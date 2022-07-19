Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 16 video highlights

Catch up on the action from an aggressive stage in the Pyrenees.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Tour de France resumed on Tuesday with the first of three back-to-back Pyrenean mountain stages, part of the final push towards Paris. Stage 16 took the riders 178.5 tough kilometers from Carcassonne, crossing four climbs en route to a downhill run into Foix

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) faced several big attacks on his yellow jersey by two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who is trying to overcome his 2:22 deficit and win a third title.

The stage was a dramatic one, with one battle going on for the maillot jaune and another raging for the stage win. Canadian rider Hugo Houle (Israel-PremierTech) eventually triumphed, soloing to victory and dedicating the win to his late brother Pierrick, who died in a hit-and-run in 2012.

Watch the video highlights below.

 

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo