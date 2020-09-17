2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 18: Michał Kwiatkowski gets the win for Ineos Grenadiers

Roglič defends the yellow jersey on a stage featuring a gravel segment at the top of the penultimate climb.

Michał Kwiatkowski crossed the line with his arm around Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz to conclude stage 18 of the 2020 Tour de Frace.

The Polish former world champion said, “Yeah, I mean I was some day, I can’t describe how grateful I am to the whole team and as well to Richard. Itw as an incredible day for us and I will never forget that. YOu know, I get some nice moments in cycling but that was something new experience. I’ve got like goosebumps for the last kilometers because I know the gap is so big we’re going to make it. Both of us really enjoyed the last kilometers. That’s incredible.”

There was no way to initially discern who won the stage, however, Carapaz — who won the 2019 Giro d’Italia — deferred to the former world champion, letting Kwiatkowski roll across the finish line first.

Carapaz, with several well-timed and strategic attacks, took over the lead of the KOM competition by just two points, and wears the polka dot jersey after the stage.

A short gravel section after the top of the last categorized climb was decisive in the stage, as it caused a shakeup in the general classification, and even momentarily set Tadej Pogačar on the back foot, while detaching Richie Porte from the yellow jersey group, forcing the Australian to chase hard for his fourth position.

Richie Porte appeared to puncture on this gravel sector and was gapped from the yellow jersey group, putting his fourth-place position into jeopardy.

Sensing an opportunity to advance his overall standing, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) attacked, and was virtually ahead of Porte, until Porte got a wheel change and went into full-gas mode, riding back onto the yellow jersey group helped by Tom Dumoulin and Wout van Aert.

On the road to the finish

Sprinter Andre Greipel abandoned during the stage, which featured the most elevation gain during any single stage in this year’s tour.

At 100km to go, the situation on the road was a five-man break of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), Richard Carapaz and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grendadiers), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), and Marc Hirschi (Sunweb).

This group was pursued by a group of 13, at 62 seconds, who was 4:42 ahead of the yellow jersey group.

Carpaz and Hirschi traded attacks for KOM points throughout the day, minutes ahead of their pursuers.

Hirschi slid out and crashed on a descent inside of 60km left. He quickly remounted and rode with his left shift lever notably askew.

Kwiatkowski later commented on this crash, “Yeah, [Hirschi] was fighting against Richard [Carapaz] for the polka dot so when he took that risk and he corner way too fast I was just behind him and when I saw that I just went on my brakes and in that moment I think it’s better to go 99 percent and stay safe than to risk so much on the descent. He wasn’t keen to work before so we wanted to do our own race and not look behind.”

After the crest of the next climb, Col de Aravis, a short white gravel sector, reminiscent of Strade Bianche shook up the race.

The two Ineos Grenadiers cemented their lead, further distancing themselves from Bilbao, while Edet gave up and faded back.

Coming into this climb Landa attacked and took teammate Wout Poels with him. This attack further distances Rigoberto Urán from the yellow jersey group.

The Bahrain-McLaren riders made their way up to teammate Damiano Caruso, using him as a springboard to try to get further distance on Porte, trying to leapfrog him in the standings.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) picked up the pace, while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) fell off the GC group.

Through the gravel road sector, Enric Mas (Movistar) attacked from the yellow jersey group to try to pry the white jersey from Pogačar.

The younger Slovenian responded, as did Roglič, but then Pogačar seems to momentarily falter.

With daylight between them, Roglič goes on the attack and separates himself from Pogačar.

Porte suffered a flat, and now trails by nearly 47 seconds while Sepp Kuss was separated from team leader Roglič.

The American was able to reconnect to guide Roglič and keep an eye on his rivals.

The Trek-Segafredo rider Porte spent the following 10km chasing back on to the yellow jersey group, in an effort to preserve his fourth place in the general classification.

Up the road, the two Ineos Grenadiers enter the final few kilometers, soft-pedaling with a sizable lead, while behind them Landa has moved from seventh place to fifth place in the GC.

At the line, Carapaz deferred to Kwiatkowski, letting him roll across the line a wheel-width ahead.

Shortly after, Wout van Aert, wanting to deny Pogačar — who had reconnected with the yellow jersey group — any bonus seconds sprinted for third place on the stage.

Pogačar leads Roglič into the finish by half a bike length, still showing a bit of fight.

