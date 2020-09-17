Tour de France stage 18: Michał Kwiatkowski gets the win for Ineos Grenadiers
Roglič defends the yellow jersey on a stage featuring a gravel segment at the top of the penultimate climb.
Michał Kwiatkowski crossed the line with his arm around Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz to conclude stage 18 of the 2020 Tour de Frace.
The Polish former world champion said, “Yeah, I mean I was some day, I can’t describe how grateful I am to the whole team and as well to Richard. Itw as an incredible day for us and I will never forget that. YOu know, I get some nice moments in cycling but that was something new experience. I’ve got like goosebumps for the last kilometers because I know the gap is so big we’re going to make it. Both of us really enjoyed the last kilometers. That’s incredible.”
There was no way to initially discern who won the stage, however, Carapaz — who won the 2019 Giro d’Italia — deferred to the former world champion, letting Kwiatkowski roll across the finish line first.
Carapaz, with several well-timed and strategic attacks, took over the lead of the KOM competition by just two points, and wears the polka dot jersey after the stage.
A short gravel section after the top of the last categorized climb was decisive in the stage, as it caused a shakeup in the general classification, and even momentarily set Tadej Pogačar on the back foot, while detaching Richie Porte from the yellow jersey group, forcing the Australian to chase hard for his fourth position.
Richie Porte appeared to puncture on this gravel sector and was gapped from the yellow jersey group, putting his fourth-place position into jeopardy.
Sensing an opportunity to advance his overall standing, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) attacked, and was virtually ahead of Porte, until Porte got a wheel change and went into full-gas mode, riding back onto the yellow jersey group helped by Tom Dumoulin and Wout van Aert.
On the road to the finish
Sprinter Andre Greipel abandoned during the stage, which featured the most elevation gain during any single stage in this year’s tour.
At 100km to go, the situation on the road was a five-man break of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), Richard Carapaz and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grendadiers), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), and Marc Hirschi (Sunweb).
This group was pursued by a group of 13, at 62 seconds, who was 4:42 ahead of the yellow jersey group.
Carpaz and Hirschi traded attacks for KOM points throughout the day, minutes ahead of their pursuers.
Hirschi slid out and crashed on a descent inside of 60km left. He quickly remounted and rode with his left shift lever notably askew.
Kwiatkowski later commented on this crash, “Yeah, [Hirschi] was fighting against Richard [Carapaz] for the polka dot so when he took that risk and he corner way too fast I was just behind him and when I saw that I just went on my brakes and in that moment I think it’s better to go 99 percent and stay safe than to risk so much on the descent. He wasn’t keen to work before so we wanted to do our own race and not look behind.”
After the crest of the next climb, Col de Aravis, a short white gravel sector, reminiscent of Strade Bianche shook up the race.
The two Ineos Grenadiers cemented their lead, further distancing themselves from Bilbao, while Edet gave up and faded back.
Coming into this climb Landa attacked and took teammate Wout Poels with him. This attack further distances Rigoberto Urán from the yellow jersey group.
The Bahrain-McLaren riders made their way up to teammate Damiano Caruso, using him as a springboard to try to get further distance on Porte, trying to leapfrog him in the standings.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) picked up the pace, while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) fell off the GC group.
Through the gravel road sector, Enric Mas (Movistar) attacked from the yellow jersey group to try to pry the white jersey from Pogačar.
The younger Slovenian responded, as did Roglič, but then Pogačar seems to momentarily falter.
With daylight between them, Roglič goes on the attack and separates himself from Pogačar.
Porte suffered a flat, and now trails by nearly 47 seconds while Sepp Kuss was separated from team leader Roglič.
The American was able to reconnect to guide Roglič and keep an eye on his rivals.
The Trek-Segafredo rider Porte spent the following 10km chasing back on to the yellow jersey group, in an effort to preserve his fourth place in the general classification.
Up the road, the two Ineos Grenadiers enter the final few kilometers, soft-pedaling with a sizable lead, while behind them Landa has moved from seventh place to fifth place in the GC.
At the line, Carapaz deferred to Kwiatkowski, letting him roll across the line a wheel-width ahead.
Shortly after, Wout van Aert, wanting to deny Pogačar — who had reconnected with the yellow jersey group — any bonus seconds sprinted for third place on the stage.
Pogačar leads Roglič into the finish by half a bike length, still showing a bit of fight.
