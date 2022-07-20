Tour de France stage 17: Tadej Pogačar pips Jonas Vingegaard but cannot crack him

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) notched up his third Tour de France stage win of this year’s race Thursday, beating race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) with a lung-busting sprint to the line at Peyragudes, but was unable to gap his big rival.

He had started what was an explosive day in the Pyrenees determined to reduce his 2:22 deficit in the overall standings and did indeed do so, but only by virtue of the time bonus at the line. After 129.7 kilometers of racing, he gained just four seconds, far less than he had wanted, and was sprawled on the ground after the sprint gasping for breath.

The two general classification rivals had reached the base of the day’s final climb with only Pogačar’s teammate Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) for company. The American was on an impressive day, hammering the pace on the previous Col de Val Louron-Azet climb to distance the other general classification contenders, and again leading from the front on the concluding ramp to the line.

Pogačar was running out of time to make his move, having tried but failed to gap Vingegaard going over the top of the previous climb of the Col de Val Louron-Azet. He was expected to make an all-out assault on Peyragudes but the move never came, with the Slovenian looking a little uncomfortable with the relentless pace set by his teammate.

He finally stretched things out with 300 meters to go, applying some pressure on the steep ramp to the line, coaxing Vingegaard to counter, and then marking the Dane before blitzing past for the win. Pogačar had wanted much more, but he insisted he was pleased with the victory.

“I gave really absolutely everything. I know that I need to win, there is no other way. I gave it all for the team to the line, and I was so happy,” he said.

The team had a setback before the stage with the withdrawal of Rafal Majka due to injury and had just three riders to back Pogačar. Those rose to the task, shelling the other GC rivals such as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and an ill Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers). McNulty also dispatched Vingegaard’s right-hand man in the mountains, Sepp Kuss.

“The team rode so well today…we were only four, and to take the stage win is already incredible,” Pogačar said. “We can be all proud because without Rafal [Majka], without George [Bennett], without Vegard [Stake Laengen], and without [Marc] Soler, we cannot try more.

“Tomorrow is another chance but for now I am happy that I win today. Tomorrow is another day which I am looking forward to.”

Thomas finished fourth on the stage and remains third overall, but is now almost five minutes back and is of practically no threat to Vingegaard. The next rival, Quintana, is now nearly eight minutes in arrears, meaning that the 2:18 gap back to Pogačar is the only real danger to the Danish race leader.

It’s a huge deficit to overcome at this point in the race, but Pogačar isn’t giving up.

“I am optimistic. I think tomorrow is a more hard day and we can try again.”

Brandon McNulty rode at the front to blow up the stage to finish third. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Showdown in the mountains as Paris draws closer

Wednesday’s stage from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes was the second of three Pyrenean stages and featured an early intermediate sprint (km 33) and four categorized climbs, including an uphill finish.

The first category Col d’Aspin was the first of those, summiting just after the halfway point on the stage at kilometer 65.5. This was followed by the second category Hourquette d’Ancizan (km 81.5), the category one Col de Val Louron-Azet (km 109.5), and the concluding first category Peyragudes.

Eight kilometers in length, this had an average gradient of 7.8 percent, with the toughest slopes of 13 percent coming inside the final kilometer.

The stage saw attacks from the off but the first move to stick for any length of time didn’t go until kilometer 44. Guillaume Boivin (Israel-PremierTech) and Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) established a 20-second lead prior to the start of the Col d’Aspin, and then Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) were next to attack, going clear with eight kilometers of the climb remaining.

They were chased by 15 others, including King of the Mountains leader Simon Geschke and his Cofidis teammate Pierre-Luc Perichon, Quinn Simmons and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Martinez and Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gregor Mühlberger and Carlos Verona (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Chris Hamilton and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost), and Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco).

That group was in turn joined by Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), but an effort to bridge by Chris Froome (Israel-PremierTech) was unsuccessful. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) then tried and would eventually get across with Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) on the descent.

Pinot had crossed the summit ahead of Lutsenko while, 10 seconds behind, Geschke easily beat Ciccone for the remaining points.

The chase group was 35 seconds behind the leaders on the Hourquette d’Ancizan with 55km remaining. The peloton was two minutes back and was being led by Pogačar’s teammate Mikkel Bjerg, who drove the pace hard.

