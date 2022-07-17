Tour de France stage 15: Jasper Philipsen holds off Wout van Aert to take victory
Jonas Vingegaard survives with race lead intact after crashing with 56k to go.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sprinted to victory in Carcassonne after holding off Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to claim his first Tour de France victory on stage 15.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) escaped with his race lead intact after crashing with 56 kilometers to go.
With no teammates left, Philipsen had to ride wheels in the finish and started from a long way back as Trek-Segafredo wound up the sprint for Pederson. The Belgian muscled his way up the inside of the peloton around the final bend and then came around Pederson in the final 100m, taking almost a bike’s length of a gap by the line.
It was the first bunch sprint of this year’s Tour de France on French soil, though it was shy a few of the pure sprinters who were dispatched over the final classified climb with just over 40k to go. It was also the first win for Alpecin-Deceuninck in this year’s race.
For Philipsen, the victory will help put behind him the memory of stage 4 into Calais when he thought he had taken the win, only to discover that Van Aert had done so a few seconds earlier in a solo breakaway.
“It makes it super unbelievable. I know what losing is like in the Tour de France, I was close many times, but that it worked out today is incredible,” Philipsen said. “I felt that Wout was coming close, but I also knew the finish line from last year and we got boxed away a little bit before the final corner and I knew it was not far from the last corner from last year. I knew I had to make some positions and it was good that I could pass Mads.
“There are just too many things at the same time [emotionally], there’s been a massive search for this victory and we worked really hard for it. I’m just super proud we could finally finish it off after a tough Tour. We had to wait until stage 15 with the team but everyone still believed it was possible and I’m super happy.”
🏆🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen wins in Carcassonne !
🏆🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen s’impose à Carcassonne !#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/mAuf92ZM44
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 17, 2022
How it happened
The building heat of the past week would not abate for the final stage of week two of the Tour de France with temperatures expected to hit 104F (40C) by the finish in Carcassonne. With only two small rises, the fortunes seemed tilted in the favor of the sprinters but, as ever, there could be a chance for the break to stay if the right group formed.
A three-rider group went clear very quickly with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe). Several riders attempted to bridge across the gap, but none was able to.
With just three riders in the move, one of which had a sprinter behind, it already seemed highly unlikely that the breakaway would succeed. Their chances seemed to sink further when Van Aert sat up and dropped back to the peloton, leaving Honoré and Politt to do what they could.
Behind in the peloton, it was a relatively stress-free day as the sprinters’ teams managed the pace. Even with over 200 kilometers of racing, the bunch kept the break at relatively close quarters and only let the gap grow to about three minutes before pulling it back in.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl had riders at both ends of the race with Michael Mørkøv racing the broom wagon after getting dropped by the peloton early on.
What had settled into a fairly straightforward day of racing lit up in dramatic style as the race approached the final climb of the day, the Côte des Cammazes, with just over 60 kilometers to go. The breakaway was almost brought to a halt when a protest blocked the road, in similar circumstances to the one that halted stage 10.
Unlike on stage 10, the race was not neutralized with police dragging the protestors off the road before the peloton arrived.
Jumbo-Visma lost Steven Kruijswijk to what looked like a collarbone fracture after he crashed in the middle of the bunch. As the team absorbed the news, which came after Primož Roglič abandoned before the stage, Vingegaard crashed along with Tiesj Benoot.
The yellow jersey made it back to the group but the pace in the peloton had ramped up dramatically as Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Fenix set a high pace as they tried to ditch the pure sprinters from the group. It worked a treat with Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) being shelled out of the back.
Amidst the chaos, the day’s break was caught and two other riders —Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels KTM) — went off the front.
20km et 25 secondes d’avance pour le duo !
Allez @Ben__Thomas_ 🔥#TDF2022 📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/pSCE6EtGgN
— Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) July 17, 2022
With just over 40 kilometers remaining when it all shook out, it would be a drag race between the break, the leading peloton, and the group of sprinters. Thanks to a lot of work from BikeExchange-Jayco, including Saturday’s stage winner Michael Matthews, a large group of sprinters was able to make it back to the peloton.
The action settled down after that as the two leaders held a gap of just over 20 seconds on the peloton. With 10k to go, it had extended to almost 30 seconds but a surge from Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma brought the gap down significantly.
Home rider Thomas was the last member of the two-man breakaway still standing after Gougeard went pop with just over four kilometers to go. Thomas was only delaying the inevitable and he was reeled in with 500 meters to go.
