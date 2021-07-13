Tour de France stage 16: Patrick Konrad scores successful solo raid
There was no change to the general classification, with Tadej Pogačar guarding the yellow jersey with more than five minutes advantage.
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the lumpy stage 16, from Pas de la Case to Saint-Gaudens, of the 2021 Tour de France.
Launching a successful raid off the front of the break, the Austrian time trialed his way to the stage win ahead of a 10-man break, and some 14 minutes ahead of the yellow jersey group.
“To win a stage here makes me really proud. I was three times in the break, and I was always waiting for the final. It sometimes was not the best decision, and I said to myself, OK, when I get one more time in this situation, I am the guy [to attack],” the stage winner said. “I am really happy it worked out and that I had the legs to make it to the finish. There was some time to celebrate and I really believed in it with 100m to go. I am super, super happy.”
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) sprinted ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) for precious green jersey points, and to take second and third on the stage.
This is Konrad’s first Tour stage win — which made him the third Austrian to ever win a Tour stage, after Max Bulla and Georg Totschnig — and his first road race win since 2014 other than his national championships win.
🇫🇷 #TDF2021
he did it! what an amazing ride from 🇦🇹 champion @PatricKonrad 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fKuPnr0zsD
— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) July 13, 2021
How it happened
Shortly after the start of the stage, the CPA riders’ union petitioned for and then took a short time-out for a change of clothes in the cool, neutral start on a descent. At an altitude of 2,000m, in Andorra, the peloton rode some 20km and lost nearly 900m of elevation before the race commissars dropped the flag for the start of the stage.
With more than 120 kilometers to go on wet roads, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) had 17 seconds on Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and had nearly a minute on the group containing the leaders of the four jersey competitions.
Two kilometers later, Asgreen was joined by his teammate and the former world champion. Some 3km later, Cav slipped off the back of the main bunch.
The three on the front were brought back at 112km to go, on a very wet descent.
Seeing green
At the intermediate sprint point, Michael Matthews (Team Bike Exchange) denied Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) a handful of points in the green jersey competition. Matthews was 50 points behind Cav in this competition with this addition to his green jersey tally.
Shortly after this intermediate sprint point, the groupetto with Cavendish made its way back into the main bunch, while a new group formed ahead of the yellow jersey in the peloton.
Off the front were Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), and Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies).
Konrad and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lead the chasing 11-man group. When this group was caught at 70km to go, Juuls-Jensen was dropped by Konrad, Bakelants, and Doubey.
As the race ripped towards rain-slicked roads, the three on the front put more time into the new groupetto, which again had Cav in it, and was nearly 10 minutes back as they headed into the final ascent of the day, a cat 4 climb.
With 40km remaining, the break of three — Juul-Jensen, Bakelants, and Doubey — had 36 seconds on a group of 10.
Doubey was soon shed and absorbed by the chasing group while Konrad and Bakelants pressed on.
Konrad escaped and stayed away from David Gaudu and Colbrelli, as the pursuers descended very cautiously.
Colbrelli — hungry for more points in the race for the green jersey — was working well with Gaudu to bring back Konrad. Behind him van Aert lead the chase, helped by Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo) at 20km to go with a 12:24 gap to the yellow jersey group.
Gaudu and Colbrealli were caught by the chasing bunch 5km later and one minute behind Konrad.
Konrad was up the road and gone, after the final descent, and the 10-man pursuit did not work well to bring him back.
Matthews marked Colbrelli, behind Skujiņš, and their battle to unseat Cav from green heated up.
Turning the screws
While Konrad had already crossed the line, the race for the minor podium spots came down to dash for the line, with Colbrelli denying Matthews with a bike throw.
Behind the front bunch and off of the peloton, Cofidis attacked the main bunch, aggravating Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who angrily rode through the summit of the final climb, forcing a split in the GC.
The final 10km was a battle between Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates), Jonas Vingagaard (Jumbo-Visma), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) all battling for GC position.
Just for good measure, Carapaz edged out Pogagar and Vingagaard in a dash for the line.
What’s to come
Stage 17, 178.4km from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet takes riders over two cat 1 climbs — the Peyresourde and the Val Louron-Azet — before the final ascent to the line.
