Tour de France: Stage 15 highlights

Jasper Philipsen claimed his maiden stage win at the Tour de France, outsprinting Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mads Pederson (Trek-Segafredo) in Carcassonne on stage 15.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the race took a while to warm up before a 10-kilometer chaos-strewn section nearly turned the GC battle on its head. First Steven Kruijswijk, an important domestique for yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo Visma, crashed out of the race and then Vingegaard himself crashed along with another teammate Tiesj Benoot.

Although the yellow jersey seemed unharmed, the crashes reduce the firepower of his team on a day when Primož Roglič had already abandoned the race.

Jumbo-Visma’s misfortune injected a sense of panic into the peloton and the remaining fifty kilometers were frantic.

Eventually, Philipsen navigated this chaos and took victory on the line.