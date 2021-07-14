Tour de France stage 17: Tadej Pogačar battles to uphill win
Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz battled for stage and GC positions in the final 5km of the uphill finish.
Tadej Pogačar, in the yellow jersey of the GC leader, was the best climber and took a hard-fought victory on stage 17 of the 2021 Tour de France.
In the final 6km, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) traded attacks, with the white jersey finally coming around Carapaz — the winner of the 2019 Giro d’Italia — gaining four seconds at the end of the stage plus, an additional six seconds time bonus. Vingegaard now leads Carapaz by a scant four seconds in the general classification.
“It was the most difficult stage of the Tour, and I dedicate this win to my team who worked so hard for me here,” Pogačar said. “I tried several times to attack to win alone but I failed. I just sprinted in the last 60 meters.”
While aggressive in the final climb, Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was not able to score a win for France on Bastille Day, marking four years since this last happened.
How it happened
With a day in the Pyrénées behind and another tough day of climbing ahead Thursday, the battle for the GC heated up quickly on stage 17.
A break got away after 20 kilometers in, and the six of Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Anthony Pérez (Cofidis), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Materiaux), Dorian Godon (AG2R-Citroën), and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels) were off the front by eight minutes at 85km to go.
Jersey battles
Van Poppel made the charge for the intermediate sprint at 64.5km to go, and scored green jersey points from the break. Some 8:35 behind, Deceuninck-Quick-Step lined up to deliver Cavendish to a position to take the remaining, single point in this competition.
Following Cav’s wheel was Michael Matthews (Team BikeExhange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious).
Matthews, with a setup by teammate Luka Mezgec who lead the charge for the green banner. Cav marked him but could not come around the Australaian sprinter, while Colbrelli could barely hold onto the Manx Missle’s wheel.
The best climber competition was also shaking out, when at 55km to go Nairo Quintana and Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic), Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) in the polka dot jersey went off the front of the peloton, but this move came to nothing and was brought back within a few kilometers on the pace set by UAE-Team Emirates.
Turgis lead through the KOM point atop the Peyresourde ascent. Chevalier found the pace too high and was shed from the front group on the climb. Behind him, Latour continued to tap a tempo to bridge to the front six riders.
UAE-Team Emirates continued to apply pressure to the GC race, towing Pogacar along at a hard tempo on the climb.
And then Postleberger and van Poppel were popped from the front.
Onto the ascent of the Col de Val Louron-Azet, Pérez attacked the remains of the break, which was folded back into the yellow jersey bunch, which had been thinned to just 41 riders.
Bastille Day battle
Into the final climb, French riders Pérez and Godon had a lead of 76 seconds over Turgis, who was nearly 2:45 ahead of Pogačar’s group.
Davide Formolo (UAE-team Emirates) dropped off the front of the yellow jersey’s pace group when his work for the day was done. Teammate Brandon McNulty took over leading duties, trailed by Rafal Majka, and then Pogačar. This pace was too much for world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mont Ventoux stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
The fireworks on the front of the race went off, when Pérez attacked, looking for the stage win by a French rider on Bastille Day.
And then it was McNulty’s who swung off of the front when work was done at 12km to go. He was joined by Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who found the tempo too much.
Formolo continued to press upward and brought Pogačar to the final 9km. Just behind, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was escorted by teammate Sepp Kuss, the stage 15 winner.
Poels, still on the hunt for KOM points, was shed from the front of the yellow jersey group along with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Gaudu.
Pérez continued his assault on the stage as the lone Frenchman on the front.
As Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) was brought back to the yellow jersey group at 8km to go, Rafal Majka launched Pogacar up the road. Only Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Carapaz, Vinvegaard, Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) could go with the yellow jersey.
Just 2km later, O’Connor and Castroviejo were dropped on the next acceleration by the yellow jersey, while Urán was gapped by several bike lengths.
With 6km to go, the three on the front who were the top three on the GC — Pogačar, Carapaz, and Vinvegaard — distanced themselves from six chasers.
Vingegaard and Pogačar continued to press each other, while Carapaz stalked from behind, trying to stick with the leading wheels.
With 5km to go, Gaudu had dropped to nearly a minute back of the three GC and stage leaders.
Carapaz looked to be suffering, gritting his teeth, and refused to pull through at 4.5km.
Behind the front three, Gaudu lead the hope of the French nation for a stage win, while Urán lead the remains of the front of the race which included Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Pogacar attacked again at 2km to go, and was covered by the Vingegaard and Carapaz. The white jersey did all the work to cover every move by the race-leader into the final 2km, until Carapaz went at 1.3km to go.
