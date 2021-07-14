Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 17: Tadej Pogačar battles to uphill win

Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz battled for stage and GC positions in the final 5km of the uphill finish.

Tadej Pogačar, in the yellow jersey of the GC leader, was the best climber and took a hard-fought victory on stage 17 of the 2021 Tour de France.

In the final 6km, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) traded attacks, with the white jersey finally coming around Carapaz — the winner of the 2019 Giro d’Italia — gaining four seconds at the end of the stage plus, an additional six seconds time bonus. Vingegaard now leads Carapaz by a scant four seconds in the general classification.

“It was the most difficult stage of the Tour, and I dedicate this win to my team who worked so hard for me here,” Pogačar said. “I tried several times to attack to win alone but I failed. I just sprinted in the last 60 meters.”

While aggressive in the final climb, Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was not able to score a win for France on Bastille Day, marking four years since this last happened.

How it happened

With a day in the Pyrénées behind and another tough day of climbing ahead Thursday, the battle for the GC heated up quickly on stage 17.

A break got away after 20 kilometers in, and the six of Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Anthony Pérez (Cofidis), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Materiaux), Dorian Godon (AG2R-Citroën), and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels) were off the front by eight minutes at 85km to go.

Jersey battles

Van Poppel made the charge for the intermediate sprint at 64.5km to go, and scored green jersey points from the break. Some 8:35 behind, Deceuninck-Quick-Step lined up to deliver Cavendish to a position to take the remaining, single point in this competition.

Following Cav’s wheel was Michael Matthews (Team BikeExhange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).

Matthews, with a setup by teammate Luka Mezgec who lead the charge for the green banner. Cav marked him but could not come around the Australaian sprinter, while Colbrelli could barely hold onto the Manx Missle’s wheel.

The best climber competition was also shaking out, when at 55km to go Nairo Quintana and Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic), Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) in the polka dot jersey went off the front of the peloton, but this move came to nothing and was brought back within a few kilometers on the pace set by UAE-Team Emirates.

Turgis lead through the KOM point atop the Peyresourde ascent. Chevalier found the pace too high and was shed from the front group on the climb. Behind him, Latour continued to tap a tempo to bridge to the front six riders.

UAE-Team Emirates continued to apply pressure to the GC race, towing Pogacar along at a hard tempo on the climb.

And then Postleberger and van Poppel were popped from the front.

Onto the ascent of the Col de Val Louron-Azet, Pérez attacked the remains of the break, which was folded back into the yellow jersey bunch, which had been thinned to just 41 riders.

Bastille Day battle

Into the final climb, French riders Pérez and Godon had a lead of 76 seconds over Turgis, who was nearly 2:45 ahead of Pogačar’s group.

Davide Formolo (UAE-team Emirates) dropped off the front of the yellow jersey’s pace group when his work for the day was done. Teammate Brandon McNulty took over leading duties, trailed by Rafal Majka, and then Pogačar. This pace was too much for world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mont Ventoux stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

The fireworks on the front of the race went off, when Pérez attacked, looking for the stage win by a French rider on Bastille Day.

And then it was McNulty’s who swung off of the front when work was done at 12km to go. He was joined by Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who found the tempo too much.

Formolo continued to press upward and brought Pogačar to the final 9km. Just behind, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was escorted by teammate Sepp Kuss, the stage 15 winner.

Poels, still on the hunt for KOM points, was shed from the front of the yellow jersey group along with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Gaudu.

Pérez continued his assault on the stage as the lone Frenchman on the front.

As Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) was brought back to the yellow jersey group at 8km to go, Rafal Majka launched Pogacar up the road. Only Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Carapaz, Vinvegaard, Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) could go with the yellow jersey.

Just 2km later, O’Connor and Castroviejo were dropped on the next acceleration by the yellow jersey, while Urán was gapped by several bike lengths.

With 6km to go, the three on the front who were the top three on the GC — Pogačar, Carapaz, and Vinvegaard — distanced themselves from six chasers.

Jonas Vingegaard in the white jersey marked Richard Carapaz and race leader Tadej Pogačar into the final 5km of the stage.
Jonas Vingegaard in the white jersey marked Richard Carapaz and race leader Tadej Pogačar into the final 5km of the stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Vingegaard and Pogačar continued to press each other, while Carapaz stalked from behind, trying to stick with the leading wheels.

With 5km to go, Gaudu had dropped to nearly a minute back of the three GC and stage leaders.

Carapaz looked to be suffering, gritting his teeth, and refused to pull through at 4.5km.

Behind the front three, Gaudu lead the hope of the French nation for a stage win, while Urán lead the remains of the front of the race which included Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Pogacar attacked again at 2km to go, and was covered by the Vingegaard and Carapaz. The white jersey did all the work to cover every move by the race-leader into the final 2km, until Carapaz went at 1.3km to go.

This surge dropped Vingagaard, as the three went into a tunnel. Only Pogačar could go with the Ecuadorian, also grand tour winner.

