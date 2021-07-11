Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 15: Sepp Kuss climbs high in Andorran air for solo win

Kuss takes first-ever Tour de France win in multi-mountain 'Queen Stage,' Pogačar marks attacks in GC group as favorites finish together.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) took a scorching solo win on local roads at the Tour de France on Sunday.

Kuss attacked out of the break over the final climb of the day and made a daredevil descent to the line, holding off a fierce chase from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished second.

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) finished third.

“It means a lot – I still cannot believe I am in the Tour de France, much less winning a stage,” Kuss said. “It’s really incredible, I am lost for words.”

Andorra resident Kuss had attacked out of the day’s all-star break on the Beixalis climb, riding away from challenges by Valverde and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

Kuss brought his finest climbing legs on the steep ascent, TT-ing to the summit to nurse a tentative 25-second gap over the charging Valverde. The 26-year-old Colaradan threw it all into the descent toward the line, bringing his local knowledge to tackle the narrow technical downhill.

“It was a hard day in the breakaway, I know the climb fairly well, but I don’t climb it too much in training because it’s so hard,” he explained after the stage.

Kuss clutched his face in jubilation before throwing his glasses into the crowd as he crossed the line for his first Tour de France victory. This was his second grand tour win after claiming a mountaintop win at the Vuelta a España in 2018.

The result is Jumbo-Visma’s second of the Tour after it lost team captain Primož Roglič in the opening week. Wout van Aert scored a spectacular victory on the Ventoux on stage 11, and Sunday was Kuss’ turn to take the spotlight.

“I was really suffering during this Tour and I didn’t have the spice in my legs,” he said.

“It’s hard because we only have five guys, we want to go for stages, and we have Jonas [Vingegaard] who is riding so strong, today I really wanted to finish the job – from here on out I will be supporting Jonas, it’s nice to see him riding so well too.”

Ineos Grenadiers used numbers to pressure Pogačar and its GC rivals through the final Beixailis climb. Richard Carapaz, Ben O’Connor, Rigoberto Urán and Jonas Vingegaard all made accelerations through the steep narrow ascent, only to see Pogačar shutting down all the efforts.

Pogačar looked cool as he parried all the threats and controlled the pace over the summit before leading all the GC contenders to the line. There were no time gaps between the main favorites for the podium except that Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) fell out of contention after being dropped on the penultimate ascent of the stage.

 

Power-packed break goes at kilometer zero

Thomas De Gendt kicked off the attacks at kilometer zero, pulling out two groups that eventually formed into one after around an hour.

Jumbo-Visma, EF Education Nippo and Ineos Grenadiers all packed numbers into the break.

Kuss made it into the move which also included teammates van Aert an Steven Kruijswijk. The all-star escape also included Gaudu, Valverde, Vincenzo Nibali, Julian Alaphilippe and KoM jersey contenders Mike Woods, Nairo Quintana and Poels.

The 32 riders were allowed almost 10 minutes of a gap through the first 120km as UAE-Team Emirates controlled the bunch behind.

Ineos Grenadiers makes its move

Ineos Grenadiers picked up the pulling from UAE Emirates when the peloton started to approach the highest climb of the race, the Port d’Envalira.

Carapaz’s crew dropped its two breakaway riders back to the bunch to hook up with the Richie Porte-led peloton. The team cranked the pace through the high-altitude climb and down the long descent, leaving most of the GC favorites isolated, detaching Martin ahead of the final climb of the day.

Red-hot race for the red dotted jersey

There was a fierce fight for mountains points again Sunday.

Poels beat van Aert and Woods in a full-gas sprint for the first climb. The same trio contested a fierce kick for the second ascent, this time with van Aert taking the most points.

Quintana went long for the Souvenir Henri Desgrange (high point of the race) to take the points on the Envilara. The Colombian attacked twice on the Beixalis climb before Kuss scored the final summit with his attack for the stage.

Poels now takes the polka dot jersey into the rest day.