Tour de France Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers4:47:33
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:51
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:53
6PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:54
7MAS EnricMovistar Team1:54
8LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:54
9CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren1:54
10DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:54
11KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:54
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:54
13HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:04
14BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:04
15GESCHKE SimonCCC Team4:32
16PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale4:32
17YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4:34
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:34
19URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling4:34
20VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4:34
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4:34
22REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:34
23MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:34
24HIRT JanCCC Team4:34
25BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:34
26SOLER MarcMovistar Team4:41
27VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:41
28CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott5:10
29ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6:55
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:55
31ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6:55
32DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:41
33CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale9:11
34JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step9:19
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10:40
36MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:11
37VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale13:11
38PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13:11
39EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:11
40EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo13:11
41HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team13:11
42HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:23
43POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates13:28
44CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling14:07
45DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates17:09
46PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:27
47SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team19:27
48BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe19:27
49GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe19:27
50IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team19:27
51FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team19:27
52ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team19:27
53GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma19:27
54SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic19:27
55BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb19:27
56OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team19:27
57LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates19:27
58CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers19:27
59TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team19:27
60PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb19:27
61AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers19:27
62KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe19:27
63MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren19:27
64POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren19:27
65VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers21:17
66BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott21:17
67TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie22:14
68SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie22:14
69PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM25:39
70BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma25:39
71STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo28:18
72NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale28:18
73ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb28:18
74JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott28:28
75ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team28:51
76CATALDO DarioMovistar Team28:51
77SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe28:51
78QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic28:51
79OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe28:51
80DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team28:51
81PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe28:51
82KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling28:51
83IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott28:51
84SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe28:51
85LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic28:51
86ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb28:51
87VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling28:51
88QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28:51
89VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling28:51
90PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo28:51
91SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo28:51
92MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott28:51
93KOCH JonasCCC Team28:51
94KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb28:51
95BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling31:23
96TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team31:23
97GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:25
98VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team31:25
99LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ31:25
100HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation31:25
101DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal31:25
102CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step31:25
103NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation31:25
104ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic31:25
105COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren31:25
106RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:25
107SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie31:25
108VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation31:25
109MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation31:25
110POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling31:25
111WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling31:25
112POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation31:25
113GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling31:25
114DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step31:25
115MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates31:25
116HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation31:25
117COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:25
118BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:25
119CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:25
120COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale31:25
121BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie31:25
122VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale31:25
123MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma31:25
124SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers31:25
125HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren31:32
126REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM31:32
127EWAN CalebLotto Soudal31:32
128ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step31:32
129ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step31:32
130ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers31:32
131MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step31:32
132NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation31:32
133KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates31:32
134BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling31:32
135GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie31:32
136DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step31:32
137BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step31:32
138BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie31:32
139JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma31:32
140VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:32
141CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:32
142THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo31:32
143LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:32
144GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling31:32
145KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal31:32
146FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal31:32
147NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb31:32
148KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling31:32
149BOL CeesTeam Sunweb31:32
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 79:45:30
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:57
3LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:27
4PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3:06
5LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren3:28
6MAS EnricMovistar Team4:19
7YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott5:55
8URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling6:05
9DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma7:24
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team12:12
11CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren12:31
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:16
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers17:48
14BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic28:03
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35:54
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren53:33
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic57:49
18ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:00:13
19VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:11:30
20VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19:57
21SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:26:54
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:27:52
23REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:30:51
24ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:31:32
25CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:32:24
26CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:33:35
27MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:36:32
28MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:52:29
29KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:55:35
30PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:56:21
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:01:53
32SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:04:56
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team2:07:02
34VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:09:01
35KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:11:18
36ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:11:36
37CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling2:11:54
38BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:13:24
39MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:19:58
40CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:22:03
41GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2:23:53
42MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:25:17
43POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates2:26:38
44JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step2:27:50
45HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:29:05
46TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team2:30:10
47HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:30:59
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:34:27
49EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38:58
50GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:39:40
51EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:42:58
52HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:43:57
53VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2:46:05
54PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:47:00
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:47:29
56SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:57:48
57POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling2:57:49
58OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:57:56
59VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:00:50
60FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team3:08:31
61KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb3:09:44
62ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb3:15:49
63BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling3:18:13
64GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:19:37
65PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale3:19:45
66NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale3:22:01
67ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic3:23:44
68HIRT JanCCC Team3:24:20
69HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation3:30:46
70ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:30:56
71VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling3:31:17
72SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team3:33:35
73DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3:37:07
74STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo3:38:37
75AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:40:01
76ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:40:25
77BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb3:41:06
78MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren3:41:25
79GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:43:00
80SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:44:05
81CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3:44:33
82LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:47:02
83TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team3:50:08
84BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:56:04
85SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:02:52
86GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling4:03:45
87NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:04:33
88PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:07:01
89SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:07:14
90KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling4:09:46
91VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling4:11:09
92MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott4:13:56
93QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic4:15:11
94PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4:16:17
95LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4:16:22
96COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren4:17:58
97IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott4:18:21
98DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:19:12
99BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM4:20:17
100VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation4:24:07
101DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team4:27:34
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott4:28:23
103LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic4:28:52
104BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling4:30:39
105VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale4:30:45
106NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb4:32:30
107OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4:32:38
108KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling4:34:22
109SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:34:26
110TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie4:38:19
111LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:39:11
112MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:39:37
113POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren4:42:45
114CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:47:47
115COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4:51:52
116GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie4:52:15
117HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:55:59
118ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step4:56:13
119CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step4:56:14
120THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:56:34
121MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma4:56:48
122PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5:02:57
123GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling5:03:11
124KOCH JonasCCC Team5:03:30
125POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation5:03:46
126SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie5:04:14
127DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step5:05:17
128COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:06:04
129PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5:06:43
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma5:09:10
131ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb5:09:28
132BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie5:14:55
133ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers5:15:28
134MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step5:17:16
135KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates5:20:16
136RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:21:06
137REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:21:07
138VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:21:56
139WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling5:22:43
140NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:24:08
141CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:25:46
142BOL CeesTeam Sunweb5:29:50
143BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step5:30:16
144BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie5:32:25
145DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5:34:26
146HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren5:36:39
147EWAN CalebLotto Soudal5:40:59
148FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal5:51:10
149KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal5:55:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step298
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe246
3TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team235
4COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM171
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal158
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step150
7VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma142
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates123
9MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step120
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma101
11HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb100
12KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates100
13KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe95
14KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb88
15MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott79
16OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe79
17CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers76
18BOL CeesTeam Sunweb72
19VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team71
20YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott65
21STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo65
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits63
23SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe63
24POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling60
25PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo60
26LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team57
27BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling57
28PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM57
29LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
30GESCHKE SimonCCC Team55
31BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie55
32HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation51
33LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren49
34PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo48
35ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM48
36SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
37VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale45
38REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ44
39MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling43
40KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers43
41MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits42
42VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits41
43POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation40
44BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic40
45THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo37
46BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb36
47ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb32
48MAS EnricMovistar Team30
49KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma30
50GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling30
51PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29
52EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
53QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28
54LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
55DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma27
56VERONA CarlosMovistar Team27
57MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation27
58BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling27
59BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie27
60SOLER MarcMovistar Team26
61HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team26
62ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step26
63CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren25
64ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team25
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe24
66NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale24
67PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb24
68VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team23
69CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
70URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling22
71SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team21
72SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers21
73TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
74GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21
75LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ20
76COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20
77PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe20
78WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling20
79MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ18
80COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren18
81DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17
82FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17
83HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation17
84GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
85CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step17
86NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation16
87IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team15
88CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
89SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team15
90CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers15
91IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott15
92BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren14
93PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
94VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers13
95DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates13
96GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling13
97REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
98OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team12
99AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers12
100SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie12
101VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
102JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step11
103LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic11
104HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren10
105ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9
106SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie9
107MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates9
108ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic8
109DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal8
110KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
111DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step7
112JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott7
113CATALDO DarioMovistar Team5
114VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
115GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
116VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling4
117KOCH JonasCCC Team4
118BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
119VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling3
120KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling3
121CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
122BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
123MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
124TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team1
125KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling1
126DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1
127JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 79:46:27
2MAS EnricMovistar Team3:22
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:35:35
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:51:32
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:10:21
6TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team2:29:13
7EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:42:01
8HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:43:00
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling2:56:52
10SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:06:17
11PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb4:15:20
12BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM4:19:20
13NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb4:31:33
14SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:33:29
15COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4:50:55
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55:16
17CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55:17
18PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5:02:00
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie5:13:58
20RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:20:09
21CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:24:49
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb5:28:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers74
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates72
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma67
4HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb62
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team51
6COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36
7ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM36
8PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale32
9PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo28
10KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
11KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
12KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers26
13HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step25
15PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM24
16GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling24
17SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo24
18GESCHKE SimonCCC Team23
19MAS EnricMovistar Team22
20BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren22
21VERONA CarlosMovistar Team22
22MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21
23MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ16
24POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling16
25LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren16
26MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling14
27ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb14
28SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe14
29SOLER MarcMovistar Team12
30LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10
32IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team10
33FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8
34VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
35KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb7
36GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6
37YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott6
38MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
39REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
40ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
41BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5
42GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5
43EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
44CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren4
45QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
46DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3
47THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
48SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
49NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
50BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2
51CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2
52GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
53POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
54PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
55POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
56CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2
57HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
58LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2
59GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
60BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb1
61LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1
62BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1
63VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 39:23:11
2Team Jumbo-Visma24:36
3Bahrain - McLaren58:47
4EF Pro Cycling1:15:27
5INEOS Grenadiers1:26:17
6Trek - Segafredo1:39:28
7Astana Pro Team1:39:58
8AG2R La Mondiale2:53:41
9UAE-Team Emirates3:10:46
10Groupama - FDJ3:19:59
11Mitchelton-Scott3:32:29
12Team Arkéa Samsic3:36:51
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:18:41
14CCC Team5:07:32
15BORA - hansgrohe5:07:44
16B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM6:43:08
17Team Sunweb7:19:56
18Deceuninck - Quick Step7:38:23
19Israel Start-Up Nation8:29:45
20NTT Pro Cycling9:47:37
21Team Total Direct Energie 10:13:46
22Lotto Soudal 13:23:39

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