Tour de France Stage 18 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:47:33
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:51
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:53
|6
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54
|9
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54
|10
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:54
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:54
|12
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:54
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:04
|14
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:04
|15
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|4:32
|16
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:32
|17
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:34
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:34
|19
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:34
|20
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4:34
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4:34
|22
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:34
|23
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:34
|24
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|4:34
|25
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:34
|26
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|4:41
|27
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:41
|28
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:10
|29
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:55
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:55
|31
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6:55
|32
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:41
|33
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:11
|34
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:19
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10:40
|36
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:11
|37
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:11
|38
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:11
|39
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:11
|40
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:11
|41
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|13:11
|42
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:23
|43
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:28
|44
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:07
|45
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:09
|46
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:27
|47
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|19:27
|48
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:27
|49
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:27
|50
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|19:27
|51
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|19:27
|52
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|19:27
|53
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:27
|54
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:27
|55
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|19:27
|56
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|19:27
|57
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:27
|58
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:27
|59
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|19:27
|60
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|19:27
|61
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:27
|62
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:27
|63
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:27
|64
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:27
|65
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:17
|66
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:17
|67
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:14
|68
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:14
|69
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|25:39
|70
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:39
|71
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:18
|72
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|28:18
|73
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|28:18
|74
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:28
|75
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|28:51
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|28:51
|77
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:51
|78
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:51
|79
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:51
|80
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|28:51
|81
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:51
|82
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|28:51
|83
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:51
|84
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:51
|85
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:51
|86
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|28:51
|87
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|28:51
|88
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:51
|89
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|28:51
|90
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:51
|91
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:51
|92
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:51
|93
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|28:51
|94
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|28:51
|95
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:23
|96
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|31:23
|97
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:25
|98
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|31:25
|99
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:25
|100
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:25
|101
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|31:25
|102
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:25
|103
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:25
|104
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:25
|105
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|31:25
|106
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:25
|107
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:25
|108
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:25
|109
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:25
|110
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:25
|111
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:25
|112
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:25
|113
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:25
|114
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:25
|115
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:25
|116
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:25
|117
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:25
|118
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:25
|119
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:25
|120
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:25
|121
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:25
|122
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:25
|123
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:25
|124
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:25
|125
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|31:32
|126
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|31:32
|127
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|31:32
|128
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:32
|129
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:32
|130
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:32
|131
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:32
|132
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:32
|133
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:32
|134
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:32
|135
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:32
|136
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:32
|137
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:32
|138
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|31:32
|139
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:32
|140
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:32
|141
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:32
|142
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:32
|143
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:32
|144
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:32
|145
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|31:32
|146
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|31:32
|147
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|31:32
|148
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:32
|149
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|31:32
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|79:45:30
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:57
|3
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:27
|4
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:06
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:28
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4:19
|7
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:55
|8
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:05
|9
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:24
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|12:12
|11
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:31
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:16
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:48
|14
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:03
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:54
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|53:33
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|57:49
|18
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:00:13
|19
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:11:30
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:57
|21
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:26:54
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:27:52
|23
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:30:51
|24
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:32
|25
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:24
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:33:35
|27
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:36:32
|28
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:52:29
|29
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55:35
|30
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:21
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:01:53
|32
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:04:56
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|2:07:02
|34
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:01
|35
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:11:18
|36
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:11:36
|37
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:11:54
|38
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13:24
|39
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:19:58
|40
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:22:03
|41
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:23:53
|42
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:25:17
|43
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:26:38
|44
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:27:50
|45
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:29:05
|46
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|2:30:10
|47
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:30:59
|48
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:34:27
|49
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38:58
|50
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:39:40
|51
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42:58
|52
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:43:57
|53
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2:46:05
|54
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:47:00
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:47:29
|56
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:57:48
|57
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:57:49
|58
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:57:56
|59
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:00:50
|60
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|3:08:31
|61
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|3:09:44
|62
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|3:15:49
|63
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:18:13
|64
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:19:37
|65
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:19:45
|66
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22:01
|67
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:23:44
|68
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|3:24:20
|69
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:30:46
|70
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:30:56
|71
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:31:17
|72
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|3:33:35
|73
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:37:07
|74
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:38:37
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:40:01
|76
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:40:25
|77
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|3:41:06
|78
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:41:25
|79
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:43:00
|80
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44:05
|81
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3:44:33
|82
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:47:02
|83
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|3:50:08
|84
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:56:04
|85
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:02:52
|86
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:03:45
|87
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:04:33
|88
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:07:01
|89
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:07:14
|90
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:09:46
|91
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:11:09
|92
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:13:56
|93
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:15:11
|94
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4:16:17
|95
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:16:22
|96
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:17:58
|97
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:18:21
|98
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:19:12
|99
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|4:20:17
|100
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:24:07
|101
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|4:27:34
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:28:23
|103
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:28:52
|104
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:30:39
|105
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:30:45
|106
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|4:32:30
|107
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:32:38
|108
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:34:22
|109
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:34:26
