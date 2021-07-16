Tour de France stage 19: Matej Mohorič rides solo for second win from reduced breakaway
Mark Cavendish will have to wait until the final stage 21 to try to score his 35th career Tour stage victory.
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) in the national champion’s jersey of Slovenia soloed to the win on stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France from a reduced breakaway group.
This is his second solo win of this edition of the Tour; he won stage 7 in a similar fashion.
This win comes just 48 hours after the Team Bahrain Victorious hotel rooms, vehicles, and personal electronics were searched by French authorities.
There was no change to any of the jersey classifications on the 207km, mostly flat stage from Mourenx to Libourne.
🇸🇮 @matmohoric has gone solo! With 20 km to go, the Slovenian champion has an advantage of 40''.
🇸🇮 Matej Mohoric est parti en solo ! A 20 km de l'arrivée, le champion de Slovénie a un avantage de 40''.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/pmtuMfPZAp
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 16, 2021
How it happened
Two small crashes — the first at just 2km into the stage — temporarily gapped the Deceuninck-Quick-Step bunch with Mark Cavendish in it, but the race quickly re-formed. The second crash, at 168km, again split the main group and gapped Cavendish and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).
Mohorič was one of six riders to take advantage of the split at 205km to go.
With 100km to go, a 6-man break was joined by 14 more. The two groups — now one — had just 40 seconds on the main bunch with the yellow, green, polkadot, and white jersey.
This break included: Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Julien Bernard, Jasper Stuvyen, and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Valgren and Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Casper Pedersen (Team DSM), Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), Simon Clarke and Max Walscheid (Qhubeka-NextHash), Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic), Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), and Franck Bonnamour (B&B-KTM).
Ineos Grenadiers, Israel Start-Up Nation, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step were on the front of the chase to try to keep control of the sizable break.
André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), the sprinter known as the “Gorilla” was looking for a stage win on his birthday, but the gap to the break grew from 40 seconds to more than 60 seconds in just 15km.
With 85km to go, the gap was out to 1:43 and it continued to expand. The peloton decided to let the break get away when the gap went out to nearly 3:30.
By 50km to go, the gap was 10:33. Deceuninck-Quick-Step appeared to be saving its legs for the final stage Sunday.
From breakaway to solo
A split was established at 30km lead by Politt, with 10 mean moving away from the remains of the break, then 17.
Several kilometers later, Mohorič went solo off the front of this group at 24km to go.
The break stopped working together to bring Mohorič back, and scrambled after the solo rider, but did not work well together with fewer than 10km remaining.
The solo Slovenian had extended his lead to nearly a minute over the successive 5km.
Laporte and Valgren went to the front of the chase group but were not able to bring Mohorič back.
A minute behind Mohoric, Casper Pedersen finally shed the others at 3km to go. In the final 200m Pedersen was overhauled by Laporte for the remaining podium places.
What’s to come
Stage 20 is a 30.8km individual time trial from Libourne to Saint-Emilion.
The lumpy route winds through vineyards isn’t overly straight, and there are frequent changes of direction and a short hill soon after passing through the Château Petrus winery.
With more than five minutes separating the yellow jersey from second place, the real battle will be for the lower steps on the overall podium. This race against the clock will most likely determine second and third overall placings at the 2021 Tour.
Tour de France Stage 19 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:19:17
|2
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|3
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|0:58
|4
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|5
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08
|6
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|7
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:08
|8
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|9
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:10
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|11
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:37
|12
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:37
|13
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:37
|14
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:37
|15
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:37
|16
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:37
|17
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:43
|19
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:57
|20
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10:05
|21
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|22
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|23
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|24
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|26
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|27
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|28
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:50
|29
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|20:50
|30
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|20:50
|31
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|20:50
|32
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:50
|33
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:50
|34
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|20:50
|35
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:50
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:50
|37
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|20:50
|38
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:50
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|20:50
|40
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|41
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:50
|42
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:50
|43
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:50
|44
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:50
|45
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:50
|46
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:50
|47
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:50
|48
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:50
|49
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|20:50
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|51
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|52
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|53
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|54
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20:50
|55
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|56
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|57
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:50
|58
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:50
|59
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|60
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:50
|61
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|62
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|63
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|64
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:50
|65
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:50
|66
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:50
|67
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:50
|68
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|69
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:50
|70
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|71
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|72
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|73
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:50
|74
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:50
|75
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|76
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:50
|77
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:50
|78
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|79
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:50
|80
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|20:50
|81
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|82
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:50
|83
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:50
|84
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:50
|85
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:50
|86
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|20:50
|87
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|88
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:50
|89
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:50
|90
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|91
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:50
|92
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:50
|93
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:50
|94
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:50
|95
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:50
|96
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|97
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:50
|98
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|99
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:50
|100
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:50
|101
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:50
|102
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:50
|103
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:50
|104
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|105
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|106
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:50
|107
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:50
|108
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|20:50
|109
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|110
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|20:50
|111
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|112
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:50
|113
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:50
|114
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:50
|115
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|116
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:50
|117
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|20:50
|118
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|119
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|120
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|20:50
|121
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:50
|122
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:50
|123
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|20:50
|124
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:50
|125
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:50
|126
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:50
|127
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:50
|128
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|129
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|130
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|20:50
|131
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:50
|132
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|20:50
|133
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:50
|134
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:50
|135
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|20:50
|136
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:50
|137
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:50
|138
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:50
|139
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:50
|140
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:50
|141
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:50
|142
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:50
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|79:40:09
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:45
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:51
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:18
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:50
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|10:11
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:22
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:46
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:48
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:25
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:42
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:36
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|32:07
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:55
|15
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:21
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:00
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49:33
|18
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|52:26
|19
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:09
|20
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|58:26
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:04
|22
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:00:21
|23
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:01
|24
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:04:24
|25
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05:30
|26
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:20:18
|27
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:39
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:28:24
|29
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38:29
|30
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:05
|31
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:43:51
|32
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46:06
|33
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:06
|34
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:17
|35
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:51:01
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:51:18
|37
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00:11
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:01:04
|39
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02:55
|40
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:04:33
|41
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:05:49
|42
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07:40
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08:44
|44
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:11:10
|45
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:12:14
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:12:15
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:16:03
|48
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:17:48
|49
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18:10
|50
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:18:14
|51
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:19:19
|52
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20:02
|53
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:20:36
|54
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22:22
|55
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:36
|56
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26:43
|57
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:29:19
|58
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:30:20
|59
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:30:36
|60
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:31:50
|61
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:32:32
|62
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:33:00
|63
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:11
|64
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:36:34
|65
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:13
|66
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:38:39
|67
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:39:25
|68
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43:07
|69
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:38
|70
