Tour de France stage 18 video highlights

Stage 18 of the Tour de France brought the riders through the Pyrenees for the final time this year and was one of the most exciting of this year’s race. Crossing three categorized climbs including the uphill slog to the finish line at Hautacam, the day was a battle from the start.

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) threw everything at race leader Jonas Vingegaard, launching multiple attacks on the Danish rider on the day’s second climb, the category one Col de Spandelles. He continued the pressure heading down the descent, but after Vingegaard almost fell on a high-speed corner, Pogačar himself slid off the road and ended up in the ditch.

The yellow jersey wearer sportingly waited for him and, after impressive pace-setting by his Jumbo-Visma team, gapped him in the final kilometers of Hautacam to win the stage and tighten his grip on the race lead.

Other battles also played out, including the hotly-disputed King of the Mountains competition and the various fights for the top ten overall.

You can watch the day’s highlights in this video clip.