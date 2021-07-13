Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 16: Patrick Konrad scores successful solo raid

There was no change to the general classification, with Tadej Pogačar guarding the yellow jersey with more than five minutes advantage.

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the lumpy stage 16, from Pas de la Case to Saint-Gaudens, of the 2021 Tour de France.

Launching a successful raid off the front of the break, the Austrian time trialed his way to the stage win ahead of a 10-man break, and some 14 minutes ahead of the yellow jersey group.

“To win a stage here makes me really proud. I was three times in the break, and I was always waiting for the final. It sometimes was not the best decision, and I said to myself, OK, when I get one more time in this situation, I am the guy [to attack],” the stage winner said. “I am really happy it worked out and that I had the legs to make it to the finish. There was some time to celebrate and I really believed in it with 100m to go. I am super, super happy.”

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) sprinted ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) for precious green jersey points, and to take second and third on the stage.

This is Konrad’s first Tour stage win — which made him the third Austrian to ever win a Tour stage, after Max Bulla and Georg Totschnig — and his first road race win since 2014 other than his national championships win.

How it happened

Shortly after the start of the stage, the CPA riders’ union petitioned for and then took a short time-out for a change of clothes in the cool, neutral start on a descent. At an altitude of 2,000m, in Andorra, the peloton rode some 20km and lost nearly 900m of elevation before the race commissars dropped the flag for the start of the stage.

With more than 120 kilometers to go on wet roads, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) had 17 seconds on Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and had nearly a minute on the group containing the leaders of the four jersey competitions.

Two kilometers later, Asgreen was joined by his teammate and the former world champion. Some 3km later, Cav slipped off the back of the main bunch.

The three on the front were brought back at 112km to go, on a very wet descent.

Seeing green

At the intermediate sprint point, Michael Matthews (Team Bike Exchange) denied Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) a handful of points in the green jersey competition. Matthews was 50 points behind Cav in this competition with this addition to his green jersey tally.

Shortly after this intermediate sprint point, the groupetto with Cavendish made its way back into the main bunch, while a new group formed ahead of the yellow jersey in the peloton.

Off the front were Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), and Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies).

Konrad and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lead the chasing 11-man group. When this group was caught at 70km to go, Juuls-Jensen was dropped by Konrad, Bakelants, and Doubey.

As the race ripped towards rain-slicked roads, the three on the front put more time into the new groupetto, which again had Cav in it, and was nearly 10 minutes back as they headed into the final ascent of the day, a cat 4 climb.

With 40km remaining, the break of three — Juul-Jensen, Bakelants, and Doubey — had 36 seconds on a group of 10.

Doubey was soon shed and absorbed by the chasing group while Konrad and Bakelants pressed on.

Konrad escaped and stayed away from David Gaudu and Colbrelli, as the pursuers descended very cautiously.

Colbrelli — hungry for more points in the race for the green jersey — was working well with Gaudu to bring back Konrad. Behind him van Aert lead the chase, helped by Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo) at 20km to go with a 12:24 gap to the yellow jersey group.

Gaudu and Colbrealli were caught by the chasing bunch 5km later and one minute behind Konrad.

Konrad was up the road and gone, after the final descent, and the 10-man pursuit did not work well to bring him back.

Patrick Konrad stole the stage 16 win of the 2021 Tour de France.
Patrick Konrad escaped for the stage 16 win on wet, technical roads. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Matthews marked Colbrelli, behind Skujiņš, and their battle to unseat Cav from green heated up.

Turning the screws

While Konrad had already crossed the line, the race for the minor podium spots came down to dash for the line, with Colbrelli denying Matthews with a bike throw.

Behind the front bunch and off of the peloton, Cofidis attacked the main bunch, aggravating Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who angrily rode through the summit of the final climb, forcing a split in the GC.

The final 10km was a battle between Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates), Jonas Vingagaard (Jumbo-Visma), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) all battling for GC position.

Just for good measure, Carapaz edged out Pogagar and Vingagaard in a dash for the line.

What’s to come

Stage 17, 178.4km from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet takes riders over two cat 1 climbs — the Peyresourde and the Val Louron-Azet — before the final ascent to the line.

The first 118km of the stage are flat, and inviting for a break to form.

The finale to Portet, which rises to 2,215 meters (7,267 feet), is the hardest climb in the Pyrénées, and may cause combustion in the race for the green jersey if things go wrong in the first part of the stage.