This surge dropped Vingagaard, as the three went into a tunnel. Only Pogačar could go with the Ecuadorian, also grand tour winner.
Vingegaard clawed his way back onto the back of the lead two just as Pogačar attacked to take the stage win
Vingegaard, on the momentum of the work he did to get back to the front of the race, came past Carapaz in the final 10m.
Finishing fourth on the stage, Gaudu commented, “I’m happy with my performance. In the third week of the big tour you never really know, but I had recovered from yesterday. Up front, the three were the strongest. I could not accompany them. When they attacked I couldn’t get there on my own. I have no regrets.”
What’s to come
Stage 18 is another day for the climbers and takes on two beyond category climbs, the Col du Tourmalet and the ascent to Luz Ardiden.
The 129.7km stage is the final mountain stage of the 2021 Tour de France and the last chance for the climbers to gain time on the rouleurs before the final time trial.
Tour de France Stage 17 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:03:31
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:44
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:53
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:39
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:41
|15
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:55
|16
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|4:46
|17
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:46
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:26
|19
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:38
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:27
|21
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:35
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:08
|23
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:26
|24
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:28
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:33
|26
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:47
|27
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|11:50
|28
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:14
|29
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|12:14
|30
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:27
|31
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:27
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:15
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:17
|34
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:29
|35
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:37
|36
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:09
|37
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:36
|38
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:36
|39
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:56
|40
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:56
|41
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:56
|42
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:56
|43
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:28
|44
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:28
|45
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:59
|46
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:59
|47
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:59
|48
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:12
|49
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|21:55
|50
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:58
|51
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:02
|52
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:34
|53
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|23:34
|54
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:34
|55
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:36
|56
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:36
|57
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:51
|58
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:31
|59
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:24
|60
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|25:24
|61
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:36
|62
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26:13
|63
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|27:29
|64
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:33
|65
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:47
|66
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:06
|67
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:06
|68
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:59
|69
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:59
|70
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:59
|71
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|28:59
|72
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|28:59
|73
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:59
|74
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:59
|75
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|28:59
|76
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:59
|77
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:59
|78
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:59
|79
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28:59
|80
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:59
|81
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:59
|82
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:59
|83
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:59
|84
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:59
|85
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:59
|86
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:59
|87
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:59
|88
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:59
|89
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|28:59
|90
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:59
|91
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:59
|92
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28:59
|93
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|28:59
|94
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:59
|95
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:59
|96
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:59
|97
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:59
|98
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|28:59
|99
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:59
|100
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28:59
|101
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|28:59
|102
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:59
|103
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:59
|104
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:59
|105
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:59
|106
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|28:59
|107
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|28:59
|108
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:11
|109
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:11
|110
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:11
|111
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|29:18
|112
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|29:28
|113
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|30:03
|114
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|30:03
|115
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:05
|116
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:05
|117
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|30:12
|118
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|30:56
|119
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:47
|120
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|31:47
|121
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:47
|122
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:22
|123
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:22
|124
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|32:22
|125
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|32:22
|126
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:22
|127
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:22
|128
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:22
|129
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:22
|130
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:22
|131
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:44
|132
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:52
|133
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:10
|134
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:10
|135
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:10
|136
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:10
|137
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:10
|138
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:10
|139
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:10
|140
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:10
|141
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|34:10
|142
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|34:10
|143
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|34:10
|144
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|34:10
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71:26:27
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:39
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|4
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:17
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:34
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:06
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|9:48
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:04
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:51
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:53
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:42
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:41
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|28:42
|14
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:48
|15
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:02
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:18
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:08
|18
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|49:01
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|50:07
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:22
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:49
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02:18
|23
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:24
|24
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:03:34
|25
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:14:07
|26
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:11
|27
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:16:29
|28
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:25
|29
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:22:17
|30
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:26:10
|31
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27:02
|32
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:48
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39:32
|34
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:40:13
|35
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:42:19
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:43:53
|37
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:44:41
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:46:37
|39
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:47:47
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48:52
|41
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49:05
|42
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50:53
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57:32
|44
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:58:10
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:59:25
|46
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:59:29
|47
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59:39
|48
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01:51
|49
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:03:06
|50
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03:59
|51
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:06:44
|52
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:07:11
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08:29
|54
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11:46
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:11:56
|56
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:15:02
|57
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:15:38
|58
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:15:52
|59
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:16:10
|60
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20:59
|61
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:21:12
|62
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22:19
|63
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:24:14
|64
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:25:22
|65
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:04
|66
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:26:52
|67
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:28:01
|68
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:28:10
|69
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:28:16
|70
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:29:11
|71
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30:38
|72
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30:45
|73
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:32:44
|74
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:03
|75
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:34:56
|76
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:35:02
|77
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:35:42
|78
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:38:15
|79
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:40:01
|80
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:40:50
|81
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:41:56
|82
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:43:01
|83
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:44:14
|84
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:44:31
|85
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45:46
|86
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:45:54
|87
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:47:22
|88
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:36
|89
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:48:39
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:59
|91
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:49:01
|92
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:54:25
|93
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:55:01
|94
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:55:09
|95
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:56:11
|96
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:17
