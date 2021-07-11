Tour de France stage 15: Sepp Kuss climbs high in Andorran air for solo win
Kuss takes first-ever Tour de France win in multi-mountain 'Queen Stage,' Pogačar marks attacks in GC group as favorites finish together.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) took a scorching solo win on local roads at the Tour de France on Sunday.
Kuss attacked out of the break over the final climb of the day and made a daredevil descent to the line, holding off a fierce chase from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished second.
Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) finished third.
“It means a lot – I still cannot believe I am in the Tour de France, much less winning a stage,” Kuss said. “It’s really incredible, I am lost for words.”
Andorra resident Kuss had attacked out of the day’s all-star break on the Beixalis climb, riding away from challenges by Valverde and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).
Kuss brought his finest climbing legs on the steep ascent, TT-ing to the summit to nurse a tentative 25-second gap over the charging Valverde. The 26-year-old Colaradan threw it all into the descent toward the line, bringing his local knowledge to tackle the narrow technical downhill.
“It was a hard day in the breakaway, I know the climb fairly well, but I don’t climb it too much in training because it’s so hard,” he explained after the stage.
Kuss clutched his face in jubilation before throwing his glasses into the crowd as he crossed the line for his first Tour de France victory. This was his second grand tour win after claiming a mountaintop win at the Vuelta a España in 2018.
The result is Jumbo-Visma’s second of the Tour after it lost team captain Primož Roglič in the opening week. Wout van Aert scored a spectacular victory on the Ventoux on stage 11, and Sunday was Kuss’ turn to take the spotlight.
“I was really suffering during this Tour and I didn’t have the spice in my legs,” he said.
“It’s hard because we only have five guys, we want to go for stages, and we have Jonas [Vingegaard] who is riding so strong, today I really wanted to finish the job – from here on out I will be supporting Jonas, it’s nice to see him riding so well too.”
Ineos Grenadiers used numbers to pressure Pogačar and its GC rivals through the final Beixailis climb. Richard Carapaz, Ben O’Connor, Rigoberto Urán and Jonas Vingegaard all made accelerations through the steep narrow ascent, only to see Pogačar shutting down all the efforts.
Pogačar looked cool as he parried all the threats and controlled the pace over the summit before leading all the GC contenders to the line. There were no time gaps between the main favorites for the podium except that Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) fell out of contention after being dropped on the penultimate ascent of the stage.
Power-packed break goes at kilometer zero
Thomas De Gendt kicked off the attacks at kilometer zero, pulling out two groups that eventually formed into one after around an hour.
Jumbo-Visma, EF Education Nippo and Ineos Grenadiers all packed numbers into the break.
Kuss made it into the move which also included teammates van Aert an Steven Kruijswijk. The all-star escape also included Gaudu, Valverde, Vincenzo Nibali, Julian Alaphilippe and KoM jersey contenders Mike Woods, Nairo Quintana and Poels.
The 32 riders were allowed almost 10 minutes of a gap through the first 120km as UAE-Team Emirates controlled the bunch behind.
Ineos Grenadiers makes its move
Ineos Grenadiers picked up the pulling from UAE Emirates when the peloton started to approach the highest climb of the race, the Port d’Envalira.
Carapaz’s crew dropped its two breakaway riders back to the bunch to hook up with the Richie Porte-led peloton. The team cranked the pace through the high-altitude climb and down the long descent, leaving most of the GC favorites isolated, detaching Martin ahead of the final climb of the day.
Red-hot race for the red dotted jersey
There was a fierce fight for mountains points again Sunday.
Poels beat van Aert and Woods in a full-gas sprint for the first climb. The same trio contested a fierce kick for the second ascent, this time with van Aert taking the most points.
Quintana went long for the Souvenir Henri Desgrange (high point of the race) to take the points on the Envilara. The Colombian attacked twice on the Beixalis climb before Kuss scored the final summit with his attack for the stage.
Poels now takes the polka dot jersey into the rest day.