From there, it was for the sprinters and their teams to take over. Trek-Segafredo took control of the front of the peloton with the other sprinters scrapping behind for position. Despite the big effort from BikeExchange earlier on, Groenewegen was out of position going into the final corners.
Philipsen was also slightly out of position, but he used his experience of the finish from 2021 and chucked himself up the inside of the final bend to ensure he was in the right place when the line loomed into sight. Van Aert looked like he might be closing the gap, but he didn’t have the legs, while Pederson, who had started the sprint, faded to third.
#TDF2022@JasperPhilipsen yessss 👊 pic.twitter.com/yhBo8R80f5
— Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) July 17, 2022
Tour de France Stage 15 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:27:27
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|5
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|7
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|8
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|9
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|10
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|11
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|12
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|13
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|14
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|15
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|17
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|18
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|19
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|20
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|21
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|22
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|23
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|24
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|25
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|28
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|31
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|32
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|33
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|34
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|35
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|36
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|37
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|38
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|39
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|41
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|42
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|43
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|44
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|45
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:00
|46
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|47
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|48
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|49
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|50
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|51
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|52
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|53
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:24
|54
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|55
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:24
|56
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24
|57
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|58
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:24
|59
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|60
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:24
|61
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|62
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:24
|63
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:24
|64
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:24
|65
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:24
|66
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:24
|67
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:24
|68
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:24
|69
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|70
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|71
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:36
|72
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|73
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:47
|74
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:48
|75
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50
|76
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:52
|77
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03
|78
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|79
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03
|80
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:09
|81
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|82
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:23
|83
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25
|84
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:27
|85
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:32
|86
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:56
|87
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20
|88
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:49
|89
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:47
|90
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3:47
|91
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:47
|92
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:47
|93
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:47
|94
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:47
|95
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:47
|96
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:47
|97
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:47
|98
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|3:47
|99
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:47
|100
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:47
|101
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:47
|102
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:47
|103
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:58
|104
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:05
|105
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:05
|106
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:13
|107
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:37
|108
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:37
|109
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:37
|110
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:16
|111
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:16
|112
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:16
|113
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|17:16
|114
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:16
|115
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17:16
|116
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:16
|117
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:16
|118
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:16
|119
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:16
|120
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17:16
|121
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:16
|122
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|17:16
|123
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|17:16
|124
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:16
|125
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:16
|126
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:16
|127
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17:16
|128
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:16
|129
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:46
|130
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|20:16
|131
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|20:16
|132
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:16
|133
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|20:16
|134
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|20:16
|135
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|20:16
|136
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|20:16
|137
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:16
|138
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|20:16
|139
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|20:16
|140
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:16
|141
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:16
|142
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:16
|143
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:16
|144
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|20:16
|145
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|20:16
|146
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:24
|147
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:24
|148
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:24
|149
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:24
|150
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:24
|151
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:32
|152
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|20:34
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|59:58:28
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:22
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:43
|4
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3:01
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:06
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:15
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:24
|8
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:24
|9
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:49
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|9:58
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:32
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:23
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:11
|14
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:19
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:10
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:44
|17
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:48
|18
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:16
|19
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:17
|20
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:45
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|44:49
|22
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|55:06
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:04
|24
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:50
|25
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:05
|26
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:28
|27
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:01:04
|28
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02:56
|29
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:05:34
|30
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:07:49
|31
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:06
|32
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:11:52
|33
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:15:25
|34
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:45
|35
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:16:06
|36
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:17:20
|37
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:17:45
|38
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:19:05
|39
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:19
|40
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:19:23
|41
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19:40
|42
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:20:06
|43
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:21:58
|44
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:24
|45
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:26:12
|46
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:26:20
|47
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26:39
|48
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:28:18
|49
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:29:10
|50
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29:24
|51
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|1:31:19
|52
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:31:52
|53
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34:04
|54
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35:07
|55
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:35:42
|56
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:36:16
|57
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:36:20
|58
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37:25
|59
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:37:53
|60
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:41:45
|61
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1:44:41
|62
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:33
|63
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:38
|64
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:46:02
|65
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:46:57
|66
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:55
|67
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50:31
|68
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:52:11
|69
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:55:25
|70
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1:56:06
|71
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|1:58:53
|72
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59:10
|73
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:41
|74
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01:05
|75
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:01:52
|76
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:04:12
|77
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:04:26
|78
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2:04:29
|79
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:07:16
|80
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:07:55
|81
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:09:47
|82
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:10:32
|83
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2:11:16
|84
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:11:16
|85
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:11:41
|86
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:13:02
|87
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:15:21
|88
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:16:01
|89
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:17:31
|90
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:17:56
|91
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18:27
|92
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:19:22
|93
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22:19
|94
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:39
|95
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:26:15
|96
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27:28
|97
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:27:51
|98
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:28:54
|99
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:29:25
|100
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:29:31
|101
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:29:33
|102
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:30:07
|103
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:30:33
|104
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:32:01
|105