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:45:37
|71
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49:09
|72
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49:23
|73
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50:15
|74
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:50:42
|75
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:52:34
|76
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:54:06
|77
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:54:08
|78
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56:07
|79
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:57:00
|80
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:59:58
|81
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:00:01
|82
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:04:13
|83
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:05:48
|84
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:06:07
|85
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:06:14
|86
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:21
|87
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:09:09
|88
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:09:17
|89
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:09:48
|90
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:10:58
|91
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:12:02
|92
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:12:38
|93
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:12:56
|94
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:13:44
|95
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|3:17:48
|96
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20:14
|97
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20:50
|98
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:21:10
|99
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:21:14
|100
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:23:20
|101
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|3:24:18
|102
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:25:57
|103
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|3:26:18
|104
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:28:24
|105
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:28:39
|106
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:29:07
|107
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:30:27
|108
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:31:40
|109
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:31:48
|110
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:37:27
|111
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:37:59
|112
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:39:13
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:40:21
|114
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:40:36
|115
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:42:26
|116
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:43:19
|117
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:24
|118
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:32
|119
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:52
|120
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:46:54
|121
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:49:22
|122
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:49:59
|123
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:52:01
|124
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:52:22
|125
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:55:31
|126
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:57:09
|127
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:58:05
|128
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:58:33
|129
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:59:54
|130
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:01:23
|131
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:02:30
|132
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:04:07
|133
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:06:13
|134
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:07:30
|135
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:09:32
|136
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:17:44
|137
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:20:20
|138
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25:50
|139
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:30:00
|140
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:31:03
|141
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|4:32:13
|142
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:53:15
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|304
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|269
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|216
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|186
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|163
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|155
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|146
|8
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|113
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|88
|11
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|86
|12
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|85
|13
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|77
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|76
|15
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|70
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|68
|17
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|65
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|65
|19
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|64
|20
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|64
|21
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|22
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|61
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|24
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|57
|25
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57
|26
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|56
|27
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|55
|28
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|48
|30
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|32
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|33
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|34
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|35
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|36
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|37
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|41
|39
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|40
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40
|41
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40
|42
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|39
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38
|44
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|45
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|38
|46
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38
|47
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|48
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35
|49
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|50
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|51
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|52
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|53
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|54
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|30
|55
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|29
|56
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|57
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|28
|58
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|59
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|60
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26
|61
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|25
|62
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24
|63
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|64
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|65
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|24
|66
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24
|67
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|68
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|23
|69
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23
|70
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|71
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|72
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|73
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|74
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|21
|75
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|76
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|77
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|78
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|79
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|20
|80
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19
|81
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18
|82
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|83
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|84
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|85
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|86
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|87
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|88
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|89
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|90
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|91
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|92
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|93
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|94
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|95
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|96
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|97
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|98
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|99
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|100
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|101
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|102
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|103
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|104
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|105
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|106
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|107
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|108
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|109
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|110
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|111
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|112
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|113
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|114
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|115
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2
|116
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|117
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|118
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|119
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|120
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|121
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-6
|122
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|79:40:09
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:45
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:42
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:21
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:01
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08:44
|7
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:11:10
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:12:14
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:36
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:13
|11
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50:15
|12
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:54:08
|13
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:59:58
|14
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:21
|15
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:09:17
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:13:44
|17
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20:50
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:23:20
|19
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:31:48
|20
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:37:27
|21
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:37:59
|22
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:42:26
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:32
|24
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:52:22
|25
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:58:33
|26
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:59:54
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:02:30
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|107
|2
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|88
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|66
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|41
|10
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|36
|12
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|26
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|15
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|17
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|20
|18
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|16
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|22
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|23
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|25
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|26
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|28
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|29
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|32
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|33
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|34
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|35
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|36
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|37
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|38
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|40
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|41
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|42
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|43
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|45
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|47
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|48
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|49
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|50
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|51
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|52
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|53
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|54
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1
|55
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|56
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|57
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|58
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|59
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|60
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|61
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|239:22:04
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:25
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:15:32
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:30:06
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:30:41
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34:17
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|2:01:22
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:03:40
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:42:57
|11
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:38:39
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:41:45
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:48:39
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:49:45
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:11:59
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|4:28:29
|17
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:58:34
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:44:10
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:47:23
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:05:54
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:51:42
|22
|Team DSM
|7:27:30
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|7:42:04