|97
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:57:05
|98
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|2:57:50
|99
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:57:51
|100
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:59:29
|101
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:59:57
|102
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:00:17
|103
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|3:02:55
|104
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:04:23
|105
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:05:44
|106
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:07:04
|107
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:08:10
|108
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:08:25
|109
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14:04
|110
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:15:17
|111
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:15:50
|112
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:16:35
|113
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:17:13
|114
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:37
|115
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:19:03
|116
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:19:23
|117
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:19:56
|118
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20:14
|119
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:20:29
|120
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22:14
|121
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:23:31
|122
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:25:59
|123
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:28:59
|124
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:29:02
|125
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:30:47
|126
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:32:08
|127
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:34:10
|128
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:34:32
|129
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:34:41
|130
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:34:42
|131
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:37:21
|132
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:38:00
|133
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:38:06
|134
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:39:23
|135
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:40:44
|136
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:41:25
|137
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:42:07
|138
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:45:28
|139
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:52:13
|140
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:57:43
|141
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:57:44
|142
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:58:47
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|4:02:28
|144
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:20:59
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|287
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|251
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|201
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|178
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|135
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|126
|7
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|102
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|85
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|81
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|76
|12
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|13
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|64
|15
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|64
|16
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|18
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|56
|20
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|55
|21
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54
|22
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|24
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49
|25
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|26
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|47
|27
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47
|28
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|29
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|30
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|31
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45
|32
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|33
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|34
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|35
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43
|36
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40
|37
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38
|39
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38
|40
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|38
|41
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38
|42
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34
|43
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|44
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32
|45
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|46
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|47
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|48
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|49
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|29
|50
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|28
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|52
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|53
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|28
|54
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|55
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|56
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|57
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26
|58
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|59
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|25
|60
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|61
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|62
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|24
|63
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24
|64
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|65
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23
|66
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|67
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|68
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|69
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|70
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|71
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|72
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|73
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19
|74
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18
|75
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|76
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|77
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|78
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|79
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|80
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|81
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|82
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|83
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|84
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|85
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|86
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14
|87
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|88
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|89
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|90
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|91
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|92
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|93
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|94
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|95
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|96
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|97
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|98
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|99
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|100
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|101
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|102
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|103
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|104
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|105
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|106
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|107
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|108
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|109
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|110
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2
|111
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|112
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|114
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|115
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|116
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|117
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-6
|118
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-13
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71:26:27
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:39
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:42
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:48
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02:18
|6
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:47:47
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57:32
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:03:06
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:04
|10
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30:45
|11
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:03
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:41:56
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:45:54
|14
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:36
|15
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:17
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:59:29
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:59:57
|18
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:08:25
|19
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14:04
|20
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:16:35
|21
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:19:03
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22:14
|23
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:28:59
|24
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:30:47
|25
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:34:10
|26
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:34:32
|27
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:34:41
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|78
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|67
|3
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|66
|4
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|9
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|28
|12
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|15
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|16
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|17
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|16
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|19
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|20
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|21
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|22
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|23
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|24
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|26
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|27
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|29
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|30
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|31
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|32
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|33
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|34
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|36
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|37
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|38
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|39
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|40
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|41
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|42
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|43
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|45
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|46
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|47
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|48
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|49
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|50
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|51
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|52
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|53
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|54
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|55
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|56
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|57
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|58
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|59
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:54:46
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:16
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04:08
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:16
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:53
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31:34
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:38:02
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:40:09
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:42
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:48
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:54:25
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:06:46
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:16:57
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:21:45
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|3:24:30
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:43:00
|17
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:43:14
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:55:42
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:00:30
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:29:46
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:11:47
|22
|Team DSM
|6:21:35
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|6:47:06
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.