Vingegaard clawed his way back onto the back of the lead two just as Pogačar attacked to take the stage win

Vingegaard, on the momentum of the work he did to get back to the front of the race, came past Carapaz in the final 10m.

Finishing fourth on the stage, Gaudu commented, “I’m happy with my performance. In the third week of the big tour you never really know, but I had recovered from yesterday. Up front, the three were the strongest. I could not accompany them. When they attacked I couldn’t get there on my own. I have no regrets.”

What’s to come

Stage 18 is another day for the climbers and takes on two beyond category climbs, the Col du Tourmalet and the ascent to Luz Ardiden.

The 129.7km stage is the final mountain stage of the 2021 Tour de France and the last chance for the climbers to gain time on the rouleurs before the final time trial.

Tour de France Stage 17 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates5:03:31
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:03
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:04
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:19
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:26
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:40
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:44
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:49
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:49
10TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:49
11MAS EnricMovistar Team2:27
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech2:53
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:39
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:41
15GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:55
16CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange4:46
17CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:46
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:26
19CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:38
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7:27
21MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix7:35
22KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma8:08
23PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:26
24PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9:28
25MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates9:33
26GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team11:47
27LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team11:50
28HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:14
29VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team12:14
30THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers13:27
31BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe13:27
32QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic14:15
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers14:17
34WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation15:29
35TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies15:37
36PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:09
37DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies17:36
38LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies17:36
39ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step18:56
40VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma18:56
41GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:56
42VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers18:56
43FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech19:28
44IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech19:28
45FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech20:59
46BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:59
47ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ20:59
48GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers21:12
49DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM21:55
50MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious21:58
51FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates23:02
52KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ23:34
53DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal23:34
54SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team23:34
55HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates23:36
56ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:36
57MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation23:51
58MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates24:31
59HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:24
60VERONA CarlosMovistar Team25:24
61POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe25:36
62CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM26:13
63RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies27:29
64FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:33
65CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo27:47
66DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix28:06
67RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix28:06
68STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo28:59
69SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo28:59
70ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo28:59
71ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team28:59
72ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team28:59
73ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:59
74BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation28:59
75MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange28:59
76RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo28:59
77OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe28:59
78SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix28:59
79BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM28:59
80HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech28:59
81VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo28:59
82MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ28:59
83LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:59
84VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:59
85GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic28:59
86TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma28:59
87BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:59
88NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team28:59
89NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM28:59
90KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe28:59
91GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation28:59
92GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM28:59
93SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal28:59
94BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo28:59
95WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious28:59
96POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo28:59
97ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step28:59
98DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies28:59
99BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates28:59
100ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM28:59
101DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange28:59
102LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates28:59
103PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:59
104PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe28:59
105COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates28:59
106CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies28:59
107SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies28:59
108COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious29:11
109SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe29:11
110ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech29:11
111VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29:18
112JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange29:28
113GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team30:03
114PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM30:03
115PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix30:05
116VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix30:05
117EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM30:12
118BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash30:56
119HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious31:47
120GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal31:47
121ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation31:47
122BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo32:22
123GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation32:22
124BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash32:22
125SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic32:22
126PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo32:22
127THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo32:22
128HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation32:22
129FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation32:22
130GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech32:22
131WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:44
132COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team33:52
133DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:10
134DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step34:10
135BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step34:10
136MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34:10
137VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team34:10
138KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers34:10
139VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:10
140CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step34:10
141CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash34:10
142WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash34:10
143MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange34:10
144BOL CeesTeam DSM34:10
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 71:26:27
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:39
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:43
4URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo7:17
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team7:34
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe8:06
7MAS EnricMovistar Team9:48
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech10:04
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:51
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious12:53
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15:42
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step19:41
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange28:42
14PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team31:48
15MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:02
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious44:18
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious46:08
18GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo49:01
19HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash50:07
20VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma51:22
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo55:49
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:02:18
23CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:03:24
24VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:03:34
25BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:14:07
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:16:11
27WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:16:29
28ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:25
29QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:22:17
30IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:26:10
31ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:27:02
32MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:35:48
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:39:32
34LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:40:13
35FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:42:19
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:43:53
37BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:44:41
38KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:46:37
39DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:47:47
40FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:48:52
41MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:49:05
42THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:50:53
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:57:32
44MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:58:10
45BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:59:25
46ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:59:29
47BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:59:39
48COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious2:01:51
49POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:03:06
50MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03:59
51STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:06:44
52LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies2:07:11
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:08:29
54VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:11:46
55RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies2:11:56
56FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:15:02
57POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2:15:38
58ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:15:52
59GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:16:10
60VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo2:20:59
61CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2:21:12
62ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22:19
63HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:24:14
64SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:25:22
65RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:26:04
66ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:26:52
67GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:28:01
68KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:28:10
69GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:28:16
70ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech2:29:11
71SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:30:38
72GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:30:45
73COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:32:44
74VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:33:03
75DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:34:56
76MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:35:02
77TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:35:42
78DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies2:38:15
79NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:40:01
80GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:40:50
81MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:41:56
82PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:43:01
83DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:44:14
84PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:44:31
85ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:45:46
86BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:45:54
87FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:47:22
88SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:48:36
89SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:48:39
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:48:59
91HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:49:01
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:54:25
93VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:55:01
94TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:55:09
95GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:56:11
96ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56:17
97ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:57:05
98MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange2:57:50
99RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:57:51
100CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:59:29
101WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:59:57
102COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:00:17
103DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange3:02:55
104VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:04:23
105BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:05:44
106SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:07:04
107LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:08:10
108BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:08:25
109PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:14:04
110PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe3:15:17
111JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:15:50
112HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:16:35
113LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates3:17:13
114BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:37
115BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:19:03
116GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech3:19:23
117VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix3:19:56
118THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3:20:14
119OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:20:29
120SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:22:14
121VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:23:31
122VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:25:59
123GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:28:59
124GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation3:29:02
125NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:30:47
126BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:32:08
127BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:34:10
128PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:34:32
129EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:34:41
130HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:34:42
131CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:37:21
132SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies3:38:00
133WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:38:06
134FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation3:39:23
135CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies3:40:44
136ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:41:25
137WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:42:07
138DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:45:28
139HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:52:13
140PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:57:43
141MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:57:44
142CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:58:47
143BOL CeesTeam DSM4:02:28
144DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:20:59
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step287
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange251
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious201
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix178
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step135
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates126
7MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step102
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma101
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe85
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious81
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo76
12VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma71
13POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe70
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ64
15ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step64
16GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation63
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ61
18BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM60
19HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo56
20MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange55
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe54
22CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step51
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers50
24PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits49
25SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
26TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies47
27PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits47
28TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious45
29VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
30ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
31BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step45
32BOL CeesTeam DSM45
33SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
34THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
35VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43
36POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious40
37ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech40
38BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38
39WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation38
40CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo38
41CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM38
42MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits34
43O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team32
44LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech32
45STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo32
46SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
47VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
48IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
49URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo29
50MAS EnricMovistar Team28
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo28
52GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team28
53GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team28
54SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
55LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
56BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
57GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic26
58KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma25
59JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange25
60ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo24
61POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo24
62LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies24
63WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious24
64RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23
65DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies23
66HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
67MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
68MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21
69PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
70VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
71GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20
72GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo20
73BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious19
74QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic18
75DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step18
76PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
77VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
78SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
79DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17
80BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17
81CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15
82PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15
83MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
84FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15
85CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
86WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash14
87HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
88ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
89SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
90BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13
91OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
92WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
93MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
94FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
95PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
96ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ11
97CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
98GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
99COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9
100BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8
101PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
102THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
103FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
104DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
105GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5
106ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
107GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
108EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
109MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates3
110DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2
111HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
112TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
114HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
115HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
116LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1
117HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-6
118ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM-13
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 71:26:27
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:39
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15:42
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team31:48
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:02:18
6DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:47:47
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:57:32
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:03:06
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo2:26:04
10GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:30:45
11VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:33:03
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:41:56
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:45:54
14SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:48:36
15ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56:17
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:59:29
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:59:57
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:08:25
19PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix3:14:04
20HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:16:35
21BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:19:03
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:22:14
23GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:28:59
24NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:30:47
25BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:34:10
26PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:34:32
27EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:34:41
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious78
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates67
3QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic66
4WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation66
5VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma64
6VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma50
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team40
9PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits37
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers32
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo28
12ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
13GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ26
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
15KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
16CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
17TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies16
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
19KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
20GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team14
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
22KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
23MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
24VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
26MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
27COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious10
28BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
29BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
30LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies6
31DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies6
32SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
33IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
34SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
36BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
37MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
38STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
39DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
40CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
41ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
42VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
43SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
44POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
45THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
46VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
47GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2
48MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
49KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
50MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2
51PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
52HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
53VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
54WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
55CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
56KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
57SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
58JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
59HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 14:54:46
2EF Education - Nippo34:16
3AG2R Citroën Team1:04:08
4INEOS Grenadiers1:09:16
5Team Jumbo-Visma1:13:53
6BORA - hansgrohe1:31:34
7Movistar Team1:38:02
8Astana - Premier Tech1:40:09
9Trek - Segafredo1:47:42
10UAE-Team Emirates2:22:48
11Deceuninck - Quick Step2:54:25
12Groupama - FDJ3:06:46
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM3:16:57
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:21:45
15Team BikeExchange3:24:30
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:43:00
17Team TotalEnergies4:43:14
18Team Arkéa Samsic4:55:42
19Israel Start-Up Nation5:00:30
20Alpecin-Fenix5:29:46
21Team Qhubeka NextHash6:11:47
22Team DSM6:21:35
23Lotto Soudal6:47:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

