Tour de France stage 18: Tadej Pogačar crushes climb to Luz Ardiden

Tadej Pogačar won stage 18 of the 2021 Tour de France, summiting the hors categorie climb to Luz Ardiden first, on an explosive attack that his rivals could not match.

This is Pogačar’s second consecutive stage win.

Launching a blistering attack at 700m to go, the yellow jersey quickly distanced himself from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

“It’s unbelievable yeah. After yesterday today, I don’t know, but I felt good and I’m really happy with the win,” Pogačar said. “Yeah, of course, it’s a game for me since I started. I’m enjoying playing it.”

With a handful of bonus seconds and GC placing on the line, Vingegaard swiftly responded to the yellow jersey’s move, jumping ahead of Carapaz to grab the precious time bonus. With the second place on the stage, the Jumbo-Visma rider extended his lead to six seconds over Carapaz.

“Today was a really really hard stage, obviously I am really really happy with how it went, Pogačar won but I am second on the stage. But I am super, super happy I keep my second place, it is unbelievable,” Vingegaard said. “I could follow Carapaz, I didn’t have my best day and I was doubting a bit on myself, but I could follow in the end, and this is amazing.”

With the double points awarded for the summit finish, Pogačar took over the lead of the polka dot jersey competition. As he did in 2020, the young Slovenian now holds the yellow jersey, the polka dot jersey, and the white jersey.