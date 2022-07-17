Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 15: Jasper Philipsen holds off Wout van Aert to take victory

Jonas Vingegaard survives with race lead intact after crashing with 56k to go.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sprinted to victory in Carcassonne after holding off Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to claim his first Tour de France victory on stage 15.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) escaped with his race lead intact after crashing with 56 kilometers to go.

With no teammates left, Philipsen had to ride wheels in the finish and started from a long way back as Trek-Segafredo wound up the sprint for Pederson. The Belgian muscled his way up the inside of the peloton around the final bend and then came around Pederson in the final 100m, taking almost a bike’s length of a gap by the line.

It was the first bunch sprint of this year’s Tour de France on French soil, though it was shy a few of the pure sprinters who were dispatched over the final classified climb with just over 40k to go. It was also the first win for Alpecin-Deceuninck in this year’s race.

For Philipsen, the victory will help put behind him the memory of stage 4 into Calais when he thought he had taken the win, only to discover that Van Aert had done so a few seconds earlier in a solo breakaway.

“It makes it super unbelievable. I know what losing is like in the Tour de France, I was close many times, but that it worked out today is incredible,” Philipsen said. “I felt that Wout was coming close, but I also knew the finish line from last year and we got boxed away a little bit before the final corner and I knew it was not far from the last corner from last year. I knew I had to make some positions and it was good that I could pass Mads.

“There are just too many things at the same time [emotionally], there’s been a massive search for this victory and we worked really hard for it. I’m just super proud we could finally finish it off after a tough Tour. We had to wait until stage 15 with the team but everyone still believed it was possible and I’m super happy.”

How it happened

The building heat of the past week would not abate for the final stage of week two of the Tour de France with temperatures expected to hit 104F (40C) by the finish in Carcassonne. With only two small rises, the fortunes seemed tilted in the favor of the sprinters but, as ever, there could be a chance for the break to stay if the right group formed.

A three-rider group went clear very quickly with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe). Several riders attempted to bridge across the gap, but none was able to.

With just three riders in the move, one of which had a sprinter behind, it already seemed highly unlikely that the breakaway would succeed. Their chances seemed to sink further when Van Aert sat up and dropped back to the peloton, leaving Honoré and Politt to do what they could.

Behind in the peloton, it was a relatively stress-free day as the sprinters’ teams managed the pace. Even with over 200 kilometers of racing, the bunch kept the break at relatively close quarters and only let the gap grow to about three minutes before pulling it back in.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl had riders at both ends of the race with Michael Mørkøv racing the broom wagon after getting dropped by the peloton early on.

What had settled into a fairly straightforward day of racing lit up in dramatic style as the race approached the final climb of the day, the Côte des Cammazes, with just over 60 kilometers to go. The breakaway was almost brought to a halt when a protest blocked the road, in similar circumstances to the one that halted stage 10.

Unlike on stage 10, the race was not neutralized with police dragging the protestors off the road before the peloton arrived.

Jumbo-Visma lost Steven Kruijswijk to what looked like a collarbone fracture after he crashed in the middle of the bunch. As the team absorbed the news, which came after Primož Roglič abandoned before the stage, Vingegaard crashed along with Tiesj Benoot.

The yellow jersey made it back to the group but the pace in the peloton had ramped up dramatically as Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Fenix set a high pace as they tried to ditch the pure sprinters from the group. It worked a treat with Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) being shelled out of the back.

Amidst the chaos, the day’s break was caught and two other riders —Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels KTM) — went off the front.

With just over 40 kilometers remaining when it all shook out, it would be a drag race between the break, the leading peloton, and the group of sprinters. Thanks to a lot of work from BikeExchange-Jayco, including Saturday’s stage winner Michael Matthews, a large group of sprinters was able to make it back to the peloton.

The action settled down after that as the two leaders held a gap of just over 20 seconds on the peloton. With 10k to go, it had extended to almost 30 seconds but a surge from Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma brought the gap down significantly.

Home rider Thomas was the last member of the two-man breakaway still standing after Gougeard went pop with just over four kilometers to go. Thomas was only delaying the inevitable and he was reeled in with 500 meters to go.

From there, it was for the sprinters and their teams to take over. Trek-Segafredo took control of the front of the peloton with the other sprinters scrapping behind for position. Despite the big effort from BikeExchange earlier on, Groenewegen was out of position going into the final corners.

Philipsen was also slightly out of position, but he used his experience of the finish from 2021 and chucked himself up the inside of the final bend to ensure he was in the right place when the line loomed into sight. Van Aert looked like he might be closing the gap, but he didn’t have the legs, while Pederson, who had started the sprint, faded to third.

