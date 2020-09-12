2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 14: Kragh Andersen takes stage, Roglič retains yellow jersey

Sunweb rider takes stage after team lights up final 10 kilometers with repeated attacks.

Søren Kragh Andersen attacked in the final kilometers of stage 13 of the Tour de France to take the second stage win of the race for Team Sunweb.

The German team attacked repeatedly before through the final kilometers with a handful of its riders before the 26-year-old Dane punched clear on the flat run into the line in Lyon to take his first Tour de France victory.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the bunch behind to retain his GC lead.

“I have no words,” Kragh Andersen after the stage. “I’ve dreamed about this but it’s always hard to say ‘I’m good enough’ before you’ve done it. I’m amazed and full of emotions.”

“I had really good legs the whole day,” he continued. “Of course you never know how good the other guys are … It took a long time during the Tour to get confidence in myself. But I knew that if I suffer, they all suffer … and then I just went for it.”

Kragh Andersen had launched his move inside the final three kilometers through the busy streets of Lyon as his Sunweb teammates stifled the chase behind. He soon forged a sizeable gap, finishing 15 seconds ahead of the chase group, with Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Simone Consonni (Cofidis) taking second and third respectively.

Bora-Hansgrohe had controlled the majority of the race, driving a fierce pace to distance Peter Sagan‘s green jersey rivals and to set up the Slovak star for the tricky sprint finish. However, their efforts went unrewarded, with Sagan finishing fourth.

Kragh Andersen’s win comes just two days after his teammate Marc Hirschi won in Sarran on stage 12. Sunweb came into the Tour as underdogs hunting stages, but has animated the race day after day with breakaway efforts and podium finishes.

“It gives the whole group motivation and we believe in ourselves,” Kragh Andersen said of Hirschi’s victory. “When you see this young guy doing these amazing things I also get inspired and I believe a little bit more in myself.

“We are here with the youngest team in the Tour I think. We are here with the purpose of the future. We are super happy.”

Tour de France stage 14.
Two short climbs in the final 20 kilometers added spice to stage 14. Photo: ASO

Bora-Hansgrohe took control of the race early on after breakaway pair Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) went clear.

The German squad drilled the pace over the long climb of the Col du Béal early in the race to distance all the pure sprinters, most notably Sagan’s green jersey rival Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

Deceuninck-Quick-Step rallied around Bennett as he was distanced and looked to pace him back to the lead group. However, with CCC-Team joining Bora-Hansgrohe’s in piling on the pressure at the front, Deceuninck-Quick-Step called it quits with 80 kilometers to go and drifted back into the gruppetto with their sprinter.

The race stayed calm through to the final 20 kilometers, at which point the now-reduced peloton entered the cluttered suburbs of Lyon, with road furniture and high curbs littering the streets. Looking to keep their leaders safe, Jumbo-Visma and then Ineos Grenadiers led the bunch into the first of the two short final climbs of the day.

Sunweb set the attacks rolling with Tiesj Benoot accelerating clear on the lower slopes of the Cote de la Duchere on 10 kilometers to go, with Kragh Andersen and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) following.

Benoot held a slim advantage over the summit of the short hill before being caught by the bunch at the bottom of the descent as Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma led the chase.

With Sagan safe in the bunch, Bora-Hansgrohe launched Lennard Kämna on the attack on the Cote de la Croix-Rousse, with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) chasing him down.

The action all came back together in the flat final four kilometers. Hirschi punched clear to be chased down by Sagan as Sunweb played its next card.

The front group sat up momentarily, waiting for the next attack, before Kragh Andersen made his winning move up the right-hand side, leaving his Sunweb teammates to disrupt the chase behind as he rode to his first Tour de France stage win.

The GC riders all finished together in the group behind the Dane with no time differences as the yellow jersey contenders looked to cool their jets before the tough summit finish atop the Grand Colombier on Sunday.

