Tour de France stage 17: Tadej Pogačar pips Jonas Vingegaard but cannot crack him
Brandon McNulty rode at the front to blow up the peloton and crossed the line third to win the most combative prize.
Defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) notched up his third Tour de France stage win of this year’s race Thursday, beating race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) with a lung-busting sprint to the line at Peyragudes, but was unable to gap his big rival.
He had started what was an explosive day in the Pyrenees determined to reduce his 2:22 deficit in the overall standings and did indeed do so, but only by virtue of the time bonus at the line. After 129.7 kilometers of racing, he gained just four seconds, far less than he had wanted, and was sprawled on the ground after the sprint gasping for breath.
The two general classification rivals had reached the base of the day’s final climb with only Pogačar’s teammate Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) for company. The American was on an impressive day, hammering the pace on the previous Col de Val Louron-Azet climb to distance the other general classification contenders, and again leading from the front on the concluding ramp to the line.
Pogačar was running out of time to make his move, having tried but failed to gap Vingegaard going over the top of the previous climb of the Col de Val Louron-Azet. He was expected to make an all-out assault on Peyragudes but the move never came, with the Slovenian looking a little uncomfortable with the relentless pace set by his teammate.
He finally stretched things out with 300 meters to go, applying some pressure on the steep ramp to the line, coaxing Vingegaard to counter, and then marking the Dane before blitzing past for the win. Pogačar had wanted much more, but he insisted he was pleased with the victory.
“I gave really absolutely everything. I know that I need to win, there is no other way. I gave it all for the team to the line, and I was so happy,” he said.
The team had a setback before the stage with the withdrawal of Rafal Majka due to injury and had just three riders to back Pogačar. Those rose to the task, shelling the other GC rivals such as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and an ill Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers). McNulty also dispatched Vingegaard’s right-hand man in the mountains, Sepp Kuss.
“The team rode so well today…we were only four, and to take the stage win is already incredible,” Pogačar said. “We can be all proud because without Rafal [Majka], without George [Bennett], without Vegard [Stake Laengen], and without [Marc] Soler, we cannot try more.
“Tomorrow is another chance but for now I am happy that I win today. Tomorrow is another day which I am looking forward to.”
Thomas finished fourth on the stage and remains third overall, but is now almost five minutes back and is of practically no threat to Vingegaard. The next rival, Quintana, is now nearly eight minutes in arrears, meaning that the 2:18 gap back to Pogačar is the only real danger to the Danish race leader.
It’s a huge deficit to overcome at this point in the race, but Pogačar isn’t giving up.
“I am optimistic. I think tomorrow is a more hard day and we can try again.”
Showdown in the mountains as Paris draws closer
Wednesday’s stage from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes was the second of three Pyrenean stages and featured an early intermediate sprint (km 33) and four categorized climbs, including an uphill finish.
The first category Col d’Aspin was the first of those, summiting just after the halfway point on the stage at kilometer 65.5. This was followed by the second category Hourquette d’Ancizan (km 81.5), the category one Col de Val Louron-Azet (km 109.5), and the concluding first category Peyragudes.
Eight kilometers in length, this had an average gradient of 7.8 percent, with the toughest slopes of 13 percent coming inside the final kilometer.
The stage saw attacks from the off but the first move to stick for any length of time didn’t go until kilometer 44. Guillaume Boivin (Israel-PremierTech) and Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) established a 20-second lead prior to the start of the Col d’Aspin, and then Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) were next to attack, going clear with eight kilometers of the climb remaining.
They were chased by 15 others, including King of the Mountains leader Simon Geschke and his Cofidis teammate Pierre-Luc Perichon, Quinn Simmons and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Martinez and Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gregor Mühlberger and Carlos Verona (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Chris Hamilton and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost), and Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco).
That group was in turn joined by Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), but an effort to bridge by Chris Froome (Israel-PremierTech) was unsuccessful. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) then tried and would eventually get across with Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) on the descent.