His efforts took a heavy toll on the peloton Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and then Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) losing contact.

Pinot again went over the summit first, crossing the Hourquette d’Ancizan ahead of Lutsenko, while Geschke had looked set to add to his points but suffered a mechanical problem and had to stop. Ciccone nabbed the points for third; Geschke went over the summit with the Vingegaard/Pogačar group, his chances to boost his jersey lead denied by bad luck.

The screw turns

With 40km remaining Pinot and Lutsenko had 55 seconds on the chasers and 1:24 on the yellow jersey group. Yates was in another group 2:57 back.

Pinot and Lutsenko kept their heads down on the descent and were still clear heading onto the Col de Val Louron-Azet, but the chase group came up to them soon afterward.

Leknessund then attacked off the front of the leading group and was chased by Urán. Behind, the speed set by the UAE team had dropped many of the contenders, including Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) but the top three overall were still there, along with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who was setting the pace.

With 25 kilometers to go this group was 45 seconds behind lone leader Leknessund and 35 behind Urán, and it began to catch, pass and drop more and more of those who had been out front. Bardet was one of these, with the Frenchman trying to latch on but being gapped almost immediately. Kuss also went south, leaving just McNulty, Vingegaard, Pogačar, and Thomas in that group.

Urán was caught and dropped. Thomas was shelled with 23.2 kilometers left, just before the group caught Leknessund. McNulty was on a mission and drove the pace towards the summit, where Pogačar attacked just before the line but was unable to gap the yellow jersey.

McNulty rejoined those two on the descent and he led them around the twisting, technical curves. He nearly lost it on a bend with 16 kilometers remaining, his back wheel kicking out on a right-hand bend, but stayed upright.

Settling for a stage win

The trio raced onto the final climb of Peyragudes together where McNulty continued to hammer it at the front. The group containing Thomas and Bardet was 1 minute 20 back with 7.5 kilometers left. Bardet attacked, with Thomas initially distanced but then getting across and working with him to fend off the contenders behind.

Thomas then dropped Bardet inside the final four kilometers. Up front, McNulty dragged the two big GC rivals into the final 1.2 kilometers, where Vingegaard passed Pogačar to take McNulty’s wheel.

Pogačar sat at the back going under the flamme rouge and then started to push things with 300 meters to go. Vingegaard marked him, then launched. Pogačar responded, stuck on his wheel, and then came past to take the victory, but wasn’t able to gain any time other than the bonus.

The race isn’t over but his chances of yellow in Paris are looking more difficult.

