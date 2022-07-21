Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 18: Jonas Vingegaard drops Tadej Pogačar to win on Hautacam

Jonas Vingegaard waited for Tadej Pogačar after an early spill and later widened his grip on the yellow jersey.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard shrugged off repeated attacks by Tadej Pogačar, saved a near-crash on the final descent and then blitzed the summit finish of Hautacam to win stage 18 and strengthen his grip on the Tour de France yellow jersey.

In what was a hugely dramatic day of racing, the Danish rider crossed the line 1:04 clear of his big rival, who cracked with 4.4 kilometers remaining after Vingegaard’s teammate Wout van Aert set a ferocious pace.

Pogačar had surged multiple times during the stage, pushing the pace on both the uphills and the downhills in a number of unsuccessful attempts to break Vingegaard. After firing off numerous attacks on the Col de Spandelles, he tore down the descent and looked to have the yellow jersey under a little pressure when Vingegaard stubbed the ground with his pedal on a sweeping bend and almost crashed.

However it was Pogačar who made a big error, sliding out on a corner soon afterwards and ending up in the ditch. Vingegaard sportingly waited for him to return and, after shaking hands, they called a truce for the remainder of the downhill.

“I think he kind of missed the corner and then he went down into some gravel,” the race leader explained. “He tried to steer it out, then the bike disappeared under him. I waited for him.”

Also read: Vingegaard waits for Pogačar after crash

This truce allowed Vingegaard’s teammate Sepp Kuss to return and the American set a lightning pace on the final climb, bringing the group up to breakaway rider Van Aert, who turned up the dial even further. This cracked Pogačar and liberated Vingegaard, who extended his overall advantage to a likely-impregnable 3:26 heading into the final three days of racing.

“It is incredible. This morning I said to my girlfriend and my daughter that I wanted to win for them, and I did it,” he said after the podium presentation. “I am really happy and proud that I won for them. This one is really for my two girls at home.”

Asked what he was thinking crossing the line, he said it was relief. “I was just happy that it finally ended. It was incredible hard. Of course I am really, really happy that I won the stage. Now there are still two more days to come before we are in Paris. So we need to keep focused and we will take it day by day again.”

GC order falling into place

Geraint Thomas was distanced on the final climb and further delayed by a bike change, finishing 2:54 back in fourth place. However he holds his third place overall, albeit at eight minutes and well out of reach of yellow in Saturday’s time trial.

France’s David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) had a deeply satisfying day of racing, shaking off his GC rival Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) on the final climb and finishing fifth, 2:58 behind Vingegaard but 2:24 ahead of the Colombian. Gaudu overtakes him for fourth overall and has a buffer of 2:30 with three stages to go.

Teammate Thibaut Pinot did what he could to take France’s first stage win of this year’s Tour but faded on the last climb and was distanced by Van Aert and Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers). He finished 10th, one place ahead of Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), who had an aggressive day of racing and moves up one place to sixth overall.

Vingegaard’s victory on the final climb saw him overtake longtime King of the Mountains leader Simon Geschke (Cofidis), who missed the day’s break and was unable to add any points to his total of 64. The German is now eight points behind Vingegaard and knowing it is mathematically impossible to retake the polka dot jersey, was in floods of tears at the finish.

In truth Vingegaard wasn’t aiming to take that jersey: everything is about yellow, and his now looks good to keep. He was praising of the efforts of those who backed him .

“Today I think I have to thank all my teammates … incredible. You could see Wout Van Aert dropping Tadej Pogačar in the end. Sepp Kuss was incredible. Everyone was incredible. Tiesj [Benoot], Christophe [Laporte] and Nathan [Van Hooydonck]. They were all incredible today. Thanks so much to my teammates, I could never have done this without them.”

Still, he doesn’t want to tempt fate and presume that he has the Tour won. “I don’t want to talk about it yet,” he said when asked about the final overall victory. “There is also tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, and then we are in Paris. So let’s talk about that in two days.”