|110
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:38:19
|111
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:39:11
|112
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:39:37
|113
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:42:45
|114
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:47:47
|115
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:51:52
|116
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:52:15
|117
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:55:59
|118
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:56:13
|119
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:56:14
|120
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:56:34
|121
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:56:48
|122
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:02:57
|123
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:03:11
|124
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|5:03:30
|125
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:03:46
|126
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:04:14
|127
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:05:17
|128
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:06:04
|129
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:06:43
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:09:10
|131
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|5:09:28
|132
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:14:55
|133
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:15:28
|134
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:17:16
|135
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:20:16
|136
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:21:06
|137
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:21:07
|138
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:21:56
|139
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:22:43
|140
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:24:08
|141
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:25:46
|142
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|5:29:50
|143
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:30:16
|144
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:32:25
|145
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5:34:26
|146
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:36:39
|147
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|5:40:59
|148
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|5:51:10
|149
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|5:55:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|298
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|246
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|235
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|171
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|158
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|150
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|142
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|123
|9
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|120
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|100
|12
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|100
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|95
|14
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|88
|15
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|16
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|79
|17
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|76
|18
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|72
|19
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|71
|20
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|21
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|65
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|63
|23
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|63
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|60
|25
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|26
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|57
|27
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|57
|28
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|57
|29
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|30
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|55
|31
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|55
|32
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51
|33
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49
|34
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|48
|35
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|48
|36
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|37
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|38
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|39
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|43
|40
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43
|41
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42
|42
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|43
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40
|44
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40
|45
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|37
|46
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|36
|47
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|32
|48
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|30
|49
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|50
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|30
|51
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|52
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|53
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|54
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|55
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|56
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|27
|57
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27
|58
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|27
|59
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|27
|60
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|26
|61
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|62
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26
|63
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25
|64
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|25
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|66
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|67
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|24
|68
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|23
|69
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|70
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|22
|71
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|21
|72
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|73
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|74
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|75
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|76
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|77
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|78
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|79
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|80
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|81
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|82
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|83
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|84
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|85
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|86
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|87
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|88
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|89
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|90
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|91
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|92
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14
|93
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|94
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|95
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13
|96
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|97
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|98
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12
|99
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|100
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12
|101
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|102
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|103
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|104
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|105
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|106
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|107
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9
|108
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|109
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|110
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|111
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|112
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|113
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|5
|114
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|115
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|116
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|117
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|118
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|119
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|120
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|121
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|122
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|123
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|124
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|125
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|126
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|127
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|79:46:27
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:22
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35:35
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:51:32
|5
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10:21
|6
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|2:29:13
|7
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42:01
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:43:00
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:56:52
|10
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:06:17
|11
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|4:15:20
|12
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|4:19:20
|13
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|4:31:33
|14
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:33:29
|15
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:50:55
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55:16
|17
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55:17
|18
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:02:00
|19
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:13:58
|20
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:20:09
|21
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:24:49
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|5:28:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|74
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|72
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|62
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|6
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|7
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|36
|8
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|9
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|10
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|12
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|13
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|15
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|24
|16
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|17
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|18
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|23
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|22
|20
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|22
|21
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|22
|22
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|23
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16
|26
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|14
|27
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|14
|28
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|29
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|12
|30
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|32
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|33
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|34
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|35
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|7
|36
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|37
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|38
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|39
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|40
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|41
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5
|42
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|43
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|44
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|45
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|46
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|47
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|48
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|49
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|50
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|51
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|52
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|53
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|54
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|55
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|56
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|57
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|58
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|59
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|60
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|1
|61
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|62
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|63
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|39:23:11
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:36
|3
|Bahrain - McLaren
|58:47
|4
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:15:27
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26:17
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:28
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39:58
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53:41
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:10:46
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:19:59
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:32:29
|12
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:36:51
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:18:41
|14
|CCC Team
|5:07:32
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:07:44
|16
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|6:43:08
|17
|Team Sunweb
|7:19:56
|18
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:38:23
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:29:45
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:47:37
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:13:46
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|13:23:39
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.