Tour de France Stage 17 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates3:25:51
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:32
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:07
5LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:34
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:38
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:27
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe3:32
9MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:32
10QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:32
11SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:38
12MAS EnricMovistar Team3:44
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:10
14CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo5:20
15JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team5:23
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6:21
17VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers6:29
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7:17
19CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:22
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious8:30
21YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers8:59
22POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost8:59
23HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:12
24BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies9:24
25KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma9:24
26LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM9:24
27ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:24
28URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost9:28
29MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo9:37
30GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:19
31PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ11:09
32IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team11:09
33MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team11:09
34SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo11:25
35ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:01
36GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe14:03
37ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM16:31
38BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM16:31
39SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM18:45
40FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech18:47
41HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech18:47
42JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team19:00
43DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ19:06
44JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:56
45SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo20:09
46KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ20:11
47CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic20:14
48OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team20:20
49GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo20:23
50VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma21:21
51DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team21:38
52TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM21:38
53PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers22:06
54BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma22:45
55DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team22:45
56BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic22:51
57OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic22:51
58GESCHKE SimonCofidis22:58
59SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe23:37
60LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies23:37
61CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious23:37
62KRON AndreasLotto Soudal25:08
63VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal25:08
64BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM25:08
65VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal25:08
66STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25:08
67PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:08
68WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious25:08
69VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team25:08
70VERONA CarlosMovistar Team25:08
71ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team25:08
72WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech25:08
73NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech25:15
74BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:19
75CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:19
76LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ25:19
77MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers25:19
78TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious25:23
79DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck25:23
80PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis25:27
81STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ25:29
82LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic25:39
83RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost25:39
84THOMAS BenjaminCofidis25:42
85LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma25:46
86BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates25:53
87EWAN CalebLotto Soudal26:26
88DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost26:26
89ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers26:26
90SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic26:26
91VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe26:26
92BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost26:26
93IZAGIRRE IonCofidis26:26
94BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost26:26
95COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team26:26
96SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck26:26
97RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team26:26
98BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:26
99PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck26:26
100BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies26:26
101VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck26:26
102POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe26:26
103VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma26:32
104HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe26:34
105GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal26:34
106FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal26:41
107PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck26:41
108GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team26:41
109PEREZ AnthonyCofidis26:44
110HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic26:52
111MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM27:03
112GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious27:05
113GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers27:34
114GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM28:06
115MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:52
116DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM28:52
117LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM30:51
118LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM30:54
119KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck31:19
120NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech31:59
121DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM32:03
122PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo32:03
123MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:03
124MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious32:03
125EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM32:03
126LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32:03
127TORRES AlbertMovistar Team32:03
128BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech32:07
129SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32:07
130KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:11
131PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:11
132JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal32:14
133HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32:16
134TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies32:16
135HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates32:27
136BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:32
137SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies32:39
138JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:49
139BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies32:53
140GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:55
141GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ33:01
142VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:01
143JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:48
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma 67:53:54
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates2:18
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4:56
4QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic7:53
5GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ7:57
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM9:21
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:24
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe9:56
9YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers14:33
10MAS EnricMovistar Team16:35
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team16:50
12POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost27:07
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ27:36
14JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team31:35
15PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers32:23
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious36:58
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe41:26
18PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ41:50
19KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma54:22
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious59:28
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:00:39
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:07:38
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:15:28
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:23:38
25SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:24:11
26FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:27:14
27HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:28:14
28LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:29:12
29URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:29:34
30VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma1:31:33
31VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:40:49
32MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:45:08
33MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:45:44
34VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:45:46
35STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:46:30
36WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:47:05
37GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:47:57
38GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:48:31
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:49:11
40VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:50:50
41KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:50:53
42IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:51:25
43ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:52:39
44IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team1:53:30
45SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM1:53:48
46OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:59:43
47BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost2:00:56
48BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma2:01:19
49ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:06:54
50GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:06:54
51DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:08:27
52BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:11:18
53GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:17:45
54GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:18:15
55CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:18:34
56PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:20:31
57SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:22:44
58THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2:25:20
59BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM2:25:40
60OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:27:28
61WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:31:13
62BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies2:33:44
63POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:35:32
64DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck2:35:45
65SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:40:25
66PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis2:41:30
67CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:42:36
68ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM2:43:56
69LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies2:45:16
70DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:45:44
71SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:48:07
72DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:49:07
73TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2:49:14
74KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:49:51
75BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:51:30
76GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:53:37
77SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:54:52
78TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:55:08
79SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:56:53
80ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:57:18
81PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:01:07
82LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma3:01:51
83MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:04:12
84MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious3:05:31
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech3:06:24
86HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe3:07:28
87STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo3:07:35
88NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech3:09:06
89LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic3:10:17
90HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:10:55
91BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3:11:11
92LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:13:28
93BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:14:10
94CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic3:14:26
95COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:14:59
96RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost3:15:23
97CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:17:07
98DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3:17:35
99PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck3:19:13
100GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3:19:44
101BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:19:55
102BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:21:26
103GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:22:01
104PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:22:15
105RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team3:29:59
106VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma3:32:08
107MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:32:52
108DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:33:16
109MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM3:33:56
110KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck3:36:30
111KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:38:25
112HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:39:12
113ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:39:36
114DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM3:39:56
115SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:44:17
116VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3:47:02
117VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:49:08
118LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3:50:35
119PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck3:50:42
120GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:50:50
121PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:51:29
122GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious3:55:38
123BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:56:22
124GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:57:23
125EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:57:31
126SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies3:59:48
127LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:01:39
128BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech4:01:49
129VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck4:02:15
130BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies4:02:39
131VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:07:04
132VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:08:53
133BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates4:15:30
134JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:22:18
135LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM4:22:29
136HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4:28:47
137TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4:33:01
138JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:35:46
139JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:36:17
140TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:41:52
141FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal4:46:02
142JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal4:52:05
143EWAN CalebLotto Soudal4:58:53
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma416
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates202
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck196
4PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo158
5JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team155
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco133
7LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma121
8VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma115
9SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies104
10WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious83
11HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech82
12JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team82
13GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco74
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost73
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ70
16THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers69
17BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost66
18GESCHKE SimonCofidis60
19SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious59
20QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic54
21VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe54
22BARDET RomainTeam DSM52
23BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies52
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers52
25PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers51
26SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco51
27VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
28KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ48
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ47
30MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM47
31THOMAS BenjaminCofidis45
32JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team44
33POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe44
34TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious42
35VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe41
36MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39
37YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers39
38MAS EnricMovistar Team39
39KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37
40EWAN CalebLotto Soudal35
41KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe33
42HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32
43KRON AndreasLotto Soudal32
44PEREZ AnthonyCofidis30
45MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ30
46DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM30
47HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic29
48GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe28
49STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ27
50WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech26
51STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo26
52GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
53GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM25
54BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
55LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
56SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23
57VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal23
58LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
59MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates22
60LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies22
61FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech21
62PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21
63EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM20
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers20
65GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal20
66VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma20
67PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck20
68LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team19
69CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19
70FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal19
71URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost18
72MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers18
73GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo18
74OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
75ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
76CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17
77NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech17
78JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
79COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team16
80VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15
81DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team15
82LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic15
83BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
84CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
85BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
86KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma14
87BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates14
88MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team13
89SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM13
90ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
91KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck13
92VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal13
93CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious12
94NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech12
95LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11
96BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic11
97SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
98TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11
99BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma10
100IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team9
101DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck9
102HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe9
103VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck9
104PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
105JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
106MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
107IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6
108RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
109VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
110PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4
111BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies4
112TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
113DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3
114GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
115SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3
116BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3
117DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
118LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3
119BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM2
120SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2
121CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic2
122BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
123HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 67:56:12
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers30:05
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates58:21
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:13:10
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:26:54
6STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:44:12
7ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04:36
8GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:15:27
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:28:55
10SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:38:07
11DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:46:49
12KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:47:33
13BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:49:12
14LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic3:07:59
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:11:52
16RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost3:13:05
17PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck3:16:55
18BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:19:08
19DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:30:58
20MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM3:31:38
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:36:54
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:46:50
23EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:55:13
24VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:06:35
25BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates4:13:12
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4:26:29
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GESCHKE SimonCofidis64
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma52
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates46
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo41
5MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39
6POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost37
7LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies35
8PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ31
9PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers28
10PEREZ AnthonyCofidis26
11VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma25
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers22
13FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech22
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team19
15JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team18
16MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates18
17HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech16
18QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic15
19BARDET RomainTeam DSM13
20JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team12
21GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
22TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9
23WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech9
24MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
25SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8
26GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
28PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo7
29SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo7
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
31IZAGIRRE IonCofidis7
32SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6
33YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
34CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5
35KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ5
36GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
37MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4
38ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3
39CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
40GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3
41SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
42BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost3
43THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2
44POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
45BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2
46FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
47MAS EnricMovistar Team2
48CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2
49LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2
50KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
51KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1
52STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1
53HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
54VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
55PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1
56HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
57JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
58BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
59EWAN CalebLotto Soudal-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers3:51:41
2Groupama - FDJ31:39
3Jumbo-Visma47:41
4UAE Team Emirates1:20:55
5BORA - hansgrohe1:28:07
6Movistar Team1:53:00
7Bahrain - Victorious2:16:22
8Team DSM2:41:47
9Team Arkéa Samsic2:59:24
10EF Education-EasyPost3:07:11
11Israel - Premier Tech3:10:17
12Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:21:13
13Astana Qazaqstan Team3:21:57
14Trek - Segafredo3:23:20
15AG2R Citroën Team4:03:53
16Cofidis4:06:56
17B&B Hotels - KTM5:13:55
18Team BikeExchange - Jayco6:42:53
19TotalEnergies6:55:05
20Alpecin-Deceuninck7:33:13
21Lotto Soudal8:03:48
22Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:53:17

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