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:34:03
|106
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:34:28
|107
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:35:16
|108
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:36:19
|109
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:36:35
|110
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:36:56
|111
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:37:07
|112
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:38:51
|113
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:39:38
|114
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:40:41
|115
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:41:20
|116
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:42:20
|117
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:42:50
|118
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:46:23
|119
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:46:37
|120
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:47:37
|121
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:51:55
|122
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:53:45
|123
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:54:11
|124
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:55:03
|125
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:58:17
|126
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58:27
|127
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:58:55
|128
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:59:28
|129
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:59:35
|130
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|3:01:36
|131
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:03:00
|132
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|3:04:13
|133
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:04:55
|134
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:05:42
|135
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:06:59
|136
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:08:30
|137
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:10:31
|138
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:11:08
|139
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3:18:12
|140
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:21:45
|141
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|3:21:53
|142
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:26:02
|143
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:30:26
|144
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:31:39
|145
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:33:56
|146
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|3:35:12
|147
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:36:49
|148
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:37:24
|149
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3:44:16
|150
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:48
|151
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:18
|152
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|4:06:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|378
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|182
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|176
|4
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|158
|5
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|155
|6
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|121
|7
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|118
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|104
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|96
|10
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|83
|11
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|74
|12
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|64
|13
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|63
|14
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|61
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|59
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|19
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54
|20
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|52
|21
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|51
|22
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|51
|23
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|24
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|25
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|48
|26
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|48
|27
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|47
|28
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|47
|29
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|30
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|44
|31
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|32
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|42
|33
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|42
|34
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|40
|35
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39
|36
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37
|37
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|35
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|35
|39
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|40
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33
|41
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|32
|42
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|43
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|44
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|30
|45
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|30
|46
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29
|47
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|29
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|49
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28
|50
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|51
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25
|52
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|53
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|54
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23
|55
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|56
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|57
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|22
|58
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21
|59
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21
|60
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|61
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|62
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|63
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|64
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|65
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18
|66
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|67
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|68
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|69
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|70
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|71
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17
|72
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|73
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|74
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|75
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|76
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|77
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|78
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|79
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15
|80
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|81
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14
|82
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|83
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|84
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|85
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13
|86
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|12
|87
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11
|88
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|89
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|90
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|91
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|92
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|93
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|94
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|95
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|96
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|97
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|98
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8
|99
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|100
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|101
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|102
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|103
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|6
|104
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|105
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|106
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|107
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|108
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4
|109
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4
|110
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|111
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|112
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|113
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|114
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3
|115
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|116
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|117
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|118
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|119
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2
|120
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|121
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|122
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|123
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|124
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|125
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|60:00:50
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:27
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|57:43
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|58:42
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:13:44
|6
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23:02
|7
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31:42
|8
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:33:20
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:44:35
|10
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:19
|11
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58:43
|12
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:04:54
|13
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:25:06
|14
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:25:29
|15
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:28:11
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:31:41
|17
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:34:34
|18
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:36:29
|19
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:38:58
|20
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:40:28
|21
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:56:05
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:04:37
|23
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:08:09
|24
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3:15:50
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:28:04
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:29:17
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|46
|2
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|37
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|36
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|35
|7
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|8
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|26
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|10
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22
|11
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|12
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|17
|13
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|14
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|16
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|12
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|19
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|20
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|21
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|22
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|23
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|24
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|7
|26
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|27
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|28
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|29
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|30
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|31
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|32
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|33
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|34
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|35
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|36
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|37
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|38
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|39
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|40
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|2
|41
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|42
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2
|43
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|44
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|45
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|46
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|47
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1
|48
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|49
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|50
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|51
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|52
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|53
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-1
|54
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|79:46:42
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|35:16
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:29
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:04:39
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:30
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:43:33
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:58:34
|8
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:09:40
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:10:58
|10
|Team DSM
|2:28:07
|11
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:33:49
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:37:30
|13
|Cofidis
|2:43:00
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:44:22
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:46:19
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46:53
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:59:14
|18
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:16:34
|19
|TotalEnergies
|5:23:57
|20
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:30:01
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|6:30:33
|22
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:05:28
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.