Tour de France Stage 16 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:01:59
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:42
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:42
4PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:42
5BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:42
6ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:42
7SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:45
8BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
9GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:47
10ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03
11DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies4:39
12WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious4:41
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers13:49
14POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates13:49
15LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech13:49
16VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma13:49
17URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo13:49
18KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe13:49
19O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team13:49
20CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step13:49
21MAS EnricMovistar Team13:49
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious13:49
23MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:53
24FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates14:12
25VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma14:22
26GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team14:44
27SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team14:44
28THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo14:44
29CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo14:44
30TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious14:44
31MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:44
32BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:44
33PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team14:44
34BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo14:44
35POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo14:44
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:44
37DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix14:44
38GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo14:44
39RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo14:44
40TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma14:44
41MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix14:44
42MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:44
43CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange14:44
44HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:44
45VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team14:44
46BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:44
47VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team14:44
48ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo14:44
49FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:57
50ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:57
51BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe14:57
52CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers14:57
53LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team14:57
54HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates14:57
55VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo14:57
56GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers15:08
57GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:08
58VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers15:08
59NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team15:08
60HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech15:14
61MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious15:17
62MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates15:20
63POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe15:20
64IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech15:24
65KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma15:40
66PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:31
67MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates16:33
68COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates16:33
69DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:42
70FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech16:42
71GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team16:42
72PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers16:42
73GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal16:42
74OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe16:42
75SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies16:42
76FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech16:42
77VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal16:42
78PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix16:42
79QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic16:42
80VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix16:42
81ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step16:42
82ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team16:42
83SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix16:42
84ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team16:42
85RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies16:42
86DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies16:42
87NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM16:42
88HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:42
89VERONA CarlosMovistar Team16:42
90COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team16:42
91CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM16:42
92HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo16:42
93LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies16:42
94RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix16:42
95MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ16:42
96MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange16:42
97BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo16:42
98POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious16:42
99HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious16:42
100DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM16:42
101THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16:42
102MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16:42
103ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM16:42
104VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:42
105KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ16:42
106GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation16:42
107GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM16:42
108GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic16:42
109SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe16:50
110BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates17:56
111SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal17:56
112KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma17:56
113DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange17:56
114LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates17:56
115ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step17:56
116STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo17:56
117PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo17:56
118KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers17:56
119LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:56
120PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe17:56
121PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM17:56
122ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ17:56
123TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies17:56
124GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech17:56
125CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies17:56
126SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic17:56
127WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation17:56
128JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange18:02
129HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation23:40
130BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation23:40
131FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation23:40
132WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:40
133GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation23:40
134ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation23:40
135CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
136CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:40
137BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:40
138BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
139DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
140MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
141WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:40
142VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:40
143DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step23:40
144BOL CeesTeam DSM23:40
145EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM23:40
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 66:23:06
2URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:58
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:16
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech7:01
8MAS EnricMovistar Team7:11
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:02
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:59
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ14:13
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step14:45
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team22:10
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange23:46
15MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:11
16VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma32:16
17HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:43
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious38:42
19TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious44:09
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo44:56
21KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe47:02
22MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo48:12
23VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team51:10
24BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM52:58
25CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers56:36
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo57:53
27ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step59:19
28HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:00:19
29WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00:50
30KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:05:39
31IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:06:32
32QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:07:52
33FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:21:10
34PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:25:05
35FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:25:40
36DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:25:42
37MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:28:03
38LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:28:13
39MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:28:23
40BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:30:16
41ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:30:20
42BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:30:30
43BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:31:04
44COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:32:30
45POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:57
46PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:35:17
47MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:36:02
48THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:37:16
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:37:35
50KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:38:19
51MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:39:22
52MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39:58
53RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies1:44:17
54KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:44:45
55ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46:43
56LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:49:25
57POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:49:52
58VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:51:50
59VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:52:40
60ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:53:10
61CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:53:15
62KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:53:50
63HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:55:05
64FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:55:24
65RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:56:55
66GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:57:04
67ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:57:43
68GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:58:52
69ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:59:50
70SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:01:29
71SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:01:38
72VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:03:35
73COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:03:35
74MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:05:53
75DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:06:40
76GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:06:54
77DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies2:09:06
78NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:10:52
79GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:11:41
80PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15:22
81SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:16:07
82BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:16:45
83MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:17:15
84GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:18:48
85SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:19:27
86FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:19:39
87TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:19:55
88VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:20:41
89HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:23:27
90MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange2:23:30
91GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:24:12
92GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:24:14
93ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:24:37
94DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:25:15
95TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:26:00
96COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:26:15
97DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:26:28
98PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:42
99ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:27:56
100RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:29:35
101WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:30:48
102ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:32:31
103CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:33:06
104DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange2:33:46
105BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo2:35:53
106BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2:36:35
107SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:37:55
108VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:38:49
109LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:39:01
110BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43:17
111PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:43:49
112PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:46:08
113JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:46:12
114GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2:46:51
115THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:47:42
116LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:48:04
117VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:49:11
118VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:49:41
119BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:49:54
120OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:51:20
121HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:52:49
122SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:52:53
123GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:56:30
124VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56:50
125BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:59:36
126GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:59:50
127NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:01:38
128HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:02:45
129CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:03:01
130BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:03:04
131WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:04:12
132EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:04:19
133PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:04:19
134FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation3:06:51
135WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:07:47
136SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies3:08:51
137ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:09:28
138DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:11:08
139CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies3:11:35
140HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:19:41
141MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:23:24
142CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:24:27
143PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:25:11
144BOL CeesTeam DSM3:28:08
145DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3:46:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step279
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange242
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious195
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix174
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step135
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates106
7VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma101
8MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step95
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe85
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious81
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo76
12POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe70
13KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ64
14GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation63
15ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step62
16BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM60
17VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma54
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step51
19MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange50
20PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits49
21GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ48
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo48
23SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
24VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
25ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
26BOL CeesTeam DSM45
27KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe44
28SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
29THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
30BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step42
31POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious40
32ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech40
33TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious39
34BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38
35WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation38
36CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo38
37PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits36
38CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers35
39STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo32
40SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
41MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits31
42VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
43IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
44TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies30
45LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech28
46BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo28
47GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team28
48CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM28
49SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
50LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
51BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
52GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic26
53KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma25
54JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange25
55ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo24
56POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo24
57LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies24
58WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious24
59RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23
60MAS EnricMovistar Team23
61DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies23
62VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23
63URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo22
64HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
65O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team21
66MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
67MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21
68VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
69GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20
70GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo19
71QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic18
72PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
73VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
74SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
75DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17
76BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17
77DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step17
78PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15
79CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15
80MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
81FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15
82CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
83WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash14
84HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
85ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
86GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team13
87BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13
88SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
90WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
91FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
92PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
93ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ11
94BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10
95CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
96MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
97GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
98COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9
99PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
100BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8
101PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
102THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
103FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
104DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
105GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5
106ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
107GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
108EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
109MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates3
110KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2
111DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2
112HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
113TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
114GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
115HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
116LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1
117HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
118HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-6
119ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM-13
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 66:23:06
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ14:13
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team22:10
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:00:19
6DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:25:42
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:28:23
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:57
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:56:55
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:03:35
11BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:16:45
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:17:15
13GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:18:48
14SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:19:27
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:30:48
16ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:32:31
17CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:33:06
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo2:35:53
19PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:43:49
20BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:49:54
21HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:52:49
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:52:53
23GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:59:50
24NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:01:38
25BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:03:04
26EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:04:19
27PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:04:19
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious74
2WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation66
3QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic64
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma64
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
6ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates26
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo24
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
13KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
14CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
17URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
18MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
21MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
22COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious10
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
24BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
25LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies6
26GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6
27DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies6
28SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
29IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
30SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
31LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
32BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM4
33MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
34STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
35DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
36ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
37VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
38SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
39POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
40THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
41GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2
42MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
43KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2
44MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2
45HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
46VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
47VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
48WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
49CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
51SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
52JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
53ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM0
54HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 199:35:14
2EF Education - Nippo35:42
3AG2R Citroën Team50:26
4Trek - Segafredo51:16
5Team Jumbo-Visma55:45
6INEOS Grenadiers58:06
7BORA - hansgrohe59:50
8Astana - Premier Tech1:07:19
9Movistar Team1:20:30
10UAE-Team Emirates1:59:12
11Deceuninck - Quick Step2:10:43
12Groupama - FDJ2:29:53
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM2:30:18
14Team BikeExchange2:30:45
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:52:00
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:55:43
17Team Arkéa Samsic3:49:05
18Israel Start-Up Nation4:01:10
19Team TotalEnergies4:01:24
20Alpecin-Fenix4:34:58
21Team Qhubeka NextHash5:05:14
22Team DSM5:09:37
23Lotto Soudal5:34:14

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