The first 118km of the stage are flat, and inviting for a break to form.
The finale to Portet, which rises to 2,215 meters (7,267 feet), is the hardest climb in the Pyrénées, and may cause combustion in the race for the green jersey if things go wrong in the first part of the stage.
Tour de France Stage 16 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:01:59
|2
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:42
|4
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:42
|5
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:42
|6
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:42
|7
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|8
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:47
|10
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03
|11
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:39
|12
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:41
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:49
|14
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:49
|15
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:49
|16
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:49
|17
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:49
|18
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:49
|19
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:49
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:49
|21
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|13:49
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:49
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:53
|24
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:12
|25
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:22
|26
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|27
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|28
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:44
|29
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|30
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:44
|31
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:44
|32
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:44
|33
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|34
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:44
|35
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:44
|37
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:44
|38
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|39
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|40
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:44
|41
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:44
|42
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:44
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|14:44
|44
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:44
|45
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|14:44
|46
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:44
|47
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44
|48
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:44
|49
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:57
|50
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:57
|51
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:57
|52
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:57
|53
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|14:57
|54
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:57
|55
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:57
|56
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:08
|57
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:08
|58
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:08
|59
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:08
|60
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:14
|61
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:17
|62
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:20
|63
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:20
|64
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:24
|65
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:40
|66
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:31
|67
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:33
|68
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:33
|69
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:42
|70
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:42
|71
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|16:42
|72
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:42
|73
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|16:42
|74
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:42
|75
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|16:42
|76
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:42
|77
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|16:42
|78
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:42
|79
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:42
|80
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:42
|81
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:42
|82
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|16:42
|83
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:42
|84
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|16:42
|85
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|16:42
|86
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|16:42
|87
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|16:42
|88
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:42
|89
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|16:42
|90
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:42
|91
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:42
|92
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:42
|93
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|16:42
|94
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:42
|95
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:42
|96
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|16:42
|97
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:42
|98
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:42
|99
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:42
|100
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|16:42
|101
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:42
|102
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:42
|103
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:42
|104
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:42
|105
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:42
|106
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:42
|107
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16:42
|108
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:42
|109
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:50
|110
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:56
|111
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|17:56
|112
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:56
|113
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|17:56
|114
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:56
|115
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:56
|116
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:56
|117
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:56
|118
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:56
|119
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:56
|120
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:56
|121
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|17:56
|122
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:56
|123
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:56
|124
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:56
|125
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:56
|126
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:56
|127
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:56
|128
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|18:02
|129
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:40
|130
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:40
|131
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:40
|132
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:40
|133
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:40
|134
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:40
|135
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|136
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:40
|137
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:40
|138
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|139
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|140
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|141
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:40
|142
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:40
|143
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:40
|144
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|23:40
|145
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|23:40
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|66:23:06
|2
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:16
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:01
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7:11
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:02
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:59
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:13
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:45
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:10
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|23:46
|15
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:11
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:16
|17
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:43
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:42
|19
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:09
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:56
|21
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:02
|22
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:12
|23
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|51:10
|24
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|52:58
|25
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56:36
|26
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:53
|27
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:19
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:00:19
|29
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:50
|30
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:39
|31
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:06:32
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:07:52
|33
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21:10
|34
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25:05
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:40
|36
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:25:42
|37
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28:03
|38
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:28:13
|39
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:23
|40
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:30:16
|41
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:30:20
|42
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:30
|43
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31:04
|44
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:32:30
|45
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:57
|46
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:35:17
|47
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:36:02
|48
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:37:16
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37:35
|50
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:38:19
|51
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39:22
|52
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39:58
|53
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:44:17
|54
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44:45
|55
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46:43
|56
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:49:25
|57
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:52
|58
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:51:50
|59
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:52:40
|60
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:53:10
|61
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:53:15
|62
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:53:50
|63
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:55:05
|64
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:55:24
|65
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56:55
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:57:04
|67
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:57:43
|68
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:58:52
|69
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59:50
|70
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01:29
|71
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01:38
|72
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:03:35
|73
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:03:35
|74
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:05:53
|75
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:06:40
|76
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:06:54
|77
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:09:06
|78
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:10:52
|79
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:11:41
|80
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15:22
|81
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:16:07
|82
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:16:45
|83
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:17:15
|84
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18:48
|85
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19:27
|86
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:19:39
|87
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:19:55
|88
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:20:41
|89
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:23:27
|90
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|2:23:30
|91
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:24:12
|92
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:24:14
|93
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:24:37
|94
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:25:15
|95
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:26:00
|96
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26:15
|97
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:26:28
|98
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:42
|99
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:27:56
|100
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:29:35
|101
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:30:48
|102
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:32:31
|103
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:33:06
|104
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:33:46
|105
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:35:53
|106
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:36:35
|107
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:37:55
|108
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:38:49
|109
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:39:01
|110
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:17
|111
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43:49
|112
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46:08
|113
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:46:12
|114
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:46:51
|115
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47:42
|116
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:48:04
|117
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:49:11
|118
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:49:41
|119
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:49:54
|120
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51:20
|121
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:52:49
|122
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52:53
|123
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:56:30
|124
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:50
|125
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:59:36
|126
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:59:50
|127
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:01:38
|128
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:02:45
|129
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:03:01
|130
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:03:04
|131
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:04:12
|132
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:04:19
|133
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:04:19
|134
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:06:51
|135
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:07:47
|136
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:08:51
|137
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:09:28
|138
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11:08
|139
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:11:35
|140
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:19:41
|141
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:23:24
|142
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:24:27
|143
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:25:11
|144
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3:28:08
|145
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:46:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|279
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|242
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|195
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|174
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|135
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|106
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|8
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|95
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|85
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|81
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|76
|12
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|13
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|64
|14
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|15
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|62
|16
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|17
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51
|19
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|20
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49
|21
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|48
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|48
|23
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|24
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|25
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|26
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|28
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|29
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|30
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42
|31
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40
|32
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40
|33
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|34
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38
|35
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38
|36
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|38
|37
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|38
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35
|39
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|40
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|41
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31
|42
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|43
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|44
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|30
|45
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28
|46
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|47
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|28
|48
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28
|49
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|50
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|51
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|52
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26
|53
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|54
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|25
|55
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|56
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|57
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|24
|58
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24
|59
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|60
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|23
|61
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23
|62
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23
|63
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|64
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|65
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|66
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|67
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|68
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|69
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|70
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|19
|71
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18
|72
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|73
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|74
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|75
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|76
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|77
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|78
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|79
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|80
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|81
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|82
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|83
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14
|84
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|85
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|86
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|87
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|88
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|90
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|91
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|92
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|93
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|94
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|95
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|96
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|97
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|98
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|99
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|100
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|101
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|102
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|103
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|104
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|105
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|106
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|107
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|108
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|109
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|110
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|111
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2
|112
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|113
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|114
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|115
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|116
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|117
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|118
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-6
|119
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-13
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|66:23:06
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:13
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:10
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:00:19
|6
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:25:42
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:23
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:57
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56:55
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:03:35
|11
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:16:45
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:17:15
|13
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18:48
|14
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19:27
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:30:48
|16
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:32:31
|17
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:33:06
|18
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:35:53
|19
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43:49
|20
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:49:54
|21
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:52:49
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52:53
|23
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:59:50
|24
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:01:38
|25
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:03:04
|26
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:04:19
|27
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:04:19
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|74
|2
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|3
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|64
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|6
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|13
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|16
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|17
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|18
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|21
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|22
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|24
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|26
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|27
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|28
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|30
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|31
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|32
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|33
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|34
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|35
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|36
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|37
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|38
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|40
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|41
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|42
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|43
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|44
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|45
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|46
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|47
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|48
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|49
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|51
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|52
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|53
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0
|54
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|199:35:14
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:42
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50:26
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:16
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55:45
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:06
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:50
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07:19
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:20:30
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59:12
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:10:43
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:53
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:30:18
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|2:30:45
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:52:00
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:55:43
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:49:05
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:01:10
|19
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:01:24
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:34:58
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:05:14
|22
|Team DSM
|5:09:37
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|5:34:14
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.