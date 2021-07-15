Tour de France stage 18: Tadej Pogačar crushes climb to Luz Ardiden

Become a Member

Tadej Pogačar won stage 18 of the 2021 Tour de France, summiting the hors categorie climb to Luz Ardiden first, on an explosive attack that his rivals could not match.

This is Pogačar’s second consecutive stage win.

Launching a blistering attack at 700m to go, the yellow jersey quickly distanced himself from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

“It’s unbelievable yeah. After yesterday today, I don’t know, but I felt good and I’m really happy with the win,” Pogačar said. “Yeah, of course, it’s a game for me since I started. I’m enjoying playing it.”

With a handful of bonus seconds and GC placing on the line, Vingegaard swiftly responded to the yellow jersey’s move, jumping ahead of Carapaz to grab the precious time bonus. With the second place on the stage, the Jumbo-Visma rider extended his lead to six seconds over Carapaz.

“Today was a really really hard stage, obviously I am really really happy with how it went, Pogačar won but I am second on the stage. But I am super, super happy I keep my second place, it is unbelievable,” Vingegaard said. “I could follow Carapaz, I didn’t have my best day and I was doubting a bit on myself, but I could follow in the end, and this is amazing.”

With the double points awarded for the summit finish, Pogačar took over the lead of the polka dot jersey competition. As he did in 2020, the young Slovenian now holds the yellow jersey, the polka dot jersey, and the white jersey.

Tour de France Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:33:45
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:02
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:02
4MAS EnricMovistar Team0:13
5MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:24
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:33
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:34
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:34
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:40
11BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:45
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:45
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:08
14BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:15
15MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43
16MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:46
17CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:56
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:32
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:50
20MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix3:07
21CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange3:15
22GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:15
23TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:15
24CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:45
25BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:57
26RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies3:57
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:05
28HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates4:05
29GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4:34
30PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team5:23
31QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic5:57
32SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team6:18
33DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies6:18
34KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6:18
35MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6:31
36VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma6:37
37PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM7:15
38MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates8:09
39HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash8:09
40LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team8:09
41WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation8:58
42CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8:58
43URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo8:58
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo8:58
45NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team8:58
46LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies10:27
47MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:02
48IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12:05
49DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13:43
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ13:43
51ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team13:43
52ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:05
53CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:05
54FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech14:07
55HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech14:15
56VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers14:47
57KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14:47
58GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:12
59THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16:37
60HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:37
61VERONA CarlosMovistar Team16:37
62DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:05
63COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious18:35
64TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:35
65BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:35
66BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo18:35
67FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:35
68ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team18:35
69DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies18:35
70STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo18:35
71RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo18:35
72SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:35
73FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech18:35
74VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo18:35
75SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo18:35
76ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM18:35
77ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo19:54
78ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step19:54
79GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech20:48
80SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe21:08
81GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team23:13
82OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe23:13
83BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation23:13
84BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:13
85BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo23:13
86HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious23:13
87FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates23:13
88SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix23:13
89GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team23:13
90GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation23:13
91GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:13
92RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23:13
93WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious23:13
94BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:13
95GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic23:13
96VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal23:13
97PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix23:13
98ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:13
99DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM23:13
100VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:13
101PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers23:13
102VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:13
103SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies23:13
104SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic23:13
105DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange23:13
106JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange23:13
107LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates23:13
108ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech23:13
109ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ23:13
110COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates23:13
111CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies23:13
112TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies23:13
113PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM23:13
114CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:13
115BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates23:13
116VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix23:13
117POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe23:13
118LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:34
119MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange24:49
120EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM25:03
121VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team25:03
122PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:37
123ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step27:36
124NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM27:36
125GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal27:57
126GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation27:57
127ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation27:57
128HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation27:57
129FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation27:57
130COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team27:57
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 75:00:02
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:45
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:51
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:18
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe8:50
6MAS EnricMovistar Team10:11
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech11:22
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:46
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious13:48
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo16:25
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:42
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step23:36
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange32:07
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:55
15PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team37:21
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious47:00
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious49:33
18GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo52:26
19VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma58:09
20HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash58:26
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:00:04
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:03:01
23VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:04:24
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:05:30
25BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:18:14
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:22:39
27WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:25:37
28QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:28:24
29IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:38:25
30ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38:29
31MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:39:05
32BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:46:06
33ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:47:06
34KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47:17
35LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:48:32
36MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:51:01
37PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:51:18
38FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2:01:04
39PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:02:55
40MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:04:33
41MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious2:04:51
42THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:07:40
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:08:44
44DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:11:10
45POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:12:14
46FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:12:15
47RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies2:16:03
48LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies2:17:48
49BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18:10
50ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:18:14
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:18:24
52COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious2:20:36
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:22:22
54STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:25:29
55VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:26:43
56FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:29:19
57CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2:30:20
58SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:31:50
59GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:32:32
60GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:33:00
61ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:36:34
62HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:38:39
63POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:39:01
64VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:39:44
65KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:43:07
66RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:44:49
67ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:45:37
68DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:48:49
69NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:49:09
70SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:49:23
71MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:50:15
72DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:50:42
73GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:51:24
74ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech2:52:34
75GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:54:08
76COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:56:07
77VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:56:26
78DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies2:57:00
79TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:59:05
80MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:00:01
81GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:04:13
82HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:05:48
83FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06:07
84DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:06:14
85SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:07:21
86ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:09:09
87BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:09:17
88PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:09:48
89ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:10:58
90SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:12:02
91CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:13:44
92TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:13:54
93GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team3:17:48
94ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:19:40
95VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:20:14
96HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:20:50
97VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:21:10
98RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3:21:14
99WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:23:20
100DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange3:26:18
101BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:29:07
102SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:30:27
103BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:31:48
104LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:32:54
105PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:37:27
106JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:39:13
107GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech3:40:21
108LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:40:36
109BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:42:26
110VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix3:43:19
111SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:43:32
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:43:52
113VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:46:54
114VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:49:22
115GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:52:22
116BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:55:31
117PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:57:55
118HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:58:05
119EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:59:54
120CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:00:44
121SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies4:01:23
122CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies4:04:07
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step298
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange260
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious208
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix184
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step155
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates146
7MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step112
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma101
9MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious98
10VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma88
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 75:00:02
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:45
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18:42
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates107
2POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious88
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma82
4WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation72
5VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma68
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic66
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers56
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team44
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ41
11PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits37
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo36
13ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
14LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies26
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
16MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation26
17ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step21
18MAS EnricMovistar Team20
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
20CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
21TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies16
22MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo14
24GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team14
25KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
26URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
27MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
28VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
29TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
30COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious10
31BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
32BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
33FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech8
34DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies6
35SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
36IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
37SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
38LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
39STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
40BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
41DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
42MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
43CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
44ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
45VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
46SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
47POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
48THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
49JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2
50VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
51PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
52MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
53MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2
54KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
55HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
56WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
57VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
58SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
59CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
60KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
61HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic