Tour de France stage 14: Kragh Andersen takes stage, Roglič retains yellow jersey
Sunweb rider takes stage after team lights up final 10 kilometers with repeated attacks.
Søren Kragh Andersen attacked in the final kilometers of stage 13 of the Tour de France to take the second stage win of the race for Team Sunweb.
The German team attacked repeatedly before through the final kilometers with a handful of its riders before the 26-year-old Dane punched clear on the flat run into the line in Lyon to take his first Tour de France victory.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the bunch behind to retain his GC lead.
“I have no words,” Kragh Andersen after the stage. “I’ve dreamed about this but it’s always hard to say ‘I’m good enough’ before you’ve done it. I’m amazed and full of emotions.”
“I had really good legs the whole day,” he continued. “Of course you never know how good the other guys are … It took a long time during the Tour to get confidence in myself. But I knew that if I suffer, they all suffer … and then I just went for it.”
Kragh Andersen had launched his move inside the final three kilometers through the busy streets of Lyon as his Sunweb teammates stifled the chase behind. He soon forged a sizeable gap, finishing 15 seconds ahead of the chase group, with Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Simone Consonni (Cofidis) taking second and third respectively.
Bora-Hansgrohe had controlled the majority of the race, driving a fierce pace to distance Peter Sagan‘s green jersey rivals and to set up the Slovak star for the tricky sprint finish. However, their efforts went unrewarded, with Sagan finishing fourth.
Kragh Andersen’s win comes just two days after his teammate Marc Hirschi won in Sarran on stage 12. Sunweb came into the Tour as underdogs hunting stages, but has animated the race day after day with breakaway efforts and podium finishes.
“It gives the whole group motivation and we believe in ourselves,” Kragh Andersen said of Hirschi’s victory. “When you see this young guy doing these amazing things I also get inspired and I believe a little bit more in myself.
“We are here with the youngest team in the Tour I think. We are here with the purpose of the future. We are super happy.”
Bora-Hansgrohe took control of the race early on after breakaway pair Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) went clear.
The German squad drilled the pace over the long climb of the Col du Béal early in the race to distance all the pure sprinters, most notably Sagan’s green jersey rival Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).
Deceuninck-Quick-Step rallied around Bennett as he was distanced and looked to pace him back to the lead group. However, with CCC-Team joining Bora-Hansgrohe’s in piling on the pressure at the front, Deceuninck-Quick-Step called it quits with 80 kilometers to go and drifted back into the gruppetto with their sprinter.
The race stayed calm through to the final 20 kilometers, at which point the now-reduced peloton entered the cluttered suburbs of Lyon, with road furniture and high curbs littering the streets. Looking to keep their leaders safe, Jumbo-Visma and then Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch into the first of the two short final climbs of the day.
Sunweb set the attacks rolling with Tiesj Benoot accelerating clear on the lower slopes of the Cote de la Duchere on 10 kilometers to go, with Kragh Andersen and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) following.
Benoot held a slim advantage over the summit of the short hill before being caught by the bunch at the bottom of the descent as Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma led the chase.
With Sagan safe in the bunch, Bora-Hansgrohe launched Lennard Kämna on the attack on the Cote de la Croix-Rousse, with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) chasing him down.
The action all came back together in the flat final four kilometers. Hirschi punched clear to be chased down by Sagan as Sunweb played its next card.
The front group sat up momentarily, waiting for the next attack, before Kragh Andersen made his winning move up the right-hand side, leaving his Sunweb teammates to disrupt the chase behind as he rode to his first Tour de France stage win.
The GC riders all finished together in the group behind the Dane with no time differences as the yellow jersey contenders looked to cool their jets before the tough summit finish atop the Grand Colombier on Sunday.
Tour de France Stage 14 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|4:28:10
|2
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15
|3
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|5
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|0:15
|8
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15
|9
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:15
|10
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|11
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:15
|12
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:15
|13
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:15
|14
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15
|15
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|16
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|17
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:15
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:15
|19
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15
|20
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|21
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:15
|22
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15
|23
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:15
|24
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|25
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|26
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|27
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15
|28
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|29
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|30
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15
|31
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:15
|33
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:15
|34
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:15
|35
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15
|36
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:15
|37
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:15
|38
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|39
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|40
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15
|41
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|42
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:15
|43
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|44
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15
|45
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15
|46
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|47
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15
|48
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|49
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|50
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15
|51
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|52
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:25
|53
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25
|54
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|55
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|56
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08
|57
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16
|58
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20
|59
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:22
|60
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:16
|61
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|2:40
|62
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:34
|63
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:11
|64
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|5:42
|65
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:42
|66
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:42
|67
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:42
|68
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:42
|69
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:42
|70
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:42
|71
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|5:42
|72
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:42
|73
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:42
|74
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:42
|75
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:42
|76
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:42
|77
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:42
|78
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:42
|79
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6:42
|80
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:42
|81
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:42
|82
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|6:42
|83
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:51
|84
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|8:01
|85
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|8:09
|86
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|8:09
|87
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|8:09
|88
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:53
|89
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|8:53
|90
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:41
|91
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:41
|92
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:58
|93
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|12:48
|94
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:48
|95
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|96
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|97
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|98
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:48
|99
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:48
|100
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|19:48
|101
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:48
|102
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:48
|103
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:48
|104
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:48
|105
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:48
|106
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:48
|107
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:48
|108
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|109
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:48
|110
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:48
|111
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:48
|112
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:48
|113
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:48
|114
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:48
|115
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:48
|116
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:48
|117
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:48
|118
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:48
|119
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:48
|120
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:48
|121
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|19:48
|122
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:48
|123
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:48
|124
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:48
|125
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:48
|126
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:48
|127
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:48
|128
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:48
|129
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:48
|130
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:48
|131
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:48
|132
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|133
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:48
|134
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:48
|135
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:48
|136
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:48
|137
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:48
|138
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|139
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:48
|140
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:48
|141
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:48
|142
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:48
|143
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:48
|144
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:48
|145
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:48
|146
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:48
|147
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:48
|148
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:48
|149
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:48
|150
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:48
|151
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:56
|152
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|19:56
|153
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:56
|154
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|156
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|157
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|61:03:00
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:59
|4
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:31
|7
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:55
|9
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:06
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:54
|11
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:14
|12
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:32
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:11
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:22
|15
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:02
|16
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|26:12
|17
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:11
|18
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|34:07
|19
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:16
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:09
|21
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|37:53
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|40:13
|23
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:56
|24
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:37
|25
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|52:48
|26
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:19
|27
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:23
|28
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:49
|29
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:52
|30
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:21
|31
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:08:03
|32
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:08:26
|33
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|1:09:18
|34
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:38
|35
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:40
|36
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12:28
|37
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:40
|38
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16:04
|39
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:16:46
|40
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:16:54
|41
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:56
|42
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:00
|43
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|1:19:09
|44
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19:50
|45
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:57
|46
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:23:12
|47
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:15
|48
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:33
|49
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:01
|50
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:28:06
|51
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:23
|52
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:48
|53
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:13
|54
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|1:30:07
|55
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:30:57
|56
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32:16
|57
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:09
|58
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36:44
|59
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:33
|60
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:40:45
|61
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:44:19
|62
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:24
|63
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:47:26
|64
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:05
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55:05
|66
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:56:20
|67
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56:43
|68
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:57:11
|69
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:57:40
|70
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57:54
|71
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:59:45
|72
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|2:00:37
|73
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:00:49
|74
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01:03
|75
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:04:34
|76
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:05:33
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:08:01
|78
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:08:42
|79
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:11
|80
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:15:15
|81
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18:36
|82
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:20:08
|83
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|2:21:04
|84
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:06
|85
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:29:30
|86
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:30:01
|87
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:31:28
|88
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:31:54
|89
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:34:18
|90
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|2:34:59
|91
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:37:29
|92
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|2:38:20
|93
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:38:30
|94
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:39:19
|95
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:40:36
|96
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:40:49
|97
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:41:11
|98
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:42:59
|99
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:43:56
|100
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:45:04
|101
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:45:33
|102
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:45:41
|103
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|2:45:50
|104
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:25
|105
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:49:59
|106
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:51:41
|107