Pinot had crossed the summit ahead of Lutsenko while, 10 seconds behind, Geschke easily beat Ciccone for the remaining points.
The chase group was 35 seconds behind the leaders on the Hourquette d’Ancizan with 55km remaining. The peloton was two minutes back and was being led by Pogačar’s teammate Mikkel Bjerg, who drove the pace hard.
His efforts took a heavy toll on the peloton Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and then Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) losing contact.
Pinot again went over the summit first, crossing the Hourquette d’Ancizan ahead of Lutsenko, while Geschke had looked set to add to his points but suffered a mechanical problem and had to stop. Ciccone nabbed the points for third; Geschke went over the summit with the Vingegaard/Pogačar group, his chances to boost his jersey lead denied by bad luck.
The screw turns
With 40km remaining Pinot and Lutsenko had 55 seconds on the chasers and 1:24 on the yellow jersey group. Yates was in another group 2:57 back.
Pinot and Lutsenko kept their heads down on the descent and were still clear heading onto the Col de Val Louron-Azet, but the chase group came up to them soon afterward.
Leknessund then attacked off the front of the leading group and was chased by Urán. Behind, the speed set by the UAE team had dropped many of the contenders, including Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) but the top three overall were still there, along with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who was setting the pace.
With 25 kilometers to go this group was 45 seconds behind lone leader Leknessund and 35 behind Urán, and it began to catch, pass and drop more and more of those who had been out front. Bardet was one of these, with the Frenchman trying to latch on but being gapped almost immediately. Kuss also went south, leaving just McNulty, Vingegaard, Pogačar, and Thomas in that group.
Urán was caught and dropped. Thomas was shelled with 23.2 kilometers left, just before the group caught Leknessund. McNulty was on a mission and drove the pace towards the summit, where Pogačar attacked just before the line but was unable to gap the yellow jersey.
McNulty rejoined those two on the descent and he led them around the twisting, technical curves. He nearly lost it on a bend with 16 kilometers remaining, his back wheel kicking out on a right-hand bend, but stayed upright.
Settling for a stage win
The trio raced onto the final climb of Peyragudes together where McNulty continued to hammer it at the front. The group containing Thomas and Bardet was 1 minute 20 back with 7.5 kilometers left. Bardet attacked, with Thomas initially distanced but then getting across and working with him to fend off the contenders behind.
Thomas then dropped Bardet inside the final four kilometers. Up front, McNulty dragged the two big GC rivals into the final 1.2 kilometers, where Vingegaard passed Pogačar to take McNulty’s wheel.
Pogačar sat at the back going under the flamme rouge and then started to push things with 300 meters to go. Vingegaard marked him, then launched. Pogačar responded, stuck on his wheel, and then came past to take the victory, but wasn’t able to gain any time other than the bonus.
The race isn’t over but his chances of yellow in Paris are looking more difficult.
Tour de France Stage 17 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:25:51
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07
|5
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:34
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:38
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:27
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:32
|9
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:32
|10
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:32
|11
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:38
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:44
|13
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:10
|14
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:20
|15
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:23
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:21
|17
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:29
|18
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:17
|19
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:22
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:30
|21
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:59
|22
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:59
|23
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:12
|24
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|9:24
|25
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:24
|26
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|9:24
|27
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:24
|28
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:28
|29
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:37
|30
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:19
|31
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:09
|32
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|11:09
|33
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|11:09
|34
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:25
|35
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:01
|36
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:03
|37
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|16:31
|38
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|16:31
|39
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18:45
|40
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:47
|41
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:47
|42
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|19:00
|43
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:06
|44
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:56
|45
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:09
|46
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:11
|47
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:14
|48
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|20:20
|49
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:23
|50
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:21
|51
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:38
|52
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|21:38
|53
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:06
|54
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:45
|55
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:45
|56
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:51
|57
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:51
|58
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|22:58
|59
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:37
|60
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|23:37
|61
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:37
|62
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|25:08
|63
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|25:08
|64
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|25:08
|65
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|25:08
|66
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:08
|67
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:08
|68
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:08
|69
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|25:08
|70
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|25:08
|71
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|25:08
|72
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25:08
|73
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25:15
|74
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:19
|75
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:19
|76
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:19
|77
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:19
|78
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:23
|79
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|25:23
|80
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|25:27
|81
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:29
|82
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:39
|83
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|25:39
|84
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|25:42
|85
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|25:46
|86
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:53
|87
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|26:26
|88
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:26
|89
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:26
|90
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:26
|91
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:26
|92
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:26
|93
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|26:26
|94
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:26
|95
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:26
|96
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:26
|97
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26:26
|98
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:26
|99
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:26
|100
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|26:26
|101
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:26
|102
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:26
|103
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|26:32
|104
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:34
|105
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|26:34
|106
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|26:41
|107
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:41
|108
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26:41
|109
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|26:44
|110
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:52
|111
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|27:03
|112
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:05
|113
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:34
|114
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|28:06
|115
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|28:52
|116
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|28:52
|117
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|30:51
|118
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|30:54
|119
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31:19
|120
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:59
|121
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|32:03
|122
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:03
|123
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:03
|124
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:03
|125
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|32:03
|126
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32:03
|127
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|32:03
|128
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|32:07
|129
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32:07
|130
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:11
|131
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:11
|132
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|32:14
|133
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32:16
|134
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|32:16
|135
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|32:27
|136
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:32
|137
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|32:39
|138
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:49
|139
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|32:53
|140
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:55
|141
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:01
|142
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:01
|143
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36:48
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|67:53:54
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:18
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:56
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:53
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:57
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|9:21
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:24
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:56
|9
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:33
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|16:35
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:50
|12
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:07
|13
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:36
|14
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:35
|15
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:23
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:58
|17
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:26
|18
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:50
|19
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|54:22
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|59:28
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:39
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07:38
|23
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:15:28
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:38
|25
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:24:11
|26
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:27:14
|27
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:28:14
|28
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:29:12
|29
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:29:34
|30
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:31:33
|31
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:40:49
|32
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:45:08
|33
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:45:44
|34
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:45:46
|35
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46:30
|36
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:47:05
|37
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:57
|38
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:48:31
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:49:11
|40
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50:50
|41
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50:53
|42
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:51:25
|43
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:52:39
|44
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|1:53:30
|45
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:53:48
|46
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:59:43
|47
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:00:56
|48
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:01:19
|49
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:06:54
|50
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:06:54
|51
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:08:27
|52
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:11:18
|53
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17:45
|54
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18:15
|55
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:18:34
|56
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:20:31
|57
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22:44
|58
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|2:25:20
|59
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:25:40
|60
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:27:28
|61
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:31:13
|62
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|2:33:44
|63
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:35:32
|64
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:35:45
|65
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40:25
|66
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|2:41:30
|67
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42:36
|68
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:43:56
|69
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|2:45:16
|70
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45:44
|71
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:48:07
|72
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49:07
|73
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2:49:14
|74
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49:51
|75
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:51:30
|76
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:53:37
|77
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:54:52
|78
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:55:08
|79
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:56:53
|80
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:57:18
|81
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:01:07
|82
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:01:51
|83
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:04:12
|84
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:05:31
|85
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:06:24
|86
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:07:28
|87
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:07:35
|88
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:09:06
|89
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:10:17
|90
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:10:55
|91
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:11:11
|92
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:13:28
|93
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:14:10
|94
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:14:26
|95
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:14:59
|96
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:15:23
|97
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:17:07
|98
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:17:35
|99
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:19:13
|100
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:19:44
|101
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:19:55
|102
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:21:26
|103
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:22:01
|104
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:22:15
|105
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:29:59
|106
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:32:08
|107
