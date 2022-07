Tour de France stage 19: Christophe Laporte claims a late break victory

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the first victory for the home nation at the Tour de France after a late attack secured him the win on stage 19.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took second with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) rounding out the podium places on the stage.

Laporte bridged across to a three-man breakaway just as it looked as though it would be reeled in for a full-on bunch gallop. The Frenchman looked surprised initially that he had taken a gap, but he plowed on and attacked the breakaway riders inside the final 500 meters.

Laporte’s teammate, yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard finished safely behind to keep his advantage in the overall standings ahead of the final time trial. The victory is Jumbo-Visma’s fourth of this year’s Tour de France with Vingegaard taking the win on the Hautacam on Thursday, and Wout van Aert winning two stages earlier in the race.

More to come….