Tour de France Stage 15 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck4:27:27
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:00
3PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies0:00
5VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
7SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
8MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
9PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
10WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
11VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
12POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
13KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
14HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
15HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
16VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
17DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:00
18STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
19VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
20GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
21GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
22PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:00
23VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
24BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
25DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
26BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
27POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
28CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
31SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
32THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
33QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
34YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
35IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:00
36KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
37MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
38JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
39MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
40FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
41JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
42PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
43BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
44LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
45ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
46ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
47BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
48MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
49RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:00
50PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
51OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
52BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
53MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:24
54ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:24
55GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:24
56CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:24
57KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:24
58TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:24
59OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:24
60SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:24
61SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:24
62SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck0:24
63BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:24
64THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:24
65IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:24
66PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:24
67DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:24
68KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck0:24
69MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:36
70SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:36
71MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:36
72DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:36
73POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:47
74HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe0:48
75BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:50
76BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:52
77MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:03
78VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:03
79SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:03
80TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:09
81ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
82LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma1:23
83VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:25
84TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:27
85FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:32
86GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM1:56
87ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:20
88CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic2:49
89WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech3:47
90MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3:47
91HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:47
92STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ3:47
93NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech3:47
94LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:47
95URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3:47
96MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:47
97PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck3:47
98BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3:47
99LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:47
100GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:47
101KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:47
102PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:47
103SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:58
104CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo5:05
105CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5:05
106GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team12:13
107GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ12:37
108RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team12:37
109SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:37
110BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:16
111HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:16
112GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious17:16
113GESCHKE SimonCofidis17:16
114GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo17:16
115DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck17:16
116HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates17:16
117KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma17:16
118BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:16
119LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM17:16
120VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck17:16
121VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma17:16
122VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal17:16
123TORRES AlbertMovistar Team17:16
124KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe17:16
125LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:16
126JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:16
127BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech17:16
128JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:16
129MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:46
130WELLENS TimLotto Soudal20:16
131FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal20:16
132GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers20:16
133BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM20:16
134LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM20:16
135EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM20:16
136WALSCHEID MaxCofidis20:16
137BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:16
138DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM20:16
139LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies20:16
140NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech20:16
141FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech20:16
142CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:16
143JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:16
144TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM20:16
145JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal20:16
146DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost20:24
147COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team20:24
148BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma20:24
149PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:24
150VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:24
151LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic20:32
152EWAN CalebLotto Soudal20:34
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma 59:58:28
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates2:22
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:43
4BARDET RomainTeam DSM3:01
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4:06
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4:15
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:24
8GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:24
9PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers8:49
10MAS EnricMovistar Team9:58
11VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe10:32
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:23
13POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost18:11
14JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team23:19
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ27:10
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious27:44
17PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ27:48
18KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe31:16
19MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates35:17
20CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious44:45
21KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma44:49
22TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious55:06
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo59:04
24PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team59:50
25MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:00:05
26KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:00:28
27JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:01:04
28URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:02:56
29FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:05:34
30IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:07:49
31VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma1:10:06
32VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:11:52
33HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:15:25
34KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:15:45
35LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:16:06
36BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost1:17:20
37VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:17:45
38SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:19:05
39GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:19:19
40BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma1:19:23
41MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:19:40
42SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM1:20:06
43SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:21:58
44STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:25:24
45OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:26:12
46MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:26:20
47WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:26:39
48ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:28:18
49GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:29:10
50VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:29:24
51IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team1:31:19
52DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:31:52
53GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:34:04
54SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:35:07
55ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:35:42
56HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:36:16
57PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:36:20
58BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37:25
59FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:37:53
60BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:41:45
61THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1:44:41
62GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45:33
63CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:45:38
64BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:46:02
65WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:46:57
66POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:49:55
67GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:50:31
68OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:52:11
69DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck1:55:25
70LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1:56:06
71PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1:58:53
72CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:59:10
73KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:00:41
74SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:01:05
75ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM2:01:52
76TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:04:12
77SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:04:26
78TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2:04:29
79DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:07:16
80MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious2:07:55
81MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:09:47
82LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma2:10:32
83PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2:11:16
84SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:11:16
85DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:11:41
86ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:13:02
87HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe2:15:21
88GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:16:01
89SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:17:31
90NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech2:17:56
91STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:18:27
92HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:19:22
93CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:22:19
94PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:24:39
95CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:26:15
96LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27:28
97PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck2:27:51
98GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:28:54
99COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:29:25
100CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic2:29:31
101FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:29:33
102NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech2:30:07
103RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost2:30:33
104DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost2:32:01
105BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2:34:03
106GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM2:34:28
107MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:35:16
108BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:36:19
109BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:36:35
110BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:36:56
111LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:37:07
112DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:38:51
113KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2:39:38
114KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:40:41
115MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:41:20
116DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:42:20
117BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:42:50
118RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team2:46:23
119SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:46:37
120ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:47:37
121VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma2:51:55
122PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:53:45
123LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM2:54:11
124VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe2:55:03
125BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:58:17
126VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:58:27
127GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:58:55
128GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59:28
129PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck2:59:35
130SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies3:01:36
131GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious3:03:00
132BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies3:04:13
133LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:04:55
134BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech3:05:42
135HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:06:59
136VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:08:30
137EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:10:31
138VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck3:11:08
139VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:18:12
140WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:21:45
141WALSCHEID MaxCofidis3:21:53
142LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM3:26:02
143BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates3:30:26
144HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates3:31:39
145JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:33:56
146TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies3:35:12
147JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:36:49
148JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:37:24
149TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3:44:16
150FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3:53:48
151JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal3:54:18
152EWAN CalebLotto Soudal4:06:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma378
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates182
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck176
4PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo158
5JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team155
6LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma121
7MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco118
8SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies104
9VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma96
10WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious83
11GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco74
12POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost64
13JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team63
14BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost61
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ61
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious59
17KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe57
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers56
19VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe54
20BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies52
21HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech51
22MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team51
23PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers50
24VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
25KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ48
26QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic48
27MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM47
28PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ47
29POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe44
30GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers44
31JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team43
32THOMAS BenjaminCofidis42
33BARDET RomainTeam DSM42
34GESCHKE SimonCofidis40
35YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers39
36KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37
37EWAN CalebLotto Soudal35
38MAS EnricMovistar Team35
39KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe33
40SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33
41FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech32
42KRON AndreasLotto Soudal32
43MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
44PEREZ AnthonyCofidis30
45DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM30
46HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic29
47SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates29
48TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious29
49GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe28
50STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo26
51GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
52BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
53LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
54SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23
55VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal23
56LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
57LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies22
58PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21
59FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech21
60HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
61VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers20
62FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal19
63OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
64VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe18
65GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM18
66URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost18
67MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers18
68NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech17
69CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo17
70CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17
71JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
72COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team16
73DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team15
74CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
75LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic15
76BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
77BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
78ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
79VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15
80BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates14
81PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck14
82KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma14
83VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal13
84SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM13
85ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
86WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
87LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11
88TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11
89SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
90BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma10
91DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck9
92GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo9
93VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck9
94HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe9
95LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team8
96JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
97PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
98NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech8
99MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
100MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates7
101VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma7
102RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
103IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6
104VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
105GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal5
106CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
107TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
108WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech4
109PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4
110MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates4
111WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
112GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
113LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3
114MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3
115DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3
116DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
117SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3
118SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2
119BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM2
120KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
121MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
122CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic2
123BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
124HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
125BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 60:00:50
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers6:27
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates57:43
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team58:42
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:13:44
6STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:23:02
7GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:31:42
8ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:33:20
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:44:35
10KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:58:19
11SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:58:43
12DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:04:54
13LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2:25:06
14PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck2:25:29
15RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost2:28:11
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2:31:41
17BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:34:34
18DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:36:29
19MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:38:58
20BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:40:28
21VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:56:05
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:04:37
23EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:08:09
24VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:15:50
25BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates3:28:04
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates3:29:17
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GESCHKE SimonCofidis46
2MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost37
4VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma36
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo35
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies35
7PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers28
8PEREZ AnthonyCofidis26
9POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates26
10FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech22
11JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team18
12VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma17
13PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ16
14THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic15
16BARDET RomainTeam DSM12
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
18TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9
19MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
20OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
21GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
22SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8
23PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo7
24VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
25IZAGIRRE IonCofidis7
26SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6
27HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6
28YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
29KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe6
30SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5
32KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ5
33GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
34CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team4
35CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
36ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3
37SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
38BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost3
39POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
40THOMAS BenjaminCofidis2
41FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
42MAS EnricMovistar Team2
43LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2
44JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
45LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
46SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1
47GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM1
48HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
49JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
50VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
51FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1
52KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
53BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
54EWAN CalebLotto Soudal-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 79:46:42
2Jumbo-Visma35:16
3Groupama - FDJ39:29
4UAE Team Emirates1:04:39
5BORA - hansgrohe1:09:30
6Movistar Team1:43:33
7Bahrain - Victorious1:58:34
8Team Arkéa Samsic2:09:40
9EF Education-EasyPost2:10:58
10Team DSM2:28:07
11Israel - Premier Tech2:33:49
12Trek - Segafredo2:37:30
13Cofidis2:43:00
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:44:22
15Astana Qazaqstan Team2:46:19
16AG2R Citroën Team2:46:53
17B&B Hotels - KTM3:59:14
18Team BikeExchange - Jayco5:16:34
19TotalEnergies5:23:57
20Alpecin-Deceuninck5:30:01
21Lotto Soudal6:30:33
22Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:05:28

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo