeam DSM20:50
121SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo20:50
122PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo20:50
123NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM20:50
124BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:50
125QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic20:50
126HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo20:50
127SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic20:50
128FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
129BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
130DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange20:50
131MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation20:50
132DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM20:50
133BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:50
134HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:50
135EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM20:50
136PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
137ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo20:50
138SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe20:50
139PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe20:50
140CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies20:50
141RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix20:50
142ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step20:50
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 79:40:09
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:45
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:51
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:18
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe8:50
6MAS EnricMovistar Team10:11
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech11:22
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:46
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious13:48
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo16:25
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:42
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step23:36
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange32:07
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:55
15PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team37:21
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious47:00
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious49:33
18GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo52:26
19VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma58:09
20HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash58:26
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:00:04
22BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:00:21
23HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:03:01
24VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:04:24
25CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:05:30
26IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:20:18
27KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:22:39
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:28:24
29ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38:29
30MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:39:05
31MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:43:51
32BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:46:06
33ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:47:06
34KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47:17
35MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:51:01
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:51:18
37BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:00:11
38FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2:01:04
39PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:02:55
40MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:04:33
41STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:05:49
42THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:07:40
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:08:44
44DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:11:10
45POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:12:14
46FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:12:15
47RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies2:16:03
48LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies2:17:48
49BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18:10
50ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:18:14
51POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:19:19
52VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:20:02
53COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious2:20:36
54KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:22:22
55RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:26:36
56VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:26:43
57FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:29:19
58CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2:30:20
59DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:30:36
60SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:31:50
61GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:32:32
62GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:33:00
63GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:33:11
64ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:36:34
65VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:38:13
66HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:38:39
67TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:39:25
68KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:43:07
69ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43:38
70ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:45:37
71NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:49:09
72SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:49:23
73MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:50:15
74DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:50:42
75ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech2:52:34
76TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:54:06
77GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:54:08
78COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:56:07
79DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies2:57:00
80ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59:58
81MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:00:01
82GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:04:13
83HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:05:48
84FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06:07
85DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:06:14
86SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:07:21
87ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:09:09
88BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:09:17
89PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:09:48
90ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:10:58
91SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:12:02
92PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:12:38
93LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:12:56
94CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:13:44
95GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team3:17:48
96VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:20:14
97HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:20:50
98VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:21:10
99RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3:21:14
100WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:23:20
101GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal3:24:18
102MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:25:57
103DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange3:26:18
104COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:28:24
105THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3:28:39
106BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:29:07
107SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:30:27
108BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step3:31:40
109BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:31:48
110PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:37:27
111PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:37:59
112JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:39:13
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech3:40:21
114LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:40:36
115BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:42:26
116VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix3:43:19
117PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe3:43:24
118SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:43:32
119OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:43:52
120VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:46:54
121VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:49:22
122CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:49:59
123WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:52:01
124GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:52:22
125BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:55:31
126GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation3:57:09
127HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:58:05
128NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:58:33
129EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:59:54
130SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies4:01:23
131BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:02:30
132CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies4:04:07
133WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:06:13
134FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:07:30
135ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:09:32
136DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:17:44
137HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:20:20
138PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:25:50
139MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:30:00
140CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step4:31:03
141BOL CeesTeam DSM4:32:13
142DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:53:15
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step304
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange269
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious216
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix186
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious163
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step155
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates146
8MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step113
9VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma101
10VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma88
11POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe86
12KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe85
13BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM77
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo76
15MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange70
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step68
17CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers65
18HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo65
19KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ64
20PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits64
21GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation63
22KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe61
23GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ61
24THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo57
25LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits57
26CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step56
27TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies55
28BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step52
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo48
30PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits47
31TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious45
32VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
33ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
34BOL CeesTeam DSM45
35BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo44
36SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
37VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43
38MAS EnricMovistar Team41
39O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team40
40POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious40
41ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech40
42STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo39
43BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38
44MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
45CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo38
46CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM38
47KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech35
49MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation32
50SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
51VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
52ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
53IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
54BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash30
55URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo29
56GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team28
57GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team28
58SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
59BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
60GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic26
61JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange25
62BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious24
63ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo24
64POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo24
65LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies24
66WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious24
67RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23
68VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team23
69DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies23
70HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal22
72MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
73PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
74CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash21
75VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
76GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20
77GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo20
78TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma20
79PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM20
80WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash19
81QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic18
82DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step18
83PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
84FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech17
85SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
86CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15
87PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15
88MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
89RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo15
90CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
91HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
92DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13
93ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
94SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
95BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13
96OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
97WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
98MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
99VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo12
100PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
101FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
102ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ11
103GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
104COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9
105BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8
106PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
107THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
108FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
109GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5
110ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
111GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
112EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
113MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates3
114BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
115DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2
116HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
117GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
118HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
119HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
120LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1
121HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-6
122ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 79:40:09
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:45
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:42
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team37:21
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:03:01
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:08:44
7DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:11:10
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:12:14
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:26:36
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:38:13
11MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:50:15
12GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:54:08
13ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59:58
14SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:07:21
15BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:09:17
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:13:44
17HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:20:50
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:23:20
19BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:31:48
20PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:37:27
21PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:37:59
22BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:42:26
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:43:32
24GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:52:22
25NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:58:33
26EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:59:54
27BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:02:30
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates107
2POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious88
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma82
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma68
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic66
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers56
7O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team44
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
9GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ41
10PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits37
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo36
12ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
13LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies26
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
15MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation26
16ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step21
17MAS EnricMovistar Team20
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies16
21MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
22GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo14
23GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team14
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
25URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
26MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
28TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
29COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious10
30BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
32FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech8
33DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies6
34SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
35IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
36SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
38BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
40STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
41DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
42CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
43VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
44ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
45SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
46POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
47THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
48JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2
49VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
50MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
51KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
52MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2
53PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
54RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1
55HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
56VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
57WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
58CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
59KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
60SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
61HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation35
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 239:22:04
2EF Education - Nippo23:25
3Team Jumbo-Visma1:15:32
4INEOS Grenadiers1:30:06
5AG2R Citroën Team1:30:41
6BORA - hansgrohe1:34:17
7Trek - Segafredo1:45:40
8Movistar Team2:01:22
9Astana - Premier Tech2:03:40
10UAE-Team Emirates2:42:57
11B&B Hotels p/b KTM3:38:39
12Deceuninck - Quick Step3:41:45
13Groupama - FDJ3:48:39
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:49:45
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:11:59
16Team BikeExchange4:28:29
17Team TotalEnergies4:58:34
18Team Arkéa Samsic5:44:10
19Israel Start-Up Nation5:47:23
20Alpecin-Fenix6:05:54
21Team Qhubeka NextHash6:51:42
22Team DSM7:27:30
23Lotto Soudal7:42:04

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