Tour de France Stage 15 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:12:06
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:23
|3
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:15
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|5
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:15
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|8
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:22
|9
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:22
|10
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22
|12
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:22
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:00
|14
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|3:02
|15
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:11
|16
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11
|17
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11
|18
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:11
|19
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4:51
|21
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51
|22
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:51
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:51
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:51
|25
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:51
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:51
|27
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:22
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:22
|29
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|30
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:19
|31
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:14
|32
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|7:14
|33
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:45
|34
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:45
|35
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:45
|36
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:45
|37
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:48
|38
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:48
|39
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:13
|40
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:13
|41
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:13
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:35
|43
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:35
|44
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:35
|45
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:35
|46
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|14:35
|47
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:57
|48
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:57
|49
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:57
|50
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:57
|51
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|17:04
|52
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:06
|53
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:06
|54
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|19:17
|55
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:06
|56
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:06
|57
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20:06
|58
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:06
|59
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:06
|60
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:06
|61
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:06
|62
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:06
|63
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:06
|64
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:06
|65
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:06
|66
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:06
|67
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:50
|68
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:07
|69
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:07
|70
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:07
|71
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:07
|72
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:07
|73
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:07
|74
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|23:07
|75
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|23:07
|76
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|23:07
|77
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|23:07
|78
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|23:45
|79
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:45
|80
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|23:45
|81
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:45
|82
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:45
|83
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:45
|84
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:45
|85
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:45
|86
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:45
|87
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:45
|88
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:45
|89
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:45
|90
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:45
|91
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:45
|92
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:45
|93
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23:45
|94
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:45
|95
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:45
|96
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|23:45
|97
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:45
|98
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:45
|99
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:45
|100
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:45
|101
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|24:27
|102
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:27
|103
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:27
|104
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:31
|105
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:31
|106
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:31
|107
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:31
|108
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|25:35
|109
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:35
|110
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|25:55
|111
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:01
|112
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:27
|113
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|26:27
|114
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:27
|115
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:27
|116
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26:27
|117
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:27
|118
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|26:27
|119
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:27
|120
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:27
|121
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:10
|122
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:19
|123
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:49
|124
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|30:49
|125
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:49
|126
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:49
|127
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|30:49
|128
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:49
|129
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|30:49
|130
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:49
|131
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:49
|132
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:49
|133
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|30:49
|134
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:49
|135
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|30:52
|136
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|30:52
|137
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|30:52
|138
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:37
|139
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:20
|140
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|33:20
|141
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:20
|142
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|34:48
|143
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:48
|144
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:57
|145
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:57
|146
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:57
|147
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:57
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|62:07:18
|2
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:16
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:01
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7:11
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:58
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:59
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:45
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:15
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|22:51
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:15
|15
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29:16
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:43
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:49
|18
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|36:48
|19
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:14
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:01
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:17
|22
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|50:15
|23
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:12
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:28
|25
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|56:43
|26
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|56:58
|27
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:26
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:01
|29
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:32
|30
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:04:57
|31
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:04:59
|32
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:06:05
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:05
|34
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:18:17
|35
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22:12
|36
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:22:49
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:17
|38
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:30
|39
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:27:05
|40
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:27:07
|41
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:08
|42
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29:35
|43
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:56
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:02
|45
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33:28
|46
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:34:22
|47
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34:23
|48
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34:34
|49
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:28
|50
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36:38
|51
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37:05
|52
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:41:24
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41:52
|54
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43:20
|55
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:43:50
|56
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:45:43
|57
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:46:32
|58
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:48:21
|59
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49:43
|60
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:50:42
|61
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51:21
|62
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:52:20
|63
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52:31
|64
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:53:40
|65
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:54:50
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:55:45
|67
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:55:59
|68
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56:00
|69
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:42
|70
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:00:43
|71
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:00:51
|72
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:05:35
|73
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:45
|74
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:05:56
|75
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:08:48
|76
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:09:33
|77
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:12:00
|78
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:12:57
|79
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14:33
|80
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:20
|81
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15:44
|82
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:15:48
|83
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:15:50
|84
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:17:53
|85
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:18:16
|86
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:18:31
|87
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:19:04
|88
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:19:46
|89
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20:30
|90
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:20:34
|91
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|2:20:37
|92
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:21:19
|93
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21:21
|94