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:52:22
|108
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:52:33
|109
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:52:46
|110
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53:21
|111
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:53:39
|112
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:58:05
|113
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:58:09
|114
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:59:01
|115
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:02:24
|116
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:03:02
|117
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:05:50
|118
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:07:57
|119
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09:23
|120
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:09:48
|121
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:10:02
|122
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:10:17
|123
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:10:42
|124
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:12:45
|125
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:13:08
|126
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:16:48
|127
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17:21
|128
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|3:19:18
|129
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20:35
|130
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:45
|131
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22:04
|132
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:23:05
|133
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:24:13
|134
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:25:51
|135
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:26:07
|136
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|3:26:39
|137
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:27:42
|138
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:28:31
|139
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:30:32
|140
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:30:34
|141
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:30:51
|142
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:32:42
|143
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:33:43
|144
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:35:52
|145
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:38:25
|146
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|3:38:37
|147
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:39:08
|148
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:39:33
|149
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:40:42
|150
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:42:55
|151
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:43:41
|152
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3:43:47
|153
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:44:55
|154
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:47:09
|155
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3:57:55
|156
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4:01:39
|157
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:05:47
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|262
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|219
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|169
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|162
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|158
|6
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|108
|8
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|106
|9
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|100
|10
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|97
|11
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|88
|12
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|13
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|14
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|72
|15
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|67
|16
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|65
|17
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|63
|18
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|62
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|60
|20
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|21
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|57
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|23
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|24
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51
|25
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|26
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|27
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|28
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|29
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|46
|30
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|31
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|43
|32
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|33
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|34
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|35
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40
|36
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|37
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|38
|38
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|37
|39
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|36
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|41
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|42
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|43
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|44
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|27
|45
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|26
|46
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|47
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|48
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|49
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|24
|50
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|23
|51
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|23
|52
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|53
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|54
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|21
|55
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|56
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|57
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|58
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|59
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|20
|60
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|61
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|62
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18
|63
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|18
|64
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|65
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|66
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|67
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|68
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|69
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|70
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|71
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|17
|72
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|73
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16
|74
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|75
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|76
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|77
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|78
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15
|79
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|80
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|81
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|82
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|83
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|13
|84
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13
|85
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|86
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|87
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|88
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12
|89
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12
|90
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|91
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|92
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|93
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|94
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|95
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|96
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|97
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|98
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|99
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|9
|100
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|8
|101
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|102
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|103
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|104
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|105
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|106
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|107
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5
|108
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|109
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|110
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|111
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|112
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|113
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|114
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|115
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|116
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|117
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|118
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|119
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|120
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|121
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|122
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|61:03:44
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|25:28
|5
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:35
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:56
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:16:10
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:27:22
|9
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:29
|10
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|1:29:23
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38:49
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45:40
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:49:15
|14
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:51:49
|15
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:52:02
|16
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:02:18
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:05:06
|18
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:08:39
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09:33
|20
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:19:51
|21
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:20
|22
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:35:08
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:37:41
|24
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|3:37:53
|25
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:42:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|31
|4
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|5
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|21
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|8
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|10
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|11
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14
|12
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|12
|14
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|15
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|17
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|18
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|20
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|21
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|8
|22
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|23
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|8
|24
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|25
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|26
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|27
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|7
|28
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|29
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|30
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|31
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|32
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5
|33
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|34
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|35
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|37
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|38
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|39
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|40
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|41
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|42
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|43
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|44
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|45
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|46
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|47
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|48
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|49
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|50
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|1
|51
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|52
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|53
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|54
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|183:12:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|3:00
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:02
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:27
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:51
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38:24
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|38:36
|8
|Bahrain - McLaren
|44:11
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:06
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:32:59
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38:45
|12
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:43:24
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58:10
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:00:02
|15
|CCC Team
|2:56:03
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:39:50
|17
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|3:47:08
|18
|Team Sunweb
|4:12:04
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:35:08
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:20:24
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:18:21
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|8:54:11
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.