Tour de France Stage 15 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5:12:06
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:23
3POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:15
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:15
5GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo1:15
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15
8MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:22
9BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:22
10PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:22
11NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:22
12ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:22
13POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3:00
14DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM3:02
15TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious4:11
16ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:11
17BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:11
18HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:11
19VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma4:51
20MAS EnricMovistar Team4:51
21VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4:51
22POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates4:51
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:51
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo4:51
25KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe4:51
26O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:51
27LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech5:22
28BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5:22
29MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious5:25
30WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation6:19
31MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:14
32CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange7:14
33MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:45
34MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ8:45
35KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8:45
36CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:45
37CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9:48
38THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers9:48
39BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step13:13
40DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13:13
41HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo13:13
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe14:35
43SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team14:35
44STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14:35
45KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14:35
46LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies14:35
47MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix15:57
48BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:57
49RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies15:57
50VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers15:57
51LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team17:04
52GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:06
53FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:06
54MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange19:17
55FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech20:06
56PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers20:06
57PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM20:06
58ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech20:06
59RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo20:06
60COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates20:06
61CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo20:06
62MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo20:06
63GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers20:06
64TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma20:06
65BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:06
66HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:06
67PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe22:50
68DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix23:07
69KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ23:07
70WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious23:07
71BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:07
72FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation23:07
73HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious23:07
74ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team23:07
75DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange23:07
76ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team23:07
77JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange23:07
78VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal23:45
79PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix23:45
80SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal23:45
81ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:45
82GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team23:45
83DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies23:45
84VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo23:45
85HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech23:45
86GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic23:45
87ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step23:45
88KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers23:45
89BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:45
90FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates23:45
91HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates23:45
92PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:45
93ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM23:45
94GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation23:45
95MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates23:45
96VERONA CarlosMovistar Team23:45
97MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23:45
98CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies23:45
99FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech23:45
100RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23:45
101GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team24:27
102ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:27
103NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team24:27
104LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:31
105OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe24:31
106SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe24:31
107ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ24:31
108TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies25:35
109POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe25:35
110CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM25:55
111BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates26:01
112PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo26:27
113PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM26:27
114SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo26:27
115VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:27
116GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26:27
117SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic26:27
118MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange26:27
119COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious26:27
120PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:27
121GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech27:10
122BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation28:19
123GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation30:49
124CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash30:49
125HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation30:49
126ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation30:49
127SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies30:49
128SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix30:49
129GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal30:49
130VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:49
131VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team30:49
132THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo30:49
133DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies30:49
134VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix30:49
135NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM30:52
136EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM30:52
137BOL CeesTeam DSM30:52
138BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo31:37
139WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:20
140WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash33:20
141LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates33:20
142JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange34:48
143COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team34:48
144MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34:57
145DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step34:57
146DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:57
147CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step34:57
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 62:07:18
2URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:58
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:16
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech7:01
8MAS EnricMovistar Team7:11
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:58
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:59
11CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step14:45
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team21:15
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange22:51
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ27:15
15MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29:16
16VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma31:43
17POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious35:49
18HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash36:48
19TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious43:14
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo44:01
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo47:17
22VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team50:15
23ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step55:12
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers55:28
25WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation56:43
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo56:58
27HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo57:26
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:01:01
29KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01:32
30IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:04:57
31QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:04:59
32BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:06:05
33NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:07:05
34FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:18:17
35PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:22:12
36DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:22:49
37FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:25:17
38MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:25:30
39LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:27:05
40ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:27:07
41MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:27:08
42BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:29:35
43BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:29:56
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:02
45STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:33:28
46PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:34:22
47THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:34:23
48MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:34:34
49KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:36:28
50MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:36:38
51MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37:05
52RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies1:41:24
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:41:52
54BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43:20
55ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:43:50
56COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:45:43
57LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:46:32
58POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:48:21
59KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:49:43
60VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:50:42
61VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:51:21
62CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:52:20
63FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:52:31
64HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:53:40
65ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:54:50
66GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:55:45
67GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:55:59
68RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:56:00
69VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:00:42
70SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:00:43
71COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:00:51
72GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:05:35
73DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:05:45
74ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:05:56
75GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:08:48
76NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:09:33
77SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:12:00
78ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech2:12:57
79SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:14:33
80SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:15:20
81MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:15:44
82TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies2:15:48
83BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:15:50
84GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:17:53
85DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies2:18:16
86FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:18:31
87MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:19:04
88VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:19:46
89ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:20:30
90HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:20:34
91MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange2:20:37
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:21:19
93GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:21:21
94DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:22:22
95COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:23:22
96DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies2:23:35
97PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:24:00
98ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:25:03
99TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:25:05
100RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:26:42
101BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2:26:44
102PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:28:29
103DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange2:29:39
104CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:30:13
105ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:31:23
106BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo2:33:00
107BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33:26
108LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:34:54
109SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:35:02
110VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:35:56
111VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:39:20
112WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:39:56
113PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:40:56
114JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:41:59
115PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:42:01
116GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2:42:44
117LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:43:57
118BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:45:47
119GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:46:39
120THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:46:47
121VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:46:48
122OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:48:27
123SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:49:52
124HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:51:41
125CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:53:10
126BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:53:13
127VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:53:57
128WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:54:21
129EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:54:28
130GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:56:57
131FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:57:00
132WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:57:56
133BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:58:41
134NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:58:45
135ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:59:37
136HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2:59:52
137PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:00:12
138DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:01:17
139SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies3:05:58
140CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies3:07:28
141HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:09:50
142MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:13:33
143CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:14:36
144BOL CeesTeam DSM3:18:17
145PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:21:04
146DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3:36:48
147JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange3:46:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step279
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange207
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix174
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious159
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step135
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates103
7VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma101
8MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step95
9MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious81
10MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo76
11POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe70
12KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ64
13GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation63
14ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step62
15VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma54
16CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step51
17MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange50
18HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo48
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe47
20VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
21ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
22BOL CeesTeam DSM45
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe44
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
25THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
26BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step42
27POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious40
28TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious39
29WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation38
30CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo38
31GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ36
32PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits36
33BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM33
34STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo32
35SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
36CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers31
37MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits31
38VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
39IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech30
40TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies30
41SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo29
42BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo28
43GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team28
44CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM28
45SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
46LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
47BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech26
49GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic26
50KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma25
51ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo24
52POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo24
53LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies24
54RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23
55MAS EnricMovistar Team23
56ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech23
57PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
58VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23
59URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo22
60HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
61O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team21
62MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
63MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21
64VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
65GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20
66GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo19
67QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic18
68PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
69DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step17
70VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
71SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
72DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17
73BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17
74PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15
75CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15
76MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
77FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15
78WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
79CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
80WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash14
81HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
82GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team13
83BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13
84SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
85OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
86WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
87FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
88PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
89ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ11
90BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10
91NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo10
92JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10
93CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
94MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
95GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
96PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
97BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8
98PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
99THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
100BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
101FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
102DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
103GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5
104ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
105GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
106EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
107ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
108MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates3
109KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2
110DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2
111HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
112TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
114HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
115HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
116HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 62:07:18
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
3PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team21:15
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ27:15
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo57:26
6DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:22:49
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:25:30
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:02
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:56:00
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:00:42
11SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:15:20
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:15:44
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:15:50
14GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team2:17:53
15CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:30:13
16ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:31:23
17BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo2:33:00
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:39:56
19PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:40:56
20BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:45:47
21SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:49:52
22HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:51:41
23BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:53:13
24EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:54:28
25GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:56:57
26NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:58:45
27PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:00:12
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious74
2WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation66
3QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic64
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma64
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
6ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates26
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo24
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step13
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
19TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
20MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
22ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8
23LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies6
24SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5
26SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
27LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
28STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
29COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4
30MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
32VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
33SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
34POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
35THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
36GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2
37GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2
38BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
39MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
40KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2
41VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
42WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
43HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
44VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
45CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
46MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
47SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
48KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
49HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 87:10:05
2EF Education - Nippo11:37
3AG2R Citroën Team26:21
4Team Jumbo-Visma32:02
5INEOS Grenadiers33:24
6Trek - Segafredo40:15
7BORA - hansgrohe50:16
8Movistar Team56:12
9Astana - Premier Tech56:46
10UAE-Team Emirates1:35:26
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:41:28
12Groupama - FDJ2:14:54
13Team BikeExchange2:17:49
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM2:19:20
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:41:40
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:58:23
17Team Arkéa Samsic3:16:57
18Israel Start-Up Nation3:29:02
19Team TotalEnergies3:42:33
20Alpecin-Fenix4:08:00
21Team Qhubeka NextHash4:31:18
22Team DSM4:37:29
23Lotto Soudal5:03:20

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