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:32:52
|108
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:33:16
|109
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:33:56
|110
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:36:30
|111
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:38:25
|112
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:39:12
|113
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:39:36
|114
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|3:39:56
|115
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:44:17
|116
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:47:02
|117
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:49:08
|118
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:50:35
|119
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:50:42
|120
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:50:50
|121
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:51:29
|122
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:55:38
|123
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:56:22
|124
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:57:23
|125
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:57:31
|126
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|3:59:48
|127
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:01:39
|128
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:01:49
|129
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:02:15
|130
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|4:02:39
|131
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:07:04
|132
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4:08:53
|133
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:15:30
|134
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:22:18
|135
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:22:29
|136
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:28:47
|137
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4:33:01
|138
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:35:46
|139
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:36:17
|140
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:41:52
|141
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|4:46:02
|142
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|4:52:05
|143
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|4:58:53
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|416
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|202
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|196
|4
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|158
|5
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|155
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|133
|7
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|121
|8
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|115
|9
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|104
|10
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|83
|11
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|82
|12
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|82
|13
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|74
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|73
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|70
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|69
|17
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|66
|18
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|60
|19
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|59
|20
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54
|21
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54
|22
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|52
|23
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|52
|24
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52
|25
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|51
|27
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|28
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|48
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|47
|30
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|47
|31
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|45
|32
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|33
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|34
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42
|35
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41
|36
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39
|37
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|39
|39
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37
|40
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|35
|41
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|42
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32
|43
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|44
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|30
|45
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|30
|46
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|30
|47
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29
|48
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28
|49
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|27
|50
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26
|51
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|52
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25
|53
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|25
|54
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|55
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|56
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23
|57
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|58
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|59
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|22
|60
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|22
|61
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21
|62
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21
|63
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|20
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|65
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|66
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|20
|67
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20
|68
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19
|69
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|70
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|71
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|72
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|73
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|74
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|75
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|76
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|77
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|78
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17
|79
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|80
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15
|81
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|82
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|83
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|84
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|85
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|86
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|87
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|88
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|13
|89
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|90
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13
|91
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13
|92
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|93
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|94
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12
|95
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11
|96
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|97
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|98
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|99
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|100
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|9
|101
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|102
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|103
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|104
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|105
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|106
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|107
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|6
|108
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|109
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|110
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4
|111
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|4
|112
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|113
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|114
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|115
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|116
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|117
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|118
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|119
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2
|120
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|121
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|122
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|123
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|67:56:12
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:05
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|58:21
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:13:10
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:26:54
|6
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44:12
|7
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:04:36
|8
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15:27
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:28:55
|10
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:38:07
|11
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46:49
|12
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:47:33
|13
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:49:12
|14
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:07:59
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:11:52
|16
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:13:05
|17
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:16:55
|18
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:19:08
|19
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:30:58
|20
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:31:38
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:36:54
|22
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:46:50
|23
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:55:13
|24
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4:06:35
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:13:12
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:26:29
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|64
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|52
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|46
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|5
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39
|6
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|37
|7
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|35
|8
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|31
|9
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|10
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|26
|11
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|25
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|13
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19
|15
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|16
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|17
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16
|18
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|19
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|13
|20
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|12
|21
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|22
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|23
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9
|24
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|25
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|26
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|28
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|29
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|31
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|7
|32
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|33
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|34
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|35
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|36
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|37
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|38
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|39
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|40
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|41
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|42
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|43
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|2
|44
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|45
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|46
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|47
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2
|48
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|49
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|50
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|51
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|52
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|53
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|54
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|55
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|1
|56
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|57
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|58
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-1
|59
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:51:41
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:39
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|47:41
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:55
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28:07
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:53:00
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:16:22
|8
|Team DSM
|2:41:47
|9
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:59:24
|10
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:07:11
|11
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:10:17
|12
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:21:13
|13
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:21:57
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23:20
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:03:53
|16
|Cofidis
|4:06:56
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:13:55
|18
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:42:53
|19
|TotalEnergies
|6:55:05
|20
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:33:13
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|8:03:48
|22
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:53:17
