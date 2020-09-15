Tour de France stage 16: Lennard Kämna solos to stage win

Attacking from a sizeable break which had gained more than twelve minutes on the main group, Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) distanced Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final 15 kilometers to take the stage win.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider smartly played his cards on the penultimate climb of the day and extended his lead over the 2019 Giro d’Italia winner Carapaz through the following descent and held on for the stage win.

Kämna won stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné before the start of this year’s tour.

This is Kämna’s second win of his professional career.

Full report to follow.

