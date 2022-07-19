Tour de France stage 16 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Tour de France resumed on Tuesday with the first of three back-to-back Pyrenean mountain stages, part of the final push towards Paris. Stage 16 took the riders 178.5 tough kilometers from Carcassonne, crossing four climbs en route to a downhill run into Foix

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) faced several big attacks on his yellow jersey by two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who is trying to overcome his 2:22 deficit and win a third title.

The stage was a dramatic one, with one battle going on for the maillot jaune and another raging for the stage win. Canadian rider Hugo Houle (Israel-PremierTech) eventually triumphed, soloing to victory and dedicating the win to his late brother Pierrick, who died in a hit-and-run in 2012.