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:22:22
|95
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:23:22
|96
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:23:35
|97
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:24:00
|98
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:25:03
|99
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:25:05
|100
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:26:42
|101
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:26:44
|102
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:28:29
|103
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:29:39
|104
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:30:13
|105
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:31:23
|106
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:33:00
|107
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33:26
|108
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:34:54
|109
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:35:02
|110
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:35:56
|111
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:39:20
|112
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:39:56
|113
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40:56
|114
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:41:59
|115
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:42:01
|116
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:42:44
|117
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:43:57
|118
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:45:47
|119
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:46:39
|120
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:46:47
|121
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:46:48
|122
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:48:27
|123
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:49:52
|124
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:51:41
|125
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:53:10
|126
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:53:13
|127
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:53:57
|128
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:54:21
|129
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:54:28
|130
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:56:57
|131
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:57:00
|132
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:57:56
|133
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:58:41
|134
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:58:45
|135
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:59:37
|136
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:59:52
|137
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:00:12
|138
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:01:17
|139
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:05:58
|140
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:07:28
|141
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:09:50
|142
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:13:33
|143
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:14:36
|144
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3:18:17
|145
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:21:04
|146
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:36:48
|147
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|3:46:14
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|279
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|207
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|174
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|159
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|135
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|103
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|8
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|95
|9
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|81
|10
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|76
|11
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|12
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|64
|13
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|14
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|62
|15
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|16
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51
|17
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|48
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|20
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|21
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|25
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|26
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42
|27
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40
|28
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|29
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38
|30
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|38
|31
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|36
|32
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|33
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|33
|34
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|35
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|36
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|37
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31
|38
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|40
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|30
|41
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|42
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|43
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|28
|44
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28
|45
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|46
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|47
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|48
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26
|49
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26
|50
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|51
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|52
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|53
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|24
|54
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|55
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|23
|56
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23
|57
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|58
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23
|59
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|60
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|61
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|62
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|63
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|64
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|65
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|66
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|19
|67
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18
|68
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|69
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|70
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|71
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|72
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|73
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|74
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|75
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|76
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|77
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|78
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|79
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|80
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14
|81
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|82
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|83
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|84
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|85
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|86
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|87
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|88
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|89
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|90
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|91
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|92
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|93
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|94
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|95
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|96
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|97
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|98
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|99
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|100
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|101
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|102
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|103
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|104
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|105
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|106
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|107
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|108
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|109
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|110
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2
|111
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|112
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|114
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|115
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|116
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|62:07:18
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|3
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:15
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:15
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:26
|6
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:22:49
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:30
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:02
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:56:00
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:42
|11
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:20
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15:44
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:15:50
|14
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:17:53
|15
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:30:13
|16
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:31:23
|17
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:33:00
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:39:56
|19
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40:56
|20
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:45:47
|21
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:49:52
|22
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:51:41
|23
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:53:13
|24
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:54:28
|25
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:56:57
|26
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:58:45
|27
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:00:12
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|74
|2
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|3
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|64
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|6
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|19
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|20
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|22
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|23
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|24
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|26
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|27
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|28
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|29
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|30
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|33
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|35
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|36
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|37
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|38
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|39
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|40
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|41
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|42
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|43
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|44
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|46
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|47
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|48
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|49
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|87:10:05
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:37
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:21
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:02
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:24
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:15
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:16
|8
|Movistar Team
|56:12
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:46
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35:26
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:41:28
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14:54
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|2:17:49
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:19:20
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:41:40
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:58:23
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:16:57
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:29:02
|19
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:42:33
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:08:00
|21
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:31:18
|22
|Team DSM
|4:37:29
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|5:03:20
