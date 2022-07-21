Tour de France stage 18: Jonas Vingegaard drops Tadej Pogačar to win on Hautacam
Jonas Vingegaard waited for Tadej Pogačar after an early spill and later widened his grip on the yellow jersey.
Jonas Vingegaard shrugged off repeated attacks by Tadej Pogačar, saved a near-crash on the final descent and then blitzed the summit finish of Hautacam to win stage 18 and strengthen his grip on the Tour de France yellow jersey.
In what was a hugely dramatic day of racing, the Danish rider crossed the line 1:04 clear of his big rival, who cracked with 4.4 kilometers remaining after Vingegaard’s teammate Wout van Aert set a ferocious pace.
Pogačar had surged multiple times during the stage, pushing the pace on both the uphills and the downhills in a number of unsuccessful attempts to break Vingegaard. After firing off numerous attacks on the Col de Spandelles, he tore down the descent and looked to have the yellow jersey under a little pressure when Vingegaard stubbed the ground with his pedal on a sweeping bend and almost crashed.
However it was Pogačar who made a big error, sliding out on a corner soon afterwards and ending up in the ditch. Vingegaard sportingly waited for him to return and, after shaking hands, they called a truce for the remainder of the downhill.
“I think he kind of missed the corner and then he went down into some gravel,” the race leader explained. “He tried to steer it out, then the bike disappeared under him. I waited for him.”
This truce allowed Vingegaard’s teammate Sepp Kuss to return and the American set a lightning pace on the final climb, bringing the group up to breakaway rider Van Aert, who turned up the dial even further. This cracked Pogačar and liberated Vingegaard, who extended his overall advantage to a likely-impregnable 3:26 heading into the final three days of racing.
“It is incredible. This morning I said to my girlfriend and my daughter that I wanted to win for them, and I did it,” he said after the podium presentation. “I am really happy and proud that I won for them. This one is really for my two girls at home.”
Asked what he was thinking crossing the line, he said it was relief. “I was just happy that it finally ended. It was incredible hard. Of course I am really, really happy that I won the stage. Now there are still two more days to come before we are in Paris. So we need to keep focused and we will take it day by day again.”
GC order falling into place
Geraint Thomas was distanced on the final climb and further delayed by a bike change, finishing 2:54 back in fourth place. However he holds his third place overall, albeit at eight minutes and well out of reach of yellow in Saturday’s time trial.
France’s David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) had a deeply satisfying day of racing, shaking off his GC rival Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) on the final climb and finishing fifth, 2:58 behind Vingegaard but 2:24 ahead of the Colombian. Gaudu overtakes him for fourth overall and has a buffer of 2:30 with three stages to go.
Teammate Thibaut Pinot did what he could to take France’s first stage win of this year’s Tour but faded on the last climb and was distanced by Van Aert and Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers). He finished 10th, one place ahead of Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), who had an aggressive day of racing and moves up one place to sixth overall.
Vingegaard’s victory on the final climb saw him overtake longtime King of the Mountains leader Simon Geschke (Cofidis), who missed the day’s break and was unable to add any points to his total of 64. The German is now eight points behind Vingegaard and knowing it is mathematically impossible to retake the polka dot jersey, was in floods of tears at the finish.
In truth Vingegaard wasn’t aiming to take that jersey: everything is about yellow, and his now looks good to keep. He was praising of the efforts of those who backed him .
“Today I think I have to thank all my teammates … incredible. You could see Wout Van Aert dropping Tadej Pogačar in the end. Sepp Kuss was incredible. Everyone was incredible. Tiesj [Benoot], Christophe [Laporte] and Nathan [Van Hooydonck]. They were all incredible today. Thanks so much to my teammates, I could never have done this without them.”
Still, he doesn’t want to tempt fate and presume that he has the Tour won. “I don’t want to talk about it yet,” he said when asked about the final overall victory. “There is also tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, and then we are in Paris. So let’s talk about that in two days.”
Tour de France Stage 18 Results
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.