Tour de France Stage 14 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb4:28:10
2MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott0:15
3CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:15
5PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb0:15
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:15
7TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team0:15
8NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:15
9COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:15
10HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:15
11TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:15
12POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:15
13VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:15
14HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:15
15BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
16MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:15
17PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:15
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:15
19FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:15
20KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:15
21VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:15
22EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15
23HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:15
24BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:15
25CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:15
26DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
27IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott0:15
28VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:15
29ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
30LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:15
31MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15
32LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:15
33BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:15
34QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:15
35CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:15
36URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:15
37BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:15
38BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb0:15
39PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:15
40YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:15
41MAS EnricMovistar Team0:15
42GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:15
43VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:15
44IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:15
45DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:15
46NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb0:15
47SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:15
48JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
49VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
50HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15
51CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:15
52ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:25
53BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott0:25
54KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:25
55KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01
56CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:08
57PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:16
58LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20
59SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:22
60VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling2:16
61TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team2:40
62KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3:34
63ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:11
64SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team5:42
65GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5:42
66VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale5:42
67MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation5:42
68LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ5:42
69ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:42
70PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:42
71ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team5:42
72NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott5:42
73LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates5:42
74VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers6:42
75ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers6:42
76SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers6:42
77GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6:42
78AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers6:42
79MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren6:42
80MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates6:42
81LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic6:42
82OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6:42
83BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe7:51
84LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team8:01
85CATALDO DarioMovistar Team8:09
86DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team8:09
87GESCHKE SimonCCC Team8:09
88BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma8:53
89ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb8:53
90EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo9:41
91PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo9:41
92MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma9:58
93HIRT JanCCC Team12:48
94RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic19:48
95GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
96POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
97VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
98SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe19:48
99MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19:48
100ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb19:48
101PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe19:48
102WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling19:48
103KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates19:48
104BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:48
105MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step19:48
106BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step19:48
107POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling19:48
108HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
109OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe19:48
110BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie19:48
111SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie19:48
112BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling19:48
113CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step19:48
114VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:48
115PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ19:48
116GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling19:48
117SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie19:48
118SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic19:48
119QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic19:48
120KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling19:48
121KOCH JonasCCC Team19:48
122ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic19:48
123POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates19:48
124REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ19:48
125GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling19:48
126HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren19:48
127REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:48
128CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:48
129JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott19:48
130THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo19:48
131DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step19:48
132NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
133BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie19:48
134JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma19:48
135POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren19:48
136ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step19:48
137SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19:48
138NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
139DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates19:48
140ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:48
141GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie19:48
142MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling19:48
143GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:48
144CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling19:48
145DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step19:48
146KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling19:48
147VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale19:48
148HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation19:48
149COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale19:48
150DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:48
151COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:56
152BOL CeesTeam Sunweb19:56
153COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie19:56
154FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal28:55
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal28:55
156DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal28:55
157EWAN CalebLotto Soudal28:55
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 61:03:00
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:44
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:59
4URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling1:10
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:31
7YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:42
8LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:55
9PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2:06
10MAS EnricMovistar Team2:54
11MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:14
12DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma4:32
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:11
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:22
15CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren7:02
16HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling26:12
17BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic27:11
18ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM34:07
19KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma34:16
20CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott36:09
21SOLER MarcMovistar Team37:53
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team40:13
23BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren42:56
24CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale44:37
25BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe52:48
26MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ59:19
27ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:23
28PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:01:49
29VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:52
30BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07:21
31VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:08:03
32SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:08:26
33VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team1:09:18
34KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:09:38
35KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:11:40
36CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:12:28
37SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:14:40
38ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:16:04
39CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1:16:46
40MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:16:54
41SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:16:56
42REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:18:00
43LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team1:19:09
44MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19:50
45NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:20:57
46HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:23:12
47JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23:15
48MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:24:33
49GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25:01
50POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:28:06
51KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:28:23
52VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:28:48
53HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:29:13
54TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team1:30:07
55HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:30:57
56KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:32:16
57EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:09
58POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:36:44
59GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:39:33
60OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:40:45
61PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:44:19
62EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:46:24
63VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:47:26
64NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:52:05
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:55:05
66BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling1:56:20
67STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:56:43
68ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:57:11
69VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:57:40
70DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:57:54
71ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:59:45
72ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb2:00:37
73FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:00:49
74SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:01:03
75HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2:04:34
76GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:05:33
77CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:08:01
78GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:08:42
79PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:13:11
80SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:15:15
81SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:18:36
82BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott2:20:08
83TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team2:21:04
84LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:29:06
85MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:29:30
86VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling2:30:01
87MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren2:31:28
88DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:31:54
89COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren2:34:18
90BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb2:34:59
91IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:37:29
92HIRT JanCCC Team2:38:20
93NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2:38:30
94LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:39:19
95ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:40:36
96PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:40:49
97KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling2:41:11
98AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:42:59
99KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling2:43:56
100VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation2:45:04
101BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling2:45:33
102GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling2:45:41
103DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2:45:50
104VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:46:25
105BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:49:59
106LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:51:41
107DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:52:22
108PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:52:33
109NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:52:46
110JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:53:21
111MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:53:39
112QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:58:05
113OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:58:09
114CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:59:01
115TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:02:24
116SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:03:02
117SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:05:50
118GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:07:57
119ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09:23
120THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3:09:48
121HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:10:02
122CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3:10:17
123LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic3:10:42
124COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:12:45
125MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3:13:08
126POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:16:48
127DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17:21
128KOCH JonasCCC Team3:19:18
129PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:20:35
130JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:21:45
131COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:22:04
132GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling3:23:05
133PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe3:24:13
134SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie3:25:51
135ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:26:07
136ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb3:26:39
137MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:27:42
138POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:28:31
139KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:30:32
140REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:30:34
141DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:30:51
142WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling3:32:42
143VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:33:43
144RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:35:52
145BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie3:38:25
146BOL CeesTeam Sunweb3:38:37
147NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation3:39:08
148GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation3:39:33
149BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step3:40:42
150CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:42:55
151BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie3:43:41
152DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3:43:47
153HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren3:44:55
154EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:47:09
155FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3:57:55
156KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4:01:39
157COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie4:05:47
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step262
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe219
3TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team169
4COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM162
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal158
6VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma131
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step108
8MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step106
9KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates100
10HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb97
11KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb88
12MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott79
13POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates77
14BOL CeesTeam Sunweb72
15VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team67
16STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo65
17SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe63
18OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe62
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling60
20PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo60
21BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling57
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
23ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma54
24HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation51
25BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers50
26HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits50
27YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott49
28SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
29PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM46
30VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale45
31MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling43
32KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe42
33COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie41
34VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits41
35POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation40
36MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
37BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie38
38THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo37
39ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM36
40PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29
41EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
42QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28
43LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
44BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie27
45SOLER MarcMovistar Team26
46HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team26
47NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale24
48GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe24
49PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb24
50LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren23
51BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb23
52CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
53ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step22
54SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team21
55TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
56GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21
57LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ20
58LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team20
59GESCHKE SimonCCC Team20
60COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20
61WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling20
62VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18
63ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb18
64COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren18
65HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
66MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ17
67KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ17
68FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17
69HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation17
70GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
71ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team17
72CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step17
73BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic16
74CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
75CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers15
76SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team15
77GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
78GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling15
79PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe15
80PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
81KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14
82GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation14
83VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team13
84DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates13
85GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling13
86REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
87PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo12
88CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren12
89SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie12
90DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11
91CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers11
92REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11
93VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
94MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
95NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
96HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren10
97SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie9
98ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9
99DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM9
100URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling8
101OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
102KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
103BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
104DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7
105AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers7
106JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
107BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5
108DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5
109IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott5
110VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
111GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
112VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling4
113KOCH JonasCCC Team4
114BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
115KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling3
116KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
117CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
118BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
119SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2
120MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
121KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling1
122DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 61:03:44
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:15
3MAS EnricMovistar Team2:10
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling25:28
5MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ58:35
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:10:56
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:16:10
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:27:22
9HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:28:29
10TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team1:29:23
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:38:49
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:45:40
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:49:15
14PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:51:49
15NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:52:02
16SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:02:18
17SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:05:06
18ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:08:39
19CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09:33
20PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:19:51
21COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:21:20
22RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:35:08
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie3:37:41
24BOL CeesTeam Sunweb3:37:53
25CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:42:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale31
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb31
4SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo24
5PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM21
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma18
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling16
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling14
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe14
10POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates14
11VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14
12KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe13
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team12
14GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
15ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
17MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ10
18COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie9
19MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation9
20HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
21GESCHKE SimonCCC Team8
22KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ8
23ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM8
24GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ8
25FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8
26VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
27KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb7
28GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6
29MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
30ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step6
31ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
32BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5
33QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
34LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren4
35DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
36GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
37DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3
38THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
39SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
40NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
41BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2
42BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2
43CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2
44GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
45HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
46GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
47CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2
48POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
49PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
50BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb1
51LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1
52LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
53VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
54EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Pro Cycling 183:12:36
2Movistar Team3:00
3Team Jumbo-Visma23:02
4Trek - Segafredo29:27
5INEOS Grenadiers35:51
6AG2R La Mondiale38:24
7Astana Pro Team38:36
8Bahrain - McLaren44:11
9Mitchelton-Scott1:19:06
10BORA - hansgrohe1:32:59
11UAE-Team Emirates1:38:45
12Team Arkéa Samsic1:43:24
13Groupama - FDJ1:58:10
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:00:02
15CCC Team2:56:03
16Deceuninck - Quick Step3:39:50
17B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM3:47:08
18Team Sunweb4:12:04
19Israel Start-Up Nation4:35:08
20NTT Pro Cycling5:20:24
21Team Total Direct Energie6:18:21
22Lotto Soudal8:54:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

