Tour de France stage 17 video highlights

Stage 17 of the Tour de France was one of the most dramatic of the race, with a huge general classification battle raging for much of the stage and many of the overall contenders coming under real pressure. The stage to Peyragudes was the penultimate mountain leg of this year’s race, raising the stakes in terms of the final GC.

After impressive work by his teammate Brandon McNulty, defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) ended up going head to head with race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the steep ramp to the line, with the Slovenian launching what appeared to be a muted surge to coax his rival to launch early. The Dane did just that, with Pogačar then coming around him and digging very deep to take his ninth career Tour stage victory.

Behind, the other general classification riders battled to either gain time or limit their losses.

