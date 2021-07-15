Tour de France stage 18: Tadej Pogačar crushes climb to Luz Ardiden
The top three overall places remained unchanged, but the Pyrénées shook up the GC behind the podium positions.
Tadej Pogačar won stage 18 of the 2021 Tour de France, summiting the hors categorie climb to Luz Ardiden first, on an explosive attack that his rivals could not match.
This is Pogačar’s second consecutive stage win.
Launching a blistering attack at 700m to go, the yellow jersey quickly distanced himself from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
“It’s unbelievable yeah. After yesterday today, I don’t know, but I felt good and I’m really happy with the win,” Pogačar said. “Yeah, of course, it’s a game for me since I started. I’m enjoying playing it.”
With a handful of bonus seconds and GC placing on the line, Vingegaard swiftly responded to the yellow jersey’s move, jumping ahead of Carapaz to grab the precious time bonus. With the second place on the stage, the Jumbo-Visma rider extended his lead to six seconds over Carapaz.
“Today was a really really hard stage, obviously I am really really happy with how it went, Pogačar won but I am second on the stage. But I am super, super happy I keep my second place, it is unbelievable,” Vingegaard said. “I could follow Carapaz, I didn’t have my best day and I was doubting a bit on myself, but I could follow in the end, and this is amazing.”
With the double points awarded for the summit finish, Pogačar took over the lead of the polka dot jersey competition. As he did in 2020, the young Slovenian now holds the yellow jersey, the polka dot jersey, and the white jersey.
Tour de France Stage 18 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:33:45
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:13
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:24
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:33
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:34
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:40
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:45
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:45
|13
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:08
|14
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|15
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43
|16
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46
|17
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:56
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:32
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:50
|20
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:07
|21
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|3:15
|22
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:15
|23
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:15
|24
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:45
|25
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:57
|26
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:57
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:05
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:05
|29
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:34
|30
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:23
|31
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:57
|32
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:18
|33
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|6:18
|34
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:18
|35
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:31
|36
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:37
|37
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7:15
|38
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:09
|39
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|8:09
|40
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|8:09
|41
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:58
|42
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:58
|43
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:58
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:58
|45
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:58
|46
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|10:27
|47
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:02
|48
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:05
|49
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:43
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:43
|51
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|13:43
|52
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:05
|53
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:05
|54
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:07
|55
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:15
|56
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:47
|57
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:47
|58
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:12
|59
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:37
|60
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:37
|61
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|16:37
|62
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:05
|63
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:35
|64
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:35
|65
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:35
|66
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:35
|67
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:35
|68
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|18:35
|69
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|18:35
|70
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:35
|71
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:35
|72
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:35
|73
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:35
|74
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:35
|75
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:35
|76
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18:35
|77
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:54
|78
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:54
|79
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:48
|80
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:08
|81
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|23:13
|82
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:13
|83
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:13
|84
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:13
|85
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:13
|86
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:13
|87
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|88
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:13
|89
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:13
|90
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:13
|91
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:13
|92
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:13
|93
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:13
|94
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:13
|95
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:13
|96
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|23:13
|97
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:13
|98
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:13
|99
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|23:13
|100
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:13
|101
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:13
|102
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:13
|103
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:13
|104
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:13
|105
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|23:13
|106
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|23:13
|107
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|108
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:13
|109
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:13
|110
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|111
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:13
|112
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:13
|113
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|23:13
|114
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:13
|115
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|116
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:13
|117
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:13
|118
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:34
|119
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|24:49
|120
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|25:03
|121
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:03
|122
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:37
|123
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:36
|124
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|27:36
|125
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|27:57
|126
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:57
|127
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:57
|128
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:57
|129
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:57
|130
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:57
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|75:00:02
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:45
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:51
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:18
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:50
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|10:11
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:22
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:46
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:48
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:25
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:42
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:36
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|32:07
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:55
|15
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:21
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:00
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49:33
|18
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|52:26
|19
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:09
|20
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|58:26
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:04
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:01
|23
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:04:24
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05:30
|25
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:18:14
|26
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:39
|27
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:25:37
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:28:24
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:38:25
|30
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38:29
|31
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:05
|32
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46:06
|33
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:06
|34
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:17
|35
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:48:32
|36
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:51:01
|37
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:51:18
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:01:04
|39
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02:55
|40
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:04:33
|41
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:04:51
|42
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07:40
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08:44
|44
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:11:10
|45
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:12:14
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:12:15
|47
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:16:03
|48
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:17:48
|49
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18:10
|50
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:18:14
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18:24
|52
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:20:36
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22:22
|54
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:29
|55
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26:43
|56
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:29:19
|57
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:30:20
|58
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:31:50
|59
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:32:32
|60
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:33:00
|61
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:36:34
|62
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:38:39
|63
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39:01
|64
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:39:44
|65
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43:07
|66
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:44:49
|67
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:45:37
|68
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:48:49
|69
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49:09
|70
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49:23
|71
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50:15
|72
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:50:42
|73
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:51:24
|74
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:52:34
|75
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:54:08
|76
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56:07
|77
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:56:26
|78
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:57:00
|79
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:59:05
|80
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:00:01
|81
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:04:13
|82
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:05:48
|83
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:06:07
|84
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:06:14
|85
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:21
|86
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:09:09
|87
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:09:17
|88
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:09:48
|89
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:10:58
|90
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:12:02
|91
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:13:44
|92
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:13:54
|93
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|3:17:48
|94
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:19:40
|95
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20:14
|96
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20:50
|97
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:21:10
|98
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:21:14
|99
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:23:20
|100
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|3:26:18
|101
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:29:07
|102
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:30:27
|103
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:31:48
|104
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:32:54
|105
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:37:27
|106
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:39:13
|107
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:40:21
|108
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:40:36
|109
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:42:26
|110
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:43:19
|111
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:32
|112
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:52
|113
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:46:54
|114
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:49:22
|115
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:52:22
|116
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:55:31
|117
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:57:55
|118
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:58:05
|119
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:59:54
|120
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:00:44
|121
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:01:23
|122
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:04:07
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|298
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|260
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|208
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|184
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|155
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|146
|7
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|112
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|9
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|98
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|88
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|75:00:02
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:45
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:42
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|107
|2
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|88
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|4
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|72
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|66
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|41
|11
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|36
|13
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|26
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|16
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26
|17
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|20
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|21
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|16
|22
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|24
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|25
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|26
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|27
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|28
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|30
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|31
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|33
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|34
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|35
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|36
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|37
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|38
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|39
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|40
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|41
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|42
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|43
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|44
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|45
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|47
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|48
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|49
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|50
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|51
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|52
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|53
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|54
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|55
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|56
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|57
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|58
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|59
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|60
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|61
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.