More to come …

Tour de France Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma3:59:50
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates1:04
3VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma2:10
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:54
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:58
6LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:09
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:09
8KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma3:27
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe4:04
10PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ4:09
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:09
12VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:18
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic5:22
14YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5:34
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:48
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6:23
17BARDET RomainTeam DSM6:40
18MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team7:23
19MAS EnricMovistar Team7:23
20HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech7:27
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious9:59
22KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe10:02
23JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team10:38
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost10:39
25SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:12
26LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies13:37
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:17
28SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe14:23
29IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team14:27
30BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma15:43
31VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team15:44
32JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team15:44
33HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM16:37
34NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech16:46
35SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM17:14
36CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17:14
37POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost17:41
38CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18:02
39PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers20:27
40DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team20:27
41VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers22:51
42MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates22:51
43WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech23:26
44KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ23:58
45DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ23:58
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team23:58
47LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM23:58
48SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo23:58
49LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic23:58
50STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ24:16
51ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:34
52GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ24:44
53RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team26:40
54KRON AndreasLotto Soudal26:40
55ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team28:47
56BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM29:58
57TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM30:14
58GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal31:00
59ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM31:00
60POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe31:31
61PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:31
62DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team32:23
63LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma32:23
64WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious32:23
65VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma32:23
66COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team32:23
67BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech32:23
68OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic32:23
69SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic32:23
70RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost32:23
71VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal32:23
72CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic32:23
73VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe32:23
74GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:23
75DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost32:23
76BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost32:23
77GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM32:23
78SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck32:23
79GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo32:23
80DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck32:23
81LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ32:23
82BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies32:23
83BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic32:23
84GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team32:23
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech32:23
86BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies32:23
87KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:23
88GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe32:23
89BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost32:23
90BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:31
91TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies33:08
92HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic33:15
93KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck33:22
94JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal33:38
95PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck33:41
96PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck33:41
97GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious33:43
98EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM33:49
99PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:52
100HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates33:52
101DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM33:56
102GESCHKE SimonCofidis33:56
103PEREZ AnthonyCofidis33:56
104IZAGIRRE IonCofidis33:56
105JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:59
106EWAN CalebLotto Soudal33:59
107SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo33:59
108FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal34:05
109SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies34:10
110BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies34:11
111PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis34:20
112MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco34:22
113MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM34:23
114BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM34:30
115THOMAS BenjaminCofidis34:32
116VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal34:41
117ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers34:44
118HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe34:59
119DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM35:15
120GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers35:35
121STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo35:41
122VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:41
123VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck35:41
124TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious35:41
125PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo35:41
126MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:25
127BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:25
128TORRES AlbertMovistar Team36:25
129BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates36:25
130MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious36:25
131GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:25
132JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:25
133LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM36:32
134BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:40
135HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:40
136SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:40
137JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:40
138CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:40
139LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:40
140LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM36:40
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma 71:53:34
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates3:26
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers8:00
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ11:05
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic13:35
6MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:43
7VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe14:10
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM16:11
9LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team20:09
10YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers20:17
11MAS EnricMovistar Team24:08
12MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ33:34
13JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team42:23
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost44:58
15PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ46:09
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious47:07
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe51:38
18PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers53:00
19KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma57:59
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:06:01
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:23:40
22JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:31:22
23VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma1:33:49
24SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:35:33
25HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:35:51
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:38:05
27URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:40:23
28VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:45:17
29MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:48:27
30MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:53:17
31LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:53:20
32VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team2:01:40
33HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:05:58
34IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team2:08:07
35WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2:10:41
36STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:10:56
37SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM2:11:12
38VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:13:51
39KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:15:01
40BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma2:17:12
41GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo2:20:30
42ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:21:36
43GESCHKE SimonCofidis2:22:37
44IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:25:31
45DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:29:04
46ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:31:38
47OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:32:16
48BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost2:33:29
49CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:35:58
50SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:37:17
51GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:39:27
52GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:42:39
53BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:43:51
54GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:50:48
55OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:51:36
56PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:52:12
57LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2:59:03
58THOMAS BenjaminCofidis3:00:02
59BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM3:00:20
60CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3:00:48
61WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:03:46
62BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies3:06:17
63POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3:07:13
64DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck3:08:18
65DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3:09:52
66SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:12:15
67SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo3:14:34
68ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3:15:06
69PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis3:16:00
70KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:16:41
71TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM3:19:38
72DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team3:21:40
73BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3:24:03
74GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal3:24:47
75NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech3:26:02
76SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck3:27:25
77SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:29:26
78TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious3:30:59
79LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma3:34:24
80LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic3:34:25
81PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:35:13
82MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:38:44
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech3:38:57
84BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3:41:19
85MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious3:42:06
86HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe3:42:37
87STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo3:43:26
88HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:44:20
89LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:46:01
90BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:46:43
91CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic3:46:59
92COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:47:32
93RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost3:47:56
94DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3:50:08
95GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3:52:17
96BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:52:36
97PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck3:53:04
98CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:53:57
99RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team3:56:49
100GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:57:46
101PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:58:06
102BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:58:16
103VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma4:04:41
104MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM4:08:29
105DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:08:41
106MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:09:27
107KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck4:10:02
108KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:10:58
109DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:14:02
110ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:14:30
111HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:16:02
112VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe4:19:35
113SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:21:07
114GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:23:23
115VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal4:23:59
116PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck4:24:33
117PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:25:31
118LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM4:27:17
119GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious4:29:31
120EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4:31:30
121BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:32:57
122GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33:58
123SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies4:34:08
124BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech4:34:22
125BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies4:37:00
126VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck4:38:06
127LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:38:29
128VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:41:26
129VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:42:55
130BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates4:52:05
131JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:56:27
132LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM4:59:19
133HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates5:02:49
134TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies5:06:19
135JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:12:21
136JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:13:07
137TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5:18:27
138FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal5:20:17
139JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal5:25:53
140EWAN CalebLotto Soudal5:33:02
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma451
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates219
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck196
4PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo158
5JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team155
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma135
7MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco133
8LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma121
9SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies104
10WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious83
11HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech82
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers82
13JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team82
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ81
15GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco74
16POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost73
17BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost66
18GESCHKE SimonCofidis60
19POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe59
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious59
21QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic57
22VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe54
23PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ53
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers52
25BARDET RomainTeam DSM52
26BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies52
27THOMAS BenjaminCofidis52
28PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers51
29SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco51
30VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
31VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe48
32KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ48
33MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM47
34JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team46
35MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44
36TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious42
37KRON AndreasLotto Soudal42
38YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers41
39MAS EnricMovistar Team39
40KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37
41EWAN CalebLotto Soudal35
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe33
43HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32
44MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ31
45PEREZ AnthonyCofidis30
46DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM30
47LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team29
48HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic29
49GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe28
50MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers27
51CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo27
52STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ27
53DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team26
54WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech26
55STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo26
56GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
57GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM25
58BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
59LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
60VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers23
61SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23
62VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal23
63LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
64KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma22
65LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies22
66MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates22
67PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21
68EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM20
69GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal20
70VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma20
71PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck20
72FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal19
73VERONA CarlosMovistar Team19
74URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost19
75OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
76HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe18
77GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo18
78MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious17
79NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech17
80CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17
81JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
82ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
83BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma16
84COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team16
85BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
86LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic15
87BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
88CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
89CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic15
90SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe15
91BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates14
92MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team13
93SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM13
94KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck13
95VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal13
96NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech12
97TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11
98BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic11
99LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11
100DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck9
101VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck9
102IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team9
103JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
104PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
105MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
106BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM7
107RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
108IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6
109VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
110BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies4
111TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
112PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4
113BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3
114DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
115SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3
116LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3
117DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3
118GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
119SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2
120BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
121HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 71:57:00
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers49:34
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:20:14
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:27:56
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:49:54
6STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ2:07:30
7ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:28:12
8GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:39:13
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:00:20
10SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo3:11:08
11KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:13:15
12DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team3:18:14
13BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3:20:37
14LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic3:30:59
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:43:17
16RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost3:44:30
17PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck3:49:38
18BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:54:50
19MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM4:05:03
20DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:05:15
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:12:36
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal4:20:33
23EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4:28:04
24VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:38:00
25BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates4:48:39
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4:59:23
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma72
2GESCHKE SimonCofidis64
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo61
4POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates61
5VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma59
6PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ52
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost37
9LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies35
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers32
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team29
12PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers28
13PEREZ AnthonyCofidis26
14JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team18
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18
16MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers18
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates18
18HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech16
19QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic15
20MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
21BARDET RomainTeam DSM13
22VERONA CarlosMovistar Team13
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team12
24TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9
25WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech9
26MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
27GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
28OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
29BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma8
30SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8
31PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo7
32SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo7
33IZAGIRRE IonCofidis7
34SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6
35YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
36CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5
37KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ5
38GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
39MAS EnricMovistar Team4
40ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3
41CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
42GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3
43KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma3
44BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost3
45SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
46THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2
47POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
48FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
49BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2
50LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2
51KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
52PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1
53VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
54HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
55STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1
56HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
57JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
58EWAN CalebLotto Soudal-1
59BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 216:02:48
2Groupama - FDJ32:57
3Jumbo-Visma41:41
4BORA - hansgrohe1:44:59
5Movistar Team2:00:27
6UAE Team Emirates2:07:05
7Bahrain - Victorious2:53:30
8Team DSM3:17:25
9Israel - Premier Tech3:46:19
10Team Arkéa Samsic3:49:30
11Astana Qazaqstan Team3:49:40
12EF Education-EasyPost3:56:17
13Trek - Segafredo4:08:00
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:09:50
15AG2R Citroën Team5:07:40
16Cofidis5:37:07
17B&B Hotels - KTM6:20:30
18Team BikeExchange - Jayco7:50:49
19TotalEnergies8:01:51
20Alpecin-Deceuninck8:59:44
21Lotto Soudal9:22:14
22Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10